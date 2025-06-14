Africa's Strongest Military Has Over 1,000 Military Aircraft at the Ready

Key Points
-
Countries like Egypt and Algeria have emerged as leading military powers, each leveraging large defense budgets to modernize their forces
-
What separates the top militaries on the African continent from the rest is their air superiority
-
The leading military power on the continent has over 1,000 military aircraft at the ready
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Regional hegemony on the African continent has long been contested as countries and regimes rise and fall. Over the decades, countries like Egypt and Algeria have emerged as leading military powers, each leveraging large defense budgets to modernize their forces. However, what separates the top countries on the African continent from the rest is their air superiority. In fact, the leading power on the continent has over 1,000 military aircraft at its disposal, ranking in the top 10 air forces in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the strongest militaries in Africa.
To determine the African countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their PowerIndex score. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power, as well as the defense budget.
Here is a look at the strongest military powers in Africa:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.
38. Benin
- Active military personnel: 4,750
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 4,750
- Total military aircraft: 5
- Total helicopters: 5
- Total military vehicles: 92
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 2
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.3156 – #143 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Benin has a total population of 14.70 million, and of this population 3,189,260 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $98,350,000.
37. Central African Republic
- Active military personnel: 10,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 1,000
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Total military aircraft: 6
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 228
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.2347 – #142 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, the Central African Republic has a total population of 5.651 million, and of this population 1,254,512 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $45,990,000.
36. Somalia
- Active military personnel: 15,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 682
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 10
- Military strength score and world rank: 4.2037 – #141 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Somalia has a total population of 13.02 million, and of this population 1,796,384 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $171,002,350.
35. Sierra Leone
- Active military personnel: 13,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 13,000
- Total military aircraft: 1
- Total helicopters: 1
- Total military vehicles: 150
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 7
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.9701 – #140 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Sierra Leone has a total population of 9.121 million, and of this population 1,203,978 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $228,600,000.
34. Liberia
- Active military personnel: 1,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 7,000
- Total military aircraft: 0
- Total helicopters: 0
- Total military vehicles: 300
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 4
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.7781 – #138 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Liberia has a total population of 5.437 million, and of this population 1,913,912 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $364,800,000.
33. Gabon
- Active military personnel: 4,800
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,500
- Total military personnel: 7,300
- Total military aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 15
- Total military vehicles: 424
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 5
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.1805 – #133 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Gabon has a total population of 2.455 million, and of this population 532,758 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $274,820,000.
32. Madagascar
- Active military personnel: 13,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 8,100
- Total military personnel: 21,600
- Total military aircraft: 5
- Total helicopters: 5
- Total military vehicles: 158
- Total tanks: 6
- Total navy ships and submarines: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Madagascar has a total population of 29.45 million, and of this population 7,952,233 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $112,210,000.
31. Burkina Faso
- Active military personnel: 12,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 4,500
- Total military personnel: 16,500
- Total military aircraft: 25
- Total helicopters: 18
- Total military vehicles: 491
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9734 – #129 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Burkina Faso has a total population of 23.04 million, and of this population 6,060,098 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $81,280,000.
30. Senegal
- Active military personnel: 17,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 17,000
- Total military aircraft: 40
- Total helicopters: 20
- Total military vehicles: 1,740
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 4
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8116 – #125 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Senegal has a total population of 18.85 million, and of this population 4,089,912 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $465,150,000.
29. Mauritania
- Active military personnel: 31,540
- Reserve military personnel: 66,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 102,540
- Total military aircraft: 24
- Total helicopters: 4
- Total military vehicles: 628
- Total tanks: 25
- Total navy ships and submarines: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Mauritania has a total population of 4.328 million, and of this population 1,181,555 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $261,250,000.
28. Botswana
- Active military personnel: 21,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 21,000
- Total military aircraft: 45
- Total helicopters: 16
- Total military vehicles: 1,224
- Total tanks: 45
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7509 – #122 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Botswana has a total population of 2.451 million, and of this population 617,568 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $465,600,000.
27. Republic of the Congo
- Active military personnel: 8,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 2,500
- Total military personnel: 11,000
- Total military aircraft: 13
- Total helicopters: 7
- Total military vehicles: 644
- Total tanks: 30
- Total navy ships and submarines: 4
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Republic of the Congo has a total population of 6.098 million, and of this population 1,353,682 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $306,400,000.
26. Eritrea
- Active military personnel: 120,000
- Reserve military personnel: 130,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total helicopters: 13
- Total military vehicles: 860
- Total tanks: 65
- Total navy ships and submarines: 23
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Eritrea has a total population of 6.344 million, and of this population 1,598,677 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $198,000,000.
25. Niger
- Active military personnel: 25,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 30,000
- Total military aircraft: 26
- Total helicopters: 13
- Total military vehicles: 456
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6689 – #119 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Niger has a total population of 26.34 million, and of this population 5,294,900 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $336,400,000.
24. Namibia
- Active military personnel: 13,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 18,000
- Total military aircraft: 34
- Total helicopters: 7
- Total military vehicles: 2,094
- Total tanks: 4
- Total navy ships and submarines: 15
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Namibia has a total population of 2.804 million, and of this population 400,923 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $370,500,000.
23. Uganda
- Active military personnel: 45,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 55,000
- Total military aircraft: 51
- Total helicopters: 30
- Total military vehicles: 3,862
- Total tanks: 259
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Uganda has a total population of 49.28 million, and of this population 9,905,891 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $985,400,000.
22. South Sudan
- Active military personnel: 185,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 185,000
- Total military aircraft: 20
- Total helicopters: 15
- Total military vehicles: 1,950
- Total tanks: 30
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, South Sudan has a total population of 12.70 million, and of this population 4,065,188 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $175,300,000.
21. Zimbabwe
- Active military personnel: 29,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 21,800
- Total military personnel: 50,800
- Total military aircraft: 95
- Total helicopters: 28
- Total military vehicles: 828
- Total tanks: 15
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3863 – #111 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Zimbabwe has a total population of 17.15 million, and of this population 3,721,626 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $530,800,000.
20. Ghana
- Active military personnel: 15,500
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 15,500
- Total military aircraft: 19
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total military vehicles: 1,824
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 28
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3775 – #110 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Ghana has a total population of 34.59 million, and of this population 9,961,658 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $308,500,000.
19. Zambia
- Active military personnel: 15,150
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 1,200
- Total military personnel: 16,350
- Total military aircraft: 77
- Total helicopters: 32
- Total military vehicles: 424
- Total tanks: 35
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3411 – #109 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Zambia has a total population of 20.80 million, and of this population 4,139,024 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $394,240,000.
18. Mali
- Active military personnel: 40,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 4,800
- Total military personnel: 44,800
- Total military aircraft: 43
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total military vehicles: 570
- Total tanks: 10
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2379 – #104 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Mali has a total population of 21.99 million, and of this population 4,288,168 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $650,386,000.
17. Ivory Coast
- Active military personnel: 22,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 27,500
- Total military aircraft: 19
- Total helicopters: 10
- Total military vehicles: 656
- Total tanks: 5
- Total navy ships and submarines: 3
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1796 – #102 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Ivory Coast has a total population of 29.98 million, and of this population 7,855,221 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $669,600,935.
16. Cameroon
- Active military personnel: 40,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 52,500
- Total military aircraft: 35
- Total helicopters: 21
- Total military vehicles: 430
- Total tanks: 0
- Total navy ships and submarines: 51
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0501 – #93 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Cameroon has a total population of 30.97 million, and of this population 6,224,187 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $554,952,283.
15. Tanzania
- Active military personnel: 27,000
- Reserve military personnel: 80,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 6,500
- Total military personnel: 113,500
- Total military aircraft: 39
- Total helicopters: 12
- Total military vehicles: 1,072
- Total tanks: 62
- Total navy ships and submarines: 12
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0416 – #92 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Tanzania has a total population of 67.46 million, and of this population 6,678,750 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,406,745,334.
14. Tunisia
- Active military personnel: 89,800
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 12,000
- Total military personnel: 101,800
- Total military aircraft: 154
- Total helicopters: 101
- Total military vehicles: 7,913
- Total tanks: 90
- Total navy ships and submarines: 58
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Tunisia has a total population of 12.05 million, and of this population 5,181,004 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,400,000,000.
13. Mozambique
- Active military personnel: 11,200
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 3,000
- Total military personnel: 14,200
- Total military aircraft: 22
- Total helicopters: 8
- Total military vehicles: 872
- Total tanks: 30
- Total navy ships and submarines: 33
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9265 – #89 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Mozambique has a total population of 33.35 million, and of this population 7,770,772 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $412,400,000.
12. Chad
- Active military personnel: 33,250
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,250
- Total military aircraft: 40
- Total helicopters: 16
- Total military vehicles: 3,316
- Total tanks: 90
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8712 – #84 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Chad has a total population of 19.09 million, and of this population 3,856,906 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $381,350,000.
11. Kenya
- Active military personnel: 50,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 75,000
- Total military aircraft: 156
- Total helicopters: 85
- Total military vehicles: 4,128
- Total tanks: 188
- Total navy ships and submarines: 23
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Kenya has a total population of 58.25 million, and of this population 14,037,377 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,307,383,850.
10. Sudan
- Active military personnel: 92,000
- Reserve military personnel: 85,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 17,500
- Total military personnel: 194,500
- Total military aircraft: 165
- Total helicopters: 64
- Total military vehicles: 2,900
- Total tanks: 224
- Total navy ships and submarines: 6
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Sudan has a total population of 50.47 million, and of this population 17,108,407 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $342,000,000.
9. Libya
- Active military personnel: 32,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
- Total military personnel: 132,000
- Total military aircraft: 143
- Total helicopters: 16
- Total military vehicles: 1,816
- Total tanks: 43
- Total navy ships and submarines: 5
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Libya has a total population of 7.361 million, and of this population 3,290,485 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $3,060,000,000.
8. Democratic Republic of Congo
- Active military personnel: 166,580
- Reserve military personnel: 31,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 207,580
- Total military aircraft: 46
- Total helicopters: 32
- Total military vehicles: 916
- Total tanks: 105
- Total navy ships and submarines: 16
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, the Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115.40 million, and of this population 31,389,623 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $796,560,000.
7. Morocco
- Active military personnel: 195,800
- Reserve military personnel: 150,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 395,800
- Total military aircraft: 260
- Total helicopters: 78
- Total military vehicles: 7,877
- Total tanks: 903
- Total navy ships and submarines: 111
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Morocco has a total population of 37.39 million, and of this population 15,254,135 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $13,400,000,000.
6. Angola
- Active military personnel: 107,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 117,000
- Total military aircraft: 298
- Total helicopters: 116
- Total military vehicles: 5,500
- Total tanks: 309
- Total navy ships and submarines: 31
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Angola has a total population of 37.20 million, and of this population 3,720,206 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,101,360,000.
5. Ethiopia
- Active military personnel: 162,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 0
- Total military personnel: 162,000
- Total military aircraft: 103
- Total helicopters: 33
- Total military vehicles: 7,256
- Total tanks: 338
- Total navy ships and submarines: 0
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Ethiopia has a total population of 118.55 million, and of this population 35,327,989 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,097,575,000.
4. South Africa
- Active military personnel: 71,235
- Reserve military personnel: 29,350
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 150,585
- Total military aircraft: 182
- Total helicopters: 87
- Total military vehicles: 18,692
- Total tanks: 252
- Total navy ships and submarines: 49
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, South Africa has a total population of 60.44 million, and of this population 14,989,776 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,266,800,000.
3. Nigeria
- Active military personnel: 230,000
- Reserve military personnel: 0
- Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 280,000
- Total military aircraft: 163
- Total helicopters: 66
- Total military vehicles: 8,962
- Total tanks: 330
- Total navy ships and submarines: 133
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Nigeria has a total population of 236.75 million, and of this population 90,437,404 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $3,160,000,000.
2. Algeria
- Active military personnel: 325,000
- Reserve military personnel: 135,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Total military aircraft: 608
- Total helicopters: 299
- Total military vehicles: 26,000
- Total tanks: 1,485
- Total navy ships and submarines: 110
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Algeria has a total population of 47.02 million, and of this population 19,185,169 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $25,000,000,000.
1. Egypt
- Active military personnel: 440,000
- Reserve military personnel: 480,000
- Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Total military aircraft: 1,093
- Total helicopters: 348
- Total military vehicles: 41,012
- Total tanks: 3,620
- Total navy ships and submarines: 150
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
Outside of these military assets, Egypt has a total population of 111.25 million, and of this population 38,269,053 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,879,500,000.
Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be.
Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter!
Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.