Foreign Governments Receiving the Most Weapons from the US

The United States spends more on national defense than any other country in the world. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, American military spending topped $997.3 billion in 2024, more than three times the amount spent by China, the world’s second largest military spender.
Key Points

The U.S. is home to more defense contractors with billion-plus dollar annual revenues than any other country in the world.

While these companies are generally funded through contracts with the Pentagon, they are also collectively selling billions of dollars of weapons to foreign governments every year.

America’s defense budget is intended to maintain continued U.S. military superiority and global power projection capability — both as a means of deterring geopolitical foes and, in the event of a conflict, to help ensure technological advantages on the battlefield. Importantly, however, this level of spending has also given rise to a massive private-sector defense industry.
According to SIPRI, 41 of the world’s 100 largest defense contractors, as measured by annual arms sale revenue, are headquartered in the United States. These companies include each of the five largest defense contractors in the world: Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics. (Here is a look at the largest companies arming the world’s militaries.)
While the bulk of revenue reported by American defense contractors comes from the Pentagon, a meaningful share also comes from arms sales to foreign governments. Partially because few countries have the research and development or manufacturing infrastructure for cutting edge military weapons and material, many American allies rely on the U.S. to equip their militaries.
The U.S. transfers an average of more than $12.2 billion in weapons to foreign governments every year. Between 2020 and 2024 alone, the U.S. exported nearly $61 billion in military supplies to countries around the world.
Using data from SIPRI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries receiving the most weapons from the United States. Countries are ranked on the total value of weapons they imported from the U.S. over the five year period from 2020 and 2024. All supplemental data in this story is also from SIRPI.
Among the 25 countries on this list, the total value of American weapons received in the last five years ranges from $426.6 million to $7.3 billion. The same countries account for over 90% of all U.S. weapon exports since 2020.
Many of the countries on this list are close American allies, bound to the U.S. through intelligence sharing, cooperative defense strategies, and common national security interests. These countries not only include 10 members of the NATO alliance, but also several U.S. allies in the Pacific region, such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea. (Here is a look at the NATO countries ramping up military spending.)
One country that has only recently emerged as a leading recipient of American weapons is Ukraine. In 2021, the year before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine received less than 1% of all U.S. arms exports. In 2022, Ukraine received nearly 6% of all exported American weapons. By 2023 and 2024, 17% and 22% of all U.S. weapons exports, respectively, went to Ukraine — larger shares than any other country.
These are the countries receiving the most weapons from the United States.
Why It Matters
The U.S. defense budget not only helps ensure continued American military hegemony, but also serves as the lifeblood for the world’s largest private-sector defense industry. There are dozens of companies in the U.S. making billions manufacturing military weapons — not only for the Pentagon, but also for foreign governments. Over $10 billion of American weapons are exported to U.S. allies and partners abroad every year. And arms transfer data shows that some countries’ militaries rely far more heavily on American weapons than others.
25. Belgium
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $426.6 million
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Belgium, 2020-2024: 0.7%
- Belgium’s military spending in 2024: $8.6 billion
- Belgium’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.3%
- NATO member state?: Yes
24. Singapore
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $548.5 million
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Singapore, 2020-2024: 0.9%
- Singapore’s military spending in 2024: $15.1 billion
- Singapore’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.8%
- NATO member state?: No
23. Sweden
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $548.5 million
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Sweden, 2020-2024: 0.9%
- Sweden’s military spending in 2024: $12.0 billion
- Sweden’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%
- NATO member state?: Yes
22. Romania
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $670.4 million
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Romania, 2020-2024: 1.1%
- Romania’s military spending in 2024: $8.7 billion
- Romania’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%
- NATO member state?: Yes
21. Morocco
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $670.4 million
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Morocco, 2020-2024: 1.1%
- Morocco’s military spending in 2024: $5.5 billion
- Morocco’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.5%
- NATO member state?: No
20. New Zealand
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $731.4 million
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to New Zealand, 2020-2024: 1.2%
- New Zealand’s military spending in 2024: $3.0 billion
- New Zealand’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.2%
- NATO member state?: No
19. Germany
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $731.4 million
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Germany, 2020-2024: 1.2%
- Germany’s military spending in 2024: $88.5 billion
- Germany’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%
- NATO member state?: Yes
18. Taiwan
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $914.2 million
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Taiwan, 2020-2024: 1.5%
- Taiwan’s military spending in 2024: $16.5 billion
- Taiwan’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%
- NATO member state?: No
17. Denmark
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $975.2 million
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Denmark, 2020-2024: 1.6%
- Denmark’s military spending in 2024: $10.0 billion
- Denmark’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.4%
- NATO member state?: Yes
16. India
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.2 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to India, 2020-2024: 1.9%
- India’s military spending in 2024: $86.1 billion
- India’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%
- NATO member state?: Pacific Quad
15. Italy
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.5 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Italy, 2020-2024: 2.4%
- Italy’s military spending in 2024: $38.0 billion
- Italy’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.6%
- NATO member state?: Yes
14. Poland
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.5 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Poland, 2020-2024: 2.5%
- Poland’s military spending in 2024: $38.0 billion
- Poland’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.2%
- NATO member state?: Yes
13. Bahrain
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.6 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Bahrain, 2020-2024: 2.6%
- Bahrain’s military spending in 2024: $1.4 billion
- Bahrain’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.9%
- NATO member state?: No
12. United Arab Emirates
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.6 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to United Arab Emirates, 2020-2024: 2.6%
- United Arab Emirates’ military spending in 2024: N/A
- United Arab Emirates’ military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A
- NATO member state?: No
11. Israel
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.8 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Israel, 2020-2024: 3.0%
- Israel’s military spending in 2024: $46.5 billion
- Israel’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.8%
- NATO member state?: No
10. Norway
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $2.0 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Norway, 2020-2024: 3.3%
- Norway’s military spending in 2024: $10.4 billion
- Norway’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%
- NATO member state?: Yes
9. Netherlands
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $2.5 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Netherlands, 2020-2024: 4.1%
- Netherlands’ military spending in 2024: $23.2 billion
- Netherlands’ military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%
- NATO member state?: Yes
8. Kuwait
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $2.7 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Kuwait, 2020-2024: 4.4%
- Kuwait’s military spending in 2024: $7.8 billion
- Kuwait’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.8%
- NATO member state?: No
7. United Kingdom
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $3.0 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to United Kingdom, 2020-2024: 4.9%
- United Kingdom’s military spending in 2024: $81.8 billion
- United Kingdom’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%
- NATO member state?: Yes
6. South Korea
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $3.2 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to South Korea, 2020-2024: 5.3%
- South Korea’s military spending in 2024: $47.6 billion
- South Korea’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.6%
- NATO member state?: No
5. Australia
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $4.1 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Australia, 2020-2024: 6.7%
- Australia’s military spending in 2024: $33.8 billion
- Australia’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%
- NATO member state?: No
4. Qatar
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $4.7 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Qatar, 2020-2024: 7.7%
- Qatar’s military spending in 2024: N/A
- Qatar’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A
- NATO member state?: No
3. Japan
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $5.4 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Japan, 2020-2024: 8.8%
- Japan’s military spending in 2024: $55.3 billion
- Japan’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.4%
- NATO member state?: No
2. Ukraine
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $5.7 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Ukraine, 2020-2024: 9.3%
- Ukraine’s military spending in 2024: $64.7 billion
- Ukraine’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 34.5%
- NATO member state?: No
1. Saudi Arabia
- Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $7.3 billion
- Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Saudi Arabia, 2020-2024: 12.0%
- Saudi Arabia’s military spending in 2024: $80.3 billion
- Saudi Arabia’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.3%
- NATO member state?: No
