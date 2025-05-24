Foreign Governments Receiving the Most Weapons from the US Stephen Morton / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The United States spends more on national defense than any other country in the world. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, American military spending topped $997.3 billion in 2024, more than three times the amount spent by China, the world’s second largest military spender.

Key Points The U.S. is home to more defense contractors with billion-plus dollar annual revenues than any other country in the world.

While these companies are generally funded through contracts with the Pentagon, they are also collectively selling billions of dollars of weapons to foreign governments every year.

America’s defense budget is intended to maintain continued U.S. military superiority and global power projection capability — both as a means of deterring geopolitical foes and, in the event of a conflict, to help ensure technological advantages on the battlefield. Importantly, however, this level of spending has also given rise to a massive private-sector defense industry.

According to SIPRI, 41 of the world’s 100 largest defense contractors, as measured by annual arms sale revenue, are headquartered in the United States. These companies include each of the five largest defense contractors in the world: Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics. (Here is a look at the largest companies arming the world’s militaries.)

While the bulk of revenue reported by American defense contractors comes from the Pentagon, a meaningful share also comes from arms sales to foreign governments. Partially because few countries have the research and development or manufacturing infrastructure for cutting edge military weapons and material, many American allies rely on the U.S. to equip their militaries.

The U.S. transfers an average of more than $12.2 billion in weapons to foreign governments every year. Between 2020 and 2024 alone, the U.S. exported nearly $61 billion in military supplies to countries around the world.

Using data from SIPRI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries receiving the most weapons from the United States. Countries are ranked on the total value of weapons they imported from the U.S. over the five year period from 2020 and 2024. All supplemental data in this story is also from SIRPI.

Among the 25 countries on this list, the total value of American weapons received in the last five years ranges from $426.6 million to $7.3 billion. The same countries account for over 90% of all U.S. weapon exports since 2020.

Many of the countries on this list are close American allies, bound to the U.S. through intelligence sharing, cooperative defense strategies, and common national security interests. These countries not only include 10 members of the NATO alliance, but also several U.S. allies in the Pacific region, such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea. (Here is a look at the NATO countries ramping up military spending.)

One country that has only recently emerged as a leading recipient of American weapons is Ukraine. In 2021, the year before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine received less than 1% of all U.S. arms exports. In 2022, Ukraine received nearly 6% of all exported American weapons. By 2023 and 2024, 17% and 22% of all U.S. weapons exports, respectively, went to Ukraine — larger shares than any other country.

These are the countries receiving the most weapons from the United States.

Why It Matters

The U.S. defense budget not only helps ensure continued American military hegemony, but also serves as the lifeblood for the world’s largest private-sector defense industry. There are dozens of companies in the U.S. making billions manufacturing military weapons — not only for the Pentagon, but also for foreign governments. Over $10 billion of American weapons are exported to U.S. allies and partners abroad every year. And arms transfer data shows that some countries’ militaries rely far more heavily on American weapons than others.

25. Belgium

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $426.6 million

$426.6 million Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Belgium, 2020-2024: 0.7%

0.7% Belgium’s military spending in 2024: $8.6 billion

$8.6 billion Belgium’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.3%

1.3% NATO member state?: Yes

24. Singapore

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $548.5 million

$548.5 million Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Singapore, 2020-2024: 0.9%

0.9% Singapore’s military spending in 2024: $15.1 billion

$15.1 billion Singapore’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.8%

2.8% NATO member state?: No

23. Sweden

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $548.5 million

$548.5 million Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Sweden, 2020-2024: 0.9%

0.9% Sweden’s military spending in 2024: $12.0 billion

$12.0 billion Sweden’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%

2.0% NATO member state?: Yes

22. Romania

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $670.4 million

$670.4 million Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Romania, 2020-2024: 1.1%

1.1% Romania’s military spending in 2024: $8.7 billion

$8.7 billion Romania’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%

2.3% NATO member state?: Yes

21. Morocco

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $670.4 million

$670.4 million Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Morocco, 2020-2024: 1.1%

1.1% Morocco’s military spending in 2024: $5.5 billion

$5.5 billion Morocco’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.5%

3.5% NATO member state?: No

20. New Zealand

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $731.4 million

$731.4 million Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to New Zealand, 2020-2024: 1.2%

1.2% New Zealand’s military spending in 2024: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion New Zealand’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.2%

1.2% NATO member state?: No

19. Germany

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $731.4 million

$731.4 million Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Germany, 2020-2024: 1.2%

1.2% Germany’s military spending in 2024: $88.5 billion

$88.5 billion Germany’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%

1.9% NATO member state?: Yes

18. Taiwan

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $914.2 million

$914.2 million Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Taiwan, 2020-2024: 1.5%

1.5% Taiwan’s military spending in 2024: $16.5 billion

$16.5 billion Taiwan’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%

2.1% NATO member state?: No

17. Denmark

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $975.2 million

$975.2 million Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Denmark, 2020-2024: 1.6%

1.6% Denmark’s military spending in 2024: $10.0 billion

$10.0 billion Denmark’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.4%

2.4% NATO member state?: Yes

16. India

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to India, 2020-2024: 1.9%

1.9% India’s military spending in 2024: $86.1 billion

$86.1 billion India’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%

2.3% NATO member state?: Pacific Quad

15. Italy

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Italy, 2020-2024: 2.4%

2.4% Italy’s military spending in 2024: $38.0 billion

$38.0 billion Italy’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.6%

1.6% NATO member state?: Yes

14. Poland

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Poland, 2020-2024: 2.5%

2.5% Poland’s military spending in 2024: $38.0 billion

$38.0 billion Poland’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.2%

4.2% NATO member state?: Yes

13. Bahrain

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Bahrain, 2020-2024: 2.6%

2.6% Bahrain’s military spending in 2024: $1.4 billion

$1.4 billion Bahrain’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.9%

2.9% NATO member state?: No

12. United Arab Emirates

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to United Arab Emirates, 2020-2024: 2.6%

2.6% United Arab Emirates’ military spending in 2024: N/A

N/A United Arab Emirates’ military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

N/A NATO member state?: No

11. Israel

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.8 billion

$1.8 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Israel, 2020-2024: 3.0%

3.0% Israel’s military spending in 2024: $46.5 billion

$46.5 billion Israel’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.8%

8.8% NATO member state?: No

10. Norway

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $2.0 billion

$2.0 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Norway, 2020-2024: 3.3%

3.3% Norway’s military spending in 2024: $10.4 billion

$10.4 billion Norway’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%

2.1% NATO member state?: Yes

9. Netherlands

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $2.5 billion

$2.5 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Netherlands, 2020-2024: 4.1%

4.1% Netherlands’ military spending in 2024: $23.2 billion

$23.2 billion Netherlands’ military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%

1.9% NATO member state?: Yes

8. Kuwait

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $2.7 billion

$2.7 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Kuwait, 2020-2024: 4.4%

4.4% Kuwait’s military spending in 2024: $7.8 billion

$7.8 billion Kuwait’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.8%

4.8% NATO member state?: No

7. United Kingdom

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $3.0 billion

$3.0 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to United Kingdom, 2020-2024: 4.9%

4.9% United Kingdom’s military spending in 2024: $81.8 billion

$81.8 billion United Kingdom’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%

2.3% NATO member state?: Yes

6. South Korea

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $3.2 billion

$3.2 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to South Korea, 2020-2024: 5.3%

5.3% South Korea’s military spending in 2024: $47.6 billion

$47.6 billion South Korea’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.6%

2.6% NATO member state?: No

5. Australia

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $4.1 billion

$4.1 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Australia, 2020-2024: 6.7%

6.7% Australia’s military spending in 2024: $33.8 billion

$33.8 billion Australia’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%

1.9% NATO member state?: No

4. Qatar

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $4.7 billion

$4.7 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Qatar, 2020-2024: 7.7%

7.7% Qatar’s military spending in 2024: N/A

N/A Qatar’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

N/A NATO member state?: No

3. Japan

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $5.4 billion

$5.4 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Japan, 2020-2024: 8.8%

8.8% Japan’s military spending in 2024: $55.3 billion

$55.3 billion Japan’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.4%

1.4% NATO member state?: No

2. Ukraine

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $5.7 billion

$5.7 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Ukraine, 2020-2024: 9.3%

9.3% Ukraine’s military spending in 2024: $64.7 billion

$64.7 billion Ukraine’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 34.5%

34.5% NATO member state?: No

1. Saudi Arabia

Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $7.3 billion

$7.3 billion Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Saudi Arabia, 2020-2024: 12.0%

12.0% Saudi Arabia’s military spending in 2024: $80.3 billion

$80.3 billion Saudi Arabia’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.3%

7.3% NATO member state?: No

