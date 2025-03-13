The Countries Investing the Most in Strike or Attack Aircraft Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Attack and strike aircraft are some of the most powerful assets in a nation’s military arsenal. Carrying massive payloads of costly bombs and missiles, these aircraft cost a fair amount as well. Some of the newest aircraft, like the B-21 Raider, are also some of the most expensive, but ultimately, they are an investment in national security. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most attack or strike aircraft. (These Economic Powers Have the Largest Standing Armies in the World, and America Is Not #1)

To determine the countries with the most attack or strike aircraft in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, overall military strength ranking, and defense budget.

It should be noted that the classification of attack and strike aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-ground missions, meaning they primarily engage land and sea targets. These aircraft typically carry larger payloads than fighter or interceptor aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower.

Here is a look at the countries with the most attack or strike aircraft in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Kazakhstan

Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 198

198 Military defense budget: $ 2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

$ – #72 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kazakhstan has 7,736 military vehicles (including 350 tanks, 320 artillery units, and 287 MLRS units). Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.3 million.

29. Philippines

Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 122

122 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total military aircraft: 202

202 Military defense budget: $ 4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$ – #55 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Philippines has 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units). The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 118.3 million.

28. Myanmar

Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total helicopters: 83

83 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total military aircraft: 317

317 Military defense budget: $ 2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$ – #62 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks, 305 artillery units, and 180 MLRS units). Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.5 million.

27. Turkmenistan

Total strike and attack aircraft: 27

27 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 26

26 Total attack helicopters: 10

10 Total military aircraft: 91

91 Military defense budget: $ 1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

$ – #86 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkmenistan has 5,016 military vehicles (including 654 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 164 MLRS units). Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.7 million.

26. Sudan

Total strike and attack aircraft: 27

27 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 37

37 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total attack helicopters: 35

35 Total military aircraft: 165

165 Military defense budget: $ 342,000,000 – #118 out of 145

$ – #118 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sudan has 2,900 military vehicles (including 224 tanks, 387 artillery units, and 192 MLRS units). Sudan has 92,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 50.5 million.

25. United Kingdom

Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Military defense budget: $ 71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$ – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 29 MLRS units). The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.5 million.

24. Norway

Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Military defense budget: $ 9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$ – #32 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units). Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.5 million.

23. Vietnam

Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 246

246 Military defense budget: $ 8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$ – #35 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks, 575 artillery units, and 474 MLRS units). Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.8 million.

22. Mexico

Total strike and attack aircraft: 33

33 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 3

3 Total helicopters: 178

178 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 433

433 Military defense budget: $ 7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

$ – #39 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Mexico has 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units). Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 130.7 million.

21. Indonesia

Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 214

214 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Military defense budget: $ 10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$ – #29 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units). Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.6 million.

20. Iraq

Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total military aircraft: 391

391 Military defense budget: $ 7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$ – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has 37,288 military vehicles (including 1,025 tanks, 1044 artillery units, and 572 MLRS units). Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.1 million.

19. Ukraine

Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 70

70 Total helicopters: 136

136 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total military aircraft: 324

324 Military defense budget: $ 53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

$ – #10 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ukraine has 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks, 1273 artillery units, and 279 MLRS units). Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.7 million.

18. Israel

Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Military defense budget: $ 30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$ – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 183 MLRS units). Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.4 million.

17. Brazil

Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total helicopters: 191

191 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Military defense budget: $ 26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$ – #19 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Brazil has 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 521 artillery units, and 38 MLRS units). Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 220.1 million.

16. Japan

Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Military defense budget: $ 57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$ – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 629 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units). Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

15. Algeria

Total strike and attack aircraft: 42

42 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total helicopters: 299

299 Total attack helicopters: 74

74 Total military aircraft: 608

608 Military defense budget: $ 25,000,000,000 – #21 out of 145

$ – #21 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Algeria has 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 707 artillery units, and 266 MLRS units). Algeria has 325,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.0 million.

14. Poland

Total strike and attack aircraft: 44

44 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Military defense budget: $ 48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$ – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 677 artillery units, and 196 MLRS units). Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.7 million.

13. Belarus

Total strike and attack aircraft: 50

50 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 68

68 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total military aircraft: 185

185 Military defense budget: $ 1,077,900,000 – #87 out of 145

$ – #87 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belarus has 6,916 military vehicles (including 507 tanks, 572 artillery units, and 206 MLRS units). Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.5 million.

12. Australia

Total strike and attack aircraft: 62

62 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 69

69 Total attack helicopters: 22

22 Total military aircraft: 327

327 Military defense budget: $ 55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

$ – #8 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Australia has 15,648 military vehicles (including 59 tanks and 48 artillery units). Australia has 57,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.8 million.

11. Germany

Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Military defense budget: $ 50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$ – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units). Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.1 million.

10. Italy

Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Military defense budget: $ 30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$ – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units). Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 61.0 million.

9. Saudi Arabia

Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Military defense budget: $ 74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$ – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 799 artillery units, and 321 MLRS units). Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.5 million.

8. Egypt

Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 238

238 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total attack helicopters: 100

100 Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Military defense budget: $ 5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$ – #46 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 2,018 artillery units, and 528 MLRS units). Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 111.2 million.

7. Pakistan

Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Military defense budget: $ 7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$ – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units). Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.4 million.

6. South Korea

Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Military defense budget: $ 46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$ – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units). South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.1 million.

5. North Korea

Total strike and attack aircraft: 114

114 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368

368 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total military aircraft: 861

861 Military defense budget: $ 4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$ – #51 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks, 2,000 artillery units, and 1,500 MLRS units). North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.3 million.

4. India

Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Military defense budget: $ 75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$ – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units). India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.41 billion.

3. China

Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Military defense budget: $ 266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$ – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units). China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.42 billion.

2. Russia

Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Military defense budget: $ 126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$ – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units). Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.8 million.

1. United States

Total strike and attack aircraft: 889

889 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,790

1,790 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total attack helicopters: 1,002

1,002 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Military defense budget: $ 895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$ – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units). The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 342.0 million.

