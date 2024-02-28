15 American Military Guns of the Future

American military culture is inherently linked to the firearms that defined different historical periods. In the Revolutionary War era muskets were instrumental in asserting American independence. The Civil War witnessed the rise of rifled barrels, improving accuracy and range, allowing for new tactics on the battlefield. A new type of soldier was born in World War II, the sniper, which used rifles with superior range to take out targets from a far. As small arms continue to be innovated with this new era, it will be interesting to see what guns define this age. (These are the longest range sniper rifles used by militaries around the world. )

To identify the American military guns of the future, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

The IXI-EW Dronekiller is one of the newest weapons to enter service and it has a specific objective to accomplish as its name suggests. The Dronekiller can disable drones on up to 7 frequencies and is lethal up to 1,000 meters. The gun is compact, lightweight, and can be deployed by ground forces in a range of operational situations.

The XM5, developed by SIG-Sauer, is an evolution of the AR-15. It is expected to enter U.S. military service in 2025 under the designation M5. It is chambered for a 6.8x51mm SIG Fury round with a 20-round detachable box magazine, and it can be equipped with various optics for whatever operational need may be.

Some of these guns mentioned may already be in service, but their addition was within the last few years. Others are still being manufactured or tested, waiting approval to enter service.

Here is a look at the American guns of the future: