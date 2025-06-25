U.S. Deploys 3rd Carrier Group Near Iran While The Navy Adds 100 Warplanes to Region Sailor directs an MV-22 Osprey. by Official U.S. Navy Imagery / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Key Points The US Navy recently announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to deploy to Europe near the Middle East

Coming with the Ford Carrier group is a number of combat aircraft and support aircraft

The USS Gerald R. Ford can house anywhere between 80 to 100 aircraft at any given time

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

The US Navy recently announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to deploy to Europe near the Middle East. This would put a third carrier group in striking distance of the Israel and Iran conflict. However, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s role is unclear at the moment.

Coming with the Ford Carrier group is a number of combat aircraft and support aircraft. The USS Gerald R. Ford can house anywhere between 80 to 100 aircraft at any given time. It should also be noted that the US Navy is backing up the fleet with even more aircraft on shore that serve in more support, logistical, or ISR roles. (The US Uncorks the B-2 Spirit Against Iran in Operation Midnight Hammer.)

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the US Navy and what aircraft it has in its arsenal. To identify every aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft alphabetically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and top speed. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

US Navy / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Navy provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities. This further gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Navy brings in its operations. Lastly, the composition and technological level of the aircraft fleet highlight the Navy’s ability of maintaining dominance and its rapid response capabilities, both of these are key factors in its strategic defense planning.

Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

C-130J Super Hercules

arcticwarrior / Flickr

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

C-2 Greyhound

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft

Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 25

25 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

C-26D Metroliner

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 7

7 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

E-2 Hawkeye

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1964

1964 Active aircraft: 86

86 Top speed: 375 mph

375 mph Armament: N/A

E-6B Mercury

tomasdelcoro / Flickr

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 16

16 Top speed: 603 mph

603 mph Armament: N/A

EA-18G Growler

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

F-35C Lightning II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 41

41 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, drop bombs

F/A-18 Super Hornet

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 416

416 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

KC-130 Super Hercules

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

MH-53E Pave Low

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Type: Multirole transport helicopter

Multirole transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft

Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

P-3 Orion

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets

P-8A Poseidon

Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 122

122 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles

S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 452

452 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)