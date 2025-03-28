Military

This Tiny Nation Only Spends $14 Million on Its Military Each Year

Beliz+military | Marching Military people of Belize 2023-04-05
Marching Military people of Belize 2023-04-05 by Wang Yu Ching / Office of the President (中華民國總統府) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
Chris Lange
Published:

Generally speaking, larger military budgets imply larger and stronger military forces. There are some exceptions to this rule, but by and large the countries that spend the most on their military forces are the strongest. But what about those countries spending the least on their militaries? Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the smallest military budgets in the world.

To determine the countries with the smallest military defense budgets in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the smallest defense budgets in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Silhouette of a military man in headphones at a laptop against the background of a digital globe of the earth, contour lighting. Concept: collection of confidential information, surveillance.
Anelo / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $370,500,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,956,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $29,944,000,000
  • External debt: $8,800,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 34
  • Total military vehicles: 2,094
  • Total naval vessels: 15
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Namibia’s 18,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 13,000 active personnel and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.804 million.

29. Liberia

091217 i Liberia Security Sector Reform Sgt, 1st Class Dedraf Blash by US Army Africa
091217 i Liberia Security Sector Reform Sgt, 1st Class Dedraf Blash (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military defense budget: $364,800,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $599,660,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $8,884,000,000
  • External debt: $830,923,000
  • Total military aircraft: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 300
  • Total naval vessels: 4
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.7781 – #138 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Liberia’s 7,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,500 active personnel, 0 reserves, and 5,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.437 million.

28. Sudan

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $342,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $206,763,700
  • Purchasing power parity: $136,039,000,000
  • External debt: $37,846,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 165
  • Total military vehicles: 2,900
  • Total naval vessels: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Sudan’s 194,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 92,000 active personnel, 85,000 reserves, and 17,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 50.47 million.

27. Niger

Army partners with Republic of... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Army partners with Republic of... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Military defense budget: $336,400,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,442,772,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $44,561,000,000
  • External debt: $3,844,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 26
  • Total military vehicles: 456
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.6689 – #119 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Niger’s 30,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 26.34 million.

26. El Salvador

140121-F-BZ556-002 by USASOC News Service
140121-F-BZ556-002 (BY 2.0) by USASOC News Service
  • Military defense budget: $334,620,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,799,434,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $71,957,000,000
  • External debt: $14,258,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 52
  • Total military vehicles: 1,844
  • Total naval vessels: 14
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9371 – #128 out of 145

These finances go to pay for El Salvador’s 50,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel, 10,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 6.629 million.

25. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Military defense budget: $312,400,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,809,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $26,155,000,000
  • External debt: $22,000,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 150
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Iceland has no military forces to speak of, despite having a total population of 364,036.

24. Ghana

Ghana Armed Forces u2013 Military Sergeant Soldier by Flickr: [2]
Ghana Armed Forces u2013 Military Sergeant Soldier (BY 2.0) by Flickr: [2]
  • Military defense budget: $308,500,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,624,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $229,639,000,000
  • External debt: $22,550,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 19
  • Total military vehicles: 1,824
  • Total naval vessels: 28
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.3775 – #110 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Ghana’s 15,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 15,500 active personnel with no reserves or paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 34.59 million.

23. Republic of the Congo

U.S. Army Africa assists with ... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
U.S. Army Africa assists with ... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Military defense budget: $306,400,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $715,391,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $38,163,000,000
  • External debt: $5,741,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 13
  • Total military vehicles: 644
  • Total naval vessels: 4
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145

These finances go to pay for the Republic of the Congo’s 11,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 8,500 active personnel and 2,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 6.098 million.

22. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Military defense budget: $291,850,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $341,962,500
  • Purchasing power parity: $55,935,900,000
  • External debt: $4,309,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 207
  • Total military vehicles: 11,148
  • Total naval vessels: 27
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Syria’s 270,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 170,000 active personnel, 50,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 23.87 million.

21. Afghanistan

National Military Academy of Afghanistan Affirmation Ceremony by NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan
National Military Academy of Afghanistan Affirmation Ceremony (CC BY-SA 2.0) by NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan
  • Military defense budget: $290,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $8,852,092,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $54,772,700,000
  • External debt: $1,142,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 9
  • Total military vehicles: 5,202
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Afghanistan’s 80,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 80,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 40.12 million.

20. Gabon

Gabon military by US Army Africa
Gabon military (CC BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military defense budget: $274,820,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,568,196,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $48,201,000,000
  • External debt: $6,280,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Total military vehicles: 424
  • Total naval vessels: 5
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.1805 – #133 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Gabon’s 7,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 4,800 active personnel and 2,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 2.455 million.

19. Mauritania

Mauritanian troops stage borde... by Magharebia
Mauritanian troops stage borde... (CC BY 2.0) by Magharebia
  • Military defense budget: $261,250,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,629,290,500
  • Purchasing power parity: $30,395,000,000
  • External debt: $3,661,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 24
  • Total military vehicles: 628
  • Total naval vessels: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Mauritania’s 102,540 total military personnel, which is composed of 31,540 active personnel, 66,000 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 4.328 million.

18. Kosovo

Uniform and Badge of Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) - Military Museum - Belgrade - Serbia by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
Uniform and Badge of Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK) - Military Museum - Belgrade - Serbia (CC BY 2.0) by Adam Jones, Ph.D. - Global Photo Archive
  • Military defense budget: $260,715,150
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,245,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $23,794,000,000
  • External debt: $2,750,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 737
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Kosovo’s 15,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 10,000 active personnel, 5,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 1.977 million.

17. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone and Brig. Gen. Kabia: A progressive voice for African military women - ALFS 2010 by US Army Africa
Sierra Leone and Brig. Gen. Kabia: A progressive voice for African military women - ALFS 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military defense budget: $228,600,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $495,699,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $14,633,000,000
  • External debt: $2,687,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 1
  • Total military vehicles: 150
  • Total naval vessels: 7
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.9701 – #140 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Sierra Leone’s 13,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 13,000 active personnel, and no reserves or paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 9.121 million.

16. Kyrgyzstan

the country of Kyrgyzstan on the world map, wooden volumetric world map on a white background macro, close-up, shallow depth of field
savva_25 / Shutterstock.com

  • Military defense budget: $221,800,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,237,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $45,461,000,000
  • External debt: $6,728,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 7
  • Total military vehicles: 2,686
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Kyrgyzstan’s 378,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,000 active personnel, 300,000 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 6.172 million.

15. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia+and+Herzegovina+artillery | Prepping for mission
U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

  • Military defense budget: $216,400,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $9,205,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $63,769,000,000
  • External debt: $7,760,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 22
  • Total military vehicles: 720
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 18,770 total military personnel, which is composed of 12,770 active personnel and 6,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 3.799 million.

14. Eritrea

Merhawie / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military defense budget: $198,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $225,014,976
  • Purchasing power parity: $9,702,000,000
  • External debt: $635,504,500
  • Total military aircraft: 20
  • Total military vehicles: 860
  • Total naval vessels: 23
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Eritrea’s 250,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 120,000 active personnel and 130,000 reserves. It also has a total population of 6.344 million.

13. South Sudan

U.S., South Sudan partner during de-mining courses by US Army Africa
U.S., South Sudan partner during de-mining courses (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military defense budget: $175,300,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $183,615,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $20,010,000,000
  • External debt: $2,475,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 20
  • Total military vehicles: 1,950
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145

These finances go to pay for South Sudan’s 185,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 185,000 active personnel, and no reserves or paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 12.70 million.

12. Somalia

AMISOM fetes military commanders for their distinguished service in Somalia by AMISOM Public Information
AMISOM fetes military commanders for their distinguished service in Somalia (CC0 1.0) by AMISOM Public Information
  • Military defense budget: $171,002,350
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $16,747,500
  • Purchasing power parity: $26,351,000,000
  • External debt: $5,830,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 0
  • Total military vehicles: 682
  • Total naval vessels: 10
  • Military strength score and world rank: 4.2037 – #141 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Somalia’s 17,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 15,000 active personnel and 2,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 13.02 million.

11. Mongolia

Military marching opening ceremony Naadam Ulaanbaatar Mongolia by amanderson2
Military marching opening ceremony Naadam Ulaanbaatar Mongolia (CC BY 2.0) by amanderson2
  • Military defense budget: $165,110,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,782,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $56,264,000,000
  • External debt: $19,542,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 7
  • Total military vehicles: 2,560
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Mongolia’s 220,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 35,000 active personnel, 135,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 3.282 million.

10. Montenegro

CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military defense budget: $148,100,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,574,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $17,115,000,000
  • External debt: $2,958,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 11
  • Total military vehicles: 471
  • Total naval vessels: 14
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Montenegro’s 7,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,350 active personnel and 5,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 599,849.

9. Suriname

Suriname military by Communicatie Dienst Suriname
Suriname military (CC BY 3.0) by Communicatie Dienst Suriname
  • Military defense budget: $144,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,346,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $11,824,000,000
  • External debt: $2,200,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 3
  • Total military vehicles: 650
  • Total naval vessels: 17
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.9127 – #139 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Suriname’s 2,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,000 active personnel and 200 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 646,758.

8. Laos

Pinkturban / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military defense budget: $135,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,770,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $64,173,000,000
  • External debt: $16,500,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 33
  • Total military vehicles: 4,380
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Laos’s 250,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 100,000 active personnel, 30,000 reserves, and 120,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 7.954 million.

7. Madagascar

Madagascar. Antsirabe. Malagasy military, on a march. by Anne &amp; David (Use Albums)
Madagascar. Antsirabe. Malagasy military, on a march. (PDM 1.0) by Anne &amp; David (Use Albums)
  • Military defense budget: $112,210,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,632,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $51,255,000,000
  • External debt: $3,028,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 5
  • Total military vehicles: 158
  • Total naval vessels: 6
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Madagascar’s 21,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 13,500 active personnel and 8,100 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 29.45 million.

6. Benin

Africa Endeavor 2010 by US Army Africa
Africa Endeavor 2010 (BY 2.0) by US Army Africa
  • Military defense budget: $98,350,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $698,900,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $52,510,000,000
  • External debt: $4,066,500,000
  • Total military aircraft: 5
  • Total military vehicles: 92
  • Total naval vessels: 2
  • Military strength score and world rank: 4.3156 – #143 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Benin’s 4,750 total military personnel, which is composed of 4,750 active personnel, and no reserves or paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 14.70 million.

5. Nicaragua

Military boots and camouflage trousers of many soldiers in uniform in a row under the rain and snow
Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

  • Military defense budget: $92,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,447,000,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $51,088,000,000
  • External debt: $9,053,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 17
  • Total military vehicles: 1,869
  • Total naval vessels: 23
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.0966 – #132 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Nicaragua’s 50,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 45,000 active personnel, 0 reserves, and 5,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 6.677 million.

4. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr
  • Military defense budget: $81,280,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $47,138,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $57,152,000,000
  • External debt: $3,145,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 25
  • Total military vehicles: 491
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.9734 – #129 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Burkina Faso’s 16,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 12,000 active personnel and 4,500 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 23.04 million.

3. Central African Republic

Burundi soldiers arrive in Cen... by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
Burundi soldiers arrive in Cen... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa
  • Military defense budget: $45,990,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $374,405,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $5,849,000,000
  • External debt: $666,293,000
  • Total military aircraft: 6
  • Total military vehicles: 228
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 4.2347 – #142 out of 145

These finances go to pay for the Central African Republic’s 11,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 10,000 active personnel and 1,000 paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 5.651 million.

2. Beliz

Marching Military people of Belize 2023-04-05 by Wang Yu Ching / Office of the President (中華民國總統府) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Military defense budget: $29,538,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $473,729,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $5,257,000,000
  • External debt: $1,248,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 3
  • Total military vehicles: 130
  • Total naval vessels: 8
  • Military strength score and world rank: 3.7191 – #137 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Beliz’s 2,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,650 active personnel and 850 reserves. It also has a total population of 415,789.

1. Bhutan

Christopher J. Fynn / Wikimedia Commons

  • Military defense budget: $14,000,000
  • Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $976,260,000
  • Purchasing power parity: $10,981,000,000
  • External debt: $2,757,000,000
  • Total military aircraft: 2
  • Total military vehicles: 84
  • Total naval vessels: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 6.3934 – #145 out of 145

These finances go to pay for Bhutan’s 7,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,500 active personnel, and no reserves or paramilitary forces. It also has a total population of 884,546.

