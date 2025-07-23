NATO’s European Big Three Now Control a $157 B War Chest

Key Points
-
Italy ranks as the 10th most powerful military, supported by a sizable $30.9 billion defense budget
-
The Italian Armed Forces boast a sizable arsenal of over 73,000 military vehicles and nearly 1,000 military aircraft, as well as an aircraft carrier
-
Despite all these military assets, a few of its neighbors still outrank Italy in terms of military power
On the world stage, Italy ranks as the 10th most powerful military, propped up by a fairly large $30.9 billion defense budget. The Italian Armed Forces boast a sizable arsenal of over 73,000 military vehicles and nearly 1,000 military aircraft. Also it is one of the few countries in the world that owns an aircraft carrier. Italy plays a central role in NATO and European security at large. Despite all these military assets, a few of its neighbors still outrank Italy in terms of military power. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at European militaries and which ones are the strongest.
To determine the European countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their PowerIndex score. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power, as well as the defense budget.
Here is a look at the strongest militaries in Europe:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.
38. Kosovo
- Active military personnel: 10,000
- Reserve military personnel: 5,000
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 737
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Kosovo has a total population of 1.977 million, and of this population 743,387 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $260,715,150.
37. Iceland
- Active military personnel: 0
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 150
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Iceland has a total population of 364,036, and of this population 50,237 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $312,400,000.
36. Moldova
- Active military personnel: 8,500
- Reserve military personnel: 67,000
- Total military aircraft: 3
- Total helicopters: 2
- Total military vehicles: 500
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Moldova has a total population of 3.600 million, and of this population 1,792,565 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,710,000,000.
35. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Active military personnel: 12,770
- Reserve military personnel: 6,000
- Total military aircraft: 22
- Total helicopters: 22
- Total military vehicles: 720
- Total tanks: 45
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Bosnia and Herzegovina have a total population of 3.799 million, and of this population 1,956,316 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $216,400,000.
34. Montenegro
- Active military personnel: 2,350
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 11
- Total helicopters: 11
- Total military vehicles: 471
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 14
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Montenegro has a total population of 599,849, and of this population 85,179 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $148,100,000.
33. Luxembourg
- Active military personnel: 1,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 1
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 182
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254, and of this population 92,633 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $726,092,925.
32. North Macedonia
- Active military personnel: 9,000
- Reserve military personnel: 60,000
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total military vehicles: 1,108
- Total tanks: 20
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million, and of this population 783,773 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $388,421,700.
31. Estonia
- Active military personnel: 7,700
- Reserve military personnel: 78,800
- Total military aircraft: 5
- Total helicopters: 3
- Total military vehicles: 1,685
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 8
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million, and of this population 456,028 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,463,360,000.
30. Latvia
- Active military personnel: 17,250
- Reserve military personnel: 36,000
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total helicopters: 7
- Total military vehicles: 1,848
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 18
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million, and of this population 648,449 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,138,000,000.
29. Ireland
- Active military personnel: 7,765
- Reserve military personnel: 1,700
- Total military aircraft: 22
- Total helicopters: 8
- Total military vehicles: 1,712
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 8
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Ireland has a total population of 5.233 million, and of this population 1,999,182 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,500,000,000.
28. Slovenia
- Active military personnel: 7,300
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Total military aircraft: 39
- Total helicopters: 16
- Total military vehicles: 1,428
- Total tanks: 54
- Total navy ships and submarines: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million, and of this population 826,570 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $886,860,000.
27. Lithuania
- Active military personnel: 23,000
- Reserve military personnel: 104,000
- Total military aircraft: 9
- Total helicopters: 4
- Total military vehicles: 1,263
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 14
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million, and of this population 1,332,490 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,388,900,000.
26. Albania
- Active military personnel: 6,600
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Total military aircraft: 19
- Total helicopters: 19
- Total military vehicles: 1,796
- Total tanks: 46
- Total navy ships and submarines: 19
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Albania has a total population of 3.107 million, and of this population 1,292,554 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $558,862,420.
25. Croatia
- Active military personnel: 14,325
- Reserve military personnel: 20,100
- Total military aircraft: 67
- Total helicopters: 37
- Total military vehicles: 2,848
- Total tanks: 45
- Total navy ships and submarines: 30
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million, and of this population 1,564,594 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,176,000,000.
24. Slovakia
- Active military personnel: 19,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 22
- Total military vehicles: 3,074
- Total tanks: 45
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million, and of this population 2,353,424 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,656,000,000.
23. Belarus
- Active military personnel: 63,000
- Reserve military personnel: 145,000
- Total military aircraft: 185
- Total helicopters: 68
- Total military vehicles: 6,916
- Total tanks: 507
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Belarus has a total population of 9.501 million, and of this population 3,724,569 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,077,900,000.
22. Austria
- Active military personnel: 16,000
- Reserve military personnel: 125,600
- Total military aircraft: 85
- Total helicopters: 41
- Total military vehicles: 7,322
- Total tanks: 56
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Austria has a total population of 8.968 million, and of this population 3,632,033 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,475,750,000.
21. Serbia
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Total military aircraft: 110
- Total helicopters: 46
- Total military vehicles: 3,683
- Total tanks: 262
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Serbia has a total population of 6.652 million, and of this population 2,574,406 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,287,461,000.
20. Belgium
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 6,400
- Total military aircraft: 108
- Total helicopters: 20
- Total military vehicles: 4,606
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 9
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million, and of this population 3,880,753 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $10,200,000,000.
19. Bulgaria
- Active military personnel: 37,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,000
- Total military aircraft: 65
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total military vehicles: 4,914
- Total tanks: 90
- Total navy ships and submarines: 36
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million, and of this population 2,611,324 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,373,232,000.
18. Hungary
- Active military personnel: 41,600
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Total military aircraft: 69
- Total helicopters: 44
- Total military vehicles: 7,797
- Total tanks: 209
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million, and of this population 3,794,462 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,576,000,000.
17. Czechia
- Active military personnel: 28,000
- Reserve military personnel: 4,200
- Total military aircraft: 99
- Total helicopters: 42
- Total military vehicles: 6,340
- Total tanks: 43
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million, and of this population 4,129,236 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,750,000,000.
16. Romania
- Active military personnel: 81,300
- Reserve military personnel: 55,000
- Total military aircraft: 140
- Total helicopters: 65
- Total military vehicles: 10,774
- Total tanks: 328
- Total navy ships and submarines: 20
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Romania has a total population of 18.15 million, and of this population 7,731,114 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,700,000,000.
15. Finland
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 870,000
- Total military aircraft: 163
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total military vehicles: 11,704
- Total tanks: 200
- Total navy ships and submarines: 264
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Finland has a total population of 5.626 million, and of this population 1,912,981 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,779,661,000.
14. Denmark
- Active military personnel: 20,000
- Reserve military personnel: 12,000
- Total military aircraft: 117
- Total helicopters: 34
- Total military vehicles: 3,856
- Total tanks: 44
- Total navy ships and submarines: 50
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million, and of this population 2,126,436 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,225,466,250.
13. Switzerland
- Active military personnel: 101,584
- Reserve military personnel: 49,715
- Total military aircraft: 146
- Total helicopters: 40
- Total military vehicles: 6,996
- Total tanks: 205
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Switzerland has a total population of 8.861 million, and of this population 3,163,225 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $25,039,000,000.
12. Portugal
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 211,700
- Total military aircraft: 115
- Total helicopters: 31
- Total military vehicles: 10,828
- Total tanks: 34
- Total navy ships and submarines: 194
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million, and of this population 4,096,295 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,627,000,000.
11. Norway
- Active military personnel: 23,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 97
- Total helicopters: 33
- Total military vehicles: 6,552
- Total tanks: 44
- Total navy ships and submarines: 43
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Norway has a total population of 5.510 million, and of this population 1,807,192 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,710,000,000.
10. Netherlands
- Active military personnel: 41,380
- Reserve military personnel: 6,765
- Total military aircraft: 120
- Total helicopters: 63
- Total military vehicles: 2,755
- Total tanks: 18
- Total navy ships and submarines: 64
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million, and of this population 6,486,918 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $27,000,000,000.
9. Greece
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Total military aircraft: 558
- Total helicopters: 293
- Total military vehicles: 61,888
- Total tanks: 1,344
- Total navy ships and submarines: 192
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Greece has a total population of 10.46 million, and of this population 3,985,676 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,500,000,000.
8. Sweden
- Active military personnel: 24,400
- Reserve military personnel: 32,900
- Total military aircraft: 169
- Total helicopters: 53
- Total military vehicles: 6,795
- Total tanks: 110
- Total navy ships and submarines: 308
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million, and of this population 3,558,185 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $13,000,000,000.
7. Poland
- Active military personnel: 202,100
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Total military aircraft: 479
- Total helicopters: 216
- Total military vehicles: 23,138
- Total tanks: 614
- Total navy ships and submarines: 62
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Poland has a total population of 38.75 million, and of this population 15,576,017 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $48,700,000,000.
6. Ukraine
- Active military personnel: 900,000
- Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000
- Total military aircraft: 324
- Total helicopters: 136
- Total military vehicles: 18,920
- Total tanks: 1,114
- Total navy ships and submarines: 89
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Ukraine has a total population of 35.66 million, and of this population 12,731,272 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $53,700,000,000.
5. Spain
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Total military aircraft: 461
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total military vehicles: 17,626
- Total tanks: 317
- Total navy ships and submarines: 152
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Spain has a total population of 47.28 million, and of this population 17,635,602 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $23,397,000,000.
4. Germany
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Total military aircraft: 584
- Total helicopters: 309
- Total military vehicles: 83,260
- Total tanks: 296
- Total navy ships and submarines: 61
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Germany has a total population of 84.12 million, and of this population 30,955,829 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $50,000,000,000.
3. Italy
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Total military aircraft: 729
- Total helicopters: 392
- Total military vehicles: 73,480
- Total tanks: 200
- Total navy ships and submarines: 196
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Italy has a total population of 60.96 million, and of this population 22,191,235 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,890,000,000.
2. France
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Total military aircraft: 976
- Total helicopters: 448
- Total military vehicles: 110,932
- Total tanks: 215
- Total navy ships and submarines: 129
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, France has a total population of 68.37 million, and of this population 23,794,358 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $55,000,000,000.
1. United Kingdom
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Total military aircraft: 631
- Total helicopters: 266
- Total military vehicles: 38,200
- Total tanks: 227
- Total navy ships and submarines: 109
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million, and of this population 25,192,932 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $71,500,540,000.
