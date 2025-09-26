The U.S. Navy’s Airwing: Every Aircraft That Keeps Carrier Power Alive

Military
By
Chris Lange
Sep 26, 2025 | Updated 9:10 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
In terms of world air forces, the U.S. Navy ranks as the second largest, coming in just behind the U.S. Air Force and just ahead of China and Russia. With such an impressive fleet, the USN is capable of projecting power worldwide from the decks of its aircraft carriers. This incredible reach is further sustained by ongoing training, industrial depth, and continual modernization, which keep the USN as one of the premier global air powers.
In terms of the specifics the USN airwing features a mix of air superiority, strike, electronic attack, airborne early warning, anti-submarine patrol, logistics as well as search-and-rescue. Each aircraft fulfills a role within the entirety of the force, or even multiple roles, but each are integral to the overall operation of the fleet. Whether logistics or combat, these aircraft serve the USN in its power projection. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the aircraft within the USN.
To identify every aircraft flown by the U.S. Navy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2025 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft alphabetically. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and top speed. We have excluded all trainer aircraft.
Understanding the aircraft used by the U.S. Navy provides insight into joint military capabilities and defense strategies. Also knowing what the U.S. has in its arsenal further explains its military capabilities. This further gives context to the tactical flexibility and logistical reach the Navy brings in its operations. Lastly, the composition and technological level of the aircraft fleet highlight the Navy’s ability of maintaining dominance and its rapid response capabilities, both of these are key factors in its strategic defense planning.
The Bell 407, introduced in 1996, is a light utility helicopter. Since its introduction by Bell Helicopter, the 407 has been recognized for its reliability and performance, in logistical and transport operations within the Army. These helicopters can hit a top speed of 162 mph and do not come with any standard armaments. Again, the Bell 407 usually plays various support roles.
Introduced in 1974, the Beechcraft C-12 Huron has served as a special-missions workhorse for the U.S. Armed forces, known for its speed, flexibility and reliability. It can hit top speeds over 330 mph. The C-12’s true strength lies in its mission adaptability and modular cabin.
The C-130J Super Hercules is the modernized C-130 with new engines, propellers, and avionics. These massive jets perform tactical airlifts, airdrops, medevacs, and special-operations roles worldwide. The C-130J is truly the workhorse of the U.S. Armed Forces. This upgraded variant entered service in the late 1990s and was heavily used in Iraq, Afghanistan, as well as humanitarian missions. Some other variants are used for combat like the Stinger or the Ghostrider.
Grumman’s C-2 is the Navy’s carrier onboard delivery workhorse, ferrying passengers, mail, and high-priority cargo between carriers and shore bases since the late 1960s. It is essential to carrier strike-group logistics.
The Gulfstream C-20H is a variant within the Gulfstream series that typically serves as a high-speed transport aircraft, primarily for VIP and high-priority missions. Introduced in 1983 by Gulfstream Aerospace, this aircraft has a top speed of 582 mph, making it one of the fastest in the Army’s fleet. Although it carries no armament, the C-20H’s speed and range are its main assets, facilitating transport for government officials and top military brass. There is only one active unit in service.
The C-26 Metroliner has been a staple of transport aircraft in the U.S. Armed Forces since its introduction in 1980 by Fairchild Aircraft. It was designed primarily for cargo and personnel transport, and the Metroliner can reach speeds up to 331 mph. Outside of the military, the C-26 is used worldwide in civilian sectors for regional airline and freight operations.
The C-40 is a militarized Boeing 737 which has a few variants. These serve in logistics and VIP transport capacities across the USN and USAF. It entered service in the early 2000s and functions as “offices in the sky” with secure comms for senior leaders.
The E-2 Hawkeye is a carrier-capable airborne early warning and command aircraft, instantly recognizable for its rotating radome. It provides battle-management, radar coverage, and C2 for carrier strike groups.
The E-6B Mercury serves the TACAMO (Take Charge And Move Out) role that links national command authorities to ballistic-missile submarines. It also performs the “Looking Glass” airborne launch-control mission.
The EA-18G Growler is the Navy’s carrier-based electronic-attack jet, a specialized variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet that only entered service in 2009. The Growler features dedicated detection and jamming pods to hunt, deny, and confuse enemy radars and communications, along with other defensive capabilities. These fighters fly ahead of strike packages and clear corridors for less survivable aircraft by suppressing air defenses and intercepting signals.
The F-35 Lightning II is a 5th-generation multirole stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for all U.S. armed forces as well as allies. It entered service in the 2010s to replace older fighter jets with improved sensors and stealth. Note that there are three distinct variants (A/B/C) of the F-35 that share a common core (one with VTOL capabilities), making the F-35 the most widely used stealth jet in history.
Introduced in 1999, the F/A-18 Super Hornet is the U.S. Navy’s larger, more capable carrier strike fighter, with hundreds in service today. It comes standard with a 20mm M61A1 Vulcan cannon and can equip a wide range of weapons including Sidewinders, AMRAAMs, Harpoons, HARMs, Mavericks, JDAMs and other precision munitions. Its bigger airframe from the original Hornet allows for this increased payload as well as improved fuel capacity to give it superior range and endurance than its predecessor.
The KC-130 is a fairly versatile airlifter and tanker variant of the C-130 family used by USMC and others for aerial refueling, medevac, and logistics. It has proven itself in expeditionary operations worldwide since the 1960s.
The MH-53E Pave Low, introduced in 1981, is a multi-role transport helicopter with 26 active aircraft in service. It can hit a top speed of 196 mph and is heavily armed with 7.62mm M134 miniguns and 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns. This helicopter is used for long-range insertion and extraction missions.
The Osprey’s tiltrotor design allows for vertical takeoff and landing like a helicopter, as well as cruise-speed performance like a turboprop. This configuration gives a unique reach for special operations. Built by Bell Boeing, the Osprey fills roles like infiltration, extraction, resupply and humanitarian missions for U.S. Special Operations forces. Its aerial refueling capability extends its mission range dramatically, and its cabin can fit roughly 24 combat-loaded troops. The Osprey has proven its value across Iraq, Afghanistan and other global conflicts.
The P-3 Orion is a four-engine maritime patrol and ASW aircraft introduced in the 1960s. During the Cold War it hunted submarines, tracked surface contacts, and flew long surveillance patrols.
The P-8A Poseidon is a maritime-patrol and ASW aircraft that entered service in 2013 to replace the P-3 Orion. These aircraft handle long-range patrol and reconnaissance.
Black Hawk helicopters have been a global workhorse for not just the U.S. Armed forces. They were famously seen in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu where they performed under intense urban fire and helped evacuate casualties. This was later dramatized in the film Black Hawk Down. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic helicopters ever built, the UH-60 family serves across U.S. military branches with several thousand of these in service. Powered by twin turboshaft engines and sporting a four-bladed main rotor plus four-bladed tail rotor, the Black Hawk can exceed 180 mph, typically flies with two pilots and two crew chiefs, transports up to 11 fully equipped soldiers, and carries roughly a 9,000-pound payload.
The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://live.staticflickr.com/1908/44665920944_e335fb34c2_b.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Though huge for a ship, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) makes for an extremely tight air base (Image Credit: US Navy)</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/13476480@N07" target="_blank" style="100%">manhhai</a>
Latest Podcast Episode
AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros
62 min
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The U.S. Navy, as a standalone, operates one of the largest air forces in the world…
The U.S. Navy does more than guard the seas from its naval ships, it has a full line of combat-ready…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The U.S. Navy boasts a wide array of combat and logistical aircraft The F/A-18 Super Hornet…
Aircraft carriers rank among the most powerful assets in any global navy, not necessarily for their firepower but more so…
The US Navy recently announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is expected to deploy to Europe…
The U.S. Navy is home to one of the largest air forces in the world, second only to the U.S.…
Canada is joining other European countries in considering scrapping plans to buy U.S.-built F-35 stealth fighter jets. F-35s are one…
The U.S. Navy is home to one of the largest and most formidable fleets of aircraft in the world, by…
24/7 Wall St. Insights: The Lightning II is part of the fifth generation of fighter aircraft, incorporating the newest stealth…