NATO’s European Big Three Now Control a $157 B War Chest Vojska Srbije / CC BY 3.0 RS / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Italy ranks as the 10th most powerful military, supported by a sizable $30.9 billion defense budget

The Italian Armed Forces boast a sizable arsenal of over 73,000 military vehicles and nearly 1,000 military aircraft, as well as an aircraft carrier

Despite all these military assets, a few of its neighbors still outrank Italy in terms of military power

On the world stage, Italy ranks as the 10th most powerful military, propped up by a fairly large $30.9 billion defense budget. The Italian Armed Forces boast a sizable arsenal of over 73,000 military vehicles and nearly 1,000 military aircraft. Also it is one of the few countries in the world that owns an aircraft carrier. Italy plays a central role in NATO and European security at large. Despite all these military assets, a few of its neighbors still outrank Italy in terms of military power. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at European militaries and which ones are the strongest.

To determine the European countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their PowerIndex score. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power, as well as the defense budget.

Here is a look at the strongest militaries in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

38. Kosovo

Active military personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserve military personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 737

737 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.9141 – #144 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Kosovo has a total population of 1.977 million, and of this population 743,387 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $260,715,150.

37. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 0

0 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Iceland has a total population of 364,036, and of this population 50,237 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $312,400,000.

36. Moldova

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserve military personnel: 67,000

67,000 Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total military vehicles: 500

500 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Moldova has a total population of 3.600 million, and of this population 1,792,565 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,710,000,000.

35. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 12,770

12,770 Reserve military personnel: 6,000

6,000 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 720

720 Total tanks: 45

45 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Bosnia and Herzegovina have a total population of 3.799 million, and of this population 1,956,316 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $216,400,000.

34. Montenegro

Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Montenegro has a total population of 599,849, and of this population 85,179 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $148,100,000.

33. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 182

182 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254, and of this population 92,633 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $726,092,925.

32. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserve military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total tanks: 20

20 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million, and of this population 783,773 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $388,421,700.

31. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 3

3 Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million, and of this population 456,028 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,463,360,000.

30. Latvia

Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserve military personnel: 36,000

36,000 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million, and of this population 648,449 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,138,000,000.

29. Ireland

Gaius Cornelius / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 7,765

7,765 Reserve military personnel: 1,700

1,700 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total helicopters: 8

8 Total military vehicles: 1,712

1,712 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Ireland has a total population of 5.233 million, and of this population 1,999,182 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,500,000,000.

28. Slovenia

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total helicopters: 16

16 Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Total tanks: 54

54 Total navy ships and submarines: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million, and of this population 826,570 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $886,860,000.

27. Lithuania

Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 104,000

104,000 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million, and of this population 1,332,490 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,388,900,000.

26. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total helicopters: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Total tanks: 46

46 Total navy ships and submarines: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Albania has a total population of 3.107 million, and of this population 1,292,554 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $558,862,420.

25. Croatia

Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Total military aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 37

37 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Total tanks: 45

45 Total navy ships and submarines: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million, and of this population 1,564,594 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,176,000,000.

24. Slovakia

slezo / Flickr

Active military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Total tanks: 45

45 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million, and of this population 2,353,424 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,656,000,000.

23. Belarus

Active military personnel: 63,000

63,000 Reserve military personnel: 145,000

145,000 Total military aircraft: 185

185 Total helicopters: 68

68 Total military vehicles: 6,916

6,916 Total tanks: 507

507 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Belarus has a total population of 9.501 million, and of this population 3,724,569 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,077,900,000.

22. Austria

Todor Dinchev / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 16,000

16,000 Reserve military personnel: 125,600

125,600 Total military aircraft: 85

85 Total helicopters: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 7,322

7,322 Total tanks: 56

56 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Austria has a total population of 8.968 million, and of this population 3,632,033 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,475,750,000.

21. Serbia

Vojska Srbije / CC BY 3.0 RS / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military aircraft: 110

110 Total helicopters: 46

46 Total military vehicles: 3,683

3,683 Total tanks: 262

262 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Serbia has a total population of 6.652 million, and of this population 2,574,406 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,287,461,000.

20. Belgium

Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 6,400

6,400 Total military aircraft: 108

108 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million, and of this population 3,880,753 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $10,200,000,000.

19. Bulgaria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,000

3,000 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Total tanks: 90

90 Total navy ships and submarines: 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million, and of this population 2,611,324 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,373,232,000.

18. Hungary

Tom Korcak / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total tanks: 209

209 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million, and of this population 3,794,462 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,576,000,000.

17. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserve military personnel: 4,200

4,200 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total helicopters: 42

42 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total tanks: 43

43 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million, and of this population 4,129,236 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,750,000,000.

16. Romania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserve military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military aircraft: 140

140 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Total tanks: 328

328 Total navy ships and submarines: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Romania has a total population of 18.15 million, and of this population 7,731,114 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,700,000,000.

15. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Total tanks: 200

200 Total navy ships and submarines: 264

264 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Finland has a total population of 5.626 million, and of this population 1,912,981 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,779,661,000.

14. Denmark

Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total tanks: 44

44 Total navy ships and submarines: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million, and of this population 2,126,436 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,225,466,250.

13. Switzerland

hxyume / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 101,584

101,584 Reserve military personnel: 49,715

49,715 Total military aircraft: 146

146 Total helicopters: 40

40 Total military vehicles: 6,996

6,996 Total tanks: 205

205 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Switzerland has a total population of 8.861 million, and of this population 3,163,225 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $25,039,000,000.

12. Portugal

Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Total tanks: 34

34 Total navy ships and submarines: 194

194 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million, and of this population 4,096,295 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,627,000,000.

11. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Total tanks: 44

44 Total navy ships and submarines: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Norway has a total population of 5.510 million, and of this population 1,807,192 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,710,000,000.

10. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserve military personnel: 6,765

6,765 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total helicopters: 63

63 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total tanks: 18

18 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million, and of this population 6,486,918 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $27,000,000,000.

9. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total navy ships and submarines: 192

192 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Greece has a total population of 10.46 million, and of this population 3,985,676 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,500,000,000.

8. Sweden

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total tanks: 110

110 Total navy ships and submarines: 308

308 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million, and of this population 3,558,185 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $13,000,000,000.

7. Poland

ajw1970 / Flickr

Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total tanks: 614

614 Total navy ships and submarines: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Poland has a total population of 38.75 million, and of this population 15,576,017 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $48,700,000,000.

6. Ukraine

Active military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserve military personnel: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Total military aircraft: 324

324 Total helicopters: 136

136 Total military vehicles: 18,920

18,920 Total tanks: 1,114

1,114 Total navy ships and submarines: 89

89 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Ukraine has a total population of 35.66 million, and of this population 12,731,272 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $53,700,000,000.

5. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total tanks: 317

317 Total navy ships and submarines: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Spain has a total population of 47.28 million, and of this population 17,635,602 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $23,397,000,000.

4. Germany

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total tanks: 296

296 Total navy ships and submarines: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Germany has a total population of 84.12 million, and of this population 30,955,829 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $50,000,000,000.

3. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total tanks: 200

200 Total navy ships and submarines: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Italy has a total population of 60.96 million, and of this population 22,191,235 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,890,000,000.

2. France

Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total tanks: 215

215 Total navy ships and submarines: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, France has a total population of 68.37 million, and of this population 23,794,358 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $55,000,000,000.

1. United Kingdom

Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total tanks: 227

227 Total navy ships and submarines: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million, and of this population 25,192,932 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $71,500,540,000.

