Africa's Strongest Military Has Over 1,000 Military Aircraft at the Ready

Key Points Countries like Egypt and Algeria have emerged as leading military powers, each leveraging large defense budgets to modernize their forces

What separates the top militaries on the African continent from the rest is their air superiority

The leading military power on the continent has over 1,000 military aircraft at the ready

Regional hegemony on the African continent has long been contested as countries and regimes rise and fall. Over the decades, countries like Egypt and Algeria have emerged as leading military powers, each leveraging large defense budgets to modernize their forces. However, what separates the top countries on the African continent from the rest is their air superiority. In fact, the leading power on the continent has over 1,000 military aircraft at its disposal, ranking in the top 10 air forces in the world. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the strongest militaries in Africa.

To determine the African countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their PowerIndex score. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power, as well as the defense budget.

Here is a look at the strongest military powers in Africa:

Why Are We Covering This?

Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Africa is important due to the continent’s strategic geopolitical significance. The continent is known for some instability, and military power is one way of ensuring stability both political and economical. Many of these African nations are growing rapidly and the continued stability of this region is crucial.

38. Benin

Active military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 4,750

4,750 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 92

92 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 4.3156 – #143 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Benin has a total population of 14.70 million, and of this population 3,189,260 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $98,350,000.

37. Central African Republic

Active military personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 1,000

1,000 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total military aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 228

228 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2347 – #142 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, the Central African Republic has a total population of 5.651 million, and of this population 1,254,512 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $45,990,000.

36. Somalia

Vidas Pocius / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 682

682 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 10

10 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2037 – #141 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Somalia has a total population of 13.02 million, and of this population 1,796,384 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $171,002,350.

35. Sierra Leone

mtcurado / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total helicopters: 1

1 Total military vehicles: 150

150 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 3.9701 – #140 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Sierra Leone has a total population of 9.121 million, and of this population 1,203,978 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $228,600,000.

34. Liberia

Active military personnel: 1,500

1,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 7,000

7,000 Total military aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 300

300 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 3.7781 – #138 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Liberia has a total population of 5.437 million, and of this population 1,913,912 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $364,800,000.

33. Gabon

Active military personnel: 4,800

4,800 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 2,500

2,500 Total military personnel: 7,300

7,300 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 15

15 Total military vehicles: 424

424 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 3.1805 – #133 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Gabon has a total population of 2.455 million, and of this population 532,758 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $274,820,000.

32. Madagascar

Active military personnel: 13,500

13,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 8,100

8,100 Total military personnel: 21,600

21,600 Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 5

5 Total military vehicles: 158

158 Total tanks: 6

6 Total navy ships and submarines: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0609 – #130 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Madagascar has a total population of 29.45 million, and of this population 7,952,233 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $112,210,000.

31. Burkina Faso

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Active military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 4,500

4,500 Total military personnel: 16,500

16,500 Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total helicopters: 18

18 Total military vehicles: 491

491 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9734 – #129 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Burkina Faso has a total population of 23.04 million, and of this population 6,060,098 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $81,280,000.

30. Senegal

Active military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 17,000

17,000 Total military aircraft: 40

40 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total military vehicles: 1,740

1,740 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8116 – #125 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Senegal has a total population of 18.85 million, and of this population 4,089,912 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $465,150,000.

29. Mauritania

Active military personnel: 31,540

31,540 Reserve military personnel: 66,000

66,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 102,540

102,540 Total military aircraft: 24

24 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total military vehicles: 628

628 Total tanks: 25

25 Total navy ships and submarines: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7977 – #123 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Mauritania has a total population of 4.328 million, and of this population 1,181,555 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $261,250,000.

28. Botswana

Active military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 21,000

21,000 Total military aircraft: 45

45 Total helicopters: 16

16 Total military vehicles: 1,224

1,224 Total tanks: 45

45 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7509 – #122 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Botswana has a total population of 2.451 million, and of this population 617,568 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $465,600,000.

27. Republic of the Congo

Active military personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 2,500

2,500 Total military personnel: 11,000

11,000 Total military aircraft: 13

13 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 644

644 Total tanks: 30

30 Total navy ships and submarines: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 2.7282 – #121 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Republic of the Congo has a total population of 6.098 million, and of this population 1,353,682 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $306,400,000.

26. Eritrea

Merhawie / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserve military personnel: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 13

13 Total military vehicles: 860

860 Total tanks: 65

65 Total navy ships and submarines: 23

23 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6985 – #120 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Eritrea has a total population of 6.344 million, and of this population 1,598,677 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $198,000,000.

25. Niger

Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 30,000

30,000 Total military aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 13

13 Total military vehicles: 456

456 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6689 – #119 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Niger has a total population of 26.34 million, and of this population 5,294,900 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $336,400,000.

24. Namibia

Allexxandar / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 13,000

13,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 18,000

18,000 Total military aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total military vehicles: 2,094

2,094 Total tanks: 4

4 Total navy ships and submarines: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6384 – #116 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Namibia has a total population of 2.804 million, and of this population 400,923 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $370,500,000.

23. Uganda

Active military personnel: 45,000

45,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military aircraft: 51

51 Total helicopters: 30

30 Total military vehicles: 3,862

3,862 Total tanks: 259

259 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4767 – #114 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Uganda has a total population of 49.28 million, and of this population 9,905,891 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $985,400,000.

22. South Sudan

Active military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 185,000

185,000 Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 15

15 Total military vehicles: 1,950

1,950 Total tanks: 30

30 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4321 – #113 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, South Sudan has a total population of 12.70 million, and of this population 4,065,188 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $175,300,000.

21. Zimbabwe

EA / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 29,000

29,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 21,800

21,800 Total military personnel: 50,800

50,800 Total military aircraft: 95

95 Total helicopters: 28

28 Total military vehicles: 828

828 Total tanks: 15

15 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3863 – #111 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Zimbabwe has a total population of 17.15 million, and of this population 3,721,626 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $530,800,000.

20. Ghana

Active military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 1,824

1,824 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 28

28 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3775 – #110 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Ghana has a total population of 34.59 million, and of this population 9,961,658 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $308,500,000.

19. Zambia

Rawf8 / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 1,200

1,200 Total military personnel: 16,350

16,350 Total military aircraft: 77

77 Total helicopters: 32

32 Total military vehicles: 424

424 Total tanks: 35

35 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3411 – #109 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Zambia has a total population of 20.80 million, and of this population 4,139,024 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $394,240,000.

18. Mali

Michele Ursi / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 4,800

4,800 Total military personnel: 44,800

44,800 Total military aircraft: 43

43 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 570

570 Total tanks: 10

10 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2379 – #104 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Mali has a total population of 21.99 million, and of this population 4,288,168 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $650,386,000.

17. Ivory Coast

Active military personnel: 22,000

22,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 27,500

27,500 Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total military vehicles: 656

656 Total tanks: 5

5 Total navy ships and submarines: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1796 – #102 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Ivory Coast has a total population of 29.98 million, and of this population 7,855,221 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $669,600,935.

16. Cameroon

Active military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 52,500

52,500 Total military aircraft: 35

35 Total helicopters: 21

21 Total military vehicles: 430

430 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 51

51 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0501 – #93 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Cameroon has a total population of 30.97 million, and of this population 6,224,187 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $554,952,283.

15. Tanzania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 27,000

27,000 Reserve military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Paramilitary personnel: 6,500

6,500 Total military personnel: 113,500

113,500 Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total helicopters: 12

12 Total military vehicles: 1,072

1,072 Total tanks: 62

62 Total navy ships and submarines: 12

12 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0416 – #92 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Tanzania has a total population of 67.46 million, and of this population 6,678,750 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,406,745,334.

14. Tunisia

njnationalguard / Flickr

Active military personnel: 89,800

89,800 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 101,800

101,800 Total military aircraft: 154

154 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total military vehicles: 7,913

7,913 Total tanks: 90

90 Total navy ships and submarines: 58

58 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9538 – #90 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Tunisia has a total population of 12.05 million, and of this population 5,181,004 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,400,000,000.

13. Mozambique

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 11,200

11,200 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 3,000

3,000 Total military personnel: 14,200

14,200 Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total helicopters: 8

8 Total military vehicles: 872

872 Total tanks: 30

30 Total navy ships and submarines: 33

33 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9265 – #89 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Mozambique has a total population of 33.35 million, and of this population 7,770,772 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $412,400,000.

12. Chad

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 33,250

33,250 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,250

38,250 Total military aircraft: 40

40 Total helicopters: 16

16 Total military vehicles: 3,316

3,316 Total tanks: 90

90 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8712 – #84 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Chad has a total population of 19.09 million, and of this population 3,856,906 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $381,350,000.

11. Kenya

yoh4nn / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 75,000

75,000 Total military aircraft: 156

156 Total helicopters: 85

85 Total military vehicles: 4,128

4,128 Total tanks: 188

188 Total navy ships and submarines: 23

23 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8135 – #83 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Kenya has a total population of 58.25 million, and of this population 14,037,377 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,307,383,850.

10. Sudan

David Degner / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 92,000

92,000 Reserve military personnel: 85,000

85,000 Paramilitary personnel: 17,500

17,500 Total military personnel: 194,500

194,500 Total military aircraft: 165

165 Total helicopters: 64

64 Total military vehicles: 2,900

2,900 Total tanks: 224

224 Total navy ships and submarines: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4756 – #74 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Sudan has a total population of 50.47 million, and of this population 17,108,407 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $342,000,000.

9. Libya

Franz Aberham / Photographer's Choice RF via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Total military aircraft: 143

143 Total helicopters: 16

16 Total military vehicles: 1,816

1,816 Total tanks: 43

43 Total navy ships and submarines: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #73 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Libya has a total population of 7.361 million, and of this population 3,290,485 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $3,060,000,000.

8. Democratic Republic of Congo

Active military personnel: 166,580

166,580 Reserve military personnel: 31,000

31,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 207,580

207,580 Total military aircraft: 46

46 Total helicopters: 32

32 Total military vehicles: 916

916 Total tanks: 105

105 Total navy ships and submarines: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3111 – #66 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, the Democratic Republic of Congo has a total population of 115.40 million, and of this population 31,389,623 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $796,560,000.

7. Morocco

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr / Public Domain

Active military personnel: 195,800

195,800 Reserve military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 395,800

395,800 Total military aircraft: 260

260 Total helicopters: 78

78 Total military vehicles: 7,877

7,877 Total tanks: 903

903 Total navy ships and submarines: 111

111 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1273 – #59 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Morocco has a total population of 37.39 million, and of this population 15,254,135 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $13,400,000,000.

6. Angola

Russian Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 107,000

107,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 117,000

117,000 Total military aircraft: 298

298 Total helicopters: 116

116 Total military vehicles: 5,500

5,500 Total tanks: 309

309 Total navy ships and submarines: 31

31 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0961 – #56 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Angola has a total population of 37.20 million, and of this population 3,720,206 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $1,101,360,000.

5. Ethiopia

Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 162,000

162,000 Total military aircraft: 103

103 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total military vehicles: 7,256

7,256 Total tanks: 338

338 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9305 – #52 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Ethiopia has a total population of 118.55 million, and of this population 35,327,989 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,097,575,000.

4. South Africa

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 71,235

71,235 Reserve military personnel: 29,350

29,350 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 150,585

150,585 Total military aircraft: 182

182 Total helicopters: 87

87 Total military vehicles: 18,692

18,692 Total tanks: 252

252 Total navy ships and submarines: 49

49 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6889 – #40 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, South Africa has a total population of 60.44 million, and of this population 14,989,776 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $2,266,800,000.

3. Nigeria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 230,000

230,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 280,000

280,000 Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total military vehicles: 8,962

8,962 Total tanks: 330

330 Total navy ships and submarines: 133

133 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5771 – #31 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Nigeria has a total population of 236.75 million, and of this population 90,437,404 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $3,160,000,000.

2. Algeria

DancingMan / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Total military aircraft: 608

608 Total helicopters: 299

299 Total military vehicles: 26,000

26,000 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total navy ships and submarines: 110

110 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Algeria has a total population of 47.02 million, and of this population 19,185,169 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $25,000,000,000.

1. Egypt

SRA D. Myles Cullen, USAF / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total military aircraft: 1,093

1,093 Total helicopters: 348

348 Total military vehicles: 41,012

41,012 Total tanks: 3,620

3,620 Total navy ships and submarines: 150

150 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Outside of these military assets, Egypt has a total population of 111.25 million, and of this population 38,269,053 are fit to serve in the military. Also, this country has a total defense budget of $5,879,500,000.

