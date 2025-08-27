Do You Know the Max Speed of These 20 Iconic Fighter Jets? Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Since the advent of the fighter jet, these aircraft have constantly pushed the boundaries of technology, power, and ultimately speed. From the legendary aircraft of World War II to modern fifth-generation stealth aircraft, these jets have been the measure of superiority in the skies. These aircraft were designed not only to outmaneuver enemy aircraft but also to outrun them, making speed one of the most defining factors in air combat. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at 20 iconic fighter jets and just how fast they can fly.

To determine the fastest fighter jets in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of fighter jets from Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ranked these fighter jets in terms of top speed. We included supplementary information regarding the type of aircraft, year entered service, and armament.

Here is a look at some of the fastest and most iconic fighter jets in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

public domain / wikimedia commons

Knowing which fighter jets are the fastest is a window into how nations project power, deter adversaries, but especially maintain air superiority. Speed in combat aircraft determines the success of interception missions and increases survivability in hostile airspace. Ultimately, this speed allows rapid deployment across vast distances. Understanding these capabilities gives context to defense spending, technological innovation, and strategic advantages in general.

20. EA-18G Growler

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

19. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

18. F-35 Lightning II

aeroman3 / PDM 1.0 / Flickr

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

17. J-20 Fagin (Mighty Dragon)

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2017

2017 Top speed: 1,305 mph

1,305 mph Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs

16. F-16C Fighting Falcon

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

15. Su-34 Fullback

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Strike fighter aircraft

Strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2014

2014 Top speed: 1,367 mph

1,367 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods

14. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffen)

slezo / Flickr

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Top speed: 1,370 mph

1,370 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 Revolver internal automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Skyflash missiles, Meteor missiles, MICA missiles, Maverick missiles, anti-ship missiles, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs

13. Dassault Rafale

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Top speed: 1,383 mph

1,383 mph Armament: 30mm GIAT 30/M791 internal automatic cannon, MICA missiles, Meteor missiles, Exocet missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, cruise missiles, Apache missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

12. Su-24 Fencer

File:Belarusian Su-24 Fencer at Radom AS 2009.JPG by Bartek Kozłowiec / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft

Long-range strike / attack aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Top speed: 1,439 mph

1,439 mph Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Aphid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

11. J-10 Firebird (Vigorous Dragon)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1,452 mph

1,452 mph Armament: 23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs

10. Mirage 2000-5F

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannon, Magic 2 missiles, Matra missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, anti-runway munition dispensers, cluster bombs, Exocet anti-ship missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

9. F-4 Phantom II

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

8. Panavia Tornado IDS

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 1,491 mph

1,491 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, cruise missiles, special mission pods

7. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

6. F-14 Tomcat

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Top speed: 1,544 mph

1,544 mph Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

5. Eurofighter Typhoon

Type: 4th generation multirole aircraft

4th generation multirole aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Top speed: 1,550 mph

1,550 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, IRIS-T missiles, Meteor missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, MATRA missiles, Taurus stand-off missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

4. F-22 Raptor

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

3. Su-57 Felon

Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft

Multi-role stealth aircraft Year introduced: 2019

2019 Top speed: 1,616 mph

1,616 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs

2. MiG-31 Foxhound

Type: Interceptor aircraft

Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Top speed: 1,864 mph

1,864 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles

1. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

