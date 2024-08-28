This Is the Newest and Most Advanced Fighter Jet to Enter the US Navy Public Domain / Flickr

The F-35 Lightning II is the newest fighter jet to enter the U.S. Navy, and it is one of the most advanced combat aircraft in the world

Its stealth technology is highly advanced as a result of its airframe and radar absorbing materials

The F-35 was developed by Lockheed Martin and entered service in 2016

Compared to all other world militaries, the U.S. Navy by itself is home to one of the most advanced fleets of aircraft. While many nations are cobbling together fleets of aircraft from the Cold War era, the U.S. Navy has introduced some of the most cutting-edge aircraft in the past few decades alone. Chief among these is the F-35 Lightning II.

The F-35 Lightning II represents a huge leap in aviation technology. It combines advanced stealth, speed, and firepower, as one of the newest fifth-generation fighter jets on the planet. It was only introduced in 2016 but has become wildly popular since then with hundreds of these jets on order. (This country is buying the most F-35 Lightning IIs, and it is not even close.)

Developed by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 Lightning II’s stealth technology makes it practically invisible to radar. Its stealth capabilities are a result of its unique airframe design, which minimizes radar cross-section. Also, it was designed with radar-absorbing materials that cover much of its surface. The fact that this jet carries its armament internally further improves its stealth profile as well.

The model the Navy uses, the F-35C, is specifically designed for carrier operations. It features larger wings and slightly different landing gear to handle catapult launches. The F-35 is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney F135 engine which allows the jet to hit speeds up to Mach 1.6 or 1,200 mph.

Specifically for naval operations, the F-35 plays an important role in not just direct combat but also in electronic warfare with its advanced systems. Its stealth capabilities also make it ideal for reconnaissance.

While the F-35 Lightning II is the newest fighter jet to enter the U.S. Navy, there are a handful of other aircraft that play important roles within the Navy as well. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Navy’s arsenal and what it has to offer. (Exploring the future of military aviation.)

To identify the newest aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the newest aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 would like our readers to understand where their tax dollars are being spent. The Navy received $202.6 billion in government funding in 2024, second only to the Air Force at $216.1. billion. In fiscal year 2025, the Navy has requested $16.6 billion of its funding to purchase 75 aircraft and helicopters, which is actually slightly less than in 2024.

18. P-3 Orion

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets

17. KC-130 Super Hercules

atom-uk / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

16. E-2 Hawkeye

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1964

1964 Active aircraft: 83

83 Top speed: 375 mph

375 mph Armament: N/A

15. C-2 Greyhound

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft

Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

14. C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

13. S-70 Black Hawk

Public Domain: U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks by Molly Dzitko USAF, March 3, 2007 (DOD # 070303-F-7597D-080) by pingnews.com / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 454

454 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

12. MH-53E Pave Low

volvob12b / Flickr

Type: Multirole transport helicopter

Multirole transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

11. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

10. E-6B Mercury

tomasdelcoro / Flickr

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 16

16 Top speed: 603 mph

603 mph Armament: N/A

9. Bell 407

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

8. C-130J Super Hercules

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

7. F/A-18 Super Hornet

public domain / flickr

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 421

421 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct attack munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

6. C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

5. C-26D Metroliner

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 8

8 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

4. MV-22 Osprey

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft

Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 27

27 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

3. EA-18G Growler

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

2. P-8A Poseidon

Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 118

118 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles

1. F-35C Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 30

30 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

