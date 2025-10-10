S&P 500
Aerial Dominance: WW2 Era U.S. Aircraft with the Highest Confirmed Kills

Aerial Dominance: WW2 Era U.S. Aircraft with the Highest Confirmed Kills

By Chris Lange

Oct 10, 2025  |  Updated 6:57 PM ET

Key Points

  • Allied ingenuity produced a number of great fighter aircraft that would prove instrumental in their victory in World War 2
  • The Republic P-47 Thunderbolt and Lockheed P-38 Lightning were each capable of speeds over 660 mph and armed to the teeth with multiple machine guns, rockets, and bombs
  • Gaining and maintaining air superiority might be one of the most important aspects of modern warfare, and it starts with being able to control the skies by force
There were few World War 2 fighters that could match the speed and firepower of America’s premier warbirds. The Republic P-47 Thunderbolt and Lockheed P-38 Lightning were each capable of speeds over 660 mph and armed to the teeth with multiple machine guns, rockets, and bombs. Whether it was pummeling ground targets in strafing runs across France or escorting bombers over the ocean, these aircraft were central to Allied air superiority. Accordingly, they racked up thousands of kills and victories against the Axis Powers.

Allied ingenuity produced a number of great fighter aircraft that would prove instrumental in their victory in World War 2. Even further, these aircraft would set the stage for much of the modern military doctrine seen today. Gaining and maintaining air superiority might be one of the most important aspects of modern warfare, and it starts with being able to control the skies by force. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the U.S. aircraft used during World War 2 and their dominance of the skies.

To identify the fighter aircraft with the most confirmed kills used by the U.S. military in World War 2, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World War 2 Database (among other sources), an online archive of WW2 history, facts, and more. We ranked these aircraft based on confirmed kills. Some of the data for these aircraft was not available or limited, and it will be noted. We included supplemental information about each aircraft regarding the top speed, engine, armament, and more. We only included aircraft that have a fighter designation. Some of the data for these aircraft was not available or limited, and it will be noted.

Here is a look at the World War 2 aircraft with the most confirmed kills:

Why Are We Covering This?

P-51 Mustang at sunset airshow
JohnGPhotos / Shutterstock.com

Understanding World War 2 is important to appreciate how the modern world’s current political and military order was shaped. As the most catastrophic conflict in human history, World War 2 reshaped borders, redefined global alliances, and hit the gas pedal on technological innovation. This conflict bore witness to the rapid advances in small arms, aircraft, armored vehicles, and naval warfare. Military doctrine evolved hand-in-hand with technology during this time as well, shaping much of modern military strategies. World War 2 would set the stage for the world we know today, in more ways than we could possibly comprehend.

19. FR Fireball

Ryan_FR-1_Fireball_Planes_of_Fame_Air_Museum_(8166057956) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
Ryan_FR-1_Fireball_Planes_of_Fame_Air_Museum_(8166057956) (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Confirmed kills: 0
  • Manufacturer: Ryan Aeronautical Company
  • Type: Jet Fighter
  • Year: 1945
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 3,488 kg
  • Engine: One General Electric J31-GE-3 turbojet rated at 1,600 lbf; one Wright R-1820-72W Cyclone radial engine rated at 1,350 hp
  • Top speed: 650 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 13,137 m
  • Range: 2,610 km
  • Armament: 4×12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns, 2x454kg bombs, 8x127mm rockets

This aircraft did not see combat before the war ended, and it had limited squadron service.

18. P-80 Shooting Star

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: 0
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Corporation
  • Type: Jet Fighter
  • Year: 1945
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 3,819 kg
  • Engine: One Allison J33-A-35 centrifugal compressor turbojet engine rated at 4600 lbf (20.46 kN) / 5400 lbf (24.02 kN) with water injection
  • Top speed: 965 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 14,000 m
  • Range: 1,930 km
  • Armament: 6×12.7mm AN/M3 Browning machine guns, 8x127mm unguided rockets, 2x454kg bombs

This aircraft saw no air-to-air combat in World War 2 as it came in to service late in the war.

17. P-43 Lancer

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: 0-10 (likely closer to 0)
  • Manufacturer: Republic Aviation Company
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1941
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 2,713 kg
  • Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-1830-49 14-cyl air-cooled radial piston engine rated at 1,200hp
  • Top speed: 573 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 10,970 m
  • Range: 1,046 km
  • Armament: 2×12.7mm cowl M2 Browning machine guns, 2×12.7mm wing M2 Browning machine guns

There is no meaningful total as this aircraft saw limited combat use and was primarily used for reconnaissance.

16. P-66 Vanguard

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: 0-10 (likely closer to 0)
  • Manufacturer: Vultee Aircraft Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1941
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 2,374 kg
  • Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-1830-S3C4-G air-cooled 14-cylinder radial engine rated at 1,200hp
  • Top speed: 547 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 8,595 m
  • Range: 1,368 km
  • Armament: 4×0.3in machine guns, 2×0.5in machine guns

There is no real reliable figure for this aircraft as it saw limited and mixed combat service.

15. P-63 Kingcobra

richard neville / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Confirmed kills: ~1-50
  • Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1943
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 3,100 kg
  • Engine: One Allison V-1710-117 liquid-cooled V-12 engine rated at 1,800hp
  • Top speed: 660 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 13,100 m
  • Range: 3,540 km
  • Armament: 1x37mm M4 cannon, 2×12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns in nose, 2×12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns in wings

There is no real reliable figure for this aircraft as it was largely exported to the USSR.

14. P-26 Peashooter

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: ~4
  • Manufacturer: The Boeing Company
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1934
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 996 kg
  • Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-1340-7 Wasp radial engine rated at 600hp
  • Top speed: 337 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 8,350 m
  • Range: 1,020 km
  • Armament: 2×7.62mm M1919 Browning machine guns or 1x .30cal and 1x .50cal machine guns, 2x45kg general purpose bombs or 5x14kg anti-personnel bombs

This aircraft was credited with a few kills in the 1930s with early war actions.

13. BF2C Goshawk

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Confirmed kills: ~5
  • Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  • Type: Biplane Fighter
  • Year: 1934
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 1,509 kg
  • Engine: Wright R-1820-04 Cyclone air-cooled radial engine rated at 770hp
  • Top speed: 362 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 8,230 m
  • Range: 1,167 km
  • Armament: 2×7.62mm Browning machine guns, 1x215kg bomb under fuselage or 2x53kg bombs under wings

There is no reliable source for confirmed kills as this aircraft saw limited operational use in early World War 2.

12. P-36 Hawk

Curtiss P-36 Hawk by Falconu00c3u0082u00c2u00ae Photography
Curtiss P-36 Hawk (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00c3u0082u00c2u00ae Photography
  • Confirmed kills: ~6
  • Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1938
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 2,116 kg
  • Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-1830-13 Twin Wasp air-cooled radial piston engine rated at 1,050hp
  • Top speed: 518 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 9,860 m
  • Range: 1,046 km
  • Armament: 1×0.30in machine gun, 1×0.50in machine gun

There were only a small number of kills according to US totals, but it had more notable service with other operations.

11. CW-21

sdasmarchives / Flickr / No known copyright restrictions
  • Confirmed kills: ~20
  • Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1939
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 1,534 kg
  • Engine: Wright R-1820-G5 nine-cyl air-cooled radial engine rated at 850hp
  • Top speed: 505 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 10,500 m
  • Range: 1,014 km
  • Armament: 2×12.7mm M2 Browning machine guns, 2×7.62mm M1919 Browning machine guns

There is no single authoritative total as this aircraft saw limited combat use.

10. P-61 Black Widow

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: ~126
  • Manufacturer: Northrop Corporation
  • Type: Night Fighter
  • Year: 1944
  • Crew: 3
  • Empty weight: 10,637 kg
  • Engine: Two Pratt & Whitney R-2800-65 Double Wasp radial engines with water injection, rated at 2,250hp each
  • Top speed: 589 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 10,600 m
  • Range: 3,060 km
  • Armament: 4x20mm Hispano M2 cannon in ventral fuselage, 4×12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns in upper turret, optional 2x726kg bombs, optional 6x127mm HVAR rockets

This night-fighter was not one of the most famous aircraft to come from the war but it still managed an impressive tally.

9. P-39 Airacobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: ~320
  • Manufacturer: Bell Aircraft Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1941
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 2,425 kg
  • Engine: One Allison V-1710-85 liquid-cooled V-12 engine rated at 1,200hp
  • Top speed: 605 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 10,700 m
  • Range: 1,770 km
  • Armament: 1x37mm M4 cannon, 2×12.7mm M2 machine guns, 4×7.62mm M1919 machine guns, optional 230kg bombs

There were roughly 320 claimed kills, but large Soviet successes appear to inflate the totals.

8. F2A Buffalo

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: ~450-500
  • Manufacturer: Brewster Aeronautical Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1939
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 2,220 kg
  • Engine: Wright R-1820-40 radial engine rated at 1,200hp
  • Top speed: 515 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 10,120 m
  • Range: 1,553 km
  • Armament: 4×0.50 caliber machine guns

There is no single authoritative total. The Finnish saw heavy success with this aircraft (B-239 in Finnish services) but US/Allied totals differ.

7. F4F Wildcat

Grumman F4F-3 Wildcat (NOT an FM2) by Armchair Aviator
Grumman F4F-3 Wildcat (NOT an FM2) (BY 2.0) by Armchair Aviator
  • Confirmed kills: ~1,300-1,400
  • Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1940
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 2,610 kg
  • Engine: Pratt & Whitney R-1830-86 double-row radial engine rated at 1,200 hp
  • Top speed: 515 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 12,000 m
  • Range: 1,240 km
  • Armament: 6×0.5in Browning machine guns, 2x100lb bombs

Although theatre totals may vary, and there is no singular reliable source, this aircraft is credited with over a thousand kills in the Pacific.

6. F4U Corsair

Vought F4U Corsair by Gerry Metzler
Vought F4U Corsair (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Gerry Metzler
  • Confirmed kills: ~2,140
  • Manufacturer: Chance Vought Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1942
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 4,175 kg
  • Engine: Pratt & Whitney R-2800-18W Double Wasp 18-cyl radial engine rated at 2,450hp
  • Top speed: 717 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 12,649 m
  • Range: 2,510 km
  • Armament: 6×0.50in Browning M2 machine guns, optional 8x127mm rockets or optional 2x454kg bombs

These kills are credit to the U.S. Navy and Marines.

5. P-40 Warhawk

Vladimir Korostyshevskiy / Shutterstock.com
  • Confirmed kills: ~2,225
  • Manufacturer: Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1939
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 2,880 kg
  • Engine: One Allison V-1710-39 liquid-cooled V-12 engine rated at 1,150hp
  • Top speed: 580 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 8,840 m
  • Range: 1,050 km
  • Armament: 6×12.7 Browning M2 machine guns, optional 680kg bombs

These kills are aggregated across multiple theatres.

4. P-38 Lightning

Lockheed P-38 Lightning by CindyN
Lockheed P-38 Lightning (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by CindyN
  • Confirmed kills: ~3,785
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Corporation
  • Type: Heavy Fighter
  • Year: 1939
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 5,800 kg
  • Engine: Two Allison V-1710 liquid-cooled turbo-supercharged V12 engines rated at 1,600hp each (L-Variant)
  • Top speed: 667 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 13,410 m
  • Range: 1,770 km
  • Armament: 1xHispano M2 20mm cannon, 4xColt-Browning MG53-2 12.7mm machine guns, 4xM10 rocket launchers or 10x127mm rockets or 1,000kg of bombs (L-Variant)

The P-38 Lightning is one of the most iconic aircraft to come from World War 2, and its confirmed kills reflect this.

3. P-47 Thunderbolt

Dan Thornberg / Shutterstock.com
  • Confirmed kills: ~3,795
  • Manufacturer: Republic Aviation Company
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1942
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 4,535 kg
  • Engine: One Pratt & Whitney R-2800-59 twin-row 18-cylinder radial engine rated at 2,535hp
  • Top speed: 685 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 13,100 m
  • Range: 1,290 km
  • Armament: 8×12.7mm Browning M2 machine guns, optional 907kg bombs or 10x127mm rockets

These confirmed kills are the totals from the US claims.

2. F6F Hellcat

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Confirmed kills: ~5,200+
  • Manufacturer: Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1943
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 4,101 kg
  • Engine: Pratt & Whitney R-2800-10W Double Wasp 18-cylinder two-row radial engine rated at 2,000hp
  • Top speed: 605 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 11,430 m
  • Range: 1,755 km
  • Armament: 6×0.5in Browning M2 machine guns, optional six rockets under wings, optional 2,000lb of bombs

The total often cited for this aircraft is in the range of 5,216-5,223.

1. P-51D Mustang

garylestrangephotography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Confirmed kills: ~5,944
  • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
  • Type: Fighter
  • Year: 1944
  • Crew: 1
  • Empty weight: 3,465 kg
  • Engine: One Packard Merlin V-1650-7 liquid-cooled supercharged V-12 engine rated at 1,695hp
  • Top speed: 703 kmh
  • Service ceiling: 12,770 m
  • Range: 2,655 km
  • Armament: 6×12.7mm machine guns, optional 907kg of bombs or optional 10x127mm rockets

These include confirmed kills from the P-51H variant of the Mustang fighter as well.

The image featured for this article is © Vladimir Korostyshevskiy / Shutterstock.com

