Do You Know the Max Speed of These 20 Iconic Fighter Jets?

Key Points
- Since the advent of the fighter jet, these aircraft have always pushed the boundaries of technology, power, and ultimately speed
- Combat aircraft have always been the measure of superiority in the skies dating back to World War II
- These aircraft were designed not only to outmaneuver their opponents but also to outrun them, making speed a one of the most defining factors in air combat
Since the advent of the fighter jet, these aircraft have constantly pushed the boundaries of technology, power, and ultimately speed. From the legendary aircraft of World War II to modern fifth-generation stealth aircraft, these jets have been the measure of superiority in the skies. These aircraft were designed not only to outmaneuver enemy aircraft but also to outrun them, making speed one of the most defining factors in air combat. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at 20 iconic fighter jets and just how fast they can fly.
To determine the fastest fighter jets in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of fighter jets from Military Factory, an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ranked these fighter jets in terms of top speed. We included supplementary information regarding the type of aircraft, year entered service, and armament.
Here is a look at some of the fastest and most iconic fighter jets in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Knowing which fighter jets are the fastest is a window into how nations project power, deter adversaries, but especially maintain air superiority. Speed in combat aircraft determines the success of interception missions and increases survivability in hostile airspace. Ultimately, this speed allows rapid deployment across vast distances. Understanding these capabilities gives context to defense spending, technological innovation, and strategic advantages in general.
20. EA-18G Growler
- Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 2009
- Top speed: 1,181 mph
- Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons
19. F/A-18E/F Super Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs
18. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs
17. J-20 Fagin (Mighty Dragon)
- Type: Multirole 5th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2017
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
- Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional bombs
16. F-16C Fighting Falcon
- Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1978
- Top speed: 1,317 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
15. Su-34 Fullback
- Type: Strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2014
- Top speed: 1,367 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, Archer missiles, Moskit missiles, air-to-ground missiles, air-to-air missiles, guided munitions, rocket pods
14. JAS 39 Gripen (Griffen)
- Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1997
- Top speed: 1,370 mph
- Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 Revolver internal automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Skyflash missiles, Meteor missiles, MICA missiles, Maverick missiles, anti-ship missiles, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs
13. Dassault Rafale
- Type: Multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Top speed: 1,383 mph
- Armament: 30mm GIAT 30/M791 internal automatic cannon, MICA missiles, Meteor missiles, Exocet missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, cruise missiles, Apache missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles
12. Su-24 Fencer
- Type: Long-range strike / attack aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Top speed: 1,439 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh internal six-barrel cannon, Aphid missiles, Archer missiles, Kingbolt missiles, Krypton missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
11. J-10 Firebird (Vigorous Dragon)
- Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Top speed: 1,452 mph
- Armament: 23mm internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, glide bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs
10. Mirage 2000-5F
- Type: Multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Top speed: 1,453 mph
- Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannon, Magic 2 missiles, Matra missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, anti-runway munition dispensers, cluster bombs, Exocet anti-ship missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles
9. F-4 Phantom II
- Type: Strike fighter
- Year introduced: 1960
- Top speed: 1,473 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
8. Panavia Tornado IDS
- Type: Low-level strike aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Top speed: 1,491 mph
- Armament: 27mm Mauser internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, cruise missiles, special mission pods
7. MiG-29/35 Fulcrum
- Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1984
- Top speed: 1,519 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
6. F-14 Tomcat
- Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter
- Year introduced: 1974
- Top speed: 1,544 mph
- Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs
5. Eurofighter Typhoon
- Type: 4th generation multirole aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Top speed: 1,550 mph
- Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, IRIS-T missiles, Meteor missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, MATRA missiles, Taurus stand-off missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
4. F-22 Raptor
- Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2005
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
- Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles
3. Su-57 Felon
- Type: Multi-role stealth aircraft
- Year introduced: 2019
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
- Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs
2. MiG-31 Foxhound
- Type: Interceptor aircraft
- Year introduced: 1979
- Top speed: 1,864 mph
- Armament: 23mm GSh-6 internal cannon, Amos missiles, Aphid missiles, Acrid missiles
1. F-15 C/E/EX Eagle II
- Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1976
- Top speed: 1,875 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs
