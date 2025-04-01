These Are the Middle East’s Strongest Armies and Their Capabilities Lockheed Martin F-35 'Lightning II's' from Turkey by aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

According to the United Nations, 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers were killed by Israeli forces eight days ago in southern Gaza. Included in the deaths was at least one United Nations employee. As reported in the Guardian, the workers were on their way in clearly marked vehicles to rescue colleagues when they came under attack from Israeli forces. Currently, ceasefire negotiations are being worked on between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The war has waged on since Hamas attacked southern Israel in October 2023.

Amid an unstable region, Middle East countries spend extreme amounts of money to shore up their militaries. From arms races to recruiting forces, we took a deep dive into which countries have the greatest military might in the region. (Also see the Middle Eastern countries with the largest tank armies.)

24/7 Wall St. ranked the countries with the strongest militaries in the Middle East by reviewing the report, 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex. The PowerIndex is a composite score of more than 60 measures in various categories, including logistical capability, geography, and military might. The smaller the PowerIndex value, the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We also included information on the active military personnel, military aircraft, vehicles, and naval power.

(This article was updated on April 1, 2025, to reflect recent news from the United Nations regarding the death of 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers.)

Why Are We Covering This Now?

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Tensions run high in the Middle East, with the area highly unstable. Although ceasefire negotiations are on the table for Israel and Hamas, the area is still in crisis. Understanding the military dynamics in the Middle East is essential, given the region’s historical and ongoing geopolitical tensions. For decades, the Middle East has been shaped by tensions, religious divisions, and territorial disputes, making it a hotspot for conflict. Whether it’s Iran’s growing influence or the strategic role of countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel, the military forces in this region heavily influence global security and energy markets.

Here is a look at the strongest militaries in the Middle East:

17. Lebanon

tanukiphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserve military personnel: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary personnel: 65,000

65,000 Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Total military aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 69

69 Total military vehicles: 4,522

4,522 Total tanks: 204

204 Total artillery units: 458

458 Total navy ships and submarines: 69

69 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

2.4283 – #118 out of 145 Total population: 5.3 million (1.8 million are fit to serve in the military)

16. Afghanistan

Active military personnel: 0

0 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Total military aircraft: 17

17 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total military vehicles: 6,555

6,555 Total tanks: 0

0 Total artillery units: 0

0 Total navy ships and submarines: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2715 – #115 out of 145

2.2715 – #115 out of 145 Total population: 39.2 million (8.6 million are fit to serve in the military)

15. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Active military personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserve military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary personnel: 1,500

1,500 Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total helicopters: 74

74 Total military vehicles: 2,598

2,598 Total tanks: 180

180 Total artillery units: 64

64 Total navy ships and submarines: 58

58 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

1.7163 – #86 out of 145 Total population: 1.6 million (714,788 are fit to serve in the military)

14. Yemen

Ahmet Akman31 / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 20,000

20,000 Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Total military aircraft: 177

177 Total helicopters: 61

61 Total military vehicles: 4,800

4,800 Total tanks: 55

55 Total artillery units: 26

26 Total navy ships and submarines: 38

38 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

1.4692 – #81 out of 145 Total population: 31.6 million (8.9 million are fit to serve in the military)

13. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserve military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Total military aircraft: 265

265 Total helicopters: 148

148 Total military vehicles: 24,148

24,148 Total tanks: 1,365

1,365 Total artillery units: 283

283 Total navy ships and submarines: 27

27 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

1.4651 – #80 out of 145 Total population: 11.0 million (3.0 million are fit to serve in the military)

12. Oman

WO2 Pete Bristo MBE / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserve military personnel: 100,000

100,000 Paramilitary personnel: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total military vehicles: 5,019

5,019 Total tanks: 154

154 Total artillery units: 165

165 Total navy ships and submarines: 22

22 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

1.4448 – #78 out of 145 Total population: 3.8 million (1.3 million are fit to serve in the military)

11. Kuwait

phot705 / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserve military personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary personnel: 7,500

7,500 Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Total military aircraft: 144

144 Total helicopters: 60

60 Total military vehicles: 4,409

4,409 Total tanks: 367

367 Total artillery units: 74

74 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

1.4261 – #77 out of 145 Total population: 3.1 million (1.4 million are fit to serve in the military)

10. Qatar

Active military personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserve military personnel: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary personnel: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Total military aircraft: 228

228 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total military vehicles: 5,544

5,544 Total tanks: 99

99 Total artillery units: 58

58 Total navy ships and submarines: 123

123 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

1.0789 – #63 out of 145 Total population: 2.5 million (486,164 are fit to serve in the military)

9. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary personnel: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Total military aircraft: 452

452 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total military vehicles: 14,550

14,550 Total tanks: 2,720

2,720 Total artillery units: 2,695

2,695 Total navy ships and submarines: 47

47 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

1.0026 – #60 out of 145 Total population: 22.9 million (12.7 million are fit to serve in the military)

8. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserve military personnel: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary personnel: 12,000

12,000 Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Total military aircraft: 560

560 Total helicopters: 246

246 Total military vehicles: 12,253

12,253 Total tanks: 354

354 Total artillery units: 282

282 Total navy ships and submarines: 79

79 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

0.8083 – #51 out of 145 Total population: 10.0 million (4.9 million are fit to serve in the military)

7. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 100,000

100,000 Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Total military aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total military vehicles: 39,872

39,872 Total tanks: 848

848 Total artillery units: 1,727

1,727 Total navy ships and submarines: 68

68 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

0.7441 – #45 out of 145 Total population: 41.2 million (14.0 million are fit to serve in the military)

6. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Active military personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserve military personnel: 0

0 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Total military aircraft: 914

914 Total helicopters: 262

262 Total military vehicles: 20,694

20,694 Total tanks: 1,485

1,485 Total artillery units: 3,253

3,253 Total navy ships and submarines: 57

57 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

0.3235 – #23 out of 145 Total population: 36.0 million (17.2 million are fit to serve in the military)

5. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserve military personnel: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary personnel: 35,000

35,000 Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Total military aircraft: 612

612 Total helicopters: 146

146 Total military vehicles: 43,407

43,407 Total tanks: 1,370

1,370 Total artillery units: 950

950 Total navy ships and submarines: 67

67 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

0.2596 – #17 out of 145 Total population: 9.0 million (3.2 million are fit to serve in the military)

4. Egypt

Active military personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserve military personnel: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary personnel: 300,000

300,000 Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Total military aircraft: 1,080

1,080 Total helicopters: 338

338 Total military vehicles: 77,596

77,596 Total tanks: 5,340

5,340 Total artillery units: 3,046

3,046 Total navy ships and submarines: 140

140 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2283 – #15 out of 145

0.2283 – #15 out of 145 Total population: 109.5 million (37.7 million are fit to serve in the military)

3. Iran

Active military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserve military personnel: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary personnel: 220,000

220,000 Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total helicopters: 129

129 Total military vehicles: 65,765

65,765 Total tanks: 1,996

1,996 Total artillery units: 2,630

2,630 Total navy ships and submarines: 101

101 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

0.2269 – #14 out of 145 Total population: 87.6 million (41.2 million are fit to serve in the military)

2. Pakistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Active military personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserve military personnel: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary personnel: 500,000

500,000 Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Total military aircraft: 1,434

1,434 Total helicopters: 352

352 Total military vehicles: 50,523

50,523 Total tanks: 3,742

3,742 Total artillery units: 3,990

3,990 Total navy ships and submarines: 114

114 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

0.1711 – #9 out of 145 Total population: 247.7 million (84.2 million are fit to serve in the military)

1. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Active military personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserve military personnel: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary personnel: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total military aircraft: 1,069

1,069 Total helicopters: 502

502 Total military vehicles: 55,104

55,104 Total tanks: 2,231

2,231 Total artillery units: 2,785

2,785 Total navy ships and submarines: 186

186 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

0.1697 – #8 out of 145 Total population: 83.6 million (3.6 million are fit to serve in the military)

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!