Military

This Asian Nation Is Supercharging Its Military Power - and It's Not China

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

The balance of military power throughout the world is constantly in motion, ever shifting tides of alliances and technological innovation tip the scales of power in one way or the other. The strongest militaries in the world have maintained their strength for decades now, but there are many nations on the rise, acquiring new technology, aircraft, and other assets that are further lending to their power.

24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the rising military powers around the world, those gaining the most ground, and what the composition of their forces looks like. To determine the “Powers on the Rise” countries with the strongest military might, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is.

We specifically reviewed countries that are considered “Powers on the Rise” meaning these are the countries that have gained the most military strength in the last year. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power as well.

Here is a look at the strongest rising military powers of the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Kichigin / iStock via Getty Images

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are easily the global powers, there are a number of emerging military powers that have their own spheres of influence and give shape to geopolitical relations in their own unique way.

30. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 7,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 78,800
  • Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
  • Total military personnel: 96,500
  • Total military aircraft: 7
  • Total helicopters: 3
  • Total military vehicles: 1,409
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 10
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Estonia has a total population of 1.2 million, of this population 459,455 are fit to serve in the military.

29. Paraguay

Paraguay tank by Rolgiati
Paraguay tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Rolgiati
  • Active military personnel: 15,650
  • Reserve military personnel: 168,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 199,150
  • Total military aircraft: 41
  • Total helicopters: 14
  • Total military vehicles: 1,936
  • Total tanks: 10
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7053 – #85 out of 145

Paraguay has a total population of 7.4 million, of this population 3.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

28. Georgia

MLRS by Lynx-extra
MLRS (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Lynx-extra
  • Active military personnel: 55,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 152,500
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 207,500
  • Total military aircraft: 52
  • Total helicopters: 42
  • Total military vehicles: 5,256
  • Total tanks: 235
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 19
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Georgia has a total population of 4.9 million, of this population 2.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

27. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 100,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 65,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 200,500
  • Total military aircraft: 265
  • Total helicopters: 148
  • Total military vehicles: 24,148
  • Total tanks: 1,365
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 27
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Jordan has a total population of 11,086,716 million, of this population 2,960,153 are fit to serve in the military.

26. Libya

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 32,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
  • Total military personnel: 132,000
  • Total military aircraft: 132
  • Total helicopters: 32
  • Total military vehicles: 2,890
  • Total tanks: 300
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 7
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4449 – #79 out of 145

Libya has a total population of 7.3 million, of this population 3.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

25. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 72,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 24,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 7,500
  • Total military personnel: 103,500
  • Total military aircraft: 144
  • Total helicopters: 60
  • Total military vehicles: 4,409
  • Total tanks: 367
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 123
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Kuwait has a total population of 3.1 million, of this population 1.4 million are fit to serve in the military.

24. Austria

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 16,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 125,600
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 141,600
  • Total military aircraft: 104
  • Total helicopters: 66
  • Total military vehicles: 848
  • Total tanks: 58
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Austria has a total population of 8.9 million, of this population 3.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

23. New Zealand

Boy_Anupong / Moment via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 8,670
  • Reserve military personnel: 3,250
  • Paramilitary personnel: 300
  • Total military personnel: 12,220
  • Total military aircraft: 47
  • Total helicopters: 22
  • Total military vehicles: 4,040
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 9
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.1844 – #67 out of 145

New Zealand has a total population of 5.1 million, of this population 1.8 million are fit to serve in the military.

22. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 14,325
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,100
  • Paramilitary personnel: 2,000
  • Total military personnel: 36,425
  • Total military aircraft: 81
  • Total helicopters: 52
  • Total military vehicles: 3,076
  • Total tanks: 75
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 32
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Croatia has a total population of 4.2 million, of this population 1.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

21. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active military personnel: 66,550
  • Reserve military personnel: 15,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 87,050
  • Total military aircraft: 228
  • Total helicopters: 67
  • Total military vehicles: 5,544
  • Total tanks: 99
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 123
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Qatar has a total population of 2.5 million, of this population 486,164 are fit to serve in the military.

20. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active military personnel: 170,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 50,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 270,000
  • Total military aircraft: 452
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Total military vehicles: 14,550
  • Total tanks: 2,720
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 47
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Syria has a total population of 22.9 million, of this population 12.7 million are fit to serve in the military.

19. Kazakhstan

Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... by Andrey Korchagin
Russian Tank T-80 with Gas Tur... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrey Korchagin
  • Active military personnel: 110,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 135,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 300,000
  • Total military aircraft: 243
  • Total helicopters: 75
  • Total military vehicles: 6,012
  • Total tanks: 300
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 18
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Kazakhstan has a total population of 19.5 million, of this population 6.7 million are fit to serve in the military.

18. Serbia

Vojska Srbije / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 25,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 2,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 600,000
  • Total military personnel: 627,000
  • Total military aircraft: 112
  • Total helicopters: 44
  • Total military vehicles: 3,954
  • Total tanks: 262
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Serbia has a total population of 6.7 million, of this population 2.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

17. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 65,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 130,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 12,000
  • Total military personnel: 207,000
  • Total military aircraft: 560
  • Total helicopters: 246
  • Total military vehicles: 12,253
  • Total tanks: 354
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 79
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

The United Arab Emirates has a total population of 10.0 million, of this population 4.9 million are fit to serve in the military.

16. Finland

Finland artillery | Missile system on the background of the Finnish flag
Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 870,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 53,800
  • Total military personnel: 947,800
  • Total military aircraft: 164
  • Total helicopters: 27
  • Total military vehicles: 11,716
  • Total tanks: 200
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 246
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Finland has a total population of 5.6 million, of this population 1.9 million are fit to serve in the military.

15. Denmark

The military at Rosenborg cast... by Sunny Ripert
The military at Rosenborg cast... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Sunny Ripert
  • Active military personnel: 20,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 12,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 51,000
  • Total military personnel: 83,000
  • Total military aircraft: 119
  • Total helicopters: 34
  • Total military vehicles: 4,056
  • Total tanks: 44
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 91
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Denmark has a total population of 5.9 million, of this population 2.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

14. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 28,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 4,200
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 32,200
  • Total military aircraft: 88
  • Total helicopters: 33
  • Total military vehicles: 6,757
  • Total tanks: 65
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Czechia has a total population of 10.7 million, of this population 4.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

13. Switzerland

Swiss soldier SG550 GL5040 by Alpha2412
Swiss soldier SG550 GL5040 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Alpha2412
  • Active military personnel: 101,584
  • Reserve military personnel: 49,715
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 156,299
  • Total military aircraft: 147
  • Total helicopters: 41
  • Total military vehicles: 4,304
  • Total tanks: 134
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Switzerland has a total population of 8.6 million, of this population 3.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

12. Portugal

portugal artillery by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
portugal artillery (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
  • Active military personnel: 24,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 211,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 24,700
  • Total military personnel: 260,400
  • Total military aircraft: 117
  • Total helicopters: 38
  • Total military vehicles: 11,173
  • Total tanks: 34
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 113
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Portugal has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 4.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

11. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 163,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 6,800,000
  • Total military personnel: 6,963,000
  • Total military aircraft: 216
  • Total helicopters: 73
  • Total military vehicles: 13,100
  • Total tanks: 320
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 117
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Bangladesh has a total population of 167.2 million, of this population 65.5 million are fit to serve in the military.

10. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 150,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 20,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 225,000
  • Total military aircraft: 293
  • Total helicopters: 80
  • Total military vehicles: 8,139
  • Total tanks: 705
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 227
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Myanmar has a total population of 58.0 million, of this population 22.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

9. Sweden

Sweden tank by Jorchr
Sweden tank (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jorchr
  • Active military personnel: 24,400
  • Reserve military personnel: 32,900
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 82,300
  • Total military aircraft: 212
  • Total helicopters: 53
  • Total military vehicles: 7,958
  • Total tanks: 120
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 353
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Sweden has a total population of 10.5 million, of this population 3.5 million are fit to serve in the military.

8. Poland

Poland military | Polish army with machine guns in field uniform.
Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 202,100
  • Reserve military personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 602,100
  • Total military aircraft: 468
  • Total helicopters: 215
  • Total military vehicles: 13,956
  • Total tanks: 612
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 45
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Poland has a total population of 38.0 million, of this population 15.3 million are fit to serve in the military.

7. Spain

F-18 Hornet by VALDITHRASH
F-18 Hornet (CC BY 2.0) by VALDITHRASH
  • Active military personnel: 133,282
  • Reserve military personnel: 15,150
  • Paramilitary personnel: 78,470
  • Total military personnel: 226,902
  • Total military aircraft: 513
  • Total helicopters: 121
  • Total military vehicles: 15,046
  • Total tanks: 327
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 168
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Spain has a total population of 47.2 million, of this population 17.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

6. Germany

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 181,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 34,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 0
  • Total military personnel: 215,600
  • Total military aircraft: 618
  • Total helicopters: 318
  • Total military vehicles: 79,317
  • Total tanks: 295
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 64
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Germany has a total population of 84.2 million, of this population 31.0 million are fit to serve in the military.

5. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 170,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 465,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 670,000
  • Total military aircraft: 612
  • Total helicopters: 146
  • Total military vehicles: 43,407
  • Total tanks: 1,370
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 67
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Israel has a total population of 9.0 million, of this population 3.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

4. Iran

Military rockets, wall with barbwire and Iran national flag by Valery Evlakhov
Military rockets, wall with barbwire and Iran national flag (Shutterstock.com) by Valery Evlakhov
  • Active military personnel: 610,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,180,000
  • Total military aircraft: 551
  • Total helicopters: 129
  • Total military vehicles: 65,765
  • Total tanks: 1,996
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 101
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Iran has a total population of 87.6 million, of this population 41.2 million are fit to serve in the military.

3. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 355,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 378,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Total military aircraft: 1,069
  • Total helicopters: 502
  • Total military vehicles: 55,104
  • Total tanks: 2,231
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 186
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Turkey has a total population of 83.6 million, of this population 3.6 million are fit to serve in the military.

2. Japan

petesphotography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 247,150
  • Reserve military personnel: 56,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 328,150
  • Total military aircraft: 1,459
  • Total helicopters: 577
  • Total military vehicles: 37,662
  • Total tanks: 518
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 155
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Japan has a total population of 123.7 million, of this population 43.1 million are fit to serve in the military.

1. South Korea

Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). by Bumble Dee
Flag of South Korea on soldiers arm. Flag of South Korea on military uniforms (collage). (Shutterstock.com) by Bumble Dee
  • Active military personnel: 600,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 3,100,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 120,000
  • Total military personnel: 3,820,000
  • Total military aircraft: 1,576
  • Total helicopters: 758
  • Total military vehicles: 66,492
  • Total tanks: 2,501
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 200
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

South Korea has a total population of 52.0 million, of this population 21.3 million are fit to serve in the military.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Get started right here.
Read more: Military, Air Force, aircraft, military, military strength, Navy, tanks

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

The Typical American Can’t Answer These Simple Revolutionary War Questions