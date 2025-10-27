29 Foreign Countries With the Largest US Military Presence

The drawdown and ultimate evacuation of the American troops from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021 marked the end of the longest war in United States history. According to the National Security Archive, there were only about 650 American troops in Afghanistan in 2021, down from about 8,600 from the previous year and the 2011 peak of over 110,300 service members.

Key Points The United States has an indispensable geopolitical role, providing a security umbrella for dozens of allied nations and acting as the guarantor of global trade.

Partially as a result, nearly 15% of the 1.1 million active-duty troops in the U.S. military are stationed abroad.

But while the United States has largely withdrawn its fighting forces from Afghanistan and parts of the Middle East, the American military still maintains a large overseas presence. According to the Pentagon’s Defense Manpower Data Center, there were more than 171,500 active-duty personnel stationed in foreign countries as of June 2025. These men and women represent every branch of the United States military, including the Space Force and Coast Guard.

Notably, some American troops stationed abroad are involved in active combat situations, however indirectly. The U.S. military has recently staged limited interventions in civil wars in Somalia, Syria, and Yemen. American service men and women are also playing an advisory role in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and also participate in missile defense and aid distribution in Israel’s war against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Concentrations of U.S. troop deployments around the world can change with geopolitical circumstances. Still, the Defense Department’s presence in foreign countries serves the same basic function it has for decades: safeguarding global commerce and protecting American interests. Active-duty troops stationed in foreign countries also better position the United States to respond more rapidly to emerging crises or threats and to train with foreign military allies.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Defense, 24/7 Wall St. identified the foreign countries with the largest American military presence. Countries are ranked on the number of active duty troops from every service branch stationed there. We also included foreign territories in this analysis, though U.S. territories were not considered. Supplemental data on foreign military bases and troop strength by service branch are also from the DOD. While some number of American troops are stationed at the bases on this list, bases are not necessarily owned and operated by the United States.

There are more than 151,500 active-duty service members stationed across the 29 countries on this list, or about 88.3% of all American troops deployed abroad. Each of these countries is currently hosting at least 100 U.S. troops, and several of them are home to more than 10,000 American service men and women.

The countries on this list span multiple global regions, including East Asia, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, North America, and North Africa. Several of these countries — including Israel, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand — are in close proximity to some of America’s adversaries and geopolitical rivals. Unsurprisingly, many of the countries on this list are also close U.S. allies, including 12 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

These are the foreign countries with the largest U.S. military presence.