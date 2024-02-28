15 American Military Guns of the Future

American military culture is inherently linked to the firearms that defined different historical periods. In the Revolutionary War era muskets were instrumental in asserting American independence. The Civil War witnessed the rise of rifled barrels, improving accuracy and range, allowing for new tactics on the battlefield. A new type of soldier was born in World War II, the sniper, which used rifles with superior range to take out targets from a far. As small arms continue to be innovated with this new era, it will be interesting to see what guns define this age. (These are the longest range sniper rifles used by militaries around the world.)
To identify the American military guns of the future, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.
The IXI-EW Dronekiller is one of the newest weapons to enter service and it has a specific objective to accomplish as its name suggests. The Dronekiller can disable drones on up to 7 frequencies and is lethal up to 1,000 meters. The gun is compact, lightweight, and can be deployed by ground forces in a range of operational situations.
The XM5, developed by SIG-Sauer, is an evolution of the AR-15. It is expected to enter U.S. military service in 2025 under the designation M5. It is chambered for a 6.8x51mm SIG Fury round with a 20-round detachable box magazine, and it can be equipped with various optics for whatever operational need may be. (These are the 26 guns in the U.S. Army arsenal.)
Some of these guns mentioned may already be in service, but their addition was within the last few years. Others are still being manufactured or tested, waiting approval to enter service.
Here is a look at the American guns of the future:
Browning X-Bolt
- Type: Bolt-action rifle
- Year introduced: 2023
- Manufacturer: Browning Firearms Company
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed: 223 Rem, 243 Win, 204 Ruger; 5- or 10-round detachable rotary magazine
IXI-EW Dronekiller
- Type: Man-portable counter drone system
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: IXI-EW
- Firing action: Electronic
- Caliber and feed: N/A; N/A
K&M M17S
- Type: Bullpup semi-automatic rifle
- Year introduced: 2022
- Manufacturer: K&M Arms
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, gas-operated, rotating bolt system
- Caliber and feed: 5.56mm, .330 Blackout, 7.62mm, .308 Win; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
Kel-Tec P50
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 2021
- Manufacturer: Kel-Tec
- Firing action: Straight blowback, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed: 5.7x28mm; 50-round detachable box magazine
Mossberg MC2c
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: Mossberg
- Firing action: Semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed: 9mm; 10-, 14-, or 16-round detachable box magazine
Remington V3 Tactical
- Type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Firing action: Manually-actuated pump-action slide system
- Caliber and feed: 12-gauge; 6+1 round tube
Ruger SFAR
- Type: Semi-automatic rifle
- Year introduced: 2022
- Manufacturer: Ruger
- Firing action: Semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed: .308 Win, 7.62mm NATO; 20-round detachable box magazine
M250 (XM250)
- Type: Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) / light machine gun
- Year introduced: 2025
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Firing action: Gas-operated, full-automatic
- Caliber and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury; 50-round disintegrating belt
M5 (XM5)
- Type: Modular assault carbine
- Year introduced: 2025
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston, rotating bolt, selective fire
- Caliber and feed: 6.8x51mm SIG Fury; 20-round detachable box magazine
MG338
- Type: Light machine gun
- Year introduced: 2020
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston, full automatic
- Caliber and feed: .338 Norma Magnum; 50-round disintegrating belt
MPX Copperhead
- Type: Pistol caliber carbine / personal defense weapon
- Year introduced: 2022
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Firing action: Gas-operated, gas-piston, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed: 9mm Luger; 10- or 20-round detachble box magazine
Echelon
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 2023
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, striker-fired, captive recoil
- Caliber and feed: 9mm; 17- or 20-round detachable box magazine
Hellcat Pro
- Type: Compact semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 2022
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Firing action: Semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed: 9mm; 15-round detachable box magazine
Hellion
- Type: Semi-automatic bullpup rifle
- Year introduced: 2022
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, gas-operated
- Caliber and feed: 5.56mm; 10- or 30-round detachable box magazine
Weatherby Model 307
- Type: Bolt-action rifle
- Year introduced: 2023
- Manufacturer: Weatherby
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed: Various; 3+1 or 5+1 round tube
URGENT – New Seats Available (sponsored)
Top financial advisors are now accepting new clients for 2024! Finding the right advisor can be the difference between retiring early, or working forever. Don’t waste a moment matching with the right advisor for you. Every moment today can mean riches tomorrow, with the right advisor by your side.
Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.