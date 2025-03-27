These Are the World Military Powers with the Most Foreign Exchange and Gold Reserves Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Global economics and military strength are highly intertwined. Having the cash to finance an army is paramount to a country’s standing on the world stage. At the center of this is a nation’s foreign exchange and gold reserves. These economic assets provide strategic advantages in times of geopolitical tension. Here, 24/7 Wall St. exploring the countries with the largest foreign exchange and gold reserves.

To determine the countries with the most foreign exchange and gold reserves in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their foreign exchange and gold reserves. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, defense budgets, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the military powers with the most foreign exchange and gold reserves in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Spain

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000

$103,089,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000

$2,242,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 External debt: $2,572,738,300,000

$2,572,738,300,000 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Spain also has 226,902 total military personnel, which is composed of 133,282 active personnel, 15,150 reserves, and 78,470 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 47.28 million, and of these 17,635,602 are fit for military service.

29. Philippines

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,742,000,000

$103,742,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,138,000,000,000

$1,138,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145 External debt: $90,200,000,000

$90,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 202

202 Total military vehicles: 11,878

11,878 Total naval vessels: 113

113 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

Philippines also has 1,385,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 150,000 active personnel, 1,200,000 reserves, and 35,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 118.28 million, and of these 41,751,803 are fit for military service.

28. Denmark

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $109,371,000,000

$109,371,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $428,385,000,000

$428,385,000,000 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 External debt: $555,500,000,000

$555,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Denmark also has 83,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 20,000 active personnel, 12,000 reserves, and 51,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 5.973 million, and of these 2,126,436 are fit for military service.

27. Iraq

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $112,233,000,000

$112,233,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $572,939,000,000

$572,939,000,000 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 External debt: $45,032,500,000

$45,032,500,000 Total military aircraft: 391

391 Total military vehicles: 37,288

37,288 Total naval vessels: 68

68 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Iraq also has 293,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 193,000 active personnel and 100,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 42.08 million, and of these 14,308,368 are fit for military service.

26. Malaysia

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $113,438,000,000

$113,438,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,152,000,000,000

$1,152,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 External debt: $247,500,000,000

$247,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 135

135 Total military vehicles: 13,506

13,506 Total naval vessels: 100

100 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Malaysia also has 264,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 113,000 active personnel, 51,600 reserves, and 100,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 34.56 million, and of these 13,480,276 are fit for military service.

25. Canada

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $117,551,000,000

$117,551,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,238,000,000,000

$2,238,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 External debt: $2,337,375,700,000

$2,337,375,700,000 Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total military vehicles: 21,704

21,704 Total naval vessels: 73

73 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Canada also has 100,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 68,000 active personnel, 27,000 reserves, and 5,500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 38.79 million, and of these 13,500,595 are fit for military service.

24. Iran

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $120,600,000,000

$120,600,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,440,000,000,000

$1,440,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 External debt: $4,134,926,000

$4,134,926,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total military vehicles: 65,825

65,825 Total naval vessels: 107

107 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Iran also has 1,180,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 610,000 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 220,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 88.39 million, and of these 41,541,860 are fit for military service.

23. Turkey

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000

$140,858,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000

$2,936,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 External debt: $294,441,000,000

$294,441,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey also has 883,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 355,200 active personnel, 378,700 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 84.12 million, and of these 36,087,279 are fit for military service.

22. Indonesia

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $146,359,000,000

$146,359,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,906,000,000,000

$3,906,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 External debt: $440,000,000,000

$440,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Total military vehicles: 20,440

20,440 Total naval vessels: 331

331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Indonesia also has 1,050,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 400,000 active personnel, 400,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 281.56 million, and of these 114,595,923 are fit for military service.

21. Czechia

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000

$148,379,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000

$519,007,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 External debt: $211,200,000,000

$211,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Czechia also has 32,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 28,000 active personnel and 4,200 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 10.84 million, and of these 4,129,236 are fit for military service.

20. United Kingdom

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000

$177,915,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000

$3,700,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 External debt: $9,593,749,000,000

$9,593,749,000,000 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom also has 1,108,860 total military personnel, which is composed of 184,860 active personnel and 924,000 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 68.46 million, and of these 25,192,932 are fit for military service.

19. United Arab Emirates

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $189,491,000,000

$189,491,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $719,733,000,000

$719,733,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 External debt: $264,000,000,000

$264,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total military vehicles: 8,707

8,707 Total naval vessels: 181

181 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

The United Arab Emirates also has 207,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 65,000 active personnel, 130,000 reserves, and 12,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 10.03 million, and of these 4,945,881 are fit for military service.

18. Poland

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland also has 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 38.75 million, and of these 15,576,017 are fit for military service.

17. Israel

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $204,661,000,000

$204,661,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $471,030,000,000

$471,030,000,000 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 External debt: $148,500,000,000

$148,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total military vehicles: 35,985

35,985 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Israel also has 670,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 170,000 active personnel, 465,000 reserves, and 35,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 9.403 million, and of these 3,281,513 are fit for military service.

16. Mexico

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $214,317,000,000

$214,317,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,873,000,000,000

$2,873,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

$7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145 External debt: $371,359,000,000

$371,359,000,000 Total military aircraft: 433

433 Total military vehicles: 19,658

19,658 Total naval vessels: 167

167 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

Mexico also has 630,655 total military personnel, which is composed of 412,000 active personnel, 98,655 reserves, and 120,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 130.74 million, and of these 49,811,912 are fit for military service.

15. Thailand

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $224,470,000,000

$224,470,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,516,000,000,000

$1,516,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 External debt: $102,694,000,000

$102,694,000,000 Total military aircraft: 493

493 Total military vehicles: 16,935

16,935 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Thailand also has 585,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,850 active personnel, 200,000 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 69.92 million, and of these 27,968,399 are fit for military service.

14. France

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000

$240,792,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000

$3,764,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 External debt: $6,992,104,900,000

$6,992,104,900,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

France also has 376,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 200,000 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 68.37 million, and of these 23,794,358 are fit for military service.

13. Italy

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000

$247,396,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000

$3,097,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 External debt: $2,750,000,000,000

$2,750,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Italy also has 289,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 165,500 active personnel, 18,500 reserves, and 105,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 60.96 million, and of these 22,191,235 are fit for military service.

12. Germany

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Germany also has 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 84.12 million, and of these 30,955,829 are fit for military service.

11. Brazil

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $355,021,000,000

$355,021,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $4,016,000,000,000

$4,016,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145 External debt: $432,224,000,000

$432,224,000,000 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total military vehicles: 22,464

22,464 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

Brazil also has 900,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 360,000 active personnel, 340,000 reserves, and 200,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 220.05 million, and of these 88,680,759 are fit for military service.

10. Singapore

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $359,835,000,000

$359,835,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $754,758,000,000

$754,758,000,000 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145 External debt: $1,713,410,600,000

$1,713,410,600,000 Total military aircraft: 230

230 Total military vehicles: 8,998

8,998 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Singapore also has 315,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 51,000 active personnel, 252,500 reserves, and 12,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 6.028 million, and of these 2,628,408 are fit for military service.

9. South Korea

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $420,930,000,000

$420,930,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,615,000,000,000

$2,615,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 External debt: $503,519,500,000

$503,519,500,000 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Total military vehicles: 58,880

58,880 Total naval vessels: 227

227 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

South Korea also has 3,820,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 600,000 active personnel, 3,100,000 reserves, and 120,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 52.08 million, and of these 21,353,538 are fit for military service.

8. Saudi Arabia

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $457,949,000,000

$457,949,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,831,000,000,000

$1,831,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 External debt: $225,610,000,000

$225,610,000,000 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total military vehicles: 19,040

19,040 Total naval vessels: 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Saudi Arabia also has 407,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 257,000 active personnel and 150,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 36.54 million, and of these 17,468,238 are fit for military service.

7. Taiwan

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $492,635,000,000

$492,635,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,257,300,000,000

$1,257,300,000,000 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 External debt: $209,000,000,000

$209,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 761

761 Total military vehicles: 19,921

19,921 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Taiwan also has 2,580,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 215,000 active personnel, 2,310,000 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 23.60 million.

6. Russia

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $597,217,000,000

$597,217,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000

$5,816,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 External debt: $317,650,500,000

$317,650,500,000 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Russia also has 3,570,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,320,000 active personnel, 2,000,000 reserves, and 250,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 140.82 million, and of these 46,189,226 are fit for military service.

5. India

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $627,793,000,000

$627,793,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $13,104,000,000,000

$13,104,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 External debt: $371,020,500,000

$371,020,500,000 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Total military vehicles: 148,594

148,594 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

India also has 5,137,550 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,455,550 active personnel, 1,155,000 reserves, and 2,527,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 1.409 billion, and of these 522,786,598 are fit for military service.

4. United States

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $773,426,000,000

$773,426,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000

$24,662,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 External debt: $22,303,546,100,000

$22,303,546,100,000 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

The United States also has 2,127,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,328,000 active personnel and 799,500 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 341.96 million, and of these 124,816,644 are fit for military service.

3. Switzerland

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $863,892,000,000

$863,892,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $733,779,000,000

$733,779,000,000 Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145

$25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145 External debt: $2,200,000,000,000

$2,200,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 146

146 Total military vehicles: 6,996

6,996 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

Switzerland also has 156,299 total military personnel, which is composed of 101,584 active personnel, 49,715 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 8.861 million, and of these 3,163,225 are fit for military service.

2. Japan

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,295,000,000,000

$1,295,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,761,000,000,000

$5,761,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 External debt: $4,679,698,100,000

$4,679,698,100,000 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Total military vehicles: 31,964

31,964 Total naval vessels: 159

159 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Japan also has 328,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 247,150 active personnel, 56,000 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 123.2 million, and of these 42,874,277 are fit for military service.

1. China

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 External debt: $1,218,458,500,000

$1,218,458,500,000 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

China also has 3,170,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,035,000 active personnel, 510,000 reserves, and 625,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 1.415 billion, and of these 626,864,169 are fit for military service.

