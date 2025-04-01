Military

These Are the Middle East’s Strongest Armies and Their Capabilities

F-35+Lightning | Lockheed Martin F-35 'Lightning II's' from Turkey
Lockheed Martin F-35 'Lightning II's' from Turkey by aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)
According to the United Nations, 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers were killed by Israeli forces eight days ago in southern Gaza. Included in the deaths was at least one United Nations employee. As reported in the Guardian, the workers were on their way in clearly marked vehicles to rescue colleagues when they came under attack from Israeli forces. Currently, ceasefire negotiations are being worked on between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The war has waged on since Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023.

Amid an unstable region, Middle East countries spend extreme amounts of money to shore up their militaries. From arms races to recruiting forces, we took a deep dive into which countries have the greatest military might in the region. (Also see the Middle Eastern countries with the largest tank armies.)

24/7 Wall St. ranked the countries with the strongest militaries in the Middle East by reviewing the report, 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex. The PowerIndex is a composite score of more than 60 measures in various categories, including logistical capability, geography, and military might. The smaller the PowerIndex value, the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We also included information on the active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power.

Why Are We Covering This Now?

world map of middle east countries Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Lebanon, Sinai, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv in close up focus.
Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Tensions run high in the Middle East, with the area highly unstable. Although ceasefire negotiations are on the table for Israel and Hamas, the area is still in crisis. Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential, given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by tensions, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

Here is a look at the strongest militaries in the Middle East:

17. Lebanon

tanukiphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 60,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 35,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 65,000
  • Total military personnel: 160,000
  • Total military aircraft: 81
  • Total helicopters: 69
  • Total military vehicles: 4,522
  • Total tanks: 204
  • Total artillery units: 458
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 69
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145
  • Total population: 5.3 million (1.8 million are fit to serve in the military)

16. Afghanistan

National Military Academy of Afghanistan Affirmation Ceremony by NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan
National Military Academy of Afghanistan Affirmation Ceremony (BY-SA 2.0) by NATO Training Mission-Afghanistan
  • Active military personnel: 0
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 80,000
  • Total military personnel: 80,000
  • Total military aircraft: 17
  • Total helicopters: 11
  • Total military vehicles: 6,555
  • Total tanks: 0
  • Total artillery units: 0
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 0
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145
  • Total population: 39.2 million (8.6 million are fit to serve in the military)

15. Bahrain

Bahrain Soldier. Soldier with flag Bahrain, Bahrain flag on a military uniform. Camouflage clothing
Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

  • Active military personnel: 18,400
  • Reserve military personnel: 110,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 1,500
  • Total military personnel: 129,900
  • Total military aircraft: 120
  • Total helicopters: 74
  • Total military vehicles: 2,598
  • Total tanks: 180
  • Total artillery units: 64
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 58
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145
  • Total population: 1.6 million (714,788 are fit to serve in the military)

14. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Active military personnel: 66,700
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 20,000
  • Total military personnel: 86,700
  • Total military aircraft: 177
  • Total helicopters: 61
  • Total military vehicles: 4,800
  • Total tanks: 55
  • Total artillery units: 26
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 38
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145
  • Total population: 31.6 million (8.9 million are fit to serve in the military)

13. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Active military personnel: 100,500
  • Reserve military personnel: 65,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 200,500
  • Total military aircraft: 265
  • Total helicopters: 148
  • Total military vehicles: 24,148
  • Total tanks: 1,365
  • Total artillery units: 283
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 27
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
  • Total population: 11.0 million (3.0 million are fit to serve in the military)

12. Oman

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

  • Active military personnel: 42,600
  • Reserve military personnel: 100,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 10,000
  • Total military personnel: 152,600
  • Total military aircraft: 128
  • Total helicopters: 31
  • Total military vehicles: 5,019
  • Total tanks: 154
  • Total artillery units: 165
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 22
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145
  • Total population: 3.8 million (1.3 million are fit to serve in the military)

11. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 72,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 24,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 7,500
  • Total military personnel: 103,500
  • Total military aircraft: 144
  • Total helicopters: 60
  • Total military vehicles: 4,409
  • Total tanks: 367
  • Total artillery units: 74
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 123
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
  • Total population: 3.1 million (1.4 million are fit to serve in the military)

10. Qatar

Soldiers at Military Parade on Qatar National Day on the 18th of December 2018. Photo by Ijas Muhammed Photography by Ijasmuhammed
Soldiers at Military Parade on Qatar National Day on the 18th of December 2018. Photo by Ijas Muhammed Photography (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ijasmuhammed
  • Active military personnel: 66,550
  • Reserve military personnel: 15,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 87,050
  • Total military aircraft: 228
  • Total helicopters: 67
  • Total military vehicles: 5,544
  • Total tanks: 99
  • Total artillery units: 58
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 123
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
  • Total population: 2.5 million (486,164 are fit to serve in the military)

9. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Active military personnel: 170,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 50,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 270,000
  • Total military aircraft: 452
  • Total helicopters: 153
  • Total military vehicles: 14,550
  • Total tanks: 2,720
  • Total artillery units: 2,695
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 47
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
  • Total population: 22.9 million (12.7 million are fit to serve in the military)

8. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 65,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 130,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 12,000
  • Total military personnel: 207,000
  • Total military aircraft: 560
  • Total helicopters: 246
  • Total military vehicles: 12,253
  • Total tanks: 354
  • Total artillery units: 282
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 79
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
  • Total population: 10.0 million (4.9 million are fit to serve in the military)

7. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Active military personnel: 193,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 100,000
  • Total military personnel: 293,000
  • Total military aircraft: 371
  • Total helicopters: 197
  • Total military vehicles: 39,872
  • Total tanks: 848
  • Total artillery units: 1,727
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 68
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
  • Total population: 41.2 million (14.0 million are fit to serve in the military)

6. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 257,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 0
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 407,000
  • Total military aircraft: 914
  • Total helicopters: 262
  • Total military vehicles: 20,694
  • Total tanks: 1,485
  • Total artillery units: 3,253
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 57
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
  • Total population: 36.0 million (17.2 million are fit to serve in the military)

5. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 170,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 465,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 35,000
  • Total military personnel: 670,000
  • Total military aircraft: 612
  • Total helicopters: 146
  • Total military vehicles: 43,407
  • Total tanks: 1,370
  • Total artillery units: 950
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 67
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
  • Total population: 9.0 million (3.2 million are fit to serve in the military)

4. Egypt

Egyptian National Military Mus... by Terrazzo
Egyptian National Military Mus... (CC BY 2.0) by Terrazzo
  • Active military personnel: 440,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 480,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 300,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,220,000
  • Total military aircraft: 1,080
  • Total helicopters: 338
  • Total military vehicles: 77,596
  • Total tanks: 5,340
  • Total artillery units: 3,046
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 140
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145
  • Total population: 109.5 million (37.7 million are fit to serve in the military)

3. Iran

Military rockets, wall with barbwire and Iran national flag by Valery Evlakhov
Military rockets, wall with barbwire and Iran national flag (Shutterstock.com) by Valery Evlakhov
  • Active military personnel: 610,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 350,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 220,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,180,000
  • Total military aircraft: 551
  • Total helicopters: 129
  • Total military vehicles: 65,765
  • Total tanks: 1,996
  • Total artillery units: 2,630
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 101
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
  • Total population: 87.6 million (41.2 million are fit to serve in the military)

2. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Active military personnel: 654,000
  • Reserve military personnel: 550,000
  • Paramilitary personnel: 500,000
  • Total military personnel: 1,704,000
  • Total military aircraft: 1,434
  • Total helicopters: 352
  • Total military vehicles: 50,523
  • Total tanks: 3,742
  • Total artillery units: 3,990
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 114
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
  • Total population: 247.7 million (84.2 million are fit to serve in the military)

1. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Active military personnel: 355,200
  • Reserve military personnel: 378,700
  • Paramilitary personnel: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Total military aircraft: 1,069
  • Total helicopters: 502
  • Total military vehicles: 55,104
  • Total tanks: 2,231
  • Total artillery units: 2,785
  • Total navy ships and submarines: 186
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
  • Total population: 83.6 million (3.6 million are fit to serve in the military)

