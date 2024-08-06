This US Marines Fighter Jet Can Hit Speeds Over Mach 1.5 Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

24/7 Wall St. Insights:

The F-35 Lightning II and F/A-18 Hornet are two of the fastest fighter jets currently in the U.S. Marine Corps

The Pratt & Whitney F135 engine powers the F-35 Lightning II

The F-35 Lightning II can hit speeds up to Mach 1.6 or 1,200 mph

Also: Discover the next Nvidia

Fighter jets play an incredibly important role in the U.S. Marine Corps. Aircraft like the F/A-18 Hornet and the F-35 Lightning II are widely known for their effectiveness in combat and exceptional speed, with both capable of hitting speeds over Mach 1.5.

In particular, the F-35 Lightning II is one of the most advanced fighter jets on the planet and it owes much of its impressive performance to the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine. This advanced propulsion system is one of the main factors in making the F-35 one of the most formidable fighter jets in the world today. (This is the most mass-produced carrier-borne plane in WWII.)

The F135 engine draws its roots from the F119 engine used in the F-22 Raptor, but it has been significantly improved to meet the needs of the Lightning II. It is capable of producing thrust of up to 43,000 pounds, which allows it to reach speeds around Mach 1.6 or 1,200 mph.

One other interesting fact about the F135 engine is that it plays into the overall stealth capabilities of the aircraft. The exhaust system for the engine reduces the infrared signature making it much harder for sensors or missiles to pick up on the F-35.

Outside of the F-35, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the U.S. Marine Corps aircraft at large. To identify the fastest aircraft currently in service of the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, and ranked the aircraft by top speed. Additionally, we’ve included supplemental information on the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and armament. (Every rank in the U.S. Marine Corps and what they’re paid.)

Here is a look at the fastest U.S. Marine Corps aircraft:

Why Are We Covering This?

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

On average, the U.S. spends $400 billion a year on the operation and support of its military units. In 2024, $5.7 billion was budgeted to the Marines Corps for aviation readiness. Overall, the Department of Defense has $2.02 trillion in budgetary resources which is 14.6% of the federal budget for 2024.

15. UH-1Y Venom

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter

Medium-lift utility / transport helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Active aircraft: 127

127 Top speed: 190 mph

190 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-16/A gatling guns, hydra rocket pods

14. CH-53K King Stallion

Type: Heavy-lift transport helicopter

Heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 2018

2018 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

13. CH-53E Super Stallion

Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com

Type: Super heavy-lift transport helicopter

Super heavy-lift transport helicopter Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 135

135 Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine guns, 12.7mm GAU-21 miniguns

12. AH-1Z Viper

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Twin-engine attack helicopter

Twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 176

176 Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Armament: 20mm M196 cannon, Hellfire missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

11. MV-22 Osprey

viper-zero / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft

Tiltrotor VTOL aircraft Year introduced: 2007

2007 Active aircraft: 288

288 Top speed: 316 mph

316 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns

10. T-34 Mentor

Ryan Fletcher / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Basic trainer / light attack aircraft

Basic trainer / light attack aircraft Year introduced: 1953

1953 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 322 mph

322 mph Armament: 1,200 lbs of drop ordnance

9. C-12 Huron

Type: Special mission aircraft

Special mission aircraft Year introduced: 1974

1974 Active aircraft: 15

15 Top speed: 332 mph

332 mph Armament: N/A

8. KC-130 Super Hercules

kariyamogami / Flickr

Type: Aerial tanker / transport aircraft

Aerial tanker / transport aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 69

69 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: N/A

7. Citation Encore/Sovereign/Ultra

Rafael Luiz Canossa / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2004

2004 Active aircraft: 10

10 Top speed: 490 mph

490 mph Armament: N/A

6. C-40 Clipper

Type: Transport aircraft

Transport aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 544 mph

544 mph Armament: N/A

5. C-20 Gulfstream IV

Een Gulfstream C-20 Gulfstream IV van het 334 squadron vliegt boven de wolken. by / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Type: Military VIP passenger transport aircraft

Military VIP passenger transport aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 1

1 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: N/A

4. AV-8B+ Harrier II

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 99

99 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

3. F-5 Freedom Fighter

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Lightweight multirole aircraft

Lightweight multirole aircraft Year introduced: 1962

1962 Active aircraft: 12

12 Top speed: 1,077 mph

1,077 mph Armament: 20mm M39A2 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, nuclear drop bombs

2. F/A-18 Hornet

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 186

186 Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

1. F-35 Lightning II

Type: Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft

Multirole fifth generation strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 145

145 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U cannon in external pod, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs