S&P 500
6,513.00
-3.41%
Dow Jones
45,263.50
-2.47%
Nasdaq 100
24,018.50
-4.39%
Russell 2000
2,370.28
-4.13%
FTSE 100
9,390.20
-1.25%
Nikkei 225
45,302.90
-6.75%
Home > Military > The Deadliest Post-WWII U.S. Aircraft, Ranked by Confirmed Kills

Military

The Deadliest Post-WWII U.S. Aircraft, Ranked by Confirmed Kills

The Deadliest Post-WWII U.S. Aircraft, Ranked by Confirmed Kills
By Chris Lange
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The Jet Age began in the wake of World War 2, when technology made a massive leap and more fighter aircraft began incorporating jet engines to their design
  • Better tech and design gave way to many of the iconic fighter aircraft we know today
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The Jet Age began in the wake of World War 2, when technology made a massive leap and more fighter aircraft began incorporating jet engines to their design. Aerial combat evolved in kind. While there were less dog fights and engagements overall, the military doctrine of air superiority reigned supreme. Better tech and design gave way to many of the iconic fighter aircraft we know today. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the most lethal aircraft of the Jet Age.

To determine the post-WW2 aircraft with the most confirmed kills or aerial victories used by the U.S. Military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory (among other sources), an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ranked these fighter jets according to their confirmed kills. We included supplementary information regarding the type of aircraft, top speed, year entered service, and armament. Some of the data for these aircraft was not available or limited, and it will be noted.

Note that some of these iconic fighter aircraft did not score any kills but were still instrumental for the U.S. Armed Forces in maintaining air superiority. There are even some fighters that suprisingly did not tally a single kill for US operators.

Here is a look at the post-WW2 US aircraft with the most confirmed kills and aerial victories:

Why Are We Covering This?

Four fighter jets in the shape of a diamond in the sky beautiful sunset
aappp / Shutterstock.com

Understanding air superiority, as it relates to how it’s earned or measured, comes down to more than tallying aircraft shot down. It’s about persistent control of the airspace in terms of denying the enemy freedom of action through attrition and by disrupting their radar, logistics, and more. Kill counts are a solid metric for tallying the score. Militaries with finite resources are less willing to risk it, if they know their aircraft will be shot down repeatedly. Also, air superiority gives a strategic foothold to larger military operations in general.

20. F-22 Raptor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: Not publicly available
  • Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Top speed: 1,599 mph
  • Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

The F-22 has no publicly detailed confirmed kills, but these aircraft have shot down high-altitude objects–whether they were manned is unknown.

19. F-35 Lightning II

Australian Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II - Luke Air Force Base, AZ, UNITED STATES 06.27.2018 by aeroman3
Australian Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II - Luke Air Force Base, AZ, UNITED STATES 06.27.2018 (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Confirmed kills: Not publicly available
  • Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft
  • Year introduced: 2016
  • Top speed: 1,199 mph
  • Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

American flown F-35s have not registered any confirmed kills publicly. However, allies with F-35’s have recorded kills of their own.

18. F-104 Starfighter

F-104 Starfighter by ymvf
F-104 Starfighter (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by ymvf
  • Confirmed kills: 0
  • Type: Fighter / Interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1958
  • Top speed: 1320 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Selenia Aspide missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, nuclear ordnance

There were effectively no combat kills for this aircraft with US operators. However, multiple kills have been logged by foreign operators like Taiwan and Pakistan.

17. F-14 Tomcat

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Confirmed kills: 0
  • Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter
  • Year introduced: 1974
  • Top speed: 1,544 mph
  • Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Although the US Armed Forces do not have any confirmed kills with this aircraft, the ones sold to Iran are credited with a fair amount (~55).

16. F-102 Delta Dagger

public domain / Flickr
  • Confirmed kills: 0
  • Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1956
  • Top speed: 825 mph
  • Armament: AIM-4A semi-active radar-homing air-to-air missiles, InfraRed homing air-to-air missiles, folding-fin aerial rockets, Falcon nuclear missiles

There were no significant US air-to-air combat kills recorded, as there was little-to-no wartime scoring with this aircraft.

15. AV-8B/+ Harrier II

SDASM Archives / No known copyright restrictions / Flickr
  • Confirmed kills: 0
  • Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1985
  • Top speed: 665 mph
  • Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

There are no notable US air-to-air confirmed kills with this aircraft. Most of the confirmed kills come from foreign operators, notably in the Falklands.

14. F-101 Voodoo

Evening Standard / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

  • Confirmed kills: 0
  • Type: Interceptor / Reconnaissance aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1957
  • Top speed: 1134 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M39 automatic cannons, MB-1 Genie missiles (nuclear-tipped), Falcon air-to-air missiles

This aircraft served during the Cold War but recorded no confirmed kills by US operators.

13. A-4 Skyhawk

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Confirmed kills: 1
  • Type: Multirole carrier-based fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1956
  • Top speed: 645 mph
  • Armament: 20mm Colt Mk 12 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Bullpup missiles, Maverick missiles, Shrike missiles, Walleye drop bombs, LAU-10 rocket pods, nuclear bombs (B43, B57, B61), Rockeye bombs, Rockeye II bombs, conventional drop bombs

The US Navy and Marines scored one confirmed kill with this aircraft in the Vietnam War.

12. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Confirmed kills: ~1
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1999
  • Top speed: 1,187 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

This solo confirmed kill happened in June 2017 to a Su-22. However, there have been a number of shootdowns for drones.

11. F/A-18 Hornet

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: ~2
  • Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Top speed: 1,190 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

These confirmed kills came from Operation Desert Storm.

10. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: ~2
  • Type: Close-air support / forward air control
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Top speed: 439 mph
  • Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

A-10’s are not air-superiority fighters, so their air-to-air combat record is incredibly limited. However, this aircraft did down 2 helicopters in 1991.

9. F-100 Super Sabre

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: ~3
  • Type: Air superiority / fighter-bomber / reconnaissance aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1954
  • Top speed: 864 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M39 autocannons, Sidewinder missiles, Bullpup missiles, Shrike missiles, HVAR rockets, conventional drop bombs, nuclear missiles

There were very few kills by this aircraft during the Vietnam War and many claims are probables.

8. P-80 Shooting Star

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: ~5
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1945
  • Top speed: 577 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning heavy machine guns, conventional drop bombs, HVAR rockets

The kills by this aircraft came from early in the Korean War but some are contested.

7. F-84 Thunderjet

Republic F-84 Thunderjet by Clemens Vasters
Republic F-84 Thunderjet (CC BY 2.0) by Clemens Vasters
  • Confirmed kills: ~8
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1947
  • Top speed: 587 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, aerial rockets, conventional drop bombs, napalm

These were 8 credited MiG kills in the Korean War.

6. F-16 Fighting Falcon

US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons by Beverly &amp; Pack
US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons (BY 2.0) by Beverly &amp; Pack
  • Confirmed kills: ~10
  • Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1978
  • Top speed: 1,317 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

US operators generally scored low confirmed kills with this aircraft compared to other militaries around the world. Most of the F-16 kills belong to countries like Israel or Pakistan. A couple of the US confirmed kills came in no-fly-zone ops and the Balkans.

5. F-8 Crusader

Vought F-8 Crusader by Tony Hisgett
Vought F-8 Crusader (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Tony Hisgett
  • Confirmed kills: ~19
  • Type: Carrier-based fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1957
  • Top speed: 1118 mph
  • Armament: 20mm automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, air-to-air missiles, Bullpup missiles, Matra missiles, Magic missiles

The US Navy is credited with kills in the high-teens with this aircraft during the Vietnam War.

4. F-105 Thunderchief

public domain / Flickr
  • Confirmed kills: ~27
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1958
  • Top speed: 1390 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, mine dispensers, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped weapons, conventional drop bombs

All of these air-to-air victories came from the Vietnam War.

3. F-15 Eagle / Strike Eagle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Confirmed kills: ~36
  • Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1976
  • Top speed: 1,875 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

These kills primarily come from Operation Desert Storm and other smaller engagements. The F-15C actually scored the bulk of the USAF air-to-air victories in Desert Storm.

2. F-4 Phantom II

F-4 Phantom II, San Diego, 1995 by euthman
F-4 Phantom II, San Diego, 1995 (BY-SA 2.0) by euthman
  • Confirmed kills: ~150
  • Type: Strike fighter
  • Year introduced: 1960
  • Top speed: 1,473 mph
  • Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

The Armed Forces of the US have a combined total of 150 air-to-air kills in Vietnam. In terms of the breakdown, the USAF tallied 107, Navy got 40, and the Marines got 3.

1. F-86 Sabre

F-86 Sabre by kalacaw
F-86 Sabre (CC BY-SA 2.0) by kalacaw
  • Confirmed kills: ~792
  • Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft
  • Year introduced: 1949
  • Top speed: 690 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning heavy machine guns, 20mm automatic cannons, rockets, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs

The US claims to have nearly 800 kills with this aircraft, primarily stemming from the Korean War. However, some are revising this number down to around 200.

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://live.staticflickr.com/2697/4377862742_6f73d57502_b.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">US Air Force Thunderbird Aerial Demonstration Team, F-16 Fighting Falcons</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/10101046@N06" target="_blank" style="100%">Beverly & Pack</a>

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

Every Combat Aircraft Currently Serving in NATO
Chris Lange | Dec 9, 2024

Every Combat Aircraft Currently Serving in NATO

Combat aircraft are an indispensable part of all NATO operations. They are ultimately what give NATO its strength compared to…
The Fastest NATO Fighter Jets Are American-Made Marvels
Chris Lange | Dec 11, 2024

The Fastest NATO Fighter Jets Are American-Made Marvels

As tensions continue to heat up around the world, NATO has to remain ever vigilant as the preeminent military alliance.…
Do You Know the Max Speed of These 20 Iconic Fighter Jets?
Chris Lange | Aug 27, 2025

Do You Know the Max Speed of These 20 Iconic Fighter Jets?

Since the advent of the fighter jet, these aircraft have constantly pushed the boundaries of technology, power, and ultimately speed.…
You Won’t Believe How Fast This Modern Boeing Fighter Jet Can Fly
Christian Drerup | Oct 1, 2024

You Won’t Believe How Fast This Modern Boeing Fighter Jet Can Fly

The Boeing Company has been an instrumental part of the aerospace industry for many years. Not only does it cater…
America’s F-22 Raptor Hits Mach 2, One of The Fastest Ever Built
Chris Lange | Aug 14, 2025

America’s F-22 Raptor Hits Mach 2, One of The Fastest Ever Built

The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor isn’t just a stealth fighter, it is one of the fastest combat aircraft on…
Every Vietnam Vet Saw Some of These Planes Up Above
Jenn Boozer | Aug 13, 2024

Every Vietnam Vet Saw Some of These Planes Up Above

24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from the Military Factory. The F-4 Phantom II stood out as one of…
The Most Iconic Combat Aircraft Built by Boeing
Chris Lange | Jan 16, 2024

The Most Iconic Combat Aircraft Built by Boeing

The Boeing Company is largely known for its commercial jetliners that are widely used around the world, but some of…
This Fighter Jet Can Fly from Boston to Miami in Under One Hour
Jessica Lynn | Aug 2, 2024

This Fighter Jet Can Fly from Boston to Miami in Under One Hour

24/7 Wall St. Insights Boeing has produced many iconic aircraft over the last century, ranging from biplane fighters to stealth…
Boeing’s Most Iconic Combat Aircraft
Melissa Bauernfeind | Jan 31, 2024

Boeing’s Most Iconic Combat Aircraft

One of the largest worldwide aerospace manufacturers is Boeing, a company founded in 1916 that produces commercial jetliners that are…

Top Gaining Stocks

PepsiCo
PEP Vol: 17,543,965
+$5.37
+3.71%
$150.08
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 852,181
+$5.17
+3.00%
$177.40
AutoZone
AZO Vol: 156,698
+$108.03
+2.72%
$4,075.31
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 5,487,132
+$2.43
+2.44%
$102.15
Philip Morris International
PM Vol: 6,542,479
+$3.62
+2.31%
$160.47

Top Losing Stocks

Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 3,587,866
-$45.49
9.39%
$438.92
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 11,968,750
-$3.09
9.24%
$30.35
Teradyne
TER Vol: 5,756,327
-$13.11
9.03%
$132.08
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 45,083,419
-$5.12
8.83%
$52.86
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 13,821,855
-$4.23
8.47%
$45.74