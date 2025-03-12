How Big Is America's Defense Budget Compared to the Rest of the World? Victoria 1 / Shutterstock.com

On the world stage, cash rules almost everything. The countries with the largest military budgets reign supreme. Historically, the United States has been at the top of the list for a long time but many other countries are making inroads to building up their defense budgets and military forces. (Two Countries That Would Love to Overtake the US Military)

Through the last few years, Russia has devoted more funds towards its military to support its operations in Ukraine. This cash has been put towards paying more troops, buying more helicopters, or the ongoing maintenance needs to keep its forces and assets combat ready.

Other countries like China have seen an uptick in military spending as well, with an explicit focus on improving its naval forces. In fact, China has new aircraft carriers on the way to further project power off its Eastern coast.

Overall, many nations have been building up their military budgets in recent years as global tensions have been escalating. Ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, or Africa have highlighted the need for continued funding by nations to keep their forces intact and to not lose any ground. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries around the world with the largest defense budgets.

To determine the countries with the largest military defense budgets in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest defense budgets in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Colombia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $10,541,500,000

$10,541,500,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $59,041,000,000

$59,041,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $978,024,000,000

$978,024,000,000 External debt: $116,779,500,000

$116,779,500,000 Total military aircraft: 436

436 Total military vehicles: 3,460

3,460 Total naval vessels: 233

233 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Colombia’s 478,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 293,200 active personnel, 35,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 49.59 million.

29. Indonesia

marine_corps / Flickr

Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000

$10,600,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $146,359,000,000

$146,359,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,906,000,000,000

$3,906,000,000,000 External debt: $440,000,000,000

$440,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Total military vehicles: 20,440

20,440 Total naval vessels: 331

331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Indonesia’s 1,050,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 400,000 active personnel, 400,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 281.56 million.

28. Sweden

Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000

$13,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $60,863,000,000

$60,863,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $676,353,000,000

$676,353,000,000 External debt: $1,002,448,700,000

$1,002,448,700,000 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Sweden’s 82,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,400 active personnel, 32,900 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 10.59 million.

27. Morocco

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr / Public Domain

Military defense budget: $13,400,000,000

$13,400,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $36,328,000,000

$36,328,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $337,480,000,000

$337,480,000,000 External debt: $45,645,000,000

$45,645,000,000 Total military aircraft: 260

260 Total military vehicles: 7,877

7,877 Total naval vessels: 111

111 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Morocco’s 395,800 total military personnel, which is composed of 195,800 active personnel, 150,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 37.39 million.

26. Singapore

Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000

$15,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $359,835,000,000

$359,835,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $754,758,000,000

$754,758,000,000 External debt: $1,713,410,600,000

$1,713,410,600,000 Total military aircraft: 230

230 Total military vehicles: 8,998

8,998 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Singapore’s 315,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 51,000 active personnel, 252,500 reserves, and 12,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 6.028 million.

25. Iran

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000

$15,450,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $120,600,000,000

$120,600,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,440,000,000,000

$1,440,000,000,000 External debt: $4,134,926,000

$4,134,926,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Total naval vessels: 107

107 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Iran’s 1,180,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 610,000 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 220,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 88.39 million.

24. Paraguay

Military defense budget: $17,595,000,000

$17,595,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $9,886,000,000

$9,886,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $108,022,000,000

$108,022,000,000 External debt: $14,370,000,000

$14,370,000,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9044 – #87 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Paraguay’s 199,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 15,650 active personnel, 168,500 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 7.523 million.

23. Taiwan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000

$19,740,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $492,635,000,000

$492,635,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,257,300,000,000

$1,257,300,000,000 External debt: $209,000,000,000

$209,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 761

761 Total military vehicles: 19,921

19,921 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Taiwan’s 2,580,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 215,000 active personnel, 2,310,000 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 23.60 million.

22. Spain

Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000

$23,397,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000

$103,089,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000

$2,242,000,000,000 External debt: $2,572,738,300,000

$2,572,738,300,000 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Spain’s 226,902 total military personnel, which is composed of 133,282 active personnel, 15,150 reserves, and 78,470 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 47.28 million.

21. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $25,000,000,000

$25,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $81,217,000,000

$81,217,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $699,947,000,000

$699,947,000,000 External debt: $3,335,624,000

$3,335,624,000 Total military aircraft: 608

608 Total military vehicles: 26,000

26,000 Total naval vessels: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Algeria’s 610,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 325,000 active personnel, 135,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 47.02 million.

20. Switzerland

hxyume / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000

$25,039,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $863,892,000,000

$863,892,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $733,779,000,000

$733,779,000,000 External debt: $2,200,000,000,000

$2,200,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 146

146 Total military vehicles: 6,996

6,996 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Switzerland’s 156,299 total military personnel, which is composed of 101,584 active personnel, 49,715 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 8.861 million.

19. Brazil

pabst_ell / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000

$26,157,300,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $355,021,000,000

$355,021,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $4,016,000,000,000

$4,016,000,000,000 External debt: $432,224,000,000

$432,224,000,000 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total military vehicles: 22,464

22,464 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Brazil’s 900,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,000 active personnel, 340,000 reserves, and 200,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 220.05 million.

18. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000

$27,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $69,830,000,000

$69,830,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,240,000,000,000

$1,240,000,000,000 External debt: $4,779,954,300,000

$4,779,954,300,000 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for the Netherlands’ 53,145 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,380 active personnel, 6,765 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 17.77 million.

17. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000

$30,500,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $204,661,000,000

$204,661,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $471,030,000,000

$471,030,000,000 External debt: $148,500,000,000

$148,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Israel’s 670,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 170,000 active personnel, 465,000 reserves, and 35,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 9.403 million.

16. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000

$30,890,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000

$247,396,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000

$3,097,000,000,000 External debt: $2,750,000,000,000

$2,750,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Italy’s 289,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 165,500 active personnel, 18,500 reserves, and 105,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 60.96 million.

15. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000

$41,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $117,551,000,000

$117,551,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,238,000,000,000

$2,238,000,000,000 External debt: $2,337,375,700,000

$2,337,375,700,000 Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total military vehicles: 21,704

21,704 Total naval vessels: 73

73 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Canada’s 100,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 68,000 active personnel, 27,000 reserves, and 5,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 38.79 million.

14. South Korea

Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000

$46,300,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $420,930,000,000

$420,930,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,615,000,000,000

$2,615,000,000,000 External debt: $503,519,500,000

$503,519,500,000 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Total military vehicles: 58,880

58,880 Total naval vessels: 227

227 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for South Korea’s 3,820,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 600,000 active personnel, 3,100,000 reserves, and 120,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 52.08 million.

13. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000

$47,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000

$140,858,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000

$2,936,000,000,000 External debt: $294,441,000,000

$294,441,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Turkey’s 883,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 355,200 active personnel, 378,700 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 84.12 million.

12. Poland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000

$48,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Poland’s 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 38.75 million.

11. Germany

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000

$50,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Germany’s 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 84.12 million.

10. Ukraine

Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000

$53,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,510,000,000

$40,510,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $559,981,000,000

$559,981,000,000 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 324

324 Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Total naval vessels: 89

89 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Ukraine’s 2,200,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 900,000 active personnel, 1,200,000 reserves, and 100,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 35.66 million.

9. France

Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000

$240,792,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000

$3,764,000,000,000 External debt: $6,992,104,900,000

$6,992,104,900,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for France’s 376,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 200,000 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 68.37 million.

8. Australia

Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000

$55,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $61,703,000,000

$61,703,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,584,000,000,000

$1,584,000,000,000 External debt: $3,427,504,300,000

$3,427,504,300,000 Total military aircraft: 327

327 Total military vehicles: 15,648

15,648 Total naval vessels: 44

44 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Australia’s 89,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 57,350 active personnel, 32,050 reserves, and 0 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 26.77 million.

7. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000

$57,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,295,000,000,000

$1,295,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,761,000,000,000

$5,761,000,000,000 External debt: $4,679,698,100,000

$4,679,698,100,000 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Total military vehicles: 31,964

31,964 Total naval vessels: 159

159 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Japan’s 328,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 247,150 active personnel, 56,000 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 123.2 million.

6. United Kingdom

Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000

$71,500,540,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000

$177,915,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000

$3,700,000,000,000 External debt: $9,593,749,000,000

$9,593,749,000,000 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for the United Kingdom’s 1,108,860 total military personnel, which is composed of 184,860 active personnel, 924,000 reserves, and 0 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 68.46 million.

5. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000

$74,760,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $457,949,000,000

$457,949,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,831,000,000,000

$1,831,000,000,000 External debt: $225,610,000,000

$225,610,000,000 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Total naval vessels: 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Saudi Arabia’s 407,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 257,000 active personnel and 150,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 36.54 million.

4. India

abhisheklegit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000

$75,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $627,793,000,000

$627,793,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000

$13,104,000,000,000 External debt: $371,020,500,000

$371,020,500,000 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for India’s 5,137,550 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,455,550 active personnel, 1,155,000 reserves, and 2,527,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.409 billion.

3. Russia

stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000

$126,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $597,217,000,000

$597,217,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000

$5,816,000,000,000 External debt: $317,650,500,000

$317,650,500,000 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for Russia’s 3,570,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,320,000 active personnel, 2,000,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 140.82 million.

2. China

grynold / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000

$266,850,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 External debt: $1,218,458,500,000

$1,218,458,500,000 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for China’s 3,170,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,035,000 active personnel, 510,000 reserves, and 625,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.415 billion.

1. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000

$895,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $773,426,000,000

$773,426,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000

$24,662,000,000,000 External debt: $22,303,546,100,000

$22,303,546,100,000 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

All of these finances go to pay for the United States’s 2,127,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,328,000 active personnel and 799,500 reserves. It also has a total population of 341.96 million.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!