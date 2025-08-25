The Super Hornet Is One of the Most Heavily Armed US Navy Aircraft Staff Sgt. Aaron Allmon, U.S. Air Force / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet was introduced in 1999 and has become a staple combat aircraft of the U.S. Navy

It can be equipped with air-to-air missiles, joint direct attack munitions (drop/guided bombs), or even anti-ship missiles; the 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon comes standard

The Super Hornet proved effective in the Middle East in carrying out air strikes, throughout the U.S. Global War on Terrorism

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet has made a name for itself as a powerhouse in the U.S. Navy since its introduction in 1999. Not to be confused with the earlier model, the original F/A-18 Hornet, the Super Hornet features a larger airframe, increased payload capacity, and advanced avionics. However, what truly sets the Super Hornet apart from the competition is its ability to carry a variety of missiles and ordnance, making it one of the most heavily armed aircraft in the Navy’s arsenal. (These are the most iconic combat aircraft built by Boeing.)

For some quick specs on the jet, it has a maximum takeoff weight of 66,000 pounds and can carry over 17,000 pounds of ordnance. The frame is outfitted to handle air-to-air missiles, joint direct attack munitions (drop/guided bombs), or even anti-ship missiles. Each of these jets also come standard with a 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon.

Outside of the E/F variants of the Super Hornet, another variation was developed, the EA-18G Growler, which specializes in electronic warfare. However, the Growler can still equip missiles and ordnance as well.

The Super Hornet is powered by two General Electric F414 engines and can hit speeds over Mach 1.5. It has a combat range of roughly 1,200 miles when factoring in extended range via external fuel tanks.

Since its introduction in 1999, the Super Hornet has been pivotal in a number of engagements and U.S. Navy operations. It proved effective in the Middle East in carrying out air strikes, throughout the U.S. Global War on Terrorism.

The Super Hornet stands above many fighter jets when it comes to its armament. However, it is just one of the fighter jets that is employed by the U.S. Navy. (This military stealth plane flies twice as fast as the speed of sound.)

24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at what other combat aircraft the Navy has in its arsenal. To identify the most heavily armed aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft according to their armament. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and more. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

This post was updated on August 25, 2025 to correct inaccuracies regarding the exact craft names and armaments.

Here is a look at the most heavily armed aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

24/7 would like our readers to understand where their tax dollars are being spent. The Navy received $202.6 billion in government funding in 2024, second only to the Air Force at $216.1. billion. In fiscal year 2025, the Navy has requested $16.6 billion of its funding to purchase 75 aircraft and helicopters, which is actually slightly less than in 2024.

8. MV-22 Osprey

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Tilt Rotor carrier onboard delivery aircraft

Tilt Rotor carrier onboard delivery aircraft Year introduced: 2007 (Marine Corps IOC), 2020-2021 (Navy)

2007 (Marine Corps IOC), 2020-2021 (Navy) Number of aircraft: 27 planned

27 planned Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: Unarmed in Navy service, though capable of 7.62mm or .50 cal door guns

7. MH-53E Sea Dragon

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Mine countermeasures and heavy lift helicopter

Mine countermeasures and heavy lift helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Armament: Usually unarmed; some can mount defensive 7.62mm M240 or .50 cal GAU-21 door guns

6. P-8A Poseidon

Type: Maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare aircraft

Maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 118

118 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: Torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, depth charges, naval mines

5. MH-60R Seahawk

Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 2000s

2000s Active aircraft: 400 combined

400 combined Top speed: 180 mph

180 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, lightweight torpedoes

4. P-3 Orion

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Maritime patrol, anti-submarine aircraft

Maritime patrol, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: Very limited, though a few remain in test, training, or NASA roles

Very limited, though a few remain in test, training, or NASA roles Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, mines

3. EA-18G Growler

Public Domain / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: ALQ-99/ALQ-218 jamming pods, AGM-88 HARM missiles, AIM-120 AMRAAM for self-defense

2. F-35C Lightning II

Type: Carrier-based stealth multirole fighter

Carrier-based stealth multirole fighter Year introduced: 2019 (IOC)

2019 (IOC) Active aircraft: 30

30 Top speed: Mach 1.6 (1,200 mph)

Mach 1.6 (1,200 mph) Armament: 25mm GAU-22/A cannon in external pod, AIM-9X Sidewinder, AIM-120 AMRAAM, JDAM, SDB, JSOW

1. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based multirole strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based multirole strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 421

421 Top speed: Mach 1.6 (1,190 mph)

Mach 1.6 (1,190 mph) Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan, AIM-9 Sidewinder, AIM-120 AMRAAM, AGM-84 Harpoon, AGM-88 HARM, AGM-65 Maverick, JDAM, SDB, general-purpose bombs

