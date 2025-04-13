After America, Which NATO Country Has the Strongest Military Power?

Among NATO nations, military strength has increasingly become indicative of ambition on the world stage with the United States, United Kingdom, and France leading the charge as the most powerful actors within the alliance. At the same time, maintaining these formidable forces requires sustained investment which in turn fuels different sectors of their economies, ranging from defense to tech. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the strongest military powers within the NATO alliance.
To determine the NATO countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their PowerIndex score. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power, as well as the defense budget.
Here is a look at the strongest military powers in NATO:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
32. Iceland
- Active military personnel: 0
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 0
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 150
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Iceland has a total population of 364,036, and of this population 50,237 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $312,400,000.
31. Montenegro
- Active military personnel: 2,350
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,850
- Total military aircraft: 11
- Total helicopters: 11
- Total military vehicles: 471
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 14
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Montenegro has a total population of 599,849, and of this population 85,179 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $148,100,000.
30. Luxembourg
- Active military personnel: 1,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,000
- Total military aircraft: 1
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 182
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254, and of this population 92,633 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $726,092,925.
29. North Macedonia
- Active military personnel: 9,000
- Reserve military personnel: 60,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 3,500
- Total military personnel: 7,250
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total military vehicles: 1,108
- Total tanks: 20
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million, and of this population 783,773 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $388,421,700.
28. Estonia
- Active military personnel: 7,700
- Reserve military personnel: 78,800
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Total military aircraft: 5
- Total helicopters: 3
- Total military vehicles: 1,685
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 8
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million, and of this population 456,028 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,463,360,000.
27. Latvia
- Active military personnel: 17,250
- Reserve military personnel: 36,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Total military aircraft: 7
- Total helicopters: 7
- Total military vehicles: 1,848
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 18
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million, and of this population 648,449 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,138,000,000.
26. Slovenia
- Active military personnel: 7,300
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Total military aircraft: 39
- Total helicopters: 16
- Total military vehicles: 1,428
- Total tanks: 54
- Total navy ships and submarines: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million, and of this population 826,570 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $886,860,000.
25. Lithuania
- Active military personnel: 23,000
- Reserve military personnel: 104,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 14,150
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Total military aircraft: 9
- Total helicopters: 4
- Total military vehicles: 1,263
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 14
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million, and of this population 1,332,490 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,388,900,000.
24. Albania
- Active military personnel: 6,600
- Reserve military personnel: 2,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 500
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Total military aircraft: 19
- Total helicopters: 19
- Total military vehicles: 1,796
- Total tanks: 46
- Total navy ships and submarines: 19
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Albania has a total population of 3.107 million, and of this population 1,292,554 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $558,862,420.
23. Croatia
- Active military personnel: 14,325
- Reserve military personnel: 20,100
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Total military aircraft: 67
- Total helicopters: 37
- Total military vehicles: 2,848
- Total tanks: 45
- Total navy ships and submarines: 30
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million, and of this population 1,564,594 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,176,000,000.
22. Slovakia
- Active military personnel: 19,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 19,500
- Total military aircraft: 41
- Total helicopters: 22
- Total military vehicles: 3,074
- Total tanks: 45
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million, and of this population 2,353,424 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,656,000,000.
21. Belgium
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 6,400
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Total military aircraft: 108
- Total helicopters: 20
- Total military vehicles: 4,606
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 9
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million, and of this population 3,880,753 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $10,200,000,000.
20. Bulgaria
- Active military personnel: 37,000
- Reserve military personnel: 3,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Total military aircraft: 65
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total military vehicles: 4,914
- Total tanks: 90
- Total navy ships and submarines: 36
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million, and of this population 2,611,324 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,373,232,000.
19. Hungary
- Active military personnel: 41,600
- Reserve military personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Total military aircraft: 69
- Total helicopters: 44
- Total military vehicles: 7,797
- Total tanks: 209
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million, and of this population 3,794,462 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,576,000,000.
18. Czechia
- Active military personnel: 28,000
- Reserve military personnel: 4,200
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Total military aircraft: 99
- Total helicopters: 42
- Total military vehicles: 6,340
- Total tanks: 43
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million, and of this population 4,129,236 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,750,000,000.
17. Romania
- Active military personnel: 81,300
- Reserve military personnel: 55,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Total military aircraft: 140
- Total helicopters: 65
- Total military vehicles: 10,774
- Total tanks: 328
- Total navy ships and submarines: 20
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Romania has a total population of 18.15 million, and of this population 7,731,114 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,700,000,000.
16. Finland
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 870,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Total military aircraft: 163
- Total helicopters: 27
- Total military vehicles: 11,704
- Total tanks: 200
- Total navy ships and submarines: 264
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Finland has a total population of 5.626 million, and of this population 1,912,981 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,779,661,000.
15. Denmark
- Active military personnel: 20,000
- Reserve military personnel: 12,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Total military aircraft: 117
- Total helicopters: 34
- Total military vehicles: 3,856
- Total tanks: 44
- Total navy ships and submarines: 50
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million, and of this population 2,126,436 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,225,466,250.
14. Portugal
- Active military personnel: 24,000
- Reserve military personnel: 211,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Total military aircraft: 115
- Total helicopters: 31
- Total military vehicles: 10,828
- Total tanks: 34
- Total navy ships and submarines: 194
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million, and of this population 4,096,295 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,627,000,000.
13. Norway
- Active military personnel: 23,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 40,000
- Total military personnel: 63,250
- Total military aircraft: 97
- Total helicopters: 33
- Total military vehicles: 6,552
- Total tanks: 44
- Total navy ships and submarines: 43
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Norway has a total population of 5.510 million, and of this population 1,807,192 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,710,000,000.
12. Netherlands
- Active military personnel: 41,380
- Reserve military personnel: 6,765
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Total military aircraft: 120
- Total helicopters: 63
- Total military vehicles: 2,755
- Total tanks: 18
- Total navy ships and submarines: 64
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million, and of this population 6,486,918 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $27,000,000,000.
11. Greece
- Active military personnel: 142,700
- Reserve military personnel: 221,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Total military aircraft: 558
- Total helicopters: 293
- Total military vehicles: 61,888
- Total tanks: 1,344
- Total navy ships and submarines: 192
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Greece has a total population of 10.46 million, and of this population 3,985,676 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,500,000,000.
10. Canada
- Active military personnel: 68,000
- Reserve military personnel: 27,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 100,500
- Total military aircraft: 351
- Total helicopters: 145
- Total military vehicles: 21,704
- Total tanks: 74
- Total navy ships and submarines: 73
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Canada has a total population of 38.79 million, and of this population 13,500,595 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $41,000,000,000.
9. Sweden
- Active military personnel: 24,400
- Reserve military personnel: 32,900
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Total military aircraft: 169
- Total helicopters: 53
- Total military vehicles: 6,795
- Total tanks: 110
- Total navy ships and submarines: 308
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million, and of this population 3,558,185 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $13,000,000,000.
8. Poland
- Active military personnel: 202,100
- Reserve military personnel: 350,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Total military aircraft: 479
- Total helicopters: 216
- Total military vehicles: 23,138
- Total tanks: 614
- Total navy ships and submarines: 62
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Poland has a total population of 38.75 million, and of this population 15,576,017 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $48,700,000,000.
7. Spain
- Active military personnel: 133,282
- Reserve military personnel: 15,150
- Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Total military aircraft: 461
- Total helicopters: 153
- Total military vehicles: 17,626
- Total tanks: 317
- Total navy ships and submarines: 152
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Spain has a total population of 47.28 million, and of this population 17,635,602 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $23,397,000,000.
6. Germany
- Active military personnel: 181,600
- Reserve military personnel: 34,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Total military aircraft: 584
- Total helicopters: 309
- Total military vehicles: 83,260
- Total tanks: 296
- Total navy ships and submarines: 61
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Germany has a total population of 84.12 million, and of this population 30,955,829 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $50,000,000,000.
5. Italy
- Active military personnel: 165,500
- Reserve military personnel: 18,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Total military aircraft: 729
- Total helicopters: 392
- Total military vehicles: 73,480
- Total tanks: 200
- Total navy ships and submarines: 196
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Italy has a total population of 60.96 million, and of this population 22,191,235 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,890,000,000.
4. Turkey
- Active military personnel: 355,200
- Reserve military personnel: 378,700
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total military aircraft: 1,083
- Total helicopters: 508
- Total military vehicles: 61,173
- Total tanks: 2,238
- Total navy ships and submarines: 182
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million, and of this population 36,087,279 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $47,000,000,000.
3. France
- Active military personnel: 200,000
- Reserve military personnel: 26,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Total military aircraft: 976
- Total helicopters: 448
- Total military vehicles: 110,932
- Total tanks: 215
- Total navy ships and submarines: 129
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, France has a total population of 68.37 million, and of this population 23,794,358 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $55,000,000,000.
2. United Kingdom
- Active military personnel: 184,860
- Reserve military personnel: 924,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Total military aircraft: 631
- Total helicopters: 266
- Total military vehicles: 38,200
- Total tanks: 227
- Total navy ships and submarines: 109
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million, and of this population 25,192,932 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $71,500,540,000.
1. United States
- Active military personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserve military personnel: 799,500
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Total military aircraft: 13,043
- Total helicopters: 5,843
- Total military vehicles: 391,963
- Total tanks: 4,640
- Total navy ships and submarines: 440
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, United States has a total population of 341.96 million, and of this population 124,816,644 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $895,000,000,000.
