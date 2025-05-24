Military

Foreign Governments Receiving the Most Weapons from the US

The United States spends more on national defense than any other country in the world. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, American military spending topped $997.3 billion in 2024, more than three times the amount spent by China, the world’s second largest military spender.

Key Points

  • The U.S. is home to more defense contractors with billion-plus dollar annual revenues than any other country in the world.

  • While these companies are generally funded through contracts with the Pentagon, they are also collectively selling billions of dollars of weapons to foreign governments every year.

America’s defense budget is intended to maintain continued U.S. military superiority and global power projection capability — both as a means of deterring geopolitical foes and, in the event of a conflict, to help ensure technological advantages on the battlefield. Importantly, however, this level of spending has also given rise to a massive private-sector defense industry.

According to SIPRI, 41 of the world’s 100 largest defense contractors, as measured by annual arms sale revenue, are headquartered in the United States. These companies include each of the five largest defense contractors in the world: Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics. (Here is a look at the largest companies arming the world’s militaries.)

While the bulk of revenue reported by American defense contractors comes from the Pentagon, a meaningful share also comes from arms sales to foreign governments. Partially because few countries have the research and development or manufacturing infrastructure for cutting edge military weapons and material, many American allies rely on the U.S. to equip their militaries.

The U.S. transfers an average of more than $12.2 billion in weapons to foreign governments every year. Between 2020 and 2024 alone, the U.S. exported nearly $61 billion in military supplies to countries around the world.

Using data from SIPRI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries receiving the most weapons from the United States. Countries are ranked on the total value of weapons they imported from the U.S. over the five year period from 2020 and 2024. All supplemental data in this story is also from SIRPI.

Among the 25 countries on this list, the total value of American weapons received in the last five years ranges from $426.6 million to $7.3 billion. The same countries account for over 90% of all U.S. weapon exports since 2020.

Many of the countries on this list are close American allies, bound to the U.S. through intelligence sharing, cooperative defense strategies, and common national security interests. These countries not only include 10 members of the NATO alliance, but also several U.S. allies in the Pacific region, such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea. (Here is a look at the NATO countries ramping up military spending.)

One country that has only recently emerged as a leading recipient of American weapons is Ukraine. In 2021, the year before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine received less than 1% of all U.S. arms exports. In 2022, Ukraine received nearly 6% of all exported American weapons. By 2023 and 2024, 17% and 22% of all U.S. weapons exports, respectively, went to Ukraine — larger shares than any other country.

These are the countries receiving the most weapons from the United States.

Why It Matters

Pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings taxi F-35As on the runway
Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

The U.S. defense budget not only helps ensure continued American military hegemony, but also serves as the lifeblood for the world’s largest private-sector defense industry. There are dozens of companies in the U.S. making billions manufacturing military weapons — not only for the Pentagon, but also for foreign governments. Over $10 billion of American weapons are exported to U.S. allies and partners abroad every year. And arms transfer data shows that some countries’ militaries rely far more heavily on American weapons than others.

25. Belgium

BEL: Prince Amedeo Of Belgium Testifies To Become Officer In The Army
2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $426.6 million
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Belgium, 2020-2024: 0.7%
  • Belgium’s military spending in 2024: $8.6 billion
  • Belgium’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.3%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

24. Singapore

Singapore Navy by Huaiwei.
Singapore Navy (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Huaiwei.
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $548.5 million
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Singapore, 2020-2024: 0.9%
  • Singapore’s military spending in 2024: $15.1 billion
  • Singapore’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.8%
  • NATO member state?: No

23. Sweden

Nordic Battle Group ISTAR Training - Visiting Swedish Military by u00d3glaigh na hu00c9ireann
Nordic Battle Group ISTAR Training - Visiting Swedish Military (BY 2.0) by u00d3glaigh na hu00c9ireann
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $548.5 million
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Sweden, 2020-2024: 0.9%
  • Sweden’s military spending in 2024: $12.0 billion
  • Sweden’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

22. Romania

Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from Ontario, Ore., commence a movement to contact operation during exercise Saber Guardian 2016, July 29 at the Romanian Land Forces Combat Training Center in Cincu, Romania by Oregon National Guard
Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team from Ontario, Ore., commence a movement to contact operation during exercise Saber Guardian 2016, July 29 at the Romanian Land Forces Combat Training Center in Cincu, Romania (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Oregon National Guard
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $670.4 million
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Romania, 2020-2024: 1.1%
  • Romania’s military spending in 2024: $8.7 billion
  • Romania’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

21. Morocco

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $670.4 million
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Morocco, 2020-2024: 1.1%
  • Morocco’s military spending in 2024: $5.5 billion
  • Morocco’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.5%
  • NATO member state?: No

20. New Zealand

Boy_Anupong / Moment via Getty Images
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $731.4 million
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to New Zealand, 2020-2024: 1.2%
  • New Zealand’s military spending in 2024: $3.0 billion
  • New Zealand’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.2%
  • NATO member state?: No

19. Germany

German Military Band, Military Parade by wu0142odi
German Military Band, Military Parade (BY-SA 2.0) by wu0142odi
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $731.4 million
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Germany, 2020-2024: 1.2%
  • Germany’s military spending in 2024: $88.5 billion
  • Germany’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

18. Taiwan

Military people of Taiwanese Military Police 20200526 01 by 總統府 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $914.2 million
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Taiwan, 2020-2024: 1.5%
  • Taiwan’s military spending in 2024: $16.5 billion
  • Taiwan’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%
  • NATO member state?: No

17. Denmark

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $975.2 million
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Denmark, 2020-2024: 1.6%
  • Denmark’s military spending in 2024: $10.0 billion
  • Denmark’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.4%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

16. India

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttrakhand, India by Srinath G M
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttrakhand, India (BY-SA 3.0) by Srinath G M
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.2 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to India, 2020-2024: 1.9%
  • India’s military spending in 2024: $86.1 billion
  • India’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%
  • NATO member state?: Pacific Quad

15. Italy

Unidentified Italian military on skis, La Thuile, 2024 by DimiTalen
Unidentified Italian military on skis, La Thuile, 2024 (CC0 1.0) by DimiTalen
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.5 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Italy, 2020-2024: 2.4%
  • Italy’s military spending in 2024: $38.0 billion
  • Italy’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.6%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

14. Poland

Polish Military Hardware by Cargo Cult
Polish Military Hardware (BY 2.0) by Cargo Cult
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.5 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Poland, 2020-2024: 2.5%
  • Poland’s military spending in 2024: $38.0 billion
  • Poland’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.2%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

13. Bahrain

031012-N-4943L-004 by Marion Doss
031012-N-4943L-004 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Marion Doss
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.6 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Bahrain, 2020-2024: 2.6%
  • Bahrain’s military spending in 2024: $1.4 billion
  • Bahrain’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.9%
  • NATO member state?: No

12. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.6 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to United Arab Emirates, 2020-2024: 2.6%
  • United Arab Emirates’ military spending in 2024: N/A
  • United Arab Emirates’ military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A
  • NATO member state?: No

11. Israel

zachievenor / Flickr

  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $1.8 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Israel, 2020-2024: 3.0%
  • Israel’s military spending in 2024: $46.5 billion
  • Israel’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.8%
  • NATO member state?: No

10. Norway

Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... by Alan Wilson
Norwegian F-35 pair. 2019 Bodu00c3u0083... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $2.0 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Norway, 2020-2024: 3.3%
  • Norway’s military spending in 2024: $10.4 billion
  • Norway’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

9. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $2.5 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Netherlands, 2020-2024: 4.1%
  • Netherlands’ military spending in 2024: $23.2 billion
  • Netherlands’ military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

8. Kuwait

Kuwait kicks off month of 50/20 festivities at Qaruh Island [Image 3 of 5] by DVIDSHUB
Kuwait kicks off month of 50/20 festivities at Qaruh Island [Image 3 of 5] (BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $2.7 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Kuwait, 2020-2024: 4.4%
  • Kuwait’s military spending in 2024: $7.8 billion
  • Kuwait’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.8%
  • NATO member state?: No

7. United Kingdom

Royal Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $3.0 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to United Kingdom, 2020-2024: 4.9%
  • United Kingdom’s military spending in 2024: $81.8 billion
  • United Kingdom’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%
  • NATO member state?: Yes

6. South Korea

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $3.2 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to South Korea, 2020-2024: 5.3%
  • South Korea’s military spending in 2024: $47.6 billion
  • South Korea’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.6%
  • NATO member state?: No

5. Australia

Flag of Australia on military uniform (collage). by Bumble Dee
Flag of Australia on military uniform (collage). (Shutterstock.com) by Bumble Dee
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $4.1 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Australia, 2020-2024: 6.7%
  • Australia’s military spending in 2024: $33.8 billion
  • Australia’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%
  • NATO member state?: No

4. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $4.7 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Qatar, 2020-2024: 7.7%
  • Qatar’s military spending in 2024: N/A
  • Qatar’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A
  • NATO member state?: No

3. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $5.4 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Japan, 2020-2024: 8.8%
  • Japan’s military spending in 2024: $55.3 billion
  • Japan’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.4%
  • NATO member state?: No

2. Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine in liberated Kherson. by President Of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine in liberated Kherson. (CC0 1.0) by President Of Ukraine
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $5.7 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Ukraine, 2020-2024: 9.3%
  • Ukraine’s military spending in 2024: $64.7 billion
  • Ukraine’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 34.5%
  • NATO member state?: No

1. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images
  • Total weapons transfers from the U.S., 2020-2024: $7.3 billion
  • Share of all U.S. weapons transfers directed to Saudi Arabia, 2020-2024: 12.0%
  • Saudi Arabia’s military spending in 2024: $80.3 billion
  • Saudi Arabia’s military spending in as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.3%
  • NATO member state?: No

