Russia Holds 4X More Strike Aircraft Than Its Asian Neighbors Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Key Points Russia is home to one of the largest strike aircraft arsenals in the world

The Russian Air Force fields more than four times as many as its closest regional rivals, South Korea and India

Russia’s fleet of strike and attack aircraft vastly outnumber any single European military power

Russia is home to one of the largest strike aircraft arsenals in the world, and this is nowhere more evident than in Asia. With nearly 700 attack aircraft in its fleet, the Russian Air Force fields more than four times as many as its closest regional rivals, South Korea and India. Also, it vastly outnumbers any single European military power in terms of these aircraft. Russia derives much of its ability to project power across Eurasia as a result of this fleet, and it is one of the reasons it is considered one of the strongest countries, militarily, in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the attack aircraft fleets fielded by Asian air forces.

To determine the Asian countries with the most attack or strike aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 military strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most of these aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, overall military strength ranking, and defense budget. Countries with no attack aircraft were excluded.

It should be noted that the classification of attack and strike aircraft generally refers to aircraft that are primarily designated for air-to-ground missions, meaning they primarily engage land and sea targets. These aircraft typically carry larger payloads than fighter or interceptor aircraft, and different armament as well. However, in recent years as aircraft have become more advanced, these lines between strike and fighter aircraft have become blurred because of the multirole capabilities that many of these jets possess. Again, 24/7 Wall St. is going off the primary designation of these aircraft according to Global Firepower.

Here is a look at the countries with the most attack or strike aircraft in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

30. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 11

11 Total military aircraft: 61

61 Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145

$495,629,055 – #105 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Georgia has 3,392 military vehicles which include 123 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 188 artillery units. Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.901 million.

29. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total military aircraft: 251

251 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has 5,024 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.552 million.

28. Jordan

Oleg V. Belyakov / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total helicopters: 155

155 Total attack helicopters: 44

44 Total military aircraft: 274

274 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has 16,624 military vehicles which include 1,458 tanks, 56 MLRS units, and 438 artillery units. Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

27. Syria

Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 104

104 Total helicopters: 77

77 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Total military aircraft: 207

207 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has 11,148 military vehicles which include 365 tanks, 204 MLRS units, and 731 artillery units. Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.

26. Lebanon

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 68

68 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 80

80 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lebanon has 4,538 military vehicles which include 116 tanks, 11 MLRS units, and 365 artillery units. Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.364 million.

25. Oman

cooke1 / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29

29 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has 4,084 military vehicles which include 150 tanks and 164 artillery units. Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.902 million.

24. Malaysia

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 45

45 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 135

135 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Malaysia has 13,506 military vehicles which include 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units. Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.56 million.

23. Yemen

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 27

27 Total helicopters: 30

30 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 84

84 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

$810,375,000 – #94 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has 550 military vehicles which include 10 MLRS units and 15 artillery units. Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.14 million.

22. Uzbekistan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 13

13 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 192

192 Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145

$2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Uzbekistan has 2,970 military vehicles which include 340 tanks, 108 MLRS units, and 383 artillery units. Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.52 million.

21. Armenia

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 15

15 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4

4 Total helicopters: 36

36 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total military aircraft: 71

71 Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145

$1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Armenia has 1,306 military vehicles which include 109 tanks, 100 MLRS units, and 293 artillery units. Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.977 million.

20. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 264 artillery units. The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

19. Azerbaijan

Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 86

86 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total military aircraft: 154

154 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Azerbaijan has 7,642 military vehicles which include 497 tanks, 268 MLRS units, and 848 artillery units. Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.

18. Thailand

Total strike and attack aircraft: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total military aircraft: 493

493 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has 16,935 military vehicles which include 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.

17. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 21

21 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188

188 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,825 military vehicles which include 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS units, and 2,462 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

16. Philippines

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 122

122 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total military aircraft: 202

202 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Philippines has 11,878 military vehicles which include 10 tanks and 306 artillery units. The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 118.28 million.

15. Kazakhstan

Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Total military aircraft: 198

198 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

$2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kazakhstan has 7,736 military vehicles which include 350 tanks, 287 MLRS units, and 320 artillery units. Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.26 million.

14. Myanmar

scaliger / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total helicopters: 83

83 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total military aircraft: 317

317 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has 5,980 military vehicles which include 445 tanks, 180 MLRS units, and 305 artillery units. Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.53 million.

13. Turkmenistan

sndr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 27

27 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 26

26 Total attack helicopters: 10

10 Total military aircraft: 91

91 Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

$1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkmenistan has 5,016 military vehicles which include 654 tanks, 164 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.744 million.

12. Vietnam

Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 246

246 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has 11,912 military vehicles which include 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS units, and 575 artillery units. Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.76 million.

11. Indonesia

Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 214

214 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total military aircraft: 459

459 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has 20,440 military vehicles which include 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.

10. Iraq

Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total military aircraft: 391

391 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has 37,288 military vehicles which include 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS units, and 1044 artillery units. Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

9. Japan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles which include 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

8. Israel

Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total military aircraft: 611

611 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 35,985 military vehicles which include 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

7. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total military aircraft: 917

917 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles which include 840 tanks, 321 MLRS units, and 799 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

6. Pakistan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

5. South Korea

usairforce / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.

4. North Korea

Tatohra / Shutterstock.com

Total strike and attack aircraft: 114

114 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368

368 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total military aircraft: 861

861 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has 18,288 military vehicles which include 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS units, and 2,000 artillery units. North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.

3. India

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.

2. China

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.

1. Russia

Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.

