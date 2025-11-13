S&P 500
6,742.70
-1.67%
Dow Jones
47,534.00
-1.63%
Nasdaq 100
24,982.80
-2.23%
Russell 2000
2,383.46
-2.80%
FTSE 100
9,758.60
-1.50%
Nikkei 225
50,143.00
-2.51%
Stock Market Live November 13: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed as the Government Reopens

Military

The Soldier’s Toolkit: The Top Tier Firearms Used by the US Army

Quick Read

  • The Army (US Army) introduced the M7 carbine and M250 squad automatic weapon in 2025 using SIG Sauer’s new 6.8x51mm ammunition.
  • The Army replaced the Beretta M9 pistol with the SIG Sauer P320 starting in 2014.
  • The Browning M2 heavy machine gun has remained in Army service since 1921.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Chris Lange
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Soldier’s Toolkit: The Top Tier Firearms Used by the US Army

© Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The modern U.S. Army arsenal is the product of decades of battlefield refinement. From the reliable M4A1 carbine to the latest introductions from SIG Sauer, it stands as one of the most versatile and combat-tested weapons collections in the world. Every small arm fielded by U.S. forces endures rigorous testing long before it reaches the front lines, and those that pass have proven themselves worthy of the Army’s exacting standards.

U.S. soldiers train extensively with these select weapons to build proficiency across the board. Some pursue advanced specialization in sniper or reconnaissance roles, but for all, small-arms training reflects the discipline and precision that define the Army’s approach to combat readiness.

At the tip of the spear, the most skilled soldiers advance into elite special operations units, where mastery of these weapons becomes second nature. The Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, and Delta Force come to mind for these units (High Stakes and High Caliber: The TAC-50’s Role in Navy SEAL Strategy). However, 24/7 Wall St. is just looking at the standard-issue small arms from the U.S. Army today.

To determine the guns currently used by the U.S. Army, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ordered the guns chronologically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the small arms used by the U.S. Army:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Forces. American Military
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

33. M250 (XM250)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) / light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2025
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 50-round disintegrating belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,500 ft.

32. M7 (XM5)

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Modular assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 2025
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt, selective fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,700 ft.

31. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)

User:Reise Reise / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Trigger-actuated
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

30. SIG-Sauer P320

SigP320FullSize by TexasWarhawk
SigP320FullSize (CC BY-SA 4.0) by TexasWarhawk
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, .357 SIG, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 10-, 14- or 17-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breach; striker-fire; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

29. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2013
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

28. APC9

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Modular personal defense weapon
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: Brugger and Thomet
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, .40 S&W, .45 ACP, 15-, 20-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Straight Blowback; closed-bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 330 ft.

27. Kel-Tec KSG

westtexasfish / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Pump-action bullpup shotgun
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Kel-Tec CNC Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, Twin 6-shot internal tube magazine
  • Firing action: Manual pump-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

26. M2010 ESR

Tac50white1 by MathKnight
Tac50white1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 3,935 ft.

25. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2010
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Double-action; single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

24. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

23. Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

22. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2007
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

21. Heckler & Koch HK 416

Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

20. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

19. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

18. FGM-148 Javelin

U.S. Army soldier or employee/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
  • Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
  • Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

17. Colt M4

Colt... by Jackolmos
Colt... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jackolmos
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

16. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

15. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

14. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr
  • Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

13. Saab Bofors AT4-CS Light Anti-Armor Weapon

davric, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor system
  • Year entered service: 1985
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Manufacturer: Saab Bofors Dynamics
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single shot
  • Firing action: Expendable self-contained rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

12. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

11. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D

UA soldiers training with M141 02 by u0410u0440u043cu0456u044fInform
UA soldiers training with M141 02 (CC BY 4.0) by u0410u0440u043cu0456u044fInform
  • Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

10. FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
  • Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

9. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

8. Mossberg Model 590

Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun by Samurai_Chad
Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun (BY 4.0) by Samurai_Chad
  • Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
  • Firing action: Pump-action slide
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

7. Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2

Public Domain / US Army

  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
  • Firing action: Tube-launched; optically tracked; wire-guided
  • Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.

6. Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

5. Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1967
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
  • Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

4. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

3. Colt M16

Vadimborkin / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Infantry assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

2. M72 LAW

ZiaLater, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

1. Browning M2

UA M2 Browning 1 by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
  • Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

From M16s to SCARs: These Iconic Guns Define the US Navy SEALs
Chris Lange | Sep 8, 2025

From M16s to SCARs: These Iconic Guns Define the US Navy SEALs

The US Navy SEALs have built their reputation as one of the most elite Special Forces units in the world,…
Army Rangers’ Most Trusted Guns, From Vietnam to Modern Day Special Ops
Chris Lange | Sep 11, 2025

Army Rangers’ Most Trusted Guns, From Vietnam to Modern Day Special Ops

For the US Army Rangers, the small arms that they use throughout their operations define their elite status and overall…
TAC-338 Sniper Rifle Delivers Delta Force Accuracy Beyond a Mile
Chris Lange | Sep 13, 2025

TAC-338 Sniper Rifle Delivers Delta Force Accuracy Beyond a Mile

Delta Force operators are known as the best of the best, and the weapons they employ cannot be anything but…
The Navy SEALs’ TAC-338: The Precision Rifle Used in Hostage Rescues
Chris Lange | Oct 15, 2025

The Navy SEALs’ TAC-338: The Precision Rifle Used in Hostage Rescues

When hostage scenarios necessitate an overwatch or standoff precision shot, U.S. Navy SEALs have a number of weapons at their…
Delta Force Upgrades: The Cutting-Edge Systems Powering Modern Raids
Chris Lange | Sep 29, 2025

Delta Force Upgrades: The Cutting-Edge Systems Powering Modern Raids

As one of the most elite Special Forces units in the world, Delta Force stays on the cutting-edge of technology…
This McMillan TAC-338 Outguns Almost Every Sniper Rifle in the World
Chris Lange | Aug 12, 2025

This McMillan TAC-338 Outguns Almost Every Sniper Rifle in the World

For the Delta Force, long-range precision can make the difference between mission success and failure. This is exactly what the…
Compact, Reliable, Lethal: The Small Arms That Make the Green Berets Elite
Chris Lange | Sep 10, 2025

Compact, Reliable, Lethal: The Small Arms That Make the Green Berets Elite

The Green Berets have built a reputation as masters of unconventional warfare since their inception in the early 1950s. This…
Green Berets Still Rely on a 100-Year-Old Machine Gun—See the 40+ Weapons They Use
Chris Lange | Jun 28, 2025

Green Berets Still Rely on a 100-Year-Old Machine Gun—See the 40+ Weapons They Use

Since their inception in the 1950s at Fort Bragg, the US Army’s Green Berets have been one of the most…
The Army Rangers’ M249 SAW Delivers Nonstop Suppression Fire
Chris Lange | Oct 16, 2025

The Army Rangers’ M249 SAW Delivers Nonstop Suppression Fire

From ambushes to raids, the FN M249 SAW has become a workhorse for Army Ranger strike teams. The M249 SAW…

Top Gaining Stocks

LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,511,789
+$2.06
+4.74%
$45.37
Cisco Systems
CSCO Vol: 38,897,426
+$3.15
+4.26%
$77.11
Dow
DOW Vol: 13,724,170
+$0.82
+3.70%
$23.00
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 1,002,640
+$7.73
+3.63%
$220.64
Ball
BALL Vol: 1,856,234
+$1.56
+3.35%
$48.03

Top Losing Stocks

Corning
GLW Vol: 7,441,063
-$7.51
8.44%
$81.50
Disney
DIS Vol: 34,731,062
-$9.71
8.32%
$106.94
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 27,457,989
-$2.84
7.49%
$35.07
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,619,307
-$21.04
7.43%
$262.22
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 94,860,060
-$31.35
7.28%
$399.25