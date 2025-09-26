The U.S. Navy’s Airwing: Every Aircraft That Keeps Carrier Power Alive

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In terms of world air forces, the U.S. Navy ranks as the second largest, coming in just behind the U.S. Air Force and just ahead of China and Russia. With such an impressive fleet, the USN is capable of projecting power worldwide from the decks of its aircraft carriers. This incredible reach is further sustained by ongoing training, industrial depth, and continual modernization, which keep the USN as one of the premier global air powers.

In terms of the specifics the USN airwing features a mix of air superiority, strike, electronic attack, airborne early warning, anti-submarine patrol, logistics as well as search-and-rescue. Each aircraft fulfills a role within the entirety of the force, or even multiple roles, but each are integral to the overall operation of the fleet. Whether logistics or combat, these aircraft serve the USN in its power projection. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft within the USN.

To identify every aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft alphabetically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and top speed. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.

Here is a look at every aircraft in the U.S. Navy:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Navy provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities. This further gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Navy brings in its operations. Lastly, the composition and technological level of the aircraft fleet highlight the Navy’s ability of maintaining dominance and its rapid response capabilities, both of these are key factors in its strategic defense planning.

Bell 407

Mgroessing / CC BY-SA 3.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light utility helicopter

Light utility helicopter Year introduced: 1996

1996 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 162 mph

162 mph Armament: N/A

The Bell 407, introduced in 1996, is a light utility helicopter. Since its introduction by Bell Helicopter, the 407 has been recognized for its reliability and performance, in logistical and transport operations within the Army. These helicopters can hit a top speed of 162 mph and do not come with any standard armaments. Again, the Bell 407 usually plays various support roles.

C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

Introduced in 1974, the Beechcraft C-12 Huron has served as a special-missions workhorse for the U.S. Armed forces, known for its speed, flexibility and reliability. It can hit top speeds over 330 mph. The C-12’s true strength lies in its mission adaptability and modular cabin.

C-130J Super Hercules

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Tactical medium transport aircraft

Tactical medium transport aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 18

18 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The C-130J Super Hercules is the modernized C-130 with new engines, propellers, and avionics. These massive jets perform tactical airlifts, airdrops, medevacs, and special-operations roles worldwide. The C-130J is truly the workhorse of the U.S. Armed Forces. This upgraded variant entered service in the late 1990s and was heavily used in Iraq, Afghanistan, as well as humanitarian missions. Some other variants are used for combat like the Stinger or the Ghostrider.

C-2 Greyhound

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft

Carrier-based cargo / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1967

1967 Active aircraft: 25

25 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

Grumman’s C-2 is the Navy’s carrier onboard delivery workhorse, ferrying passengers, mail, and high-priority cargo between carriers and shore bases since the late 1960s. It is essential to carrier strike-group logistics.

C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

The Gulfstream C-20H is a variant within the Gulfstream series that typically serves as a high-speed transport aircraft, primarily for VIP and high-priority missions. Introduced in 1983 by Gulfstream Aerospace, this aircraft has a top speed of 582 mph, making it one of the fastest in the Army’s fleet. Although it carries no armament, the C-20H’s speed and range are its main assets, facilitating transport for government officials and top military brass. There is only one active unit in service.

C-26D Metroliner

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 7

7 Top speed: 331 mph

331 mph Armament: N/A

The C-26 Metroliner has been a staple of transport aircraft in the U.S. Armed Forces since its introduction in 1980 by Fairchild Aircraft. It was designed primarily for cargo and personnel transport, and the Metroliner can reach speeds up to 331 mph. Outside of the military, the C-26 is used worldwide in civilian sectors for regional airline and freight operations.

C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

The C-40 is a militarized Boeing 737 which has a few variants. These serve in logistics and VIP transport capacities across the USN and USAF. It entered service in the early 2000s and functions as “offices in the sky” with secure comms for senior leaders.

E-2 Hawkeye

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1964

1964 Active aircraft: 86

86 Top speed: 375 mph

375 mph Armament: N/A

The E-2 Hawkeye is a carrier-capable airborne early warning and command aircraft, instantly recognizable for its rotating radome. It provides battle-management, radar coverage, and C2 for carrier strike groups.

E-6B Mercury

tomasdelcoro / Flickr

Type: Airborne command post

Airborne command post Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 16

16 Top speed: 603 mph

603 mph Armament: N/A

The E-6B Mercury serves the TACAMO (Take Charge And Move Out) role that links national command authorities to ballistic-missile submarines. It also performs the “Looking Glass” airborne launch-control mission.

EA-18G Growler

Type: Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft

Carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 153

153 Top speed: 1,181 mph

1,181 mph Armament: Detection pods, high band jamming pods, low band jamming pods, AN/ASQ-228 ATFLIR, SHARP, Harm missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Joint stand-off weapons

The EA-18G Growler is the Navy’s carrier-based electronic-attack jet, a specialized variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet that only entered service in 2009. The Growler features dedicated detection and jamming pods to hunt, deny, and confuse enemy radars and communications, along with other defensive capabilities. These fighters fly ahead of strike packages and clear corridors for less survivable aircraft by suppressing air defenses and intercepting signals.

F-35C Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 41

41 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Stormshadow missiles, drop bombs

The F-35 Lightning II is a 5th-generation multirole stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for all U.S. armed forces as well as allies. It entered service in the 2010s to replace older fighter jets with improved sensors and stealth. Note that there are three distinct variants (A/B/C) of the F-35 that share a common core (one with VTOL capabilities), making the F-35 the most widely used stealth jet in history.

F/A-18 Super Hornet

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 416

416 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

Introduced in 1999, the F/A-18 Super Hornet is the U.S. Navy’s larger, more capable carrier strike fighter, with hundreds in service today. It comes standard with a 20mm M61A1 Vulcan cannon and can equip a wide range of weapons including Sidewinders, AMRAAMs, Harpoons, HARMs, Mavericks, JDAMs and other precision munitions. Its bigger airframe from the original Hornet allows for this increased payload as well as improved fuel capacity to give it superior range and endurance than its predecessor.

KC-130 Super Hercules

kariyamogami / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

The KC-130 is a fairly versatile airlifter and tanker variant of the C-130 family used by USMC and others for aerial refueling, medevac, and logistics. It has proven itself in expeditionary operations worldwide since the 1960s.

MH-53E Pave Low

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Type: Multirole transport helicopter

Multirole transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 26

26 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 7.62mm M134 miniguns, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns

The MH-53E Pave Low, introduced in 1981, is a multi-role transport helicopter with 26 active aircraft in service. It can hit a top speed of 196 mph and is heavily armed with 7.62mm M134 miniguns and 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns. This helicopter is used for long-range insertion and extraction missions.

MV-22 Osprey

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft

Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

The Osprey’s tiltrotor design allows for vertical takeoff and landing like a helicopter, as well as cruise-speed performance like a turboprop. This configuration gives a unique reach for special operations. Built by Bell Boeing, the Osprey fills roles like infiltration, extraction, resupply and humanitarian missions for U.S. Special Operations forces. Its aerial refueling capability extends its mission range dramatically, and its cabin can fit roughly 24 combat-loaded troops. The Osprey has proven its value across Iraq, Afghanistan and other global conflicts.

P-3 Orion

Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 13

13 Top speed: 466 mph

466 mph Armament: Torpedoes, depth charges, Harpoon missiles, SLAM-ER missiles, Maverick missiles, naval mines, unguided rockets

The P-3 Orion is a four-engine maritime patrol and ASW aircraft introduced in the 1960s. During the Cold War it hunted submarines, tracked surface contacts, and flew long surveillance patrols.

P-8A Poseidon

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan S. Sua, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Type: Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft

Multimission reconnaissance, anti-submarine aircraft Year introduced: 2013

2013 Active aircraft: 122

122 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: Torpedoes, naval mines, air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, stand-off cruise missiles

The P-8A Poseidon is a maritime-patrol and ASW aircraft that entered service in 2013 to replace the P-3 Orion. These aircraft handle long-range patrol and reconnaissance.

S-70 Black Hawk

fikretozk / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter

Medium-lift multi-mission helicopter Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 452

452 Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, Hellfire missiles, 12.7mm gatling guns, M134 gatling guns, rocket pods, 30mm chain gun

Black Hawk helicopters have been a global workhorse for not just the U.S. Armed forces. They were famously seen in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu where they performed under intense urban fire and helped evacuate casualties. This was later dramatized in the film Black Hawk Down. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic helicopters ever built, the UH-60 family serves across U.S. military branches with several thousand of these in service. Powered by twin turboshaft engines and sporting a four-bladed main rotor plus four-bladed tail rotor, the Black Hawk can exceed 180 mph, typically flies with two pilots and two crew chiefs, transports up to 11 fully equipped soldiers, and carries roughly a 9,000-pound payload.