This Is the Newest and Most Advanced Fighter Jet to Enter the US Navy

24/7 Wall St. Insights:
- The F-35 Lightning II is the newest fighter jet to enter the U.S. Navy, and it is one of the most advanced combat aircraft in the world
- Its stealth technology is highly advanced as a result of its airframe and radar absorbing materials
- The F-35 was developed by Lockheed Martin and entered service in 2016
- Also: Dividend legends to hold forever
Compared to all other world militaries, the U.S. Navy by itself is home to one of the most advanced fleets of aircraft. While many nations are cobbling together fleets of aircraft from the Cold War era, the U.S. Navy has introduced some of the most cutting-edge aircraft in the past few decades alone. Chief among these is the F-35 Lightning II.
The F-35 Lightning II represents a huge leap in aviation technology. It combines advanced stealth, speed, and firepower, as one of the newest fifth-generation fighter jets on the planet. It was only introduced in 2016 but has become wildly popular since then with hundreds of these jets on order. (This country is buying the most F-35 Lightning IIs, and it is not even close.)
Developed by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 Lightning II’s stealth technology makes it practically invisible to radar. Its stealth capabilities are a result of its unique airframe design, which minimizes radar cross-section. Also, it was designed with radar-absorbing materials that cover much of its surface. The fact that this jet carries its armament internally further improves its stealth profile as well.
The model the Navy uses, the F-35C, is specifically designed for carrier operations. It features larger wings and slightly different landing gear to handle catapult launches. The F-35 is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney F135 engine which allows the jet to hit speeds up to Mach 1.6 or 1,200 mph.
Specifically for naval operations, the F-35 plays an important role in not just direct combat but also in electronic warfare with its advanced systems. Its stealth capabilities also make it ideal for reconnaissance.
While the F-35 Lightning II is the newest fighter jet to enter the U.S. Navy, there are a handful of other aircraft that play important roles within the Navy as well. 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Navy’s arsenal and what it has to offer. (Exploring the future of military aviation.)
To identify the newest aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft chronologically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, top speed and armament. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.
Here is a look at the newest aircraft in the U.S. Navy:
Why Are We Covering This?
24/7 would like our readers to understand where their tax dollars are being spent. The Navy received $202.6 billion in government funding in 2024, second only to the Air Force at $216.1. billion. In fiscal year 2025, the Navy has requested $16.6 billion of its funding to purchase 75 aircraft and helicopters, which is actually slightly less than in 2024.
18. P-3 Orion
- Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 17
- Top speed: 466 mph
- Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets
17. KC-130 Super Hercules
- Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1962
- Active aircraft: 11
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
16. E-2 Hawkeye
- Type: Airborne command post
- Year introduced: 1964
- Active aircraft: 83
- Top speed: 375 mph
- Armament: N/A
15. C-2 Greyhound
- Type: Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1967
- Active aircraft: 26
- Top speed: 331 mph
- Armament: N/A
14. C-12 Huron
- Type: Special mission aircraft
- Year introduced: 1974
- Active aircraft: 13
- Top speed: 332 mph
- Armament: N/A
13. S-70 Black Hawk
- Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter
- Year introduced: 1979
- Active aircraft: 454
- Top speed: 183 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun
12. MH-53E Pave Low
- Type: Multirole transport helicopter
- Year introduced: 1981
- Active aircraft: 26
- Top speed: 196 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns
11. C-20 Gulfstream IV
- Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1983
- Active aircraft: 2
- Top speed: 582 mph
- Armament: N/A
10. E-6B Mercury
- Type: Airborne command post
- Year introduced: 1989
- Active aircraft: 16
- Top speed: 603 mph
- Armament: N/A
9. Bell 407
- Type: Light utility helicopter
- Year introduced: 1996
- Active aircraft: 5
- Top speed: 162 mph
- Armament: N/A
8. C-130J Super Hercules
- Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Active aircraft: 18
- Top speed: 416 mph
- Armament: N/A
7. F/A-18 Super Hornet
- Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 1999
- Active aircraft: 421
- Top speed: 1,187 mph
- Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct attack munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs
6. C-40 Clipper
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2001
- Active aircraft: 17
- Top speed: 544 mph
- Armament: N/A
5. C-26D Metroliner
- Type: Transport aircraft
- Year introduced: 2003
- Active aircraft: 8
- Top speed: 331 mph
- Armament: N/A
4. MV-22 Osprey
- Type: Tilt Rotor VTOL aircraft
- Year introduced: 2007
- Active aircraft: 27
- Top speed: 316 mph
- Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns
3. EA-18G Growler
- Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft
- Year introduced: 2009
- Active aircraft: 153
- Top speed: 1,181 mph
- Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons
2. P-8A Poseidon
- Type: Multi-mission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft
- Year introduced: 2013
- Active aircraft: 118
- Top speed: 490 mph
- Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles
1. F-35C Lightning II
- Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft
- Year introduced: 2016
- Active aircraft: 30
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)
Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.
Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.
Click here now to get started.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.