The County in Each US State With the Largest National Guard Presence

While these troops are typically deployed at the direction of state governors, President Trump’s use of the National Guard to police major American cities in recent months has put the organization at the center of political controversy.

The National Guard is the oldest organized fighting force in the United States, predating the country itself by over a century. Today, each state is home to thousands of Guardsmen and women.

The National Guard is a reserve branch of the United States military that can be deployed by either the state or federal government. Although the National Guard is not the country’s primary fighting force, it is the oldest. Dating back to 1636, the National Guard is older than the United States itself, and was first established as an organized group of militias. Today, the National Guard is made up of nearly 420,000 part-time volunteers who typically serve in their home state under either the Army or Air National Guard.

Historically, the National Guard has been mobilized by state governors to respond to social unrest, assist in disaster relief efforts, or supplement law enforcement efforts. At the federal level, Guardsmen and women have been deployed to improve border security, assist in military operations, and counter drug trafficking operations. In recent months, however, the Trump administration has used the National Guard for more unusual and controversial purposes.

Since June 2025, President Trump has sent thousands of National Guard troops into the streets of several major American cities to reduce crime and support his administration’s deportation initiatives. So far this year, the National Guard has been mobilized in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, Tennessee, Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. In several of these cities, National Guard troops were deployed over the objections of local mayors and state governors. The President’s use of the National Guard has also drawn criticism for blurring the lines between military operations and civilian law enforcement.

Each state has its own National Guard force, which numbers in the thousands or tens of thousands, according to the latest available Defense Department data. While members of the National Guard are spread across each of the 50 states, their presence is especially concentrated in certain counties and municipalities.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Defense, 24/7 Wall St. identified the counties with the largest National Guard presence in each state. For each state, listed in alphabetical order, we included the three counties or county equivalents with the most National Guard troops. All county-level data is current as of fiscal year 2023 and comes from the DOD report Defense Spending By State. Only counties covered in the report were considered in this analysis. State-level National Guard troop counts are from the Defense Manpower Data Center and are current as of June 2025.

The number of National Guard troops stationed in the 150 counties and county equivalents on this list ranges from fewer than 100 to several thousand per county. While states with smaller populations often have a relatively small National Guard force, nearly every state has at least one county with more than 1,000 National Guard service members.

These are the counties with the most National Guard troops in each state.

Why It Matters

Alabama

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Montgomery County — 2,577 National Guard troops

Montgomery County — 2,577 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Jefferson County — 1,982 National Guard troops

Jefferson County — 1,982 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Calhoun County — 936 National Guard troops

Calhoun County — 936 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 12,718 National Guard troops (8th most of the 50 states)

Alaska

Borough in state with the largest National Guard presence: Anchorage Borough — 2,623 National Guard troops

Anchorage Borough — 2,623 National Guard troops Borough in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Fairbanks North Star Borough — 768 National Guard troops

Fairbanks North Star Borough — 768 National Guard troops Borough in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Southeast Fairbanks Borough — 203 National Guard troops

Southeast Fairbanks Borough — 203 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 3,593 National Guard troops (9th fewest of the 50 states)

Arizona

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Maricopa County — 3,570 National Guard troops

Maricopa County — 3,570 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Pima County — 2,446 National Guard troops

Pima County — 2,446 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Pinal County — 523 National Guard troops

Pinal County — 523 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 7,570 National Guard troops (25th fewest of the 50 states)

Arkansas

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Pulaski County — 3,109 National Guard troops

Pulaski County — 3,109 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Sebastian County — 1,330 National Guard troops

Sebastian County — 1,330 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Benton County — 601 National Guard troops

Benton County — 601 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 8,666 National Guard troops (22nd most of the 50 states)

California

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Los Angeles County — 2,842 National Guard troops

Los Angeles County — 2,842 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Orange County — 2,252 National Guard troops

Orange County — 2,252 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Riverside County — 1,412 National Guard troops

Riverside County — 1,412 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 17,346 National Guard troops (3rd most of the 50 states)

Colorado

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Arapahoe County — 2,287 National Guard troops

Arapahoe County — 2,287 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: El Paso County — 1,005 National Guard troops

El Paso County — 1,005 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Weld County — 423 National Guard troops

Weld County — 423 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 5,319 National Guard troops (16th fewest of the 50 states)

Connecticut

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Hartford County — 2,264 National Guard troops

Hartford County — 2,264 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: New London County — 1,080 National Guard troops

New London County — 1,080 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Middlesex County — 594 National Guard troops

Middlesex County — 594 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 4,763 National Guard troops (15th fewest of the 50 states)

Delaware

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: New Castle County — 1,971 National Guard troops

New Castle County — 1,971 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Sussex County — 435 National Guard troops

Sussex County — 435 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Kent County — 132 National Guard troops

Kent County — 132 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 2,505 National Guard troops (the fewest of the 50 states)

Florida

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Duval County — 1,895 National Guard troops

Duval County — 1,895 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Pinellas County — 878 National Guard troops

Pinellas County — 878 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Bay County — 522 National Guard troops

Bay County — 522 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 10,760 National Guard troops (14th most of the 50 states)

Georgia

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Cobb County — 2,690 National Guard troops

Cobb County — 2,690 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Chatham County — 1,568 National Guard troops

Chatham County — 1,568 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Houston County — 1,141 National Guard troops

Houston County — 1,141 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 14,145 National Guard troops (6th most of the 50 states)

Hawaii

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Honolulu County — 4,619 National Guard troops

Honolulu County — 4,619 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Hawaii County — 406 National Guard troops

Hawaii County — 406 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Maui County — 219 National Guard troops

Maui County — 219 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 5,345 National Guard troops (17th fewest of the 50 states)

Idaho

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Ada County — 2,687 National Guard troops

Ada County — 2,687 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Canyon County — 214 National Guard troops

Canyon County — 214 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Elmore County — 209 National Guard troops

Elmore County — 209 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 4,249 National Guard troops (13th fewest of the 50 states)

Illinois

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Cook County — 2,262 National Guard troops

Cook County — 2,262 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Sangamon County — 2,069 National Guard troops

Sangamon County — 2,069 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Peoria County — 1,638 National Guard troops

Peoria County — 1,638 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 12,494 National Guard troops (10th most of the 50 states)

Indiana

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Marion County — 2,146 National Guard troops

Marion County — 2,146 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Allen County — 1,381 National Guard troops

Allen County — 1,381 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Johnson County — 1,300 National Guard troops

Johnson County — 1,300 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 11,791 National Guard troops (11th most of the 50 states)

Iowa

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Polk County — 3,219 National Guard troops

Polk County — 3,219 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Woodbury County — 1,095 National Guard troops

Woodbury County — 1,095 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Scott County — 511 National Guard troops

Scott County — 511 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 8,854 National Guard troops (20th most of the 50 states)

Kansas

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Shawnee County — 1,864 National Guard troops

Shawnee County — 1,864 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Sedgwick County — 1,789 National Guard troops

Sedgwick County — 1,789 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Johnson County — 373 National Guard troops

Johnson County — 373 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 6,694 National Guard troops (21st fewest of the 50 states)

Kentucky

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Jefferson County — 1,765 National Guard troops

Jefferson County — 1,765 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Franklin County — 1,133 National Guard troops

Franklin County — 1,133 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Madison County — 597 National Guard troops

Madison County — 597 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 7,539 National Guard troops (23rd fewest of the 50 states)

Louisiana

Parish in state with the largest National Guard presence: Orleans Parish — 2,349 National Guard troops

Orleans Parish — 2,349 National Guard troops Parish in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Rapides Parish — 1,417 National Guard troops

Rapides Parish — 1,417 National Guard troops Parish in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Tangipahoa Parish — 787 National Guard troops

Tangipahoa Parish — 787 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 10,945 National Guard troops (12th most of the 50 states)

Maine

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Penobscot County — 1,449 National Guard troops

Penobscot County — 1,449 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Kennebec County — 637 National Guard troops

Kennebec County — 637 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Cumberland County — 302 National Guard troops

Cumberland County — 302 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 2,685 National Guard troops (3rd fewest of the 50 states)

Maryland

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Baltimore County — 2,245 National Guard troops

Baltimore County — 2,245 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Prince George’s County — 989 National Guard troops

Prince George’s County — 989 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Harford County — 965 National Guard troops

Harford County — 965 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 5,966 National Guard troops (19th fewest of the 50 states)

Massachusetts

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Middlesex County — 2,052 National Guard troops

Middlesex County — 2,052 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Barnstable County — 1,833 National Guard troops

Barnstable County — 1,833 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Hampden County — 1,732 National Guard troops

Hampden County — 1,732 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 7,887 National Guard troops (25th most of the 50 states)

Michigan

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Macomb County — 1,429 National Guard troops

Macomb County — 1,429 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Wayne County — 1,058 National Guard troops

Wayne County — 1,058 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Clinton County — 1,034 National Guard troops

Clinton County — 1,034 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 9,803 National Guard troops (18th most of the 50 states)

Minnesota

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Ramsey County — 1,940 National Guard troops

Ramsey County — 1,940 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Hennepin County — 1,832 National Guard troops

Hennepin County — 1,832 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Morrison County — 1,600 National Guard troops

Morrison County — 1,600 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 12,781 National Guard troops (7th most of the 50 states)

Mississippi

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Hinds County — 1,435 National Guard troops

Hinds County — 1,435 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Rankin County — 1,300 National Guard troops

Rankin County — 1,300 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Lauderdale County — 1,251 National Guard troops

Lauderdale County — 1,251 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 10,511 National Guard troops (16th most of the 50 states)

Missouri

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: St. Louis County — 1,409 National Guard troops

St. Louis County — 1,409 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Buchanan County — 1,136 National Guard troops

Buchanan County — 1,136 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Johnson County — 1,049 National Guard troops

Johnson County — 1,049 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 10,711 National Guard troops (15th most of the 50 states)

Montana

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Lewis and Clark County — 947 National Guard troops

Lewis and Clark County — 947 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Cascade County — 946 National Guard troops

Cascade County — 946 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Yellowstone County — 317 National Guard troops

Yellowstone County — 317 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 3,348 National Guard troops (8th fewest of the 50 states)

Nebraska

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Lancaster County — 1,994 National Guard troops

Lancaster County — 1,994 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Saunders County — 656 National Guard troops

Saunders County — 656 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Douglas County — 274 National Guard troops

Douglas County — 274 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 4,221 National Guard troops (12th fewest of the 50 states)

Nevada

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Clark County — 2,008 National Guard troops

Clark County — 2,008 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Washoe County — 1,800 National Guard troops

Washoe County — 1,800 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Carson City — 469 National Guard troops

Carson City — 469 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 4,412 National Guard troops (14th fewest of the 50 states)

New Hampshire

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Rockingham County — 1,116 National Guard troops

Rockingham County — 1,116 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Merrimack County — 726 National Guard troops

Merrimack County — 726 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Hillsborough County — 575 National Guard troops

Hillsborough County — 575 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 2,655 National Guard troops (2nd fewest of the 50 states)

New Jersey

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Burlington County — 1,732 National Guard troops

Burlington County — 1,732 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Atlantic County — 1,346 National Guard troops

Atlantic County — 1,346 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Monmouth County — 788 National Guard troops

Monmouth County — 788 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 8,670 National Guard troops (21st most of the 50 states)

New Mexico

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Bernalillo County — 1,181 National Guard troops

Bernalillo County — 1,181 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Sandoval County — 551 National Guard troops

Sandoval County — 551 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Santa Fe County — 546 National Guard troops

Santa Fe County — 546 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 3,200 National Guard troops (7th fewest of the 50 states)

New York

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Orange County — 1,707 National Guard troops

Orange County — 1,707 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Suffolk County — 1,553 National Guard troops

Suffolk County — 1,553 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Onondaga County — 1,511 National Guard troops

Onondaga County — 1,511 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 17,404 National Guard troops (2nd most of the 50 states)

North Carolina

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Mecklenburg County — 1,527 National Guard troops

Mecklenburg County — 1,527 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Wake County — 1,272 National Guard troops

Wake County — 1,272 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Cumberland County — 600 National Guard troops

Cumberland County — 600 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 10,400 National Guard troops (17th most of the 50 states)

North Dakota

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Cass County — 1,550 National Guard troops

Cass County — 1,550 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Burleigh County — 895 National Guard troops

Burleigh County — 895 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Ramsey County — 396 National Guard troops

Ramsey County — 396 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 4,111 National Guard troops (11th fewest of the 50 states)

Ohio

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Franklin County — 3,703 National Guard troops

Franklin County — 3,703 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Clark County — 1,611 National Guard troops

Clark County — 1,611 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Richland County — 1,257 National Guard troops

Richland County — 1,257 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 14,334 National Guard troops (5th most of the 50 states)

Oklahoma

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Oklahoma County — 2,265 National Guard troops

Oklahoma County — 2,265 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Tulsa County — 1,734 National Guard troops

Tulsa County — 1,734 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Cleveland County — 1,030 National Guard troops

Cleveland County — 1,030 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 8,927 National Guard troops (19th most of the 50 states)

Oregon

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Multnomah County — 1,790 National Guard troops

Multnomah County — 1,790 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Marion County — 1,193 National Guard troops

Marion County — 1,193 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Klamath County — 865 National Guard troops

Klamath County — 865 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 6,648 National Guard troops (20th fewest of the 50 states)

Pennsylvania

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Lebanon County — 3,589 National Guard troops

Lebanon County — 3,589 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Dauphin County — 1,792 National Guard troops

Dauphin County — 1,792 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Montgomery County — 1,472 National Guard troops

Montgomery County — 1,472 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 16,935 National Guard troops (4th most of the 50 states)

Rhode Island

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Kent County — 1,302 National Guard troops

Kent County — 1,302 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Washington County — 1,168 National Guard troops

Washington County — 1,168 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Providence County — 421 National Guard troops

Providence County — 421 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 3,145 National Guard troops (6th fewest of the 50 states)

South Carolina

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Richland County — 3,444 National Guard troops

Richland County — 3,444 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Charleston County — 852 National Guard troops

Charleston County — 852 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Greenville County — 664 National Guard troops

Greenville County — 664 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 10,761 National Guard troops (13th most of the 50 states)

South Dakota

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Minnehaha County — 1,598 National Guard troops

Minnehaha County — 1,598 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Pennington County — 790 National Guard troops

Pennington County — 790 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Codington County — 265 National Guard troops

Codington County — 265 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 4,096 National Guard troops (10th fewest of the 50 states)

Tennessee

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Davidson County — 2,343 National Guard troops

Davidson County — 2,343 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Blount County — 1,672 National Guard troops

Blount County — 1,672 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Shelby County — 1,301 National Guard troops

Shelby County — 1,301 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 12,650 National Guard troops (9th most of the 50 states)

Texas

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Harris County — 3,253 National Guard troops

Harris County — 3,253 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Bexar County — 2,812 National Guard troops

Bexar County — 2,812 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Travis County — 2,313 National Guard troops

Travis County — 2,313 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 22,367 National Guard troops (the most of the 50 states)

Utah

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Salt Lake County — 4,835 National Guard troops

Salt Lake County — 4,835 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Utah County — 883 National Guard troops

Utah County — 883 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Washington County — 287 National Guard troops

Washington County — 287 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 7,470 National Guard troops (22nd fewest of the 50 states)

Vermont

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Chittenden County — 2,160 National Guard troops

Chittenden County — 2,160 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Washington County — 215 National Guard troops

Washington County — 215 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Rutland County — 79 National Guard troops

Rutland County — 79 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 2,703 National Guard troops (4th fewest of the 50 states)

Virginia

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: York County — 996 National Guard troops

York County — 996 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Virginia Beach City — 822 National Guard troops

Virginia Beach City — 822 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Fairfax County — 787 National Guard troops

Fairfax County — 787 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 8,572 National Guard troops (23rd most of the 50 states)

Washington

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Pierce County — 2,977 National Guard troops

Pierce County — 2,977 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Spokane County — 1,553 National Guard troops

Spokane County — 1,553 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: King County — 929 National Guard troops

King County — 929 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 7,541 National Guard troops (24th fewest of the 50 states)

West Virginia

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Kanawha County — 1,445 National Guard troops

Kanawha County — 1,445 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Berkeley County — 1,300 National Guard troops

Berkeley County — 1,300 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Preston County — 492 National Guard troops

Preston County — 492 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 5,834 National Guard troops (18th fewest of the 50 states)

Wisconsin

County in state with the largest National Guard presence: Dane County — 2,173 National Guard troops

Dane County — 2,173 National Guard troops County in state with the second largest National Guard presence: Milwaukee County — 1,186 National Guard troops

Milwaukee County — 1,186 National Guard troops County in state with the third largest National Guard presence: Juneau County — 698 National Guard troops

Juneau County — 698 National Guard troops Current statewide National Guard presence in state: 8,530 National Guard troops (24th most of the 50 states)

Wyoming