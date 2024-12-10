This Asian Nation Is Supercharging Its Military Power - and It's Not China Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The balance of military power throughout the world is constantly in motion, ever shifting tides of alliances and technological innovation tip the scales of power in one way or the other. The strongest militaries in the world have maintained their strength for decades now, but there are many nations on the rise, acquiring new technology, aircraft, and other assets that are further lending to their power.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the rising military powers around the world, those gaining the most ground, and what the composition of their forces looks like. To determine the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Here is a look at the strongest rising military powers of the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

30. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserve military personnel: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total helicopters: 3

3 Total military vehicles: 1,409

1,409 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 10

10 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Estonia has a total population of 1.2 million, of this population 459,455 are fit to serve in the military.

29. Paraguay

Active military personnel: 15,650

15,650 Reserve military personnel: 168,500

168,500 Paramilitary personnel: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 199,150

199,150 Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total helicopters: 14

14 Total military vehicles: 1,936

1,936 Total tanks: 10

10 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Paraguay has a total population of 7.4 million, of this population 3.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

28. Georgia

Active military personnel: 55,000

55,000 Reserve military personnel: 152,500

152,500 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 207,500

207,500 Total military aircraft: 52

52 Total helicopters: 42

42 Total military vehicles: 5,256

5,256 Total tanks: 235

235 Total navy ships and submarines: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Georgia has a total population of 4.9 million, of this population 2.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

27. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserve military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Total helicopters: 148

148 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Jordan has a total population of 11,086,716 million, of this population 2,960,153 are fit to serve in the military.

26. Libya

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 32,000

32,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 132,000

132,000 Total military aircraft: 132

132 Total helicopters: 32

32 Total military vehicles: 2,890

2,890 Total tanks: 300

300 Total navy ships and submarines: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Libya has a total population of 7.3 million, of this population 3.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

25. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserve military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Total helicopters: 60

60 Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Total tanks: 367

367 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Kuwait has a total population of 3.1 million, of this population 1.4 million are fit to serve in the military.

24. Austria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 16,000

16,000 Reserve military personnel: 125,600

125,600 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 141,600

141,600 Total military aircraft: 104

104 Total helicopters: 66

66 Total military vehicles: 848

848 Total tanks: 58

58 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Austria has a total population of 8.9 million, of this population 3.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

23. New Zealand

Boy_Anupong / Moment via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 8,670

8,670 Reserve military personnel: 3,250

3,250 Paramilitary personnel: 300

300 Total military personnel: 12,220

12,220 Total military aircraft: 47

47 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total military vehicles: 4,040

4,040 Total tanks: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

New Zealand has a total population of 5.1 million, of this population 1.8 million are fit to serve in the military.

22. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserve military personnel: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary personnel: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 52

52 Total military vehicles: 3,076

3,076 Total tanks: 75

75 Total navy ships and submarines: 32

32 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Croatia has a total population of 4.2 million, of this population 1.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

21. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Active military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserve military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Total tanks: 99

99 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Qatar has a total population of 2.5 million, of this population 486,164 are fit to serve in the military.

20. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total navy ships and submarines: 47

47 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Syria has a total population of 22.9 million, of this population 12.7 million are fit to serve in the military.

19. Kazakhstan

Active military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Reserve military personnel: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military aircraft: 243

243 Total helicopters: 75

75 Total military vehicles: 6,012

6,012 Total tanks: 300

300 Total navy ships and submarines: 18

18 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Kazakhstan has a total population of 19.5 million, of this population 6.7 million are fit to serve in the military.

18. Serbia

Vojska Srbije / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserve military personnel: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary personnel: 600,000

600,000 Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Total military aircraft: 112

112 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total military vehicles: 3,954

3,954 Total tanks: 262

262 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Serbia has a total population of 6.7 million, of this population 2.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

17. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserve military personnel: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Total helicopters: 246

246 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Total tanks: 354

354 Total navy ships and submarines: 79

79 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

The United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.0 million, of this population 4.9 million are fit to serve in the military.

16. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary personnel: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total military aircraft: 164

164 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total military vehicles: 11,716

11,716 Total tanks: 200

200 Total navy ships and submarines: 246

246 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Finland has a total population of 5.6 million, of this population 1.9 million are fit to serve in the military.

15. Denmark

Active military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserve military personnel: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary personnel: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Total military aircraft: 119

119 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total military vehicles: 4,056

4,056 Total tanks: 44

44 Total navy ships and submarines: 91

91 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Denmark has a total population of 5.9 million, of this population 2.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

14. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserve military personnel: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Total military aircraft: 88

88 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total military vehicles: 6,757

6,757 Total tanks: 65

65 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Czechia has a total population of 10.7 million, of this population 4.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

13. Switzerland

Active military personnel: 101,584

101,584 Reserve military personnel: 49,715

49,715 Paramilitary personnel: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 156,299

156,299 Total military aircraft: 147

147 Total helicopters: 41

41 Total military vehicles: 4,304

4,304 Total tanks: 134

134 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Switzerland has a total population of 8.6 million, of this population 3.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

12. Portugal

Active military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserve military personnel: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary personnel: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total helicopters: 38

38 Total military vehicles: 11,173

11,173 Total tanks: 34

34 Total navy ships and submarines: 113

113 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Portugal has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 4.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

11. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Total military aircraft: 216

216 Total helicopters: 73

73 Total military vehicles: 13,100

13,100 Total tanks: 320

320 Total navy ships and submarines: 117

117 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Bangladesh has a total population of 167.2 million, of this population 65.5 million are fit to serve in the military.

10. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserve military personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary personnel: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Total military aircraft: 293

293 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total military vehicles: 8,139

8,139 Total tanks: 705

705 Total navy ships and submarines: 227

227 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Myanmar has a total population of 58.0 million, of this population 22.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

9. Sweden

Active military personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserve military personnel: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total military aircraft: 212

212 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total military vehicles: 7,958

7,958 Total tanks: 120

120 Total navy ships and submarines: 353

353 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Sweden has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 3.5 million are fit to serve in the military.

8. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total military aircraft: 468

468 Total helicopters: 215

215 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Total tanks: 612

612 Total navy ships and submarines: 45

45 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Poland has a total population of 38.0 million, of this population 15.3 million are fit to serve in the military.

7. Spain

Active military personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserve military personnel: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary personnel: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total military aircraft: 513

513 Total helicopters: 121

121 Total military vehicles: 15,046

15,046 Total tanks: 327

327 Total navy ships and submarines: 168

168 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Spain has a total population of 47.2 million, of this population 17.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

6. Germany

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserve military personnel: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary personnel: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Total military aircraft: 618

618 Total helicopters: 318

318 Total military vehicles: 79,317

79,317 Total tanks: 295

295 Total navy ships and submarines: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Germany has a total population of 84.2 million, of this population 31.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

5. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Total helicopters: 146

146 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total navy ships and submarines: 67

67 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Israel has a total population of 9.0 million, of this population 3.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

4. Iran

Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total helicopters: 129

129 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total navy ships and submarines: 101

101 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Iran has a total population of 87.6 million, of this population 41.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

3. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total helicopters: 502

502 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total navy ships and submarines: 186

186 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 83.6 million, of this population 3.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

2. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserve military personnel: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary personnel: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Total military aircraft: 1,459

1,459 Total helicopters: 577

577 Total military vehicles: 37,662

37,662 Total tanks: 518

518 Total navy ships and submarines: 155

155 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Japan has a total population of 123.7 million, of this population 43.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

1. South Korea

Active military personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 120,000

120,000 Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Total military aircraft: 1,576

1,576 Total helicopters: 758

758 Total military vehicles: 66,492

66,492 Total tanks: 2,501

2,501 Total navy ships and submarines: 200

200 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

South Korea has a total population of 52.0 million, of this population 21.3 million are fit to serve in the military.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.