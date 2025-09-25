NATO Big Spenders: The Countries Powering The Alliance Defenses

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

This past week, the United Nations convened for its 80th General Assembly which was marked by high-level meetings across the international community. The main topics of interest were Gaza and humanitarian relief, as well as the current war in Ukraine. President Trump even issued an address at the assembly which blasted current immigration policies in Europe among other things. Needless to say, the General Assembly was not all about optics, speeches, and international intrigue. Instead, this served as a means for NATO members to move in a bilateral fashion in terms of addressing regional security concerns, i.e. Russia’s recent violation of NATO (Estonian) airspace for one.

In order for NATO to operate effectively in this manner, these nations must pony up their share of the costs to protect the skies over Europe. While the NATO meeting last month saw some member-states dragging their feet in terms of funding, Eastern European nations were not hesitant in their advocation of turning on the financial spigot. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at these NATO countries that are contributing the most to the Alliance.

To determine the NATO countries with the largest military defense budgets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on their military defense budget. We also included supplemental information regarding purchasing power parity, foreign exchange/gold reserves, external debt, a composition of military assets, as well as the overall military strength score.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest defense budgets in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Saeima / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

32. Montenegro

MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $148,100,000

$148,100,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $1,574,000,000

$1,574,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $17,115,000,000

$17,115,000,000 External debt: $2,958,500,000

$2,958,500,000 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Montenegro’s 7,850 total military personnel, which is composed of 2,350 active personnel and 5,500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Montenegro’s tax base of 599,849 people.

31. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $312,400,000

$312,400,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,809,000,000

$5,809,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $26,155,000,000

$26,155,000,000 External debt: $22,000,000,000

$22,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Iceland’s membership fee in NATO since the country has no real military to speak of. All of this cash comes from Iceland’s tax base of 364,036 people.

30. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $388,421,700

$388,421,700 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $5,015,000,000

$5,015,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $42,444,000,000

$42,444,000,000 External debt: $11,000,000,000

$11,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for North Macedonia’s 7,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 9,000 active personnel, 60,000 reserves, and 3,500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from North Macedonia’s tax base of 2.136 million people.

29. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Military defense budget: $558,862,420

$558,862,420 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,455,000,000

$6,455,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $49,592,000,000

$49,592,000,000 External debt: $7,312,000,000

$7,312,000,000 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Total naval vessels: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Albania’s 9,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 6,600 active personnel, 2,000 reserves, and 500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Albania’s tax base of 3.107 million people.

28. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $726,092,925

$726,092,925 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,977,000,000

$2,977,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $88,533,000,000

$88,533,000,000 External debt: $4,730,000,000,000

$4,730,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total military vehicles: 182

182 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Luxembourg’s 1,000 total military personnel, all of which is composed of active personnel, with no reserves and paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Luxembourg’s tax base of 671,254 people.

27. Slovenia

Sopotnicki / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $886,860,000

$886,860,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,370,000,000

$2,370,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $102,036,000,000

$102,036,000,000 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Total naval vessels: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Slovenia’s 38,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,300 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Slovenia’s tax base of 2.098 million people.

26. Latvia

Marcus Lindstrom / E+ via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000

$1,138,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $4,957,000,000

$4,957,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $71,154,000,000

$71,154,000,000 External debt: $44,180,400,000

$44,180,400,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Total naval vessels: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Latvia’s 65,750 total military personnel, which is composed of 17,250 active personnel, 36,000 reserves, and 12,500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Latvia’s tax base of 1.801 million people.

25. Croatia

DaLiu / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000

$1,176,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $3,176,000,000

$3,176,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $159,305,000,000

$159,305,000,000 External debt: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Total naval vessels: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Croatia’s 36,425 total military personnel, which is composed of 14,325 active personnel, 20,100 reserves, and 2,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Croatia’s tax base of 4.150 million people.

24. Bulgaria

SerFF79 / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000

$1,373,232,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $46,334,000,000

$46,334,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $214,061,000,000

$214,061,000,000 External debt: $27,138,500,000

$27,138,500,000 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Total naval vessels: 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Bulgaria’s 40,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 37,000 active personnel and 3,000 reserves. At the same time, this cash comes from Bulgaria’s tax base of 6.783 million people.

23. Estonia

pedrosz / Flickr

Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000

$1,463,360,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $2,593,000,000

$2,593,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $57,377,000,000

$57,377,000,000 External debt: $26,400,000,000

$26,400,000,000 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Total naval vessels: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Estonia’s 96,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 7,700 active personnel, 78,800 reserves, and 10,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Estonia’s tax base of 1.194 million people.

22. Lithuania

ewg3D / E+ via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000

$2,388,900,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $6,168,000,000

$6,168,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $132,712,000,000

$132,712,000,000 External debt: $44,000,000,000

$44,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Total naval vessels: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Lithuania’s 141,150 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,000 active personnel, 104,000 reserves, and 14,150 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Lithuania’s tax base of 2.628 million people.

21. Slovakia

QQ7 / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000

$2,656,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $11,288,000,000

$11,288,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $213,053,000,000

$213,053,000,000 External debt: $127,600,000,000

$127,600,000,000 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Slovakia’s 19,500 total military personnel, which is composed entirely of active personnel, with no reserves or paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Slovakia’s tax base of 5.564 million people.

20. Hungary

Hungary-0024 - Buda Castle by archer10 (Dennis) / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000

$4,576,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $45,719,000,000

$45,719,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $388,906,000,000

$388,906,000,000 External debt: $137,500,000,000

$137,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Hungary’s 76,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,600 active personnel, 20,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Hungary’s tax base of 9.856 million people.

19. Portugal

Olena Znak / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000

$4,627,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $53,710,000,000

$53,710,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $529,901,000,000

$529,901,000,000 External debt: $399,395,000,000

$399,395,000,000 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Portugal’s 260,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 211,700 reserves, and 24,700 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Portugal’s tax base of 10.64 million people.

18. Greece

Lady sitting in front of Parthenon on Acropolis, Athens, Greece by Kristoffer Trolle / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000

$6,500,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $13,608,000,000

$13,608,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $375,780,000,000

$375,780,000,000 External debt: $550,000,000,000

$550,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Greece’s 419,050 total military personnel, which is composed of 142,700 active personnel, 221,350 reserves, and 55,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Greece’s tax base of 10.46 million people.

17. Czechia

DaLiu / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000

$6,750,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $148,379,000,000

$148,379,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $519,007,000,000

$519,007,000,000 External debt: $211,200,000,000

$211,200,000,000 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total naval vessels: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Czechia’s 32,200 total military personnel, which is composed of 28,000 active personnel and 4,200 reserves. At the same time, this cash comes from Czechia’s tax base of 10.84 million people.

16. Finland

scanrail / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000

$6,779,661,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $16,929,000,000

$16,929,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $321,126,000,000

$321,126,000,000 External debt: $660,000,000,000

$660,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Total naval vessels: 264

264 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Finland’s 947,800 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,000 active personnel, 870,000 reserves, and 53,800 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Finland’s tax base of 5.626 million people.

15. Denmark

Sven Hansche / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250

$7,225,466,250 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $109,371,000,000

$109,371,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $428,385,000,000

$428,385,000,000 External debt: $555,500,000,000

$555,500,000,000 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Denmark’s 83,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 20,000 active personnel, 12,000 reserves, and 51,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Denmark’s tax base of 5.973 million people.

14. Romania

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000

$9,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $73,000,000,000

$73,000,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $772,107,000,000

$772,107,000,000 External debt: $132,000,000,000

$132,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 140

140 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Romania’s 151,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 81,300 active personnel, 55,000 reserves, and 15,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Romania’s tax base of 18.15 million people.

13. Norway

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000

$9,710,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $80,459,000,000

$80,459,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $449,528,000,000

$449,528,000,000 External debt: $716,144,000,000

$716,144,000,000 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Norway’s 63,250 total military personnel, which is composed of 23,250 active personnel and 40,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Norway’s tax base of 5.510 million people.

12. Belgium

Richie Chan / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000

$10,200,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $40,813,000,000

$40,813,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $751,592,000,000

$751,592,000,000 External debt: $1,449,264,300,000

$1,449,264,300,000 Total military aircraft: 108

108 Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total naval vessels: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Belgium’s 31,400 total military personnel, which is composed of 25,000 active personnel and 6,400 reserves. At the same time, this cash comes from Belgium’s tax base of 11.98 million people.

11. Sweden

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000

$13,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $60,863,000,000

$60,863,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $676,353,000,000

$676,353,000,000 External debt: $1,002,448,700,000

$1,002,448,700,000 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total naval vessels: 308

308 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Sweden’s 82,300 total military personnel, which is composed of 24,400 active personnel, 32,900 reserves, and 25,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Sweden’s tax base of 10.59 million people.

10. Spain

saiko3p / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000

$23,397,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $103,089,000,000

$103,089,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,242,000,000,000

$2,242,000,000,000 External debt: $2,572,738,300,000

$2,572,738,300,000 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Spain’s 226,902 total military personnel, which is composed of 133,282 active personnel, 15,150 reserves, and 78,470 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Spain’s tax base of 47.28 million people.

9. Netherlands

a_Taiga / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000

$27,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $69,830,000,000

$69,830,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,240,000,000,000

$1,240,000,000,000 External debt: $4,779,954,300,000

$4,779,954,300,000 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for the Netherlands’ 53,145 total military personnel, which is composed of 41,380 active personnel, 6,765 reserves, and 5,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from the Netherlands’ tax base of 17.77 million people.

8. Italy

Cedant / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000

$30,890,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $247,396,000,000

$247,396,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,097,000,000,000

$3,097,000,000,000 External debt: $2,750,000,000,000

$2,750,000,000,000 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Italy’s 289,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 165,500 active personnel, 18,500 reserves, and 105,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Italy’s tax base of 60.96 million people.

7. Canada

kenlund / Flickr

Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000

$41,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $117,551,000,000

$117,551,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,238,000,000,000

$2,238,000,000,000 External debt: $2,337,375,700,000

$2,337,375,700,000 Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total military vehicles: 21,704

21,704 Total naval vessels: 73

73 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Canada’s 100,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 68,000 active personnel, 27,000 reserves, and 5,500 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Canada’s tax base of 38.79 million people.

6. Turkey

Efired / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000

$47,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $140,858,000,000

$140,858,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $2,936,000,000,000

$2,936,000,000,000 External debt: $294,441,000,000

$294,441,000,000 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Turkey’s 883,900 total military personnel, which is composed of 355,200 active personnel, 378,700 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Turkey’s tax base of 84.12 million people.

5. Poland

RossHelen / iStock via Getty Images

Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000

$48,700,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $193,783,000,000

$193,783,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $1,616,000,000,000

$1,616,000,000,000 External debt: $386,947,000,000

$386,947,000,000 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Poland’s 602,100 total military personnel, which is composed of 202,100 active personnel, 350,000 reserves, and 50,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from Poland’s tax base of 38.75 million people.

4. Germany

Juan Garcia Hinojosa / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000

$50,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $322,700,000,000

$322,700,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $5,230,000,000,000

$5,230,000,000,000 External debt: $6,238,609,300,000

$6,238,609,300,000 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for Germany’s 215,600 total military personnel, which is composed of 181,600 active personnel and 34,000 reserves. At the same time, this cash comes from Germany’s tax base of 84.12 million people.

3. France

Catarina Belova / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000

$55,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $240,792,000,000

$240,792,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,764,000,000,000

$3,764,000,000,000 External debt: $6,992,104,900,000

$6,992,104,900,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for France’s 376,000 total military personnel, which is composed of 200,000 active personnel, 26,000 reserves, and 150,000 paramilitary forces. At the same time, this cash comes from France’s tax base of 68.37 million people.

2. United Kingdom

London View by Alastair Rae / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000

$71,500,540,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $177,915,000,000

$177,915,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $3,700,000,000,000

$3,700,000,000,000 External debt: $9,593,749,000,000

$9,593,749,000,000 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for the United Kingdom’s 1,108,860 total military personnel, which is composed of 184,860 active personnel and 924,000 reserves. At the same time, this cash comes from the United Kingdom’s tax base of 68.46 million people.

1. United States

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000

$895,000,000,000 Foreign exchange and gold reserves: $773,426,000,000

$773,426,000,000 Purchasing power parity: $24,662,000,000,000

$24,662,000,000,000 External debt: $22,303,546,100,000

$22,303,546,100,000 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

For the most part, these finances go to pay for the United States’ 2,127,500 total military personnel, which is composed of 1,328,000 active personnel and 799,500 reserves. At the same time, this cash comes from the United States’ tax base of 341.96 million people.