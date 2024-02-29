The 2000s were a defining era for the U.S. military, with invasions in Afghanistan and Iraq leading to the U.S. Global War on Terror. During this time, the U.S. military was seeking to outfit its soldiers with the most advanced gear and small arms available to effectively take out terrorists. The guns introduced and used during this time would ultimately reflect the main tactics used by U.S. Armed Forces in these wars. (These are the 26 guns in the U.S. Army arsenal.)
Out of the types of guns introduced in this decade, perhaps the most prevalent were the sniper rifle or anti-materiel rifle. A variety of these rifles were introduced, along with assault carbines and designated marksmen rifles, all of which would go on to define the U.S. military during these years.
To identify American military guns introduced in the 2000s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.
The Barrett M107 is one example of the anti-materiel rifles that came out during this decade. Introduced in 2008, the M107 is chambered for .50 caliber rounds (12.7x99mm NATO rounds) with a 10-round detachable box magazine. It is designed to take out materiel targets but can also be used in an anti-personnel capacity.
Separately, the MPS AA-12, otherwise known as the “Sledgehammer”, entered service in 2005 as an assault combat shotgun. Chambered for 12-gauge rounds, this shotgun can be equipped with an 8-round detachable box magazine or a 20-to-32 round drum. The Sledgehammer is especially effective in urban combat zones and when breaching doors or storming buildings. (These are the 34 firearms used regularly by the U.S. military.)
Here is a look at 30 American military guns from the 2000s:
AIC Mag-Fed 20mm
- Type: Anti-materiel rifle
- Year introduced: 2008
- Manufacturer: Anzio Ironworks Corporation
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
- Caliber and feed 14.5mm, 20mm Vulcan, Anzio 20-50; Single-shot or 3-round detachable box magazine
Barrett M107
- Type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 2008
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO); 10-round detachable box magazine
Barrett REC7
- Type: Assault carbine
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, gas-operated piston
- Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO, 6.8 SPC; 30-round detachable box magazine
FERFRANS SOAR
- Type: Assault carbine
- Year introduced: 2004
- Manufacturer: FERFRANS
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, direct impingement system
- Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO, .223 Remington; 20-, 30- or 90-round detachable box magazine
Five-seveN
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Firing action: Delayed blowback, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 5.7x28mm; 10-, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
FN Mk 46 / Mk 48
- Type: Light weight machine gun
- Year introduced: 2003
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Firing action: Gas-operated, open bolt, full-automatic
- Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62×51 NATO; Disintegrating belt
FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- Type: Modular automatic assault rifle
- Year introduced: 2009
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO; 20- or 30-round box magazine
H-S Precision HTR
- Type: Sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: H-S Precision
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Caliber and feed .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum; 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine
Intervention
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 2001
- Manufacturer: CheyTac
- Firing action: Manually-actuated turn-bolt-action
- Caliber and feed .408 CheyTac, .375 CheyTac; 7-round detachable box magazine
Kel-Tec PF-9
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 2006
- Manufacturer: Kel-Tec
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, double action, recoil-operated, locked breech
- Caliber and feed 9x19mm Parabellum; 7-round detachable box magazine
M110 SASS
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed 7.62x51mm NATO; 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
M32 MGL
- Type: Six-shot grenade launcher
- Year introduced: 2006
- Manufacturer: Milkor
- Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
- Caliber and feed 40x46mm; Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year introduced: 2008
- Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed 7.62x51mm NATO; 20-round detachable box magazine
M4 MWS
- Type: Carbine rifle
- Year introduced: 2004
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO; 30-round detachable box
M4-Type
- Type: Assault carbine
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: Bushmaster Firearms International
- Firing action: Gas-operated rotating bolt, semi-automatic or selective-fire
- Caliber and feed .223 Remington, 5.56x45mm NATO, 6.8mm Remington SPC, 7.62x39mm; 26- or 30-round detachable box magazine
Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year introduced: 2004
- Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 7.62x51mm NATO; 20-round detachable box magazine
Mk 47 Striker AGL
- Type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Year introduced: 2006
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics
- Firing action: Short-recoil, belt-fed
- Caliber and feed 40x53mm; Belt
MPS AA-12 (Sledgehammer)
- Type: Assault combat shotgun
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: Military Police Systems
- Firing action: Selective-fire, gas-operated, locked breech
- Caliber and feed 12-gauge; 8-round detachable box, 20- or 32-round drum
Navy Mk 12 SPR
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year introduced: 2002
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament / Colt Manufacturing / ArmaLite
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed 5.56x45mm NATO; 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
PDW
- Type: Compact assault rifle
- Year introduced: 2006
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Caliber and feed 6x35mm; 30-round detachable box magazine
PSRL-1 (RPG-7)
- Type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Year introduced: 2009
- Manufacturer: AirTronic
- Firing action: Rocket propelled grenade
- Caliber and feed 40mm; Single-shot, reusable launch tube
Ruger SR
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 2007
- Manufacturer: Ruger
- Firing action: Short-recoil, locked breech, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed 9x19mm Parabellum, .40 S&W, .45 ACP; 9-,10-,15-, or 17-round detachable box magazine
Ruger SR-556
- Type: Semi-automatic rifle
- Year introduced: 2009
- Manufacturer: Ruger
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
- Caliber and feed .223 Remington, 5.56x45mm NATO, 6.8mm Remington SPC; 30-round detachable box magazine
Smith & Wesson Model 500
- Type: Six-shot revolver
- Year introduced: 2003
- Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
- Firing action: Hammer with rotating cylinder, double-action
- Caliber and feed 12.7mm (.50 caliber); 5-round rotating cylinder
Springfield XD(M)
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year introduced: 2006
- Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
- Firing action: Striker-fired, semi-automatic, short recoil-operated
- Caliber and feed 9x19mm Parabellum, .40 S&W, .45 ACP; Detachable box magazine
Stealth Recon Scout A1 (SRS-A1)
- Type: Bullpup bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 2008
- Manufacturer: Desert Tactical Arms
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
- Caliber and feed .308 Winchester, .338 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum; 5-, 6- or 7-round detachable box magazine
TAC-338
- Type: Sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
- Caliber and feed .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum; 5-round magazine
TAC-416
- Type: Anti-materiel rifle
- Year introduced: 2005
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Firing action: Manual bolt-action, single-shot
- Caliber and feed .416 Barrett; Single-shot
TAC-50
- Type: Anti-materiel / sniper rifle
- Year introduced: 2000
- Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
- Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
- Caliber and feed .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO); 5-round detachable box magazine
XL79
- Type: Grenade launcher
- Year introduced: 2009
- Manufacturer: Defcom
- Firing action: Breech-loading, double-action
- Caliber and feed 40x46mm; Single-shot
