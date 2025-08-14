America’s F-22 Raptor Hits Mach 2, One of The Fastest Ever Built

The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor isn’t just a stealth fighter, it is one of the fastest combat aircraft on the planet. Capable of hitting speeds over Mach 2, the Raptor puts almost all other fighter jets in the dust when it comes to pure velocity. Originally introduced in 2005 as the world’s first fifth-generation fighter, it was built to outrun and outfight anything else in the sky. While it isn’t the fastest fighter jet out there, it’s near the top of the heap. Here, 24/7 Wall Street. is taking a closer look at fighter jets in service around the world and which ones are the fastest.
To identify the fastest fighter jets currently in military service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft according to top speed. Note that we have combined some aircraft that are similar variations into a single entry. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft, year entered service, and armament, if applicable.
Here is a look at the fastest fighter jets in service around the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing which fighter jets are the fastest is a window into how nations project power, deter adversaries, but especially maintain air superiority. Speed in combat aircraft determines the success of interception missions and increases survivability in hostile airspace. Ultimately, this speed allows rapid deployment across vast distances. Understanding these capabilities gives context to defense spending, technological innovation, and strategic advantages in general.
33. Mirage 2000D
- Type: Tactical bomber
- Year introduced: 1986
- Top speed: 1,074 mph
- Armament: 30mm CC630 gun pods, Magic missiles, MICA missiles, Apache missiles, SCALP EG missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
32. F-5E Tiger II
- Type: Multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Top speed: 1,077 mph
- Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
31. JH-7 Flounder (Flying Leopard)
- Type: Fighter-bomber / strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1992
- Top speed: 1,118 mph
- Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, conventional drop bombs
30. EA-18G Growler
- Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 2009
- Top speed: 1,181 mph
- Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons
29. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs
28. F/A-18A/C/D Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Top speed: 1,190 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance
27. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs
26. Tu-22M Backfire
- Type: Strategic maritime bomber
- Year introduced: 1972
- Top speed: 1,243 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh tail-mounted cannon, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, cruise missiles
25. Tu-160 Blackjack
- Type: Strategic heavy bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1989
- Top speed: 1,243 mph
- Armament: Kent cruise missiles, Kickback nuclear missiles, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles
24. J-20 Fagin (Mighty Dragon)
- Type: Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
- Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs
23. J-15 Flanker-X2 (Flying Shark)
- Type: Air superiority strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
- Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles
22. F-16C Fighting Falcon
- Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
21. Su-34 Fullback
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Top speed: 1,367 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods
20. J-7 Fishcan
- Type: Interceptor / strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Top speed: 1,367 mph
- Armament: 30mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs
19. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffen)
- Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
- Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 Revolver internal automatic cannon, Sidewinder misssiles, Skyflash missiles, Meteor missiles, MICA missiles, Maverick missiles, anti-ship missiles, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs
18. Dassault Rafale
- Type: Multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
- Armament: 30mm GIAT 30/M791 internal automatic cannon, MICA missiles, Meteor missiles, Exocet missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, cruise missiles, Apache missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles
17. MiG-21 Fishbed
- Type: Multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1959
- Top speed: 1,386 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh-23 internal automatic cannon, air-to-air missiles, Molniya missiles, drop bombs
16. Su-24 Fencer
- Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Top speed: 1,439 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Ahpid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
15. J-10 Firebird (Vigorous Dragon)
- Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
- Armament: 23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs
14. Mirage F1EQ
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1973
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Magic missiles, Matra missiles, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, Armat missiles
13. Mirage 2000-5F
- Type: Multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannon, Magic 2 missiles, Matra missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, anti-runway munition dispensers, cluster bombs, Exocet anti-ship missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles
12. J-8 Finback
- Type: Multirole fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year introduced: 1980
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Armament: 23mm cannon, air-to-air missiles, rocket pods, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs
11. F-4 Phantom II
- Type: Strike fighter
- Year introduced: 1960
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
10. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
- Armament: 27mm Mauser internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, cruise missiles, special mission pods
9. F-16I Sufa (Storm)
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter
- Year introduced: 2004
- Top speed: 1,501 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1, short-range air-to-air missiles on wingtip launchers
8. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
7. F-14 Tomcat
- Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
- Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
6. Eurofighter Typhoon
- Type: 4th generation multirole aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
- Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, IRIS-T missiles, Meteor missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, MATRA missiles, Taurus stand-off missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laster-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
5. Su-27/30/35 Flanker
- Type: Multi-role air superiority fighter
- Year introduced: 1985
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, anti-ship missiles, anti-radar missiles
4. F-22 Raptor
- Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
- Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles
3. Su-57 Felon
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs
2. MiG-31 Foxhound
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles
1. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs
