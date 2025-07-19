Longest Reach Rifle in Israeli Service: U.S. TAC-50 Hits Targets 6,561 ft Away

Key Points
-
Small arms employed by the IDF span a number of countries with many of these manufactured domestically
-
Israel Weapons Industries (IWI) produces weapons like the Tavor, Galil, Negev, and Jericho that have become standard across IDF combat units
-
American-made Browning machine guns and Colt rifles are other options for the IDF as well
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)
Israel’s recent conflict with Iran has put a global spotlight on its armed forces and how they operate. Major military assets were on full display as the two nations exchanged airstrikes and rocket salvos across national borders, revealing the speed, coordination, and reach of Israel’s defense strategy. But beyond missiles and airpower, much of the IDF’s strength comes from the ground up—anchored by the small arms and infantry weapons that are used across IDF combat units.
These small arms employed by the IDF span a number of countries with many of these manufactured domestically. Israel Weapons Industries (IWI) is central to the effort. IWI weapons like the Tavor, Galil, Negev, and Jericho have become standard across all combat units. Outside of these, American-made Browning machine guns and Colt rifles are options as well. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the whole IDF arsenal of small arms.
To determine the guns used by the Israel Defense Forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
Here is a look at the guns used by the Israel Defense Forces:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
Browning M1919
- Weapon type: Medium machine gun
- Year entered service: 1919
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Motors / Rock Island Arsenal
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 250-round fabric belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; belt-fed; air-cooled
- Maximum effective range: 4500 ft.
M2 Browning
- Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
- Year entered service: 1921
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metalic link belt
- Firing action: Automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
- Maximum effective range: 6550 ft.
Browning Hi-Power / FN GP35
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1935
- Country of origin: Belgium
- Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 7.65x21mm parabellum, .357 SIG, 13-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Short recoil-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 131 ft.
Kalashnikov AK-47
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1949
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
IWI UZI
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1950
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine
- Firing action: Open-bolt; blowback
- Maximum effective range: 400 ft.
Remington M870
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1950
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action repeating
- Maximum effective range: 120 ft.
Beretta Model 1951
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1951
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; 7.65x21mm parabellum, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breech; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
Fabrique Nationale FN MAG
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1958
- Country of origin: Belgium
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Various, metal-link belt fed
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; automatic fire only
- Maximum effective range: 3937 ft.
Kalashnikov AKM
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1959
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; automatic
- Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.
M14 Rifle
- Weapon type: Battle rifle
- Year entered service: 1959
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt, selective fire
- Maximum effective range: 1509 ft.
M79
- Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1961
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Various contractors
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
- Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
- Maximum effective range: 1150 ft.
Colt M16
- Weapon type: Infantry assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1800 ft.
M72 LAW
- Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
- Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.
Colt CAR-15 Commando
- Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1320 ft.
Saco Mk 19
- Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
- Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
- Maximum effective range: 4500 ft.
Colt / AAI M203
- Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 480 ft.
Kalashnikov PKM
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Russian, 100-, 200- or 250-round belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3280 ft.
BGM-71 TOW
- Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
- Firing action: Tube-launched; optically-tracked; wire-guided
- Maximum effective range: 12303 ft.
Ingram MAC-10 (M10)
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
IWI Galil ARM / SAR
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1973
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm; 7.62×51,,, 25-, 35- or 50-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1804 ft.
Mossberg Model 590
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1975
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action slide
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
M47 Dragon
- Weapon type: Portable wire-guided anti-tank missile system
- Year entered service: 1975
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Raytheon / McDonnell Douglas
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 140mm, Single-shot, single use
- Firing action: Single-shot, line-of-sight, hollow charge
- Maximum effective range: 246 ft.
Heckler & Koch P11
- Weapon type: Underwater pistol
- Year entered service: 1976
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x36mm Special, 5-rounds total (one round per barrel)
- Firing action: Electrically-actuated system
- Maximum effective range: 50 ft.
IMI B-300
- Weapon type: Reusable anti-tank rocket system
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 82mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1312 ft.
IWI Mini-UZI
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 20-, 25- or 30-round box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback-operation
- Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
Barrett M82
- Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1850 ft.
Armsel Striker
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic shotgun
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: South Africa
- Manufacturer: Armsel / Sentinel Arms / Reutech Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7- or 12-round revolving cylinder magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; rotating cylinder
- Maximum effective range: 65 ft.
Glock 17
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Glock
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- and 33-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Recoil-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz)
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3280 ft.
IMI MAPATS
- Weapon type: Man-portable anti-tank missile system
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 156mm, Single-shot, reusable launch tube
- Firing action: Laser-guided, tube-launched
- Maximum effective range: 16400 ft.
Saab Bofors AT4-CS Light Anti-Armor Weapon
- Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor system
- Year entered service: 1985
- Country of origin: Sweden
- Manufacturer: Saab Bofors Dynamics
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single shot
- Firing action: Expendable self-contained rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
Remington M24 SWS
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 2624 ft.
Glock 19
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Glock
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
- Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
TCI M89SR
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Technical Consultants International
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 3280 ft.
IWI Jericho 941
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 9- or 13-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Short recoil; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 197 ft.
Stoner SR-25
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.
Colt M4A1 SOPMOD
- Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
- Year entered service: 1993
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1968 ft.
Colt M4
- Weapon type: Assault carbine
- Year entered service: 1994
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.
IWI Galil MAR
- Weapon type: Compact assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1995
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
IWI Galil Marksman Assault Rifle Mark 1
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1312 ft.
IWI Negev
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1997
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; selective-fire
- Maximum effective range: 3280 ft.
Rafael SPIKE
- Weapon type: Shoulder-fired, anti-tank, guided missile launcher
- Year entered service: 1997
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 170mm, Single shot
- Firing action: Automatic self-guidance; reusable launcher
- Maximum effective range: 10000 ft.
Dynamit Noble MATADOR
- Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 2000
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel Defense / Rafael Advanced Defence Systems
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1600 ft.
H-S Precision HTR
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2000
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: H-S Precision
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.
McMillan TAC-50
- Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2000
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Maximum effective range: 6561 ft.
General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL
- Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
- Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 5600 ft.
IWI TAR-21 (Tavor)
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1805 ft.
IWI Galil ACE
- Weapon type: Battle rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 25- or 35-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1650 ft.
IWI X95 (Micro-Tavor)
- Weapon type: Compact bullpup assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1247 ft.
Barrett MRAD (Multi-role adaptive design)
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper
- Year entered service: 2012
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4800 ft.
Remington MSR
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 2013
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Maximum effective range: 4920 ft.
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.