Military

How AI and Ballistics Tech Are Revolutionizing War and Weapons

Quick Read

  • AI enables weapons to autonomously hunt and prioritize targets with minimal human oversight.
  • Smart optics turn ordinary riflemen into precision marksmen without elite sniper training.
  • Loitering munitions and drone interceptors now autonomously track and destroy targets faster than human operators.
By Chris Lange
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
How AI and Ballistics Tech Are Revolutionizing War and Weapons

© metamorworks / Shutterstock.com

Modern warfare is in the process of being rewritten and the biggest shift isn’t a new tank, fighter jet, or missile system. Instead, it’s artificial intelligence (AI) that brings precision ballistics to the table. For a long time, accuracy was determined by the shooter, the optics, and the weapon. However, battlefield lethality has become increasingly shaped by onboard processors, predictive software, and autonomous guidance.

When it comes down to it, AI isn’t just helping soldiers shoot straighter. Realistically, it’s making targeting decisions, calculating trajectories, and closing kill chains faster than human operators ever could.

At the same time, the rapid rise of loitering munitions, drone interceptors, and smart artillery is transforming how armies fight. Systems like the Switchblade 600, Harop, and Brimstone demonstrate a world where weapons can hunt, track, and prioritize targets with minimal oversight. Even at the individual level, infantry are being outfitted with smart optics like SMASH and JRER that easily turn every rifleman into a precision marksman. What used to require elite sniper training is now embedded directly into the hardware.

Ultimately, these technologies make a major pivot in how nations project power. AI-enhanced weapons reduce collateral damage, overpower enemy defenses, and shorten the time between detection and strike. They’re not replacing human decision-makers yet, but they are changing what those decisions look like. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how AI is changing the battlefield as we know it.

To identify how AI is reshaping the battlefield, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources to come up with this list. We ordered these assets alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding the country of origin, manufacturer, and more for each. Note that this is not an all inclusive list, but a snapshot of how AI is influencing the battlefield.

Here is a look at how AI is changing the landscape of modern warfare:

Why Are We Covering This?

Advanced Technology Concept Visualization: Circuit Board CPU Processor Microchip Starting Artificial Intelligence Digitalization of Neural Networking and Cloud Computing. Digital Lines Move Data
Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Artificial intelligence and advanced ballistics technology are reshaping warfare faster than any shift since the introduction of precision-guided munitions in the 1970s. From loitering drones that autonomously hunt armored vehicles to smart optics that turn ordinary riflemen into precision shooters, modern battlefields are being transformed by systems that think, decide, and strike with unprecedented speed. Understanding these technologies gives context to how modern militaries plan operations, counter emerging threats like drone swarms, and maintain strategic advantage in an era where algorithms are becoming as important as ammunition.

AGM‑179 JAGM

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin
  • Firing mechanism: Tri‑mode seeker missile
  • Targets: Armor, air defenses, maritime targets

JAGM uses sensor fusion across radar, laser, and IR guidance—an AI‑adjacent approach that maximizes accuracy in cluttered battlefields.

Brimstone Missile

Vslv / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: MBDA UK
  • Firing mechanism: Autonomous radar/laser-guided missile
  • Targets: Armor, convoys, fast-moving vehicles

Brimstone’s autonomous target prioritization showcases how advanced seekers now combine sensors with AI logic, enabling missiles to engage moving targets with minimal pilot workload.

Coyote Block 3

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon
  • Firing mechanism: Autonomous drone interceptor
  • Targets: Drones and swarming UAVs

Coyote autonomously chases, identifies, and destroys drones using AI navigation. It highlights a future where machine‑versus‑machine engagements dominate air defense.

Excalibur 155mm

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon
  • Firing mechanism: GPS/INS guided artillery round
  • Targets: Fortified positions, vehicles, urban targets

Excalibur shows how smart artillery fuses long‑range firepower with precision. Its onboard computing reshapes indirect fire by reducing collateral damage and improving first‑round effectiveness.

FN EVOLYS Smart LMG

The RedBurn / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Manufacturer: FN Herstal
  • Firing mechanism: Gas‑operated LMG with smart optics
  • Targets: Infantry, light vehicles

When paired with ballistic computers and tracking optics, the EVOLYS shows how even light machine guns are entering the AI‑enhanced era of small‑unit firepower.

Harop Loitering Munition

Rhk111 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: IAI
  • Firing mechanism: Autonomous loitering munition
  • Targets: Air defenses, radars, vehicles

The Harop blends drone endurance with autonomous target recognition, allowing operators to strike high-value systems without constant control. It demonstrates how AI-driven autonomy is redefining deep‑strike and suppression missions.

Iron Dome Tamir

IDF Spokesperson's Unit / Wikimedia commons

  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Rafael
  • Firing mechanism: Radar-guided intercept missile
  • Targets: Rockets, missiles, drones

Tamir uses predictive algorithms to decide which threats to intercept, embodying the role of AI in high‑speed defensive decision‑making.

JRER Smart Rifle Optic

Rama / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: US DoD
  • Firing mechanism: AI‑assisted fire‑control optic
  • Targets: Infantry targets at extended ranges

JRER calculates ballistic solutions automatically, helping soldiers achieve precision normally reserved for trained snipers. It illustrates how AI optics are democratizing long‑range accuracy.

Kargu-2

Armyinform.com.ua / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: STM
  • Firing mechanism: AI‑guided rotary loitering munition
  • Targets: Personnel, light vehicles

The Kargu‑2 uses machine vision and autonomous tracking to conduct precision attacks in urban terrain. Its small form factor shows how AI is enabling swarming, selective, low‑collateral strikes.

KUB‑BLA

armyinform.com.ua / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / ZALA Aero
  • Firing mechanism: Autonomous explosive drone
  • Targets: Infantry, command posts, vehicles

KUB‑BLA applies AI imaging to identify and loiter over targets, reflecting global interest in small, expendable autonomous strike systems.

Mistral ATLAS RC

Marinha do Brasil / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: MBDA
  • Firing mechanism: Remote‑operated SAM launcher
  • Targets: Helicopters, aircraft, drones

ATLAS RC integrates automated tracking and predictive aiming, illustrating how AI-enhanced fire control is transforming short‑range air defenses.

SMART Shooter SMASH

IDF Spokesperson's Unit / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: SMART Shooter Ltd.
  • Firing mechanism: AI‑assisted rifle fire control
  • Targets: Drones, UAVs, personnel

SMASH optics use computer vision to lock onto fast-moving drones and guarantee shot timing. It represents the frontline of AI‑enabled counter‑drone defense.

Spike NLOS

rhk111 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Rafael
  • Firing mechanism: Electro‑optical guided missile
  • Targets: Vehicles, ships, hardened positions

Spike NLOS leverages AI‑assisted image recognition to hit targets beyond line of sight, expanding remote precision strike capability.

Switchblade 600

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: AeroVironment
  • Firing mechanism: Tube-launched loitering munition
  • Targets: Armor, vehicles, fortified positions

The Switchblade 600 uses AI‑assisted navigation and precision guidance to track and strike moving armor. Its autonomous loitering capability shows how AI-driven munitions shorten decision cycles and increase lethality on modern battlefields.

XM1156 Precision Guidance Kit

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Boeing
  • Firing mechanism: GPS‑guided artillery fuze
  • Targets: Fixed and mobile ground targets

The XM1156 converts standard artillery into precision-guided rounds. Its ballistic correction algorithms demonstrate how AI‑style guidance is upgrading legacy systems for pinpoint accuracy.

