U.S. Deploys 3rd Carrier Group Near Iran While The Navy Adds 100 Warplanes to Region

MV-22+Osprey | Sailor directs an MV-22 Osprey.
Sailor directs an MV-22 Osprey. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
Chris Lange
  • The US Navy recently announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to deploy to Europe near the Middle East

  • Coming with the Ford Carrier group is a number of combat aircraft and support aircraft

  • The USS Gerald R. Ford can house anywhere between 80 to 100 aircraft at any given time

The US Navy recently announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to deploy to Europe near the Middle East. This would put a third carrier group in striking distance of the Israel and Iran conflict. However, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s role is unclear at the moment.

Coming with the Ford Carrier group is a number of combat aircraft and support aircraft. The USS Gerald R. Ford can house anywhere between 80 to 100 aircraft at any given time. It should also be noted that the US Navy is backing up the fleet with even more aircraft on shore that serve in more support, logistical, or ISR roles. (The US Uncorks the B-2 Spirit Against Iran in Operation Midnight Hammer.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the US Navy and what aircraft it has in its arsenal. To identify every aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft alphabetically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and top speed. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

US Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Navy provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities. This further gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Navy brings in its operations. Lastly, the composition and technological level of the aircraft fleet highlight the Navy’s ability of maintaining dominance and its rapid response capabilities, both of these are key factors in its strategic defense planning.

Bell 407

N69JU 2006 Bell 407 C/N 5373... by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
N69JU 2006 Bell 407 C/N 5373... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Type: Light utility helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1996
  • Active aircraft: 5
  • Top speed: 162 mph
  • Armament: N/A

C-12 Huron

40156 Beech C-12U Huron US Army by markyharky
40156 Beech C-12U Huron US Army (BY 2.0) by markyharky
  • Type: Special mission aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Active aircraft: 13
  • Top speed: 332 mph
  • Armament: N/A

C-130J Super Hercules

arcticwarrior / Flickr
  • Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Active aircraft: 18
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: N/A

C-2 Greyhound

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Active aircraft: 25
  • Top speed: 331 mph
  • Armament: N/A

C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Active aircraft: 1
  • Top speed: 582 mph
  • Armament: N/A

C-26D Metroliner

900528 by Mark Harkin
900528 (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Harkin
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Active aircraft: 7
  • Top speed: 331 mph
  • Armament: N/A

C-40 Clipper

C-40 Clipper on aproach to NAS... by Rob Bixby
C-40 Clipper on aproach to NAS... (CC BY 2.0) by Rob Bixby
  • Type: Transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2001
  • Active aircraft: 17
  • Top speed: 544 mph
  • Armament: N/A

E-2 Hawkeye

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Airborne command post
  • Year introduced: 1964
  • Active aircraft: 86
  • Top speed: 375 mph
  • Armament: N/A

E-6B Mercury

tomasdelcoro / Flickr
  • Type: Airborne command post
  • Year introduced: 1989
  • Active aircraft: 16
  • Top speed: 603 mph
  • Armament: N/A

EA-18G Growler

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr
  • Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Active aircraft: 153
  • Top speed: 1,181 mph
  • Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

F-35C Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Active aircraft: 41
  • Top speed: 1,199 mph
  • Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, drop bombs

F/A-18 Super Hornet

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Active aircraft: 416
  • Top speed: 1,187 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

KC-130 Super Hercules

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

  • Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Active aircraft: 11
  • Top speed: 416 mph
  • Armament: N/A

MH-53E Pave Low

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images
  • Type: Multirole transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1981
  • Active aircraft: 26
  • Top speed: 196 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

MV-22 Osprey

Sailor directs an MV-22 Osprey. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
Sailor directs an MV-22 Osprey. (BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Imagery
  • Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2007
  • Active aircraft: 29
  • Top speed: 316 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

P-3 Orion

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1962
  • Active aircraft: 13
  • Top speed: 466 mph
  • Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets

P-8A Poseidon

File:AGM-84K is attached to VP-30 P-8A at NAS Jacksonville in 2014.JPG by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Kofonow
File:AGM-84K is attached to VP-30 P-8A at NAS Jacksonville in 2014.JPG (Public Domain) by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Kofonow
  • Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Active aircraft: 122
  • Top speed: 490 mph
  • Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles

S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1979
  • Active aircraft: 452
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

