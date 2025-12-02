This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Vietnam was a war where technology clashed with terrain, and the weapons carried into the jungle typically determined the outcome of an entire fight. American units relied on rifles, helicopters, tanks, and bombers that pushed the limits of what modern warfare could do, while North Vietnamese forces countered with rugged, reliable arms of their own. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the deadliest weapons that were used throughout the Vietnam War.

To determine the deadliest weapons of the Vietnam War, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ordered these weapons chronologically and pulled from different categories of weapons ranging from small arms to aircraft. We included supplemental information regarding each weapon like when it was introduced, manufacturer, country of origin and more.

Here is a look at the deadliest weapons of the Vietnam War:

Why Are We Covering This?

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

The Vietnam War was one of the most intense periods of technological and tactical change in modern military history. The weapons used during the conflict didn’t just shape battlefield outcomes, they reshaped how the U.S. and its adversaries fought for decades afterward. Understanding these systems helps explain why certain rifles, vehicles, aircraft, and munitions became iconic, why others faded out, and how many of them still influence design and doctrine today. Looking back at the deadliest weapons of Vietnam is a way to understand how modern combat evolved and why many of today’s tactics, strategies, and technologies trace their lineage directly to this brutal and transformative war.

A War Built on Firepower and Technology

manhhai / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

The Vietnam War was fought with everything from bolt-action rifles and claymore mines to gunships, napalm, and strategic bombers. It was a conflict where technology and firepower tried to overcome terrain, politics, and an enemy that refused to fight on U.S. terms. To understand Vietnam, you have to understand its weapons.

Why These Weapons Still Matter

marine_corps / Flickr

Many of the systems born or refined in Vietnam—assault rifles, gunships, precision air support, armored carriers—became the blueprint for modern warfare. The war was a brutal test lab where ideas that worked spread across NATO, and failures reshaped doctrine. Looking at these weapons shows how Vietnam still echoes through today’s battlefields.

From Rifles to Bombers: A Layered Kill Chain

Patrick Christain / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Firepower in Vietnam was layered. M16s and M60s dominated the squad fight. M113s, tanks, and recoilless rifles backed them up on the ground. Overhead, Hueys, Cobras, Skyraiders, and B-52s turned air power into a constant threat. Together, they formed a kill chain that could reach from a jungle trail all the way to the upper atmosphere.

The Battlefield: Jungle, City, and Sky

public domain / wikimedia commons

These weapons were not used on tidy tank battlefields. They were fired in triple-canopy jungle, rice paddies, mountains, and dense cities like Hue and Saigon. Helicopters became flying artillery. Claymores guarded perimeters in the dark. Jets and gunships tried to shut down the Ho Chi Minh Trail. Each weapon reflects the terrain it was built to dominate.

What These Weapons Reveal About Modern War

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Studying the deadliest weapons of Vietnam is really about seeing where modern warfare came from. The emphasis on air mobility, close air support, armored firepower, and high-volume small arms all started here. The same ideas—precision from above, mobility on the ground, and overwhelming firepower—still shape how armies fight, and how they try to avoid another Vietnam.

M2 Browning Heavy Machine Gun

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / CC BY 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Browning / various U.S. contractors

Browning / various U.S. contractors Year introduced: 1933

1933 Type: Heavy machine gun

The air‑cooled .50 BMG M2 Browning was mounted on trucks, boats, bases, and helicopters. With a practical range of over 1,800 yards and a cyclic rate around 450–600 rounds per minute, it shredded vehicles, dug‑in positions, and even low‑flying aircraft, remaining a battlefield staple.

DShK 12.7mm Heavy Machine Gun

101561334@N08 / Flickr

Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Degtyarev Plant

Degtyarev Plant Year introduced: 1938

1938 Type: Heavy machine gun

The DShK fired 12.7x108mm rounds from belt feed, with an effective range over 1,500 yards. Mounted on tripods and trucks, it threatened helicopters, low‑flying aircraft, and vehicles, forming part of the North Vietnamese layered air defense around key routes and base areas.

RPD Light Machine Gun

Atirador / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Degtyarev Plant and others

Degtyarev Plant and others Year introduced: 1944

1944 Type: Light machine gun

The RPD was a belt‑fed 7.62x39mm light machine gun with a 100‑round drum, firing around 650 rounds per minute. It gave NVA and VC squads sustained automatic fire at ranges beyond most assault rifles, anchoring their infantry tactics in firefights and ambushes.

A-1 Skyraider

public domain / Flickr

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft Company

Douglas Aircraft Company Year introduced: 1946

1946 Type: Propeller-driven attack aircraft

The A‑1 Skyraider was a rugged, slow‑flying attack aircraft that could loiter for hours and haul heavy bomb and rocket loads. Its four 20mm cannons and sheer ordnance capacity made it ideal for close air support, rescue escort, and hammering entrenched positions in bad weather or low ceilings.

AK-47 / Type 56

MSRPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Country of origin: Soviet Union / China

Soviet Union / China Manufacturer: Izhmash / Chinese state factories

Izhmash / Chinese state factories Year introduced: 1949

1949 Type: Assault rifle

The AK‑47 and Chinese Type 56 fired 7.62x39mm from 30‑round magazines, with simple gas‑piston actions and legendary reliability. Issued widely to NVA and Viet Cong forces, they delivered hard‑hitting automatic fire in jungle fighting, often outgunning older French and ARVN weapons.

M26/M33 Fragmentation Grenade

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Various U.S. contractors

Various U.S. contractors Year introduced: 1950

1950 Type: Hand-thrown fragmentation grenade

Standard U.S. frag grenades like the M26 and later M33 had a lethal radius of roughly 5 meters, with danger well beyond that. Used to clear bunkers, trench lines, tunnels, and jungle positions, they were a primary close‑range killer in countless engagements across Vietnam.

Mk 77 Napalm Bomb

Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Various U.S. contractors

Various U.S. contractors Year introduced: 1950

1950 Type: Incendiary air-delivered bomb

Mk 77 firebombs used thickened fuel to create intense, lingering fire on impact. Dropped from jets and prop aircraft, napalm clung to targets, incinerating foliage, bunkers, and troops. Its psychological impact was nearly as great as its physical destruction along jungle battlefronts.

M29 81mm Mortar

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Various U.S. contractors

Various U.S. contractors Year introduced: 1952

1952 Type: Infantry mortar

The M29 81mm mortar could lob high‑explosive, smoke, and illumination rounds out to about 3,000 yards. Lightweight enough for infantry units to man‑pack in sections, it provided rapid indirect fire against enemy positions hidden by jungle canopy, ridgelines, or nightfall.

M40 106mm Recoilless Rifle

Bukvoed / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island Arsenal Year introduced: 1955

1955 Type: Recoilless anti-tank gun

The M40 fired 106mm HEAT and HE rounds from tripods or jeeps, using a spotting rifle for aiming. With effective fire out to about 1,000 yards, it could tear through bunkers, buildings, and armored vehicles, serving as a powerful direct‑fire support weapon in tough terrain.

B-52D Stratofortress

U.S. Air Force / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Boeing

Boeing Year introduced: 1956

1956 Type: Strategic bomber

Modified B‑52D bombers flew ‘Arc Light’ missions, dropping up to 60,000 pounds of bombs from high altitude. Their carpet‑bombing strikes could erase jungle, trench lines, and base areas in minutes, making them one of the most destructive weapons used in the entire conflict.

M60 General Purpose Machine Gun

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense / U.S. Ordnance

Saco Defense / U.S. Ordnance Year introduced: 1957

1957 Type: General purpose machine gun

The M60 fired 7.62x51mm NATO from belt feed at 500–650 rounds per minute, giving U.S. squads devastating suppressive fire out to 1,100 yards. Mounted on tripods, vehicles, and helicopters, it became one of the signature sounds of the war and a cornerstone of American infantry firepower.

SA-2 Guideline (S-75 Dvina)

Rama / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Various Soviet design bureaus

Various Soviet design bureaus Year introduced: 1957

1957 Type: High-altitude surface-to-air missile

The SA‑2 was a radar‑guided SAM used by North Vietnam to challenge U.S. air superiority. With engagement envelopes out past 20 miles and high altitude, its batteries forced American jets into low‑level routes, where flak and small arms made every mission far more dangerous.

M14 Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory and others

Springfield Armory and others Year introduced: 1959

1959 Type: Battle rifle

The M14 fired the powerful 7.62x51mm NATO round from a 20‑round magazine, combining semi‑auto fire with battle‑rifle range out to 800 yards. Used early in the war and later as a designated marksman platform, its hard‑hitting ballistics were ideal for long jungle shots and open terrain.

M48A3 Patton Tank

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Chrysler / Ford / others

Chrysler / Ford / others Year introduced: 1959

1959 Type: Main battle tank

The diesel‑powered M48A3 mounted a 90mm M41 gun, coaxial machine guns, and a .50‑caliber cupola weapon. With a top speed around 30 mph, it provided armored punch for Army and Marine units, smashing bunkers, supporting infantry, and pushing through roadblocks in heavy fighting zones.

UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) Gunship

Airwolfhound / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Year introduced: 1959

1959 Type: Utility/attack helicopter

The UH‑1 became the iconic helicopter of Vietnam. As a gunship, it carried door guns, rocket pods, and grenade launchers while cruising around 125 mph. Hueys delivered troops into hot landing zones and then circled overhead, saturating enemy positions with machine‑gun and rocket fire.

MiG-21 Fishbed

Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Mikoyan-Gurevich

Mikoyan-Gurevich Year introduced: 1959

1959 Type: Supersonic interceptor fighter

The MiG‑21 was a supersonic fighter armed with cannons and air‑to‑air missiles. Fast and agile, it challenged U.S. F‑4s and other jets over North Vietnam, protecting key targets and convoys and forcing the U.S. to invest heavily in tactics, training, and electronic warfare to counter it.

M18 Claymore Mine

billmorrow / Flickr

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Various U.S. contractors

Various U.S. contractors Year introduced: 1960

1960 Type: Directional anti-personnel mine

The M18A1 Claymore used a curved charge packed with steel balls, projecting a deadly fan of fragments out to about 50 meters. Command‑detonated by wire, Claymores were used to protect perimeters, break ambushes, and canalize enemy movement along jungle trails and firebases.

M113 Armored Personnel Carrier

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Food Machinery Corporation (FMC)

Food Machinery Corporation (FMC) Year introduced: 1960

1960 Type: Armored personnel carrier

The aluminum‑hulled M113 carried a squad and a roof‑mounted .50‑caliber machine gun. Amphibious and relatively light, it could traverse rice paddies and jungle tracks, providing mobile fire support and protected transport in convoy duty, search‑and‑destroy missions, and mechanized operations.

F-4 Phantom II

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McDonnell Aircraft

McDonnell Aircraft Year introduced: 1960

1960 Type: Multirole fighter-bomber

The twin‑engine F‑4 Phantom II could exceed Mach 2 and carried air‑to‑air missiles, bombs, and rockets. As a fighter‑bomber and interceptor, it escorted strike packages, dueled MiGs, and hammered ground targets, becoming the workhorse jet of U.S. air power over Vietnam.

Cluster Bomb Units (CBU series)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Various U.S. contractors

Various U.S. contractors Year introduced: 1960

1960 Type: Air-delivered cluster munition

CBU series cluster bombs released dozens or hundreds of submunitions over wide areas, shredding trucks, artillery sites, and troop concentrations. Used heavily along the Ho Chi Minh Trail and in large battles, they multiplied a single aircraft’s killing power across an entire grid square.

M79 Grenade Launcher

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Year introduced: 1961

1961 Type: Single-shot grenade launcher

Nicknamed the ‘blooper,’ the M79 fired 40x46mm low‑velocity grenades to about 350 yards. It let infantry lob explosive, smoke, or buckshot rounds over cover and into tree lines, filling the gap between hand grenades and mortars and making ambushes or defensive positions far more lethal.

RPG-7

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Bazalt and others

Bazalt and others Year introduced: 1961

1961 Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher

The RPG‑7 fired reusable 40mm rockets with HEAT or fragmentation warheads. Effective against vehicles, bunkers, and low‑flying helicopters out to about 200–300 yards, it became a trademark VC and NVA ambush weapon, often knocking out armored vehicles and inflicting severe casualties.

M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / others

Hughes Aircraft / others Year introduced: 1963

1963 Type: Disposable rocket launcher

The M72 Light Anti‑Tank Weapon was a single‑use 66mm rocket that infantry could carry slung like a tube. With an effective anti‑armor range of about 200 yards, it gave small units a portable answer to bunkers, light vehicles, and fortified positions without needing crew‑served guns.

AC-47 Spooky

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Douglas Aircraft Company

Douglas Aircraft Company Year introduced: 1965

1965 Type: Gunship aircraft

The AC‑47 converted C‑47 transports into side‑firing gunships armed with three 7.62mm miniguns. Orbits over friendly positions created a curtain of tracers, with the ability to pour thousands of rounds per minute onto attacking forces, saving countless outposts and patrol bases from being overrun.

M16A1 Rifle

zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt / U.S. Government

Colt / U.S. Government Year introduced: 1967

1967 Type: Assault rifle

The M16A1 became the standard U.S. infantry rifle in Vietnam, firing 5.56x45mm from a 20‑round magazine in semi‑ or full‑auto. With an effective range of roughly 500 yards and lightweight ammo, it let troops carry more firepower on long patrols, reshaping small‑unit tactics.

M551 Sheridan

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Motors

General Motors Year introduced: 1967

1967 Type: Airborne light tank

The M551 Sheridan was a lightweight aluminum tank armed with a 152mm gun/launcher capable of firing HE rounds and Shillelagh missiles. With a top road speed over 40 mph, it gave armored reconnaissance units in Vietnam a highly mobile direct‑fire weapon against bunkers and strongpoints.

AH-1G Cobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter

Bell Helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Type: Attack helicopter

The AH‑1G Cobra was the first purpose‑built U.S. attack helicopter, armed with 7.62mm miniguns, 40mm grenade launchers, and 2.75‑inch rockets. Slim and fast at over 170 mph, it escorted transport helicopters, broke ambushes, and provided devastating close air support in dense jungle battles.

AC-130 Spectre

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr

Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Lockheed / U.S. Air Force

Lockheed / U.S. Air Force Year introduced: 1968

1968 Type: Heavy gunship aircraft

The AC‑130 Spectre added 20mm cannon, 40mm Bofors, and later 105mm howitzers to a side‑firing C‑130 airframe. Flying night orbits with advanced sensors, it could surgically destroy trucks, bunkers, and troop concentrations along the Ho Chi Minh Trail and around remote outposts.