America’s F-22 Raptor Hits Mach 2, One of The Fastest Ever Built Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor isn’t just a stealth fighter, it is one of the fastest combat aircraft on the planet. Capable of hitting speeds over Mach 2, the Raptor puts almost all other fighter jets in the dust when it comes to pure velocity. Originally introduced in 2005 as the world’s first fifth-generation fighter, it was built to outrun and outfight anything else in the sky. While it isn’t the fastest fighter jet out there, it’s near the top of the heap. Here, 24/7 Wall Street. is taking a closer look at fighter jets in service around the world and which ones are the fastest.

To identify the fastest fighter jets currently in military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft according to top speed. Note that we have combined some aircraft that are similar variations into a single entry. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, year entered service, and armament, if applicable.

Here is a look at the fastest fighter jets in service around the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Buena Vista Images / Photodisc via Getty Images

Knowing which fighter jets are the fastest is a window into how nations project power, deter adversaries, but especially maintain air superiority. Speed in combat aircraft determines the success of interception missions and increases survivability in hostile airspace. Ultimately, this speed allows rapid deployment across vast distances. Understanding these capabilities gives context to defense spending, technological innovation, and strategic advantages in general.

33. Mirage 2000D

Type: Tactical bomber

Tactical bomber Year introduced: 1986

1986 Top speed: 1,074 mph

1,074 mph Armament: 30mm CC630 gun pods, Magic missiles, MICA missiles, Apache missiles, SCALP EG missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

32. F-5E Tiger II

rancho_runner / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Top speed: 1,077 mph

1,077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

31. JH-7 Flounder (Flying Leopard)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Fighter-bomber / strike aircraft

Fighter-bomber / strike aircraft Year introduced: 1992

1992 Top speed: 1,118 mph

1,118 mph Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, conventional drop bombs

30. EA-18G Growler

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

29. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

28. F/A-18A/C/D Hornet

Jason and Bonnie Grower / Shutterstock.com

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

27. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

26. Tu-22M Backfire

Type: Strategic maritime bomber

Strategic maritime bomber Year introduced: 1972

1972 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: 23mm GSh tail-mounted cannon, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, cruise missiles

25. Tu-160 Blackjack

Type: Strategic heavy bomber aircraft

Strategic heavy bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1989

1989 Top speed: 1,243 mph

1,243 mph Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles

24. J-20 Fagin (Mighty Dragon)

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Top speed: 1,305 mph

1,305 mph Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs

23. J-15 Flanker-X2 (Flying Shark)

Japan Ministry of Defense, Joint Staff Office / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority strike fighter aircraft

Air superiority strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles

22. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

21. Su-34 Fullback

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods

20. J-7 Fishcan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Interceptor / strike fighter aircraft

Interceptor / strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

19. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffen)

slezo / Flickr

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Top speed: 1,370 mph

1,370 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 Revolver internal automatic cannon, Sidewinder misssiles, Skyflash missiles, Meteor missiles, MICA missiles, Maverick missiles, anti-ship missiles, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs

18. Dassault Rafale

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Top speed: 1,383 mph

1,383 mph Armament: 30mm GIAT 30/M791 internal automatic cannon, MICA missiles, Meteor missiles, Exocet missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, cruise missiles, Apache missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

17. MiG-21 Fishbed

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Top speed: 1,386 mph

1,386 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-23 internal automatic cannon, air-to-air missiles, Molniya missiles, drop bombs

16. Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Top speed: 1,439 mph

1,439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

15. J-10 Firebird (Vigorous Dragon)

Russian Ministry of Defence / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1,452 mph

1,452 mph Armament: 23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

14. Mirage F1EQ

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1973

1973 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Magic missiles, Matra missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, Armat missiles

13. Mirage 2000-5F

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannon, Magic 2 missiles, Matra missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, anti-runway munition dispensers, cluster bombs, Exocet anti-ship missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

12. J-8 Finback

Shenyang J-8II (Finback-B) by Flavio Mucia (AMB Brescia) / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Type: Multirole fighter-bomber aircraft

Multirole fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1980

1980 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs

11. F-4 Phantom II

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

10. Panavia Tornado IDS

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, cruise missiles, special mission pods

9. F-16I Sufa (Storm)

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter

Lightweight multirole fighter Year introduced: 2004

2004 Top speed: 1,501 mph

1,501 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1, short-range air-to-air missiles on wingtip launchers

8. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

7. F-14 Tomcat

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Top speed: 1,544 mph

1,544 mph Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

6. Eurofighter Typhoon

Type: 4th generation multirole aircraft

4th generation multirole aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Top speed: 1,550 mph

1,550 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, IRIS-T missiles, Meteor missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, MATRA missiles, Taurus stand-off missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laster-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

5. Su-27/30/35 Flanker

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter

Multi-role air superiority fighter Year introduced: 1985

1985 Top speed: 1,553 mph

1,553 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles

4. F-22 Raptor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

3. Su-57 Felon

Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Top speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

2. MiG-31 Foxhound

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 1,864 mph

1,864 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles

1. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future.