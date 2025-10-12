The Deadliest Post-WWII U.S. Aircraft, Ranked by Confirmed Kills

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points The Jet Age began in the wake of World War 2, when technology made a massive leap and more fighter aircraft began incorporating jet engines to their design

Better tech and design gave way to many of the iconic fighter aircraft we know today

The Jet Age began in the wake of World War 2, when technology made a massive leap and more fighter aircraft began incorporating jet engines to their design. Aerial combat evolved in kind. While there were less dog fights and engagements overall, the military doctrine of air superiority reigned supreme. Better tech and design gave way to many of the iconic fighter aircraft we know today. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at some of the most lethal aircraft of the Jet Age.

To determine the post-WW2 aircraft with the most confirmed kills or aerial victories used by the U.S. Military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory (among other sources), an online database of small arms, aircraft, and other military assets. We ranked these fighter jets according to their confirmed kills. We included supplementary information regarding the type of aircraft, top speed, year entered service, and armament. Some of the data for these aircraft was not available or limited, and it will be noted.

Note that some of these iconic fighter aircraft did not score any kills but were still instrumental for the U.S. Armed Forces in maintaining air superiority. There are even some fighters that suprisingly did not tally a single kill for US operators.

Here is a look at the post-WW2 US aircraft with the most confirmed kills and aerial victories:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding air superiority, as it relates to how it’s earned or measured, comes down to more than tallying aircraft shot down. It’s about persistent control of the airspace in terms of denying the enemy freedom of action through attrition and by disrupting their radar, logistics, and more. Kill counts are a solid metric for tallying the score. Militaries with finite resources are less willing to risk it, if they know their aircraft will be shot down repeatedly. Also, air superiority gives a strategic foothold to larger military operations in general.

20. F-22 Raptor

Confirmed kills: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

The F-22 has no publicly detailed confirmed kills, but these aircraft have shot down high-altitude objects–whether they were manned is unknown.

19. F-35 Lightning II

Confirmed kills: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

American flown F-35s have not registered any confirmed kills publicly. However, allies with F-35’s have recorded kills of their own.

18. F-104 Starfighter

Confirmed kills: 0

0 Type: Fighter / Interceptor aircraft

Fighter / Interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1958

1958 Top speed: 1320 mph

1320 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Selenia Aspide missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, nuclear ordnance

There were effectively no combat kills for this aircraft with US operators. However, multiple kills have been logged by foreign operators like Taiwan and Pakistan.

17. F-14 Tomcat

Confirmed kills: 0

0 Type: Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter

Swing-wing, carrierborne fleet defense fighter Year introduced: 1974

1974 Top speed: 1,544 mph

1,544 mph Armament: 20mm internal gatling gun, Phoenix missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Although the US Armed Forces do not have any confirmed kills with this aircraft, the ones sold to Iran are credited with a fair amount (~55).

16. F-102 Delta Dagger

Confirmed kills: 0

0 Type: Supersonic interceptor aircraft

Supersonic interceptor aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 825 mph

825 mph Armament: AIM-4A semi-active radar-homing air-to-air missiles, InfraRed homing air-to-air missiles, folding-fin aerial rockets, Falcon nuclear missiles

There were no significant US air-to-air combat kills recorded, as there was little-to-no wartime scoring with this aircraft.

15. AV-8B/+ Harrier II

Confirmed kills: 0

0 Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

There are no notable US air-to-air confirmed kills with this aircraft. Most of the confirmed kills come from foreign operators, notably in the Falklands.

14. F-101 Voodoo

Confirmed kills: 0

0 Type: Interceptor / Reconnaissance aircraft

Interceptor / Reconnaissance aircraft Year introduced: 1957

1957 Top speed: 1134 mph

1134 mph Armament: 20mm M39 automatic cannons, MB-1 Genie missiles (nuclear-tipped), Falcon air-to-air missiles

This aircraft served during the Cold War but recorded no confirmed kills by US operators.

13. A-4 Skyhawk

Confirmed kills: 1

1 Type: Multirole carrier-based fighter aircraft

Multirole carrier-based fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1956

1956 Top speed: 645 mph

645 mph Armament: 20mm Colt Mk 12 automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, Bullpup missiles, Maverick missiles, Shrike missiles, Walleye drop bombs, LAU-10 rocket pods, nuclear bombs (B43, B57, B61), Rockeye bombs, Rockeye II bombs, conventional drop bombs

The US Navy and Marines scored one confirmed kill with this aircraft in the Vietnam War.

12. F/A-18 Super Hornet

Confirmed kills: ~1

~1 Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

This solo confirmed kill happened in June 2017 to a Su-22. However, there have been a number of shootdowns for drones.

11. F/A-18 Hornet

Confirmed kills: ~2

~2 Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

These confirmed kills came from Operation Desert Storm.

10. A-10C Thunderbolt II

Confirmed kills: ~2

~2 Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Year introduced: 1976

1976 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

A-10’s are not air-superiority fighters, so their air-to-air combat record is incredibly limited. However, this aircraft did down 2 helicopters in 1991.

9. F-100 Super Sabre

Confirmed kills: ~3

~3 Type: Air superiority / fighter-bomber / reconnaissance aircraft

Air superiority / fighter-bomber / reconnaissance aircraft Year introduced: 1954

1954 Top speed: 864 mph

864 mph Armament: 20mm M39 autocannons, Sidewinder missiles, Bullpup missiles, Shrike missiles, HVAR rockets, conventional drop bombs, nuclear missiles

There were very few kills by this aircraft during the Vietnam War and many claims are probables.

8. P-80 Shooting Star

Confirmed kills: ~5

~5 Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1945

1945 Top speed: 577 mph

577 mph Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning heavy machine guns, conventional drop bombs, HVAR rockets

The kills by this aircraft came from early in the Korean War but some are contested.

7. F-84 Thunderjet

Confirmed kills: ~8

~8 Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1947

1947 Top speed: 587 mph

587 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, aerial rockets, conventional drop bombs, napalm

These were 8 credited MiG kills in the Korean War.

6. F-16 Fighting Falcon

Confirmed kills: ~10

~10 Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

US operators generally scored low confirmed kills with this aircraft compared to other militaries around the world. Most of the F-16 kills belong to countries like Israel or Pakistan. A couple of the US confirmed kills came in no-fly-zone ops and the Balkans.

5. F-8 Crusader

Confirmed kills: ~19

~19 Type: Carrier-based fighter aircraft

Carrier-based fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1957

1957 Top speed: 1118 mph

1118 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannons, Sidewinder missiles, air-to-air missiles, Bullpup missiles, Matra missiles, Magic missiles

The US Navy is credited with kills in the high-teens with this aircraft during the Vietnam War.

4. F-105 Thunderchief

Confirmed kills: ~27

~27 Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1958

1958 Top speed: 1390 mph

1390 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, mine dispensers, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped weapons, conventional drop bombs

All of these air-to-air victories came from the Vietnam War.

3. F-15 Eagle / Strike Eagle

Confirmed kills: ~36

~36 Type: Air superiority fighter aircraft

Air superiority fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Top speed: 1,875 mph

1,875 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

These kills primarily come from Operation Desert Storm and other smaller engagements. The F-15C actually scored the bulk of the USAF air-to-air victories in Desert Storm.

2. F-4 Phantom II

Confirmed kills: ~150

~150 Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

The Armed Forces of the US have a combined total of 150 air-to-air kills in Vietnam. In terms of the breakdown, the USAF tallied 107, Navy got 40, and the Marines got 3.

1. F-86 Sabre

Confirmed kills: ~792

~792 Type: Fighter-bomber aircraft

Fighter-bomber aircraft Year introduced: 1949

1949 Top speed: 690 mph

690 mph Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning heavy machine guns, 20mm automatic cannons, rockets, Sidewinder missiles, conventional drop bombs

The US claims to have nearly 800 kills with this aircraft, primarily stemming from the Korean War. However, some are revising this number down to around 200.