After America, Which NATO Country Has the Strongest Military Power? Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com

Among NATO nations, military strength has increasingly become indicative of ambition on the world stage with the United States, United Kingdom, and France leading the charge as the most powerful actors within the alliance. At the same time, maintaining these formidable forces requires sustained investment which in turn fuels different sectors of their economies, ranging from defense to tech. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the strongest military powers within the NATO alliance.

To determine the NATO countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their PowerIndex score. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power, as well as the defense budget.

Here is a look at the strongest military powers in NATO:

RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

32. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 0

0 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 0

0 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Iceland has a total population of 364,036, and of this population 50,237 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $312,400,000.

31. Montenegro

Active military personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 471

471 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Montenegro has a total population of 599,849, and of this population 85,179 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $148,100,000.

30. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 182

182 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Luxembourg has a total population of 671,254, and of this population 92,633 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $726,092,925.

29. North Macedonia

Active military personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserve military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary personnel: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 7,250

7,250 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 1,108

1,108 Total tanks: 20

20 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, North Macedonia has a total population of 2.136 million, and of this population 783,773 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $388,421,700.

28. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 3

3 Total military vehicles: 1,685

1,685 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 8

8 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million, and of this population 456,028 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,463,360,000.

27. Latvia

Uldis Zile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserve military personnel: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 1,848

1,848 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million, and of this population 648,449 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,138,000,000.

26. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total helicopters: 16

16 Total military vehicles: 1,428

1,428 Total tanks: 54

54 Total navy ships and submarines: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million, and of this population 826,570 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $886,860,000.

25. Lithuania

Active military personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserve military personnel: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary personnel: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total military vehicles: 1,263

1,263 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million, and of this population 1,332,490 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,388,900,000.

24. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total helicopters: 19

19 Total military vehicles: 1,796

1,796 Total tanks: 46

46 Total navy ships and submarines: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Albania has a total population of 3.107 million, and of this population 1,292,554 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $558,862,420.

23. Croatia

Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Total military aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 37

37 Total military vehicles: 2,848

2,848 Total tanks: 45

45 Total navy ships and submarines: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million, and of this population 1,564,594 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,176,000,000.

22. Slovakia

Active military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 3,074

3,074 Total tanks: 45

45 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Slovakia has a total population of 5.564 million, and of this population 2,353,424 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,656,000,000.

21. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Total military aircraft: 108

108 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 4,606

4,606 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million, and of this population 3,880,753 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $10,200,000,000.

20. Bulgaria

Active military personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total military vehicles: 4,914

4,914 Total tanks: 90

90 Total navy ships and submarines: 36

36 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million, and of this population 2,611,324 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,373,232,000.

19. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Total tanks: 209

209 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Hungary has a total population of 9.856 million, and of this population 3,794,462 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,576,000,000.

18. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserve military personnel: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total helicopters: 42

42 Total military vehicles: 6,340

6,340 Total tanks: 43

43 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Czechia has a total population of 10.84 million, and of this population 4,129,236 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,750,000,000.

17. Romania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserve military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Total military aircraft: 140

140 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total military vehicles: 10,774

10,774 Total tanks: 328

328 Total navy ships and submarines: 20

20 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Romania has a total population of 18.15 million, and of this population 7,731,114 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,700,000,000.

16. Finland

Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary personnel: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total military vehicles: 11,704

11,704 Total tanks: 200

200 Total navy ships and submarines: 264

264 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Finland has a total population of 5.626 million, and of this population 1,912,981 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,779,661,000.

15. Denmark

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary personnel: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total military vehicles: 3,856

3,856 Total tanks: 44

44 Total navy ships and submarines: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million, and of this population 2,126,436 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $7,225,466,250.

14. Portugal

Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary personnel: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total military vehicles: 10,828

10,828 Total tanks: 34

34 Total navy ships and submarines: 194

194 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million, and of this population 4,096,295 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $4,627,000,000.

13. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Total military aircraft: 97

97 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total military vehicles: 6,552

6,552 Total tanks: 44

44 Total navy ships and submarines: 43

43 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Norway has a total population of 5.510 million, and of this population 1,807,192 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $9,710,000,000.

12. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserve military personnel: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total helicopters: 63

63 Total military vehicles: 2,755

2,755 Total tanks: 18

18 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million, and of this population 6,486,918 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $27,000,000,000.

11. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserve military personnel: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total military vehicles: 61,888

61,888 Total tanks: 1,344

1,344 Total navy ships and submarines: 192

192 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Greece has a total population of 10.46 million, and of this population 3,985,676 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $6,500,000,000.

10. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Reserve military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Total military aircraft: 351

351 Total helicopters: 145

145 Total military vehicles: 21,704

21,704 Total tanks: 74

74 Total navy ships and submarines: 73

73 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Canada has a total population of 38.79 million, and of this population 13,500,595 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $41,000,000,000.

9. Sweden

Fotonen / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total military vehicles: 6,795

6,795 Total tanks: 110

110 Total navy ships and submarines: 308

308 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million, and of this population 3,558,185 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $13,000,000,000.

8. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total military vehicles: 23,138

23,138 Total tanks: 614

614 Total navy ships and submarines: 62

62 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Poland has a total population of 38.75 million, and of this population 15,576,017 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $48,700,000,000.

7. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total military vehicles: 17,626

17,626 Total tanks: 317

317 Total navy ships and submarines: 152

152 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Spain has a total population of 47.28 million, and of this population 17,635,602 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $23,397,000,000.

6. Germany

huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total military vehicles: 83,260

83,260 Total tanks: 296

296 Total navy ships and submarines: 61

61 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Germany has a total population of 84.12 million, and of this population 30,955,829 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $50,000,000,000.

5. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserve military personnel: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary personnel: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total military vehicles: 73,480

73,480 Total tanks: 200

200 Total navy ships and submarines: 196

196 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Italy has a total population of 60.96 million, and of this population 22,191,235 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $30,890,000,000.

4. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total military vehicles: 61,173

61,173 Total tanks: 2,238

2,238 Total navy ships and submarines: 182

182 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million, and of this population 36,087,279 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $47,000,000,000.

3. France

Active military personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserve military personnel: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total military vehicles: 110,932

110,932 Total tanks: 215

215 Total navy ships and submarines: 129

129 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, France has a total population of 68.37 million, and of this population 23,794,358 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $55,000,000,000.

2. United Kingdom

Active military personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserve military personnel: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total military vehicles: 38,200

38,200 Total tanks: 227

227 Total navy ships and submarines: 109

109 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million, and of this population 25,192,932 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $71,500,540,000.

1. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserve military personnel: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Total military aircraft: 13,043

13,043 Total helicopters: 5,843

5,843 Total military vehicles: 391,963

391,963 Total tanks: 4,640

4,640 Total navy ships and submarines: 440

440 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, United States has a total population of 341.96 million, and of this population 124,816,644 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $895,000,000,000.

