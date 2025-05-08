U.S. Military Spend Tops the Top 8 Asian Powers Combined by Roughly $170 B Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Key Points Military helicopters are some of the most versatile assets in any nation’s arsenal

These helicopters perform roles ranging from logistical transport to close air support

The United States leads NATO in total military helicopters with roughly 6,000 at its disposal

Military helicopters are usually some of the most versatile assets in any military’s arsenal. They provide a number of operational capabilities ranging from logistical transport to close air support. As the largest military alliance in the world, NATO also is home to the largest fleet of military helicopters across its many member states.

The United States stands far above most NATO nations with roughly 6,000 military helicopters at its disposal. However, that’s not to say that there are no other helicopter powerhouses within the alliance. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO members with the most military helicopters.

To determine the NATO countries with the most military helicopters in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most helicopters. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, overall military strength ranking, and defense budget. Countries with no helicopters were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest helicopter armies in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

30. Estonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 3

3 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Estonia has 1,685 military vehicles which include 36 artillery units. Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.194 million.

29. Lithuania

Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Lithuania has 1,263 military vehicles which include 75 artillery units. Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.

28. Latvia

Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Latvia has 1,848 military vehicles which include 47 artillery units. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.801 million.

27. North Macedonia

Dcvetic / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, North Macedonia has 1,108 military vehicles which include 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units. North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

26. Montenegro

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Montenegro has 471 military vehicles which include 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.

25. Slovenia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 16

16 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Slovenia has 1,428 military vehicles which include 54 tanks and 18 artillery units. Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.

24. Albania

Gerd 72 / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 19

19 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Albania has 1,796 military vehicles which include 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

23. Belgium

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 108

108 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Belgium has 4,606 military vehicles. Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.98 million.

22. Slovakia

Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2

2 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Slovakia has 3,074 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units. Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

21. Bulgaria

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Bulgaria has 4,914 military vehicles which include 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units. Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

20. Finland

Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 54

54 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Finland has 11,704 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units. Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

19. Portugal

Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Portugal has 10,828 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 139 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

18. Norway

Photofex_AUT / Shutterstock.com

Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Norway has 6,552 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 42 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.

17. Denmark

huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 34

34 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 31

31 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Denmark has 3,856 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

16. Croatia

153602026@N06 / Flickr

Total helicopters: 37

37 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 67

67 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Croatia has 2,848 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units. Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

15. Czechia

Total helicopters: 42

42 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Czechia has 6,340 military vehicles which include 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units. Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

14. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Hungary has 7,797 military vehicles which include 209 tanks and 319 artillery units. Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

13. Sweden

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Sweden has 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.

12. Netherlands

Total helicopters: 63

63 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 32

32 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the Netherlands has 2,755 military vehicles which include 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

11. Romania

Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 21

21 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 140

140 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Romania has 10,774 military vehicles which include 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units. Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

10. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 145

145 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 66

66 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 351

351 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Canada has 21,704 military vehicles which include 74 tanks. Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.79 million.

9. Spain

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137

137 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Spain has 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

8. Poland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 216

216 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 44

44 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Poland has 23,138 military vehicles which include 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

7. United Kingdom

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the United Kingdom has 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

6. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 293

293 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178

178 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Greece has 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

5. Germany

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles which include 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

4. Italy

usnavy / Flickr

Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

3. France

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, France has 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

2. Turkey

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

1. United States

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Outside of these helicopters, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles which include 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units. The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 341.96 million.

