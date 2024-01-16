The Most Iconic Combat Aircraft Built by Boeing

The Boeing Company is largely known for its commercial jetliners that are widely used around the world, but some of its most exciting aircraft find their place in militaries around the world. Boeing’s fighter aircraft and bombers have played instrumental roles on the battlefield for roughly a century now, many gaining iconic status in the process. (These are 26 iconic aircraft built by Lockheed Martin. )

Perhaps one of the most important events in military history, the dropping of the atomic bomb, was carried out by one of Boeing’s aircraft. Ever since, Boeing has received expansive contracts from the U.S. military to develop and manufacture bomber and fighter aircraft. Out of all combat aircraft Boeing produced over the years, many have gone on to gain iconic status.

To identify the most iconic combat aircraft manufactured by Boeing, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Boeing aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these aircraft chronologically and included supplemental information regarding the type of aircraft, total units produced, top speed, and armament.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is one of Boeing’s most iconic fourth generation fighter jets. It originally entered service in 1999 and still makes up a sizable portion of the U.S. Air Force’s combat aircraft. The Super Hornet can hit a top speed of nearly 1,200 mph, making it ideal for reconnaissance and interception. However, it plays a number of other roles as a result of its high modularity for its armament.

Although the Super Hornet is impressive in its own right, the B-29 is perhaps the most famous aircraft produced by Boeing because it ushered in the atomic age. The dropping of the atomic bomb irrevocably changed geopolitical relations, shifted the balance of power, and guaranteed Boeing aircraft would find a place in the U.S. military for many years to come. (These companies built World War II’s iconic planes, guns, tanks and ships.)

Here’s a look at the most iconic combat aircraft manufactured by Boeing: