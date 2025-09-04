Europe’s Wealth Powerhouse: Switzerland’s $864 Billion Reserve Leads Continent Diy13 / iStock via Getty Images

Switzerland may only be a small central European nation by population, but its financial reserves are unmatched across the continent. With $864 billion in foreign exchange and gold holdings, this small nation surpasses even Europe’s largest economies in the sheer size of its reserves. Switzerland’s role as a global financial hub is further reinforced by these holdings. However, other major European powers have sizable holdings as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at European nations with the largest foreign exchange and gold reserves.

To determine the European countries with the most foreign exchange and gold reserves, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their foreign exchange and gold reserves. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, defense budgets, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the military powers with the most foreign exchange and gold reserves in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

38. Kosovo

wgauthier / Flickr

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,245,000,000

$1,245,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $23,794,000,000

$23,794,000,000 Military defense budget: $260,715,150 – #128 out of 145

$260,715,150 – #128 out of 145 External debt: $2,750,000,000

$2,750,000,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 737

737 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145

Kosovo also has 15,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 10,000 active personnel, 5,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 1.977 million, and of these 743,387 are fit for military service.

37. Montenegro

MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,574,000,000

$1,574,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $17,115,000,000

$17,115,000,000 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 External debt: $2,958,500,000

$2,958,500,000 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Montenegro also has 7,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,350 active personnel and 5,500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 599,849, and of these 85,179 are fit for military service.

36. Slovenia

pedrosz / Flickr

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,370,000,000

$2,370,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $102,036,000,000

$102,036,000,000 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Total naval vessels: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Slovenia also has 38,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,300 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 2.098 million, and of these 826,570 are fit for military service.

35. Estonia

pedrosz / Flickr

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,593,000,000

$2,593,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $57,377,000,000

$57,377,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 External debt: $26,400,000,000

$26,400,000,000 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Total naval vessels: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Estonia also has 96,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,700 active personnel, 78,800 reserves, and 10,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 1.194 million, and of these 456,028 are fit for military service.

34. Luxembourg

crazy_mad_train / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,977,000,000

$2,977,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $88,533,000,000

$88,533,000,000 Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

$726,092,925 – #98 out of 145 External debt: $4,730,000,000,000

$4,730,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total military vehicles: 182

182 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

Luxembourg also has 1,000 total military personnel, all of which is composed of active-duty personnel, with no reserves or paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 671,254, and of these 92,633 are fit for military service.

33. Croatia

DaLiu / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,176,000,000

$3,176,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $159,305,000,000

$159,305,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Total naval vessels: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Croatia also has 36,425 total military personnel, which is composed of 14,325 active personnel, 20,100 reserves, and 2,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 4.150 million, and of these 1,564,594 are fit for military service.

32. Latvia

Marcus Lindstrom / E+ via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,957,000,000

$4,957,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $71,154,000,000

$71,154,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 External debt: $44,180,400,000

$44,180,400,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Total naval vessels: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Latvia also has 65,750 total military personnel, which is composed of 17,250 active personnel, 36,000 reserves, and 12,500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 1.801 million, and of these 648,449 are fit for military service.

31. North Macedonia

Gwengoat / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,015,000,000

$5,015,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $42,444,000,000

$42,444,000,000 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 External debt: $11,000,000,000

$11,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

North Macedonia also has 7,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 9,000 active personnel, 60,000 reserves, and 3,500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 2.136 million, and of these 783,773 are fit for military service.

30. Moldova

Calin Stan / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,453,000,000

$5,453,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $38,969,000,000

$38,969,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145

$1,710,000,000 – #73 out of 145 External debt: $4,565,500,000

$4,565,500,000 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total military vehicles: 500

500 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145

Moldova also has 77,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 8,500 active personnel, 67,000 reserves, and 2,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 3.600 million, and of these 1,792,565 are fit for military service.

29. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,809,000,000

$5,809,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $26,155,000,000

$26,155,000,000 Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145

$312,400,000 – #121 out of 145 External debt: $22,000,000,000

$22,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Iceland has a total population of 364,036, and of these 50,237 are fit for military service.

28. Lithuania

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,168,000,000

$6,168,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $132,712,000,000

$132,712,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 External debt: $44,000,000,000

$44,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Lithuania also has 141,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,000 active personnel, 104,000 reserves, and 14,150 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 2.628 million, and of these 1,332,490 are fit for military service.

27. Albania

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,455,000,000

$6,455,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $49,592,000,000

$49,592,000,000 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 External debt: $7,312,000,000

$7,312,000,000 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Total naval vessels: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Albania also has 9,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 6,600 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 3.107 million, and of these 1,292,554 are fit for military service.

26. Belarus

Dmitry Rukhlenko / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $8,118,000,000

$8,118,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $254,407,000,000

$254,407,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

$1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145 External debt: $44,000,000,000

$44,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 185

185 Total military vehicles: 6,916

6,916 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

Belarus also has 263,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 63,000 active personnel, 145,000 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 9.501 million, and of these 3,724,569 are fit for military service.

25. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina-02232 - Old Bridge by archer10 (Dennis) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $9,205,000,000

$9,205,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $63,769,000,000

$63,769,000,000 Military defense budget: $216,400,000 – #131 out of 145

$216,400,000 – #131 out of 145 External debt: $7,760,500,000

$7,760,500,000 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 720

720 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

Bosnia and Herzegovina also has 18,770 total military personnel, which is composed of 12,770 active personnel and 6,000 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 3.799 million, and of these 1,956,316 are fit for military service.

24. Slovakia

QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $11,288,000,000

$11,288,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $213,053,000,000

$213,053,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 External debt: $127,600,000,000

$127,600,000,000 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Slovakia also has 19,500 total military personnel, all of which is composed of 19,500 active personnel, with no reserves or paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 5.564 million, and of these 2,353,424 are fit for military service.

23. Ireland

warrenlemay / Flickr

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $12,905,000,000

$12,905,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $608,463,000,000

$608,463,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,500,000,000 – #76 out of 145

$1,500,000,000 – #76 out of 145 External debt: $3,300,000,000,000

$3,300,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 1,712

1,712 Total naval vessels: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145

Ireland also has 9,465 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,765 active personnel and 1,700 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 5.233 million, and of these 1,999,182 are fit for military service.

22. Greece

File:Kallikratia, Chalkidiki, Greece - View on city.jpg by Ilya Schurov from Moscow, Russia / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,608,000,000

$13,608,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $375,780,000,000

$375,780,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 External debt: $550,000,000,000

$550,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece also has 419,050 total military personnel, which is composed of 142,700 active personnel, 221,350 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 10.46 million, and of these 3,985,676 are fit for military service.

21. Finland

scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $16,929,000,000

$16,929,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $321,126,000,000

$321,126,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 External debt: $660,000,000,000

$660,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Total naval vessels: 264

264 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland also has 947,800 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 870,000 reserves, and 53,800 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 5.626 million, and of these 1,912,981 are fit for military service.

20. Serbia

Serbia-0364 - Entering Belgrade by archer10 (Dennis) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $27,569,000,000

$27,569,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $162,213,000,000

$162,213,000,000 Military defense budget: $2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145

$2,287,461,000 – #68 out of 145 External debt: $35,200,000,000

$35,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Total military vehicles: 3,683

3,683 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

Serbia also has 627,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 600,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 6.652 million, and of these 2,574,406 are fit for military service.

19. Austria

Vienna - Austria by Emmanuel Dyan / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $31,212,000,000

$31,212,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $590,354,000,000

$590,354,000,000 Military defense budget: $5,475,750,000 – #47 out of 145

$5,475,750,000 – #47 out of 145 External debt: $630,000,000,000

$630,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 85

85 Total military vehicles: 7,322

7,322 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145

Austria also has 141,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 16,000 active personnel and 125,600 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 8.968 million, and of these 3,632,033 are fit for military service.

18. Ukraine

yarmrtsnk / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,510,000,000

$40,510,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $559,981,000,000

$559,981,000,000 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

$53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 324

324 Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Total naval vessels: 89

89 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Ukraine also has 2,200,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 900,000 active personnel, 1,200,000 reserves, and 100,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 35.66 million, and of these 12,731,272 are fit for military service.

17. Belgium

Richie Chan / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,813,000,000

$40,813,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $751,592,000,000

$751,592,000,000 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 External debt: $1,449,264,300,000

$1,449,264,300,000 Total military aircraft: 108

108 Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total naval vessels: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Belgium also has 31,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel and 6,400 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 11.98 million, and of these 3,880,753 are fit for military service.

16. Hungary

Hungary-0024 - Buda Castle by archer10 (Dennis) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $45,719,000,000

$45,719,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $388,906,000,000

$388,906,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 External debt: $137,500,000,000

$137,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Hungary also has 76,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,600 active personnel, 20,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 9.856 million, and of these 3,794,462 are fit for military service.

15. Bulgaria

SerFF79 / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $46,334,000,000

$46,334,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $214,061,000,000

$214,061,000,000 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 External debt: $27,138,500,000

$27,138,500,000 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Total naval vessels: 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Bulgaria also has 40,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 37,000 active personnel and 3,000 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 6.783 million, and of these 2,611,324 are fit for military service.

14. Portugal

Olena Znak / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $53,710,000,000

$53,710,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $529,901,000,000

$529,901,000,000 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 External debt: $399,395,000,000

$399,395,000,000 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal also has 260,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 211,700 reserves, and 24,700 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 10.64 million, and of these 4,096,295 are fit for military service.

13. Sweden

The old town from Skeppholmen, Stockholm, Sweden by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $60,863,000,000

$60,863,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $676,353,000,000

$676,353,000,000 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 External debt: $1,002,448,700,000

$1,002,448,700,000 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Sweden also has 82,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,400 active personnel, 32,900 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 10.59 million, and of these 3,558,185 are fit for military service.

12. Netherlands

a_Taiga / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $69,830,000,000

$69,830,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,240,000,000,000

$1,240,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 External debt: $4,779,954,300,000

$4,779,954,300,000 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

The Netherlands also has 53,145 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,380 active personnel, 6,765 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 17.77 million, and of these 6,486,918 are fit for military service.

11. Romania

Triumphal Arch, Bucharest, Romania by Cost3l / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $73,000,000,000

$73,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $772,107,000,000

$772,107,000,000 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 140

140 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Romania also has 151,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 81,300 active personnel, 55,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 18.15 million, and of these 7,731,114 are fit for military service.

10. Norway

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $80,459,000,000

$80,459,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $449,528,000,000

$449,528,000,000 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 External debt: $716,144,000,000

$716,144,000,000 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Norway also has 63,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,250 active personnel and 40,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 5.510 million, and of these 1,807,192 are fit for military service.

9. Spain

saiko3p / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000

$103,089,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000

$2,242,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 External debt: $2,572,738,300,000

$2,572,738,300,000 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Spain also has 226,902 total military personnel, which is composed of 133,282 active personnel, 15,150 reserves, and 78,470 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 47.28 million, and of these 17,635,602 are fit for military service.

8. Denmark

Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $109,371,000,000

$109,371,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $428,385,000,000

$428,385,000,000 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 External debt: $555,500,000,000

$555,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Denmark also has 83,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 20,000 active personnel, 12,000 reserves, and 51,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 5.973 million, and of these 2,126,436 are fit for military service.

7. Czechia

DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000

$148,379,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000

$519,007,000,000 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 External debt: $211,200,000,000

$211,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Czechia also has 32,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 28,000 active personnel and 4,200 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 10.84 million, and of these 4,129,236 are fit for military service.

6. United Kingdom

dalecruse / Flickr

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000

$177,915,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000

$3,700,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 External debt: $9,593,749,000,000

$9,593,749,000,000 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom also has 1,108,860 total military personnel, which is composed of 184,860 active personnel and 924,000 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 68.46 million, and of these 25,192,932 are fit for military service.

5. Poland

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland also has 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 38.75 million, and of these 15,576,017 are fit for military service.

4. France

Catarina Belova / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000

$240,792,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000

$3,764,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 External debt: $6,992,104,900,000

$6,992,104,900,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

France also has 376,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 200,000 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 68.37 million, and of these 23,794,358 are fit for military service.

3. Italy

2002 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000

$247,396,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000

$3,097,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 External debt: $2,750,000,000,000

$2,750,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Italy also has 289,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 165,500 active personnel, 18,500 reserves, and 105,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 60.96 million, and of these 22,191,235 are fit for military service.

2. Germany

Juan Garcia Hinojosa / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Germany also has 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves. At the same time, it has a total population of 84.12 million, and of these 30,955,829 are fit for military service.

1. Switzerland

Arsenie Krasnevsky / Shutterstock.com

Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $863,892,000,000

$863,892,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $733,779,000,000

$733,779,000,000 Military defense budget: $25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145

$25,039,000,000 – #20 out of 145 External debt: $2,200,000,000,000

$2,200,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 146

146 Total military vehicles: 6,996

6,996 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

Switzerland also has 156,299 total military personnel, which is composed of 101,584 active personnel, 49,715 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, it has a total population of 8.861 million, and of these 3,163,225 are fit for military service.

