The 46 Countries With The Biggest Defense Budgets in 2025

Just halfway through the 2020s, this decade has already experienced more armed conflict, war fatalities, and displacement than any of the previous three decades. Last year, there were five armed conflicts in which death tolls are estimated to have topped 10,000 people — including the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war, and civil or factional wars in Ethiopia, Myanmar, and Sudan. In addition to the immediate violence, these large-scale conflicts — to say nothing of growing hostilities over Taiwan and escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula — threaten peace and stability across multiple continents, while also testing long-standing alliances.

Key Points Amid growing instability across multiple regions, governments around the world are increasing their military spending. In 2024 alone, more than three dozen countries spent over $5 billion on national defense.

A country’s investment in its military can not only leave it better prepared for the outbreak of war, but can also deter adversaries from acts of aggression.

The growing instability and deteriorating security that largely define geopolitics in 2025 have fueled a surge in defense spending worldwide. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an independent arms control research organization, global military spending rose for the tenth consecutive year in 2024, topping $2.7 trillion.

In Europe and North America, growing national security concerns prompted the 32-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to revise its collective and individual defense spending targets. Earlier this year, NATO alliance members agreed to spend at least 5% of their gross domestic product on defense within the next 10 years, up from the previous 2% target in place since 2014.

While military spending rose significantly across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania last year, the world’s leading powers still have defense budgets many times larger than those of most other nations.

Using data from SIPRI, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries that spend the most on defense. Countries are ranked by total defense spending in 2024, the most recent year of available data, in current U.S. dollars. Only countries with available data that spent at least $5 billion on defense in 2024 are included. All supplemental data is also from SIPRI.

Among the 46 countries on this list, annual military spending ranges from $5 billion to over $997 billion. It is important to note that while countries are ranked by their defense spending in absolute terms, many lower-ranking countries on this list still have relatively large military budgets. For example, even though Algeria’s defense budget of $21.8 billion is only a fraction of what many European military powers spend, it is also equivalent to 8% of their GDP — the third largest share of any country in the world.

Similarly, while Myanmar’s $5 billion defense budget is the smallest of any country on this list, it accounts for 29.1% of the government’s total annual expenditures—more than in all but two other countries worldwide.

While every country on this list spends far more than average on its military, when it comes to defense budgets, the United States is in a league of its own. According to SIPRI, the U.S. spent $997.3 billion on defense in 2024—more than three times the amount spent by China, the second-highest spending country last year. In fact, American military spending exceeds the combined spending of the next nine highest-ranking countries on this list.

These are the countries spending the most on defense.

Why It Matters

From the ongoing wars in Ukraine and in Gaza, to rising tensions in East Asia, global peace and security have deteriorated considerably in recent years. In response, countries around the world have meaningfully ramped up military spending, and continue to do so. Despite growing investment in national defense, there is still a wide gulf in the defense budgets of the top, global military powers and the rest of the world.

46. Myanmar

Total annual defense spending: $5.0 billion (current USD)

$5.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $92.25 (78th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$92.25 (78th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 6.8% (6th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

6.8% (6th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 29.1% (3rd highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

45. Chile

Total annual defense spending: $5.1 billion (current USD)

$5.1 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $258.98 (51st highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$258.98 (51st highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.6% (76th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.6% (76th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 5.8% (59th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

44. Austria

Total annual defense spending: $5.3 billion (current USD)

$5.3 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $576.30 (34th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$576.30 (34th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.0% (107th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.0% (107th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 1.9% (135th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

43. Morocco

Total annual defense spending: $5.5 billion (current USD)

$5.5 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $145.59 (67th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$145.59 (67th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 3.5% (17th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

3.5% (17th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 10.7% (26th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

42. Thailand

Total annual defense spending: $5.5 billion (current USD)

$5.5 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $77.03 (83rd highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$77.03 (83rd highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.1% (103rd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.1% (103rd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 4.5% (78th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

41. Oman

Total annual defense spending: $6.0 billion (current USD)

$6.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,159.40 (15th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,159.40 (15th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 5.6% (7th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

5.6% (7th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 20.1% (7th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

40. Philippines

Total annual defense spending: $6.1 billion (current USD)

$6.1 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $53.02 (97th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$53.02 (97th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.3% (90th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.3% (90th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 5.4% (64th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

39. Iraq

Total annual defense spending: $6.2 billion (current USD)

$6.2 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $135.62 (68th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$135.62 (68th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.4% (38th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.4% (38th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 4.9% (72nd highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

38. Czechia

Total annual defense spending: $6.5 billion (current USD)

$6.5 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $604.61 (32nd highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$604.61 (32nd highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.9% (63rd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.9% (63rd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 4.3% (85th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

37. Switzerland

Total annual defense spending: $6.7 billion (current USD)

$6.7 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $755.48 (27th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$755.48 (27th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 0.7% (127th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

0.7% (127th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 2.3% (126th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

36. Finland

Total annual defense spending: $7.0 billion (current USD)

$7.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,245.16 (12th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,245.16 (12th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.3% (40th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.3% (40th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 4.1% (96th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

35. Kuwait

Total annual defense spending: $7.8 billion (current USD)

$7.8 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,595.60 (8th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,595.60 (8th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 4.8% (10th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

4.8% (10th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 9.7% (30th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

34. Iran

Total annual defense spending: $7.9 billion (current USD)

$7.9 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $86.61 (80th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$86.61 (80th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.0% (57th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.0% (57th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 12.5% (21st highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

33. Greece

Total annual defense spending: $8.0 billion (current USD)

$8.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $791.35 (25th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$791.35 (25th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 3.1% (22nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

3.1% (22nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 6.6% (50th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

32. Belgium

Total annual defense spending: $8.6 billion (current USD)

$8.6 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $730.01 (29th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$730.01 (29th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.3% (94th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.3% (94th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 2.4% (125th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

31. Romania

Total annual defense spending: $8.7 billion (current USD)

$8.7 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $457.09 (41st highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$457.09 (41st highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.3% (41st highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.3% (41st highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 5.9% (58th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

30. Denmark

Total annual defense spending: $10.0 billion (current USD)

$10.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,669.84 (7th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,669.84 (7th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.4% (37th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.4% (37th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 5.1% (69th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

29. Pakistan

Total annual defense spending: $10.2 billion (current USD)

$10.2 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $40.77 (103rd highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$40.77 (103rd highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.7% (30th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.7% (30th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 13.8% (18th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

28. Norway

Total annual defense spending: $10.4 billion (current USD)

$10.4 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,880.24 (5th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,880.24 (5th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.1% (51st highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.1% (51st highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 4.5% (79th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

27. Indonesia

Total annual defense spending: $11.0 billion (current USD)

$11.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $39.11 (104th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$39.11 (104th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 0.8% (122nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

0.8% (122nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 4.6% (77th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

26. Sweden

Total annual defense spending: $12.0 billion (current USD)

$12.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,137.92 (16th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,137.92 (16th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.0% (59th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.0% (59th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 4.1% (92nd highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

25. Singapore

Total annual defense spending: $15.1 billion (current USD)

$15.1 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $2,591.37 (3rd highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$2,591.37 (3rd highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.8% (27th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.8% (27th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 20.1% (8th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

24. Colombia

Total annual defense spending: $15.1 billion (current USD)

$15.1 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $286.95 (50th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$286.95 (50th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 3.4% (20th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

3.4% (20th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 10.1% (28th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

23. Taiwan

Total annual defense spending: $16.5 billion (current USD)

$16.5 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $708.18 (30th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$708.18 (30th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.1% (50th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.1% (50th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 12.1% (24th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

22. Mexico

Total annual defense spending: $16.7 billion (current USD)

$16.7 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $128.36 (69th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$128.36 (69th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 0.9% (119th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

0.9% (119th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 3.0% (116th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

21. Brazil

Total annual defense spending: $20.9 billion (current USD)

$20.9 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $99.01 (75th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$99.01 (75th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.0% (112th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.0% (112th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 2.1% (128th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

20. Algeria

Total annual defense spending: $21.8 billion (current USD)

$21.8 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $469.09 (40th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$469.09 (40th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 8.0% (3rd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

8.0% (3rd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 21.4% (6th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

19. Netherlands

Total annual defense spending: $23.2 billion (current USD)

$23.2 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,275.97 (10th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,275.97 (10th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.9% (64th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.9% (64th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 4.3% (84th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

18. Spain

Total annual defense spending: $24.6 billion (current USD)

$24.6 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $513.72 (36th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$513.72 (36th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.4% (85th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.4% (85th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 3.2% (112th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

17. Turkey

Total annual defense spending: $25.0 billion (current USD)

$25.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: N/A

N/A Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.9% (62nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.9% (62nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: N/A

16. Canada

Total annual defense spending: $29.3 billion (current USD)

$29.3 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $742.25 (28th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$742.25 (28th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.3% (91st highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.3% (91st highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 3.1% (114th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

15. Australia

Total annual defense spending: $33.8 billion (current USD)

$33.8 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,272.32 (11th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,272.32 (11th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.9% (66th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.9% (66th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 5.0% (70th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

14. Italy

Total annual defense spending: $38.0 billion (current USD)

$38.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $638.76 (31st highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$638.76 (31st highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.6% (74th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.6% (74th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 3.2% (113th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

13. Poland

Total annual defense spending: $38.0 billion (current USD)

$38.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $981.63 (20th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$981.63 (20th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 4.2% (14th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

4.2% (14th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 8.5% (34th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

12. Israel

Total annual defense spending: $46.5 billion (current USD)

$46.5 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $4,988.77 (the highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$4,988.77 (the highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 8.8% (2nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

8.8% (2nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 20.0% (9th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

11. South Korea

Total annual defense spending: $47.6 billion (current USD)

$47.6 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $919.47 (22nd highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$919.47 (22nd highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.6% (34th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.6% (34th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 11.3% (25th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

10. Japan

Total annual defense spending: $55.3 billion (current USD)

$55.3 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $445.50 (43rd highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$445.50 (43rd highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.4% (87th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.4% (87th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 3.3% (110th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

9. France

Total annual defense spending: $64.7 billion (current USD)

$64.7 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $972.62 (21st highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$972.62 (21st highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.1% (54th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.1% (54th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 3.6% (106th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

8. Ukraine

Total annual defense spending: $64.7 billion (current USD)

$64.7 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,728.19 (6th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,728.19 (6th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 34.5% (the highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

34.5% (the highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 54.0% (the highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

7. Saudi Arabia

Total annual defense spending: $80.3 billion (current USD)

$80.3 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $2,386.46 (4th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$2,386.46 (4th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 7.3% (4th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

7.3% (4th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 22.3% (4th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

6. United Kingdom

Total annual defense spending: $81.8 billion (current USD)

$81.8 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,186.30 (14th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,186.30 (14th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.3% (42nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.3% (42nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 5.3% (67th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

5. India

Total annual defense spending: $86.1 billion (current USD)

$86.1 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $59.63 (92nd highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$59.63 (92nd highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 2.3% (43rd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

2.3% (43rd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 7.6% (40th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

4. Germany

Total annual defense spending: $88.5 billion (current USD)

$88.5 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,044.42 (18th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,044.42 (18th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.9% (65th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.9% (65th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 3.9% (98th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

3. Russia

Total annual defense spending: $149.0 billion (current USD)

$149.0 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $1,025.90 (19th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$1,025.90 (19th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 7.1% (5th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

7.1% (5th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 18.9% (10th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

2. China

Total annual defense spending: $313.7 billion (current USD)

$313.7 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $220.74 (57th highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$220.74 (57th highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 1.7% (72nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

1.7% (72nd highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 5.1% (68th highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

1. United States of America

Total annual defense spending: $997.3 billion (current USD)

$997.3 billion (current USD) Annual defense spending per capita: $2,895.11 (2nd highest of 148 countries with avail. data)

$2,895.11 (2nd highest of 148 countries with avail. data) Annual defense spending as a share of GDP: 3.4% (18th highest of 149 countries with avail. data)

3.4% (18th highest of 149 countries with avail. data) Defense spending as a share of annual government spending: 9.1% (32nd highest of 146 countries with avail. data)

