29 Foreign Countries With the Largest US Military Presence

The drawdown and ultimate evacuation of the American troops from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021 marked the end of the longest war in United States history. According to the National Security Archive, there were only about 650 American troops in Afghanistan in 2021, down from about 8,600 from the previous year and the 2011 peak of over 110,300 service members.
Key Points
- The United States has an indispensable geopolitical role, providing a security umbrella for dozens of allied nations and acting as the guarantor of global trade.
- Partially as a result, nearly 15% of the 1.1 million active-duty troops in the U.S. military are stationed abroad.
But while the United States has largely withdrawn its fighting forces from Afghanistan and parts of the Middle East, the American military still maintains a large overseas presence. According to the Pentagon’s Defense Manpower Data Center, there were more than 171,500 active-duty personnel stationed in foreign countries as of June 2025. These men and women represent every branch of the United States military, including the Space Force and Coast Guard.
Notably, some American troops stationed abroad are involved in active combat situations, however indirectly. The U.S. military has recently staged limited interventions in civil wars in Somalia, Syria, and Yemen. American service men and women are also playing an advisory role in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and also participate in missile defense and aid distribution in Israel’s war against Hamas and Hezbollah.
Concentrations of U.S. troop deployments around the world can change with geopolitical circumstances. Still, the Defense Department’s presence in foreign countries serves the same basic function it has for decades: safeguarding global commerce and protecting American interests. Active-duty troops stationed in foreign countries also better position the United States to respond more rapidly to emerging crises or threats and to train with foreign military allies.
Using data from the U.S. Department of Defense, 24/7 Wall St. identified the foreign countries with the largest American military presence. Countries are ranked on the number of active duty troops from every service branch stationed there. We also included foreign territories in this analysis, though U.S. territories were not considered. Supplemental data on foreign military bases and troop strength by service branch are also from the DOD. While some number of American troops are stationed at the bases on this list, bases are not necessarily owned and operated by the United States.
There are more than 151,500 active-duty service members stationed across the 29 countries on this list, or about 88.3% of all American troops deployed abroad. Each of these countries is currently hosting at least 100 U.S. troops, and several of them are home to more than 10,000 American service men and women.
The countries on this list span multiple global regions, including East Asia, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, North America, and North Africa. Several of these countries — including Israel, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand — are in close proximity to some of America’s adversaries and geopolitical rivals. Unsurprisingly, many of the countries on this list are also close U.S. allies, including 12 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
These are the foreign countries with the largest U.S. military presence.
Why It Matters
The United States spent over $997.3 billion on defense in 2024, more than three times as much as China, the next highest spending country. With the largest military budget in the world, the United States effectively acts as a guarantor for global oceanic trade and security for dozens of its closest allies. Given the U.S.’s outsized geopolitical role, active-duty American troops are deployed on military bases across the globe. According to the Department of Defense, there are over 171,500 U.S. troops currently serving overseas, or about 15% of all active-duty service members.
29. Jordan
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Jordan: 100 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Jordan: Army — 74 troops (0.1% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Jordan: Marine Corps — 12 troops (0.0% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Jordan: Air Force — 12 troops (0.0% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Tower 22
28. Thailand
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Thailand: 102 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Thailand: Marine Corps — 36 troops (0.1% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Thailand: Army — 35 troops (0.1% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Thailand: Air Force — 18 troops (0.0% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: N/A
27. Israel
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Israel: 107 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Israel: Army — 55 troops (0.1% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Israel: Marine Corps — 29 troops (0.1% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Israel: Air Force — 13 troops (0.0% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Civil-Military Coordination Center, Site 512
26. United Arab Emirates
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in United Arab Emirates: 129 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in United Arab Emirates: Marine Corps — 47 troops (0.2% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in United Arab Emirates: Air Force — 35 troops (0.1% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in United Arab Emirates: Army — 26 troops (0.1% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Al Dhafra Air Base
25. Greenland
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Greenland: 142 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Greenland: Air Force — 116 troops (0.2% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Greenland: Space Force — 26 troops (4.7% of U.S. Space Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Greenland: N/A
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Pituffik Space Base
24. Romania
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Romania: 149 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Romania: Navy — 102 troops (0.3% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Romania: Army — 27 troops (0.1% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Romania: Air Force — 11 troops (0.0% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base
23. Canada
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Canada: 157 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Canada: Air Force — 74 troops (0.1% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Canada: Navy — 38 troops (0.1% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Canada: Army — 25 troops (0.0% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: N/A
22. Egypt
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Egypt: 188 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Egypt: Army — 140 troops (0.3% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Egypt: Marine Corps — 20 troops (0.1% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Egypt: Air Force — 20 troops (0.0% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: N/A
21. British Indian Ocean Territory
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in British Indian Ocean Territory: 230 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in British Indian Ocean Territory: Navy — 230 troops (0.6% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in British Indian Ocean Territory: N/A
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in British Indian Ocean Territory: N/A
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia
20. Portugal
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Portugal: 236 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Portugal: Air Force — 170 troops (0.3% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Portugal: Navy — 45 troops (0.1% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Portugal: Marine Corps — 15 troops (0.1% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Lajes Field
19. Qatar
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Qatar: 254 (0.1% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Qatar: Army — 118 troops (0.2% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Qatar: Air Force — 107 troops (0.2% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Qatar: Space Force — 16 troops (2.9% of U.S. Space Force’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Al Udeid Air Base
18. Singapore
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Singapore: 260 (0.2% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Singapore: Navy — 194 troops (0.5% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Singapore: Air Force — 24 troops (0.0% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Singapore: Army — 19 troops (0.0% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Singapore Area Coordinator
17. Saudi Arabia
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Saudi Arabia: 270 (0.2% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Saudi Arabia: Army — 161 troops (0.3% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Saudi Arabia: Air Force — 67 troops (0.1% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Saudi Arabia: Marine Corps — 26 troops (0.1% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Prince Sultan Air Base
16. Australia
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Australia: 315 (0.2% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Australia: Air Force — 154 troops (0.3% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Australia: Navy — 83 troops (0.2% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Australia: Army — 47 troops (0.1% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Canberra
15. Honduras
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Honduras: 340 (0.2% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Honduras: Army — 213 troops (0.4% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Honduras: Air Force — 117 troops (0.2% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Honduras: Marine Corps — 8 troops (0.0% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Soto Cano Air Base
14. Poland
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Poland: 342 (0.2% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Poland: Army — 208 troops (0.4% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Poland: Navy — 93 troops (0.2% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Poland: Air Force — 31 troops (0.1% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: U.S. Army Garrison Poland
13. Greece
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Greece: 407 (0.2% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Greece: Navy — 363 troops (0.9% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Greece: Air Force — 28 troops (0.1% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Greece: Army — 11 troops (0.0% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
12. Netherlands
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Netherlands: 420 (0.2% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Netherlands: Air Force — 226 troops (0.4% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Netherlands: Army — 121 troops (0.2% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Netherlands: Coast Guard — 31 troops (2.2% of U.S. Coast Guard’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brunssum, Volkel Air Base
11. Kuwait
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Kuwait: 559 (0.3% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Kuwait: Army — 529 troops (1.0% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Kuwait: Air Force — 18 troops (0.0% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Kuwait: Marine Corps — 9 troops (0.0% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Camp Arifjan
10. Cuba
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Cuba: 571 (0.3% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Cuba: Navy — 415 troops (1.1% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Cuba: Army — 127 troops (0.2% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Cuba: Marine Corps — 23 troops (0.1% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
9. Belgium
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Belgium: 1,122 (0.7% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Belgium: Army — 606 troops (1.2% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Belgium: Air Force — 389 troops (0.7% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Belgium: Navy — 92 troops (0.2% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Kleine Brogel Air Base, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux-Brussels
8. Turkey
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Turkey: 1,717 (1.0% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Turkey: Air Force — 1,559 troops (2.8% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Turkey: Army — 122 troops (0.2% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Turkey: Marine Corps — 30 troops (0.1% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Incirlik Air Base, Izmir Air Station
7. Bahrain
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Bahrain: 3,391 (2.0% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Bahrain: Navy — 2,818 troops (7.3% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Bahrain: Coast Guard — 334 troops (23.3% of U.S. Coast Guard’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Bahrain: Marine Corps — 197 troops (0.8% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Naval Support Activity Bahrain
6. Spain
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Spain: 3,700 (2.2% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Spain: Navy — 3,235 troops (8.4% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Spain: Air Force — 400 troops (0.7% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Spain: Marine Corps — 35 troops (0.1% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Naval Station Rota, Morón Air Base
5. United Kingdom
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in United Kingdom: 10,071 (5.9% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in United Kingdom: Air Force — 9,457 troops (17.1% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in United Kingdom: Navy — 274 troops (0.7% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in United Kingdom: Army — 217 troops (0.4% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: RAF Lakenheath, RAF Alconbury, RAF Molesworth
4. Italy
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Italy: 12,571 (7.3% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Italy: Air Force — 4,847 troops (8.8% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Italy: Army — 4,112 troops (8.0% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Italy: Navy — 3,531 troops (9.2% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Aviano Air Base, Ghedi Air Base, Naval Air Station Sigonella
3. South Korea
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in South Korea: 23,766 (13.9% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in South Korea: Army — 15,015 troops (29.0% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in South Korea: Air Force — 8,152 troops (14.7% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in South Korea: Navy — 360 troops (0.9% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Kunsan Air Base, Osan Air Base, Camp Humphreys
2. Germany
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Germany: 35,989 (21.0% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Germany: Army — 22,203 troops (43.0% of U.S. Army’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Germany: Air Force — 12,760 troops (23.1% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Germany: Navy — 415 troops (1.1% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Ansbach U.S. Army Garrison, Ramstein Air Base, Spangdahlem Air Base
1. Japan
- Active-duty U.S. troops stationed in Japan: 53,912 (31.4% of all foreign deployed U.S. troops)
- Branch with the largest presence in Japan: Navy — 21,578 troops (56.3% of U.S. Navy’s foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 2nd largest presence in Japan: Marine Corps — 17,252 troops (71.2% of U.S. Marine Corps’ foreign deployment)
- Branch with the 3rd largest presence in Japan: Air Force — 12,429 troops (22.5% of U.S. Air Force’s foreign deployment)
- Military installations housing U.S. troops include: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yokota Air Base, Camp S.D. Butler
