The 8 US Navy Jets That Carry the Biggest Missile and Bomb Loadouts

Key Points The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet has been an instrumental piece of the U.S. Navy’s strike capabilities since its introduction in 1999

The EA-18G Growler is a close relative of the Super Hornet as it takes the same airframe into the electronic warfare domain

Operationally, the Super Hornet and Growler have proved their worth in sustained strike campaigns and maritime operations

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet has been an instrumental piece of the U.S. Navy’s strike capabilities since its introduction in 1999. The Super Hornet has made a reputation for itself as a hard-hitting, versatile carrier-based fighter. Bigger than the original F/A-18 Hornet, the Super Hornet’s larger airframe and improved systems translate into greater payload capacity and more advanced avionics. Ultimately this allows the Super Hornet to carry a wider mix of missiles and munitions, which ranks it among the Navy’s most heavily armed combat jets.

On paper the jet has a maximum takeoff weight around 66,000 pounds and the ability to carry more than 17,000 pounds of ordnance. Its loadout ranges from air-to-air missiles and a standard 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon to precision-guided bombs (JDAMs) and anti-ship missiles, giving carrier air wings real flexibility across air superiority and strike missions. The Super Hornet is powered by a pair of General Electric F414 engines that let it hit speeds over Mach 1.5. Not to mention, it has a combat radius around 1,200 miles.

The EA-18G Growler is a close relative of the Super Hornet as it takes the same airframe into the electronic warfare domain. It’s fitted for detection and jamming while still capable of carrying defensive ordnance.

Operationally, the Super Hornet and Growler have proved their worth in sustained strike campaigns and maritime operations (notably in Middle East conflicts and the Global War on Terrorism). These jets and their combination of payload, sensors and carrier compatibility made them a lethal go-to for the Navy. However, the Navy runs more than just these two jets for its combat missions. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the Navy’s arsenal of combat aircraft, and which are the most heavily armed.

To identify the most heavily armed aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft according to their armament. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and top speed. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at the most heavily armed aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Navy provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities. This further gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Navy brings in its operations. Lastly, the composition and technological level of the aircraft fleet highlight the Navy’s ability of maintaining dominance and its rapid response capabilities, both of these are key factors in its strategic defense planning.

8. MV-22 Osprey

Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft

Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

The Osprey’s tiltrotor design allows for vertical takeoff and landing like a helicopter, as well as cruise-speed performance like a turboprop. This configuration gives a unique reach for special operations. Built by Bell Boeing, the Osprey fills roles like infiltration, extraction, resupply and humanitarian missions for U.S. Special Operations forces. Its aerial refueling capability extends its mission range dramatically, and its cabin can fit roughly 24 combat-loaded troops. The Osprey has proven its value across Iraq, Afghanistan and other global conflicts.

7. MH-53E Pave Low

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Type: Multirole transport helicopter

Multirole transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

The MH-53E Pave Low, introduced in 1981, is a multi-role transport helicopter with 26 active aircraft in service. It can hit a top speed of 196 mph and is heavily armed with 7.62mm M134 miniguns and 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns. This helicopter is used for long-range insertion and extraction missions.

6. P-3 Orion

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets

The P-3 Orion is a four-engine maritime patrol and ASW aircraft introduced in the 1960s. During the Cold War it hunted submarines, tracked surface contacts, and flew long surveillance patrols.

5. S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 452

452 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

Black Hawk helicopters have been a global workhorse for not just the U.S. Armed forces. They were famously seen in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu where they performed under intense urban fire and helped evacuate casualties. This was later dramatized in the film Black Hawk Down. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic helicopters ever built, the UH-60 family serves across U.S. military branches with several thousand of these in service. Powered by twin turboshaft engines and sporting a four-bladed main rotor plus four-bladed tail rotor, the Black Hawk can exceed 180 mph, typically flies with two pilots and two crew chiefs, transports up to 11 fully equipped soldiers, and carries roughly a 9,000-pound payload.

4. P-8A Poseidon

Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 122

122 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles

The P-8A Poseidon is a maritime-patrol and ASW aircraft that entered service in 2013 to replace the P-3 Orion. These aircraft handle long-range patrol and reconnaissance.

3. EA-18G Growler

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

The EA-18G Growler is the Navy’s carrier-based electronic-attack jet, a specialized variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet that only entered service in 2009. The Growler features dedicated detection and jamming pods to hunt, deny, and confuse enemy radars and communications, along with other defensive capabilities. These fighters fly ahead of strike packages and clear corridors for less survivable aircraft by suppressing air defenses and intercepting signals.

2. F-35C Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 41

41 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, drop bombs

The F-35 Lightning II is a 5th-generation multirole stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for all U.S. armed forces as well as allies. It entered service in the 2010s to replace older fighter jets with improved sensors and stealth. Note that there are three distinct variants (A/B/C) of the F-35 that share a common core (one with VTOL capabilities), making the F-35 the most widely used stealth jet in history.

1. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 416

416 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

Introduced in 1999, the F/A-18 Super Hornet is the U.S. Navy’s larger, more capable carrier strike fighter, with hundreds in service today. It comes standard with a 20mm M61A1 Vulcan cannon and can equip a wide range of weapons including Sidewinders, AMRAAMs, Harpoons, HARMs, Mavericks, JDAMs and other precision munitions. Its bigger airframe from the original Hornet allows for this increased payload as well as improved fuel capacity to give it superior range and endurance than its predecessor.