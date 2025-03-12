How Much Bigger Is America's Fighter Jet Fleet Compared to Its Enemies? Wikimedia Commons

The true test of any given nation’s ability to project power over great distances is its fighter jet fleet. Advanced fighter jets, whether fourth or fifth generation, allow for air superiority which is one of the main factors in deciding the outcome of a conflict. Fighter jets ensure this air superiority. Companies like Lockheed Martin, Sukhoi, Chengdu, or Dassault build some of the most advanced jets in the world and make up the economy behind these fighters. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the countries with the most fighter jets in their arsenals. (These Economic Powers Have the Largest Standing Armies in the World, and America Is Not #1)

To determine the countries with the most fighter aircraft in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, overall military strength ranking, and defense budget.

It should be noted that the classification of fighter aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-air combat and interception. These aircraft typically carry lighter payloads than attack or strike aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower.

Here is a look at the countries with the most fighter aircraft in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Ukraine

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 70

70 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 136

136 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total military aircraft: 324

324 Military defense budget: $ 53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

$ – #10 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ukraine has 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks, 1273 artillery units, and 279 MLRS units). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.

29. Angola

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 116

116 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total military aircraft: 298

298 Military defense budget: $ 1,101,360,000 – #85 out of 145

$ – #85 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Angola has 5,500 military vehicles (including 309 tanks, 600 artillery units, and 113 MLRS units). Angola has 107,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.2 million.

28. Sweden

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Military defense budget: $ 13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$ – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units). Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.6 million.

27. Thailand

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 493

493 Military defense budget: $ 5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$ – #45 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units). Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.9 million.

26. Morocco

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 83

83 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 78

78 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 260

260 Military defense budget: $ 13,400,000,000 – #27 out of 145

$ – #27 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Morocco has 7,877 military vehicles (including 903 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 129 MLRS units). Morocco has 195,800 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 37.4 million.

25. Italy

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Military defense budget: $ 30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$ – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

24. United Arab Emirates

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $ 2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$ – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 264 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units). The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.0 million.

23. Singapore

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100

100 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 70

70 Total attack helicopters: 18

18 Total military aircraft: 230

230 Military defense budget: $ 15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$ – #26 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Singapore has 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks, 137 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units). Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.0 million.

22. Qatar

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total military aircraft: 251

251 Military defense budget: $ 9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$ – #34 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has 5,024 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units). Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.6 million.

21. Algeria

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 42

42 Total helicopters: 299

299 Total attack helicopters: 74

74 Total military aircraft: 608

608 Military defense budget: $ 25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$ – #21 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Algeria has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 707 artillery units, and 266 MLRS units). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.

20. Syria

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 104

104 Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 77

77 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Total military aircraft: 207

207 Military defense budget: $ 291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$ – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has 11,148 military vehicles (including 365 tanks, 731 artillery units, and 204 MLRS units). Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.9 million.

19. United Kingdom

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Military defense budget: $ 71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$ – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 29 MLRS units). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

18. Germany

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Military defense budget: $ 50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$ – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

17. Spain

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137

137 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Military defense budget: $ 23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$ – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units). Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.3 million.

16. Greece

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178

178 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Military defense budget: $ 6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$ – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 1287 artillery units, and 152 MLRS units). Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.5 million.

15. Iran

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188

188 Total strike and attack aircraft: 21

21 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $ 15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$ – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 2,462 artillery units, and 1,517 MLRS units). Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.4 million.

14. Turkey

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Military defense budget: $ 47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$ – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units). Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

13. Japan

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Military defense budget: $ 57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$ – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 629 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

12. France

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Military defense budget: $ 55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$ – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units). France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.4 million.

11. Egypt

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Military defense budget: $ 5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$ – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 2,018 artillery units, and 528 MLRS units). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.

10. Israel

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Military defense budget: $ 30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$ – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 183 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

9. Saudi Arabia

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Military defense budget: $ 74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$ – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 799 artillery units, and 321 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.

8. Taiwan

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285

285 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total military aircraft: 761

761 Military defense budget: $ 19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$ – #23 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks, 1,848 artillery units, and 234 MLRS units). Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.6 million.

7. South Korea

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Military defense budget: $ 46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$ – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.

6. Pakistan

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Military defense budget: $ 7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$ – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.

5. North Korea

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368

368 Total strike and attack aircraft: 114

114 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total military aircraft: 861

861 Military defense budget: $ 4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$ – #51 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks, 2,000 artillery units, and 1,500 MLRS units). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.

4. India

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Military defense budget: $ 75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$ – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.

3. Russia

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Military defense budget: $ 126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$ – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.

2. China

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Military defense budget: $ 266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$ – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.

1. United States

Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Military defense budget: $ 895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$ – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.

