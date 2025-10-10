Aerial Dominance: WW2 Era U.S. Aircraft with the Highest Confirmed Kills

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

There were few World War 2 fighters that could match the speed and firepower of America’s premier warbirds. The Republic P-47 Thunderbolt and Lockheed P-38 Lightning were each capable of speeds over 660 mph and armed to the teeth with multiple machine guns, rockets, and bombs. Whether it was pummeling ground targets in strafing runs across France or escorting bombers over the ocean, these aircraft were central to Allied air superiority. Accordingly, they racked up thousands of kills and victories against the Axis Powers.

Allied ingenuity produced a number of great fighter aircraft that would prove instrumental in their victory in World War 2. Even further, these aircraft would set the stage for much of the modern military doctrine seen today. Gaining and maintaining air superiority might be one of the most important aspects of modern warfare, and it starts with being able to control the skies by force. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. aircraft used during World War 2 and their dominance of the skies.

To identify the fighter aircraft with the most confirmed kills used by the U.S. military in World War 2, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World War 2 Database (among other sources), an online archive of WW2 history, facts, and more. We ranked these aircraft based on confirmed kills. Some of the data for these aircraft was not available or limited, and it will be noted. We included supplemental information about each aircraft regarding the top speed, engine, armament, and more. We only included aircraft that have a fighter designation. Some of the data for these aircraft was not available or limited, and it will be noted.

Here is a look at the World War 2 aircraft with the most confirmed kills:

Understanding World War 2 is important to appreciate how the modern world’s current political and military order was shaped. As the most catastrophic conflict in human history, World War 2 reshaped borders, redefined global alliances, and hit the gas pedal on technological innovation. This conflict bore witness to the rapid advances in small arms, aircraft, armored vehicles, and naval warfare. Military doctrine evolved hand-in-hand with technology during this time as well, shaping much of modern military strategies. World War 2 would set the stage for the world we know today, in more ways than we could possibly comprehend.

19. FR Fireball

Confirmed kills: 0

0 Manufacturer: Ryan Aeronautical Company

Ryan Aeronautical Company Type: Jet Fighter

Jet Fighter Year: 1945

1945 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 3,488 kg

3,488 kg Engine: One General Electric J31-GE-3 turbojet rated at 1,600 lbf; one Wright R-1820-72W Cyclone radial engine rated at 1,350 hp

One General Electric J31-GE-3 turbojet rated at 1,600 lbf; one Wright R-1820-72W Cyclone radial engine rated at 1,350 hp Top speed: 650 kmh

650 kmh Service ceiling: 13,137 m

13,137 m Range: 2,610 km

2,610 km Armament: 4×12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns, 2x454kg bombs, 8x127mm rockets

This aircraft did not see combat before the war ended, and it had limited squadron service.

18. P-80 Shooting Star

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Confirmed kills: 0

0 Manufacturer: Lockheed Corporation

Lockheed Corporation Type: Jet Fighter

Jet Fighter Year: 1945

1945 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 3,819 kg

3,819 kg Engine: One Allison J33-A-35 centrifugal compressor turbojet engine rated at 4600 lbf (20.46 kN) / 5400 lbf (24.02 kN) with water injection

One Allison J33-A-35 centrifugal compressor turbojet engine rated at 4600 lbf (20.46 kN) / 5400 lbf (24.02 kN) with water injection Top speed: 965 kmh

965 kmh Service ceiling: 14,000 m

14,000 m Range: 1,930 km

1,930 km Armament: 6×12.7mm AN/M3 Browning machine guns, 8x127mm unguided rockets, 2x454kg bombs

This aircraft saw no air-to-air combat in World War 2 as it came in to service late in the war.

17. P-43 Lancer

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Confirmed kills: 0-10 (likely closer to 0)

0-10 (likely closer to 0) Manufacturer: Republic Aviation Company

Republic Aviation Company Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1941

1941 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 2,713 kg

2,713 kg Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-1830-49 14-cyl air-cooled radial piston engine rated at 1,200hp

One Pratt & Whitney R-1830-49 14-cyl air-cooled radial piston engine rated at 1,200hp Top speed: 573 kmh

573 kmh Service ceiling: 10,970 m

10,970 m Range: 1,046 km

1,046 km Armament: 2×12.7mm cowl M2 Browning machine guns, 2×12.7mm wing M2 Browning machine guns

There is no meaningful total as this aircraft saw limited combat use and was primarily used for reconnaissance.

16. P-66 Vanguard

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Confirmed kills: 0-10 (likely closer to 0)

0-10 (likely closer to 0) Manufacturer: Vultee Aircraft Corporation

Vultee Aircraft Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1941

1941 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 2,374 kg

2,374 kg Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-1830-S3C4-G air-cooled 14-cylinder radial engine rated at 1,200hp

One Pratt & Whitney R-1830-S3C4-G air-cooled 14-cylinder radial engine rated at 1,200hp Top speed: 547 kmh

547 kmh Service ceiling: 8,595 m

8,595 m Range: 1,368 km

1,368 km Armament: 4×0.3in machine guns, 2×0.5in machine guns

There is no real reliable figure for this aircraft as it saw limited and mixed combat service.

15. P-63 Kingcobra

richard neville / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Confirmed kills: ~1-50

~1-50 Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft Corporation

Bell Aircraft Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1943

1943 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 3,100 kg

3,100 kg Engine: One Allison V-1710-117 liquid-cooled V-12 engine rated at 1,800hp

One Allison V-1710-117 liquid-cooled V-12 engine rated at 1,800hp Top speed: 660 kmh

660 kmh Service ceiling: 13,100 m

13,100 m Range: 3,540 km

3,540 km Armament: 1x37mm M4 cannon, 2×12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns in nose, 2×12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns in wings

There is no real reliable figure for this aircraft as it was largely exported to the USSR.

14. P-26 Peashooter

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Confirmed kills: ~4

~4 Manufacturer: The Boeing Company

The Boeing Company Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1934

1934 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 996 kg

996 kg Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-1340-7 Wasp radial engine rated at 600hp

One Pratt & Whitney R-1340-7 Wasp radial engine rated at 600hp Top speed: 337 kmh

337 kmh Service ceiling: 8,350 m

8,350 m Range: 1,020 km

1,020 km Armament: 2×7.62mm M1919 Browning machine guns or 1x .30cal and 1x .50cal machine guns, 2x45kg general purpose bombs or 5x14kg anti-personnel bombs

This aircraft was credited with a few kills in the 1930s with early war actions.

13. BF2C Goshawk

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Confirmed kills: ~5

~5 Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Type: Biplane Fighter

Biplane Fighter Year: 1934

1934 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 1,509 kg

1,509 kg Engine: Wright R-1820-04 Cyclone air-cooled radial engine rated at 770hp

Wright R-1820-04 Cyclone air-cooled radial engine rated at 770hp Top speed: 362 kmh

362 kmh Service ceiling: 8,230 m

8,230 m Range: 1,167 km

1,167 km Armament: 2×7.62mm Browning machine guns, 1x215kg bomb under fuselage or 2x53kg bombs under wings

There is no reliable source for confirmed kills as this aircraft saw limited operational use in early World War 2.

12. P-36 Hawk

Confirmed kills: ~6

~6 Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1938

1938 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 2,116 kg

2,116 kg Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-1830-13 Twin Wasp air-cooled radial piston engine rated at 1,050hp

One Pratt & Whitney R-1830-13 Twin Wasp air-cooled radial piston engine rated at 1,050hp Top speed: 518 kmh

518 kmh Service ceiling: 9,860 m

9,860 m Range: 1,046 km

1,046 km Armament: 1×0.30in machine gun, 1×0.50in machine gun

There were only a small number of kills according to US totals, but it had more notable service with other operations.

11. CW-21

sdasmarchives / Flickr / No known copyright restrictions

Confirmed kills: ~20

~20 Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1939

1939 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 1,534 kg

1,534 kg Engine: Wright R-1820-G5 nine-cyl air-cooled radial engine rated at 850hp

Wright R-1820-G5 nine-cyl air-cooled radial engine rated at 850hp Top speed: 505 kmh

505 kmh Service ceiling: 10,500 m

10,500 m Range: 1,014 km

1,014 km Armament: 2×12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns, 2×7.62mm M1919 Browning machine guns

There is no single authoritative total as this aircraft saw limited combat use.

10. P-61 Black Widow

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Confirmed kills: ~126

~126 Manufacturer: Northrop Corporation

Northrop Corporation Type: Night Fighter

Night Fighter Year: 1944

1944 Crew: 3

3 Empty weight: 10,637 kg

10,637 kg Engine: Two Pratt & Whitney R-2800-65 Double Wasp radial engines with water injection, rated at 2,250hp each

Two Pratt & Whitney R-2800-65 Double Wasp radial engines with water injection, rated at 2,250hp each Top speed: 589 kmh

589 kmh Service ceiling: 10,600 m

10,600 m Range: 3,060 km

3,060 km Armament: 4x20mm Hispano M2 cannon in ventral fuselage, 4×12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns in upper turret, optional 2x726kg bombs, optional 6x127mm HVAR rockets

This night-fighter was not one of the most famous aircraft to come from the war but it still managed an impressive tally.

9. P-39 Airacobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Confirmed kills: ~320

~320 Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft Corporation

Bell Aircraft Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1941

1941 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 2,425 kg

2,425 kg Engine: One Allison V-1710-85 liquid-cooled V-12 engine rated at 1,200hp

One Allison V-1710-85 liquid-cooled V-12 engine rated at 1,200hp Top speed: 605 kmh

605 kmh Service ceiling: 10,700 m

10,700 m Range: 1,770 km

1,770 km Armament: 1x37mm M4 cannon, 2×12.7mm M2 machine guns, 4×7.62mm M1919 machine guns, optional 230kg bombs

There were roughly 320 claimed kills, but large Soviet successes appear to inflate the totals.

8. F2A Buffalo

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Confirmed kills: ~450-500

~450-500 Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical Corporation

Brewster Aeronautical Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1939

1939 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 2,220 kg

2,220 kg Engine: Wright R-1820-40 radial engine rated at 1,200hp

Wright R-1820-40 radial engine rated at 1,200hp Top speed: 515 kmh

515 kmh Service ceiling: 10,120 m

10,120 m Range: 1,553 km

1,553 km Armament: 4×0.50 caliber machine guns

There is no single authoritative total. The Finnish saw heavy success with this aircraft (B-239 in Finnish services) but US/Allied totals differ.

7. F4F Wildcat

Confirmed kills: ~1,300-1,400

~1,300-1,400 Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation

Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1940

1940 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 2,610 kg

2,610 kg Engine: Pratt & Whitney R-1830-86 double-row radial engine rated at 1,200 hp

Pratt & Whitney R-1830-86 double-row radial engine rated at 1,200 hp Top speed: 515 kmh

515 kmh Service ceiling: 12,000 m

12,000 m Range: 1,240 km

1,240 km Armament: 6×0.5in Browning machine guns, 2x100lb bombs

Although theatre totals may vary, and there is no singular reliable source, this aircraft is credited with over a thousand kills in the Pacific.

6. F4U Corsair

Confirmed kills: ~2,140

~2,140 Manufacturer: Chance Vought Corporation

Chance Vought Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1942

1942 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 4,175 kg

4,175 kg Engine: Pratt & Whitney R-2800-18W Double Wasp 18-cyl radial engine rated at 2,450hp

Pratt & Whitney R-2800-18W Double Wasp 18-cyl radial engine rated at 2,450hp Top speed: 717 kmh

717 kmh Service ceiling: 12,649 m

12,649 m Range: 2,510 km

2,510 km Armament: 6×0.50in Browning M2 machine guns, optional 8x127mm rockets or optional 2x454kg bombs

These kills are credit to the U.S. Navy and Marines.

5. P-40 Warhawk

Vladimir Korostyshevskiy / Shutterstock.com

Confirmed kills: ~2,225

~2,225 Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1939

1939 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 2,880 kg

2,880 kg Engine: One Allison V-1710-39 liquid-cooled V-12 engine rated at 1,150hp

One Allison V-1710-39 liquid-cooled V-12 engine rated at 1,150hp Top speed: 580 kmh

580 kmh Service ceiling: 8,840 m

8,840 m Range: 1,050 km

1,050 km Armament: 6×12.7 Browning M2 machine guns, optional 680kg bombs

These kills are aggregated across multiple theatres.

4. P-38 Lightning

Confirmed kills: ~3,785

~3,785 Manufacturer: Lockheed Corporation

Lockheed Corporation Type: Heavy Fighter

Heavy Fighter Year: 1939

1939 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 5,800 kg

5,800 kg Engine: Two Allison V-1710 liquid-cooled turbo-supercharged V12 engines rated at 1,600hp each (L-Variant)

Two Allison V-1710 liquid-cooled turbo-supercharged V12 engines rated at 1,600hp each (L-Variant) Top speed: 667 kmh

667 kmh Service ceiling: 13,410 m

13,410 m Range: 1,770 km

1,770 km Armament: 1xHispano M2 20mm cannon, 4xColt-Browning MG53-2 12.7mm machine guns, 4xM10 rocket launchers or 10x127mm rockets or 1,000kg of bombs (L-Variant)

The P-38 Lightning is one of the most iconic aircraft to come from World War 2, and its confirmed kills reflect this.

3. P-47 Thunderbolt

Dan Thornberg / Shutterstock.com

Confirmed kills: ~3,795

~3,795 Manufacturer: Republic Aviation Company

Republic Aviation Company Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1942

1942 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 4,535 kg

4,535 kg Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-2800-59 twin-row 18-cylinder radial engine rated at 2,535hp

One Pratt & Whitney R-2800-59 twin-row 18-cylinder radial engine rated at 2,535hp Top speed: 685 kmh

685 kmh Service ceiling: 13,100 m

13,100 m Range: 1,290 km

1,290 km Armament: 8×12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns, optional 907kg bombs or 10x127mm rockets

These confirmed kills are the totals from the US claims.

2. F6F Hellcat

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Confirmed kills: ~5,200+

~5,200+ Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation

Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1943

1943 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 4,101 kg

4,101 kg Engine: Pratt & Whitney R-2800-10W Double Wasp 18-cylinder two-row radial engine rated at 2,000hp

Pratt & Whitney R-2800-10W Double Wasp 18-cylinder two-row radial engine rated at 2,000hp Top speed: 605 kmh

605 kmh Service ceiling: 11,430 m

11,430 m Range: 1,755 km

1,755 km Armament: 6×0.5in Browning M2 machine guns, optional six rockets under wings, optional 2,000lb of bombs

The total often cited for this aircraft is in the range of 5,216-5,223.

1. P-51D Mustang

garylestrangephotography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Confirmed kills: ~5,944

~5,944 Manufacturer: North American Aviation

North American Aviation Type: Fighter

Fighter Year: 1944

1944 Crew: 1

1 Empty weight: 3,465 kg

3,465 kg Engine: One Packard Merlin V-1650-7 liquid-cooled supercharged V-12 engine rated at 1,695hp

One Packard Merlin V-1650-7 liquid-cooled supercharged V-12 engine rated at 1,695hp Top speed: 703 kmh

703 kmh Service ceiling: 12,770 m

12,770 m Range: 2,655 km

2,655 km Armament: 6×12.7mm machine guns, optional 907kg of bombs or optional 10x127mm rockets

These include confirmed kills from the P-51H variant of the Mustang fighter as well.