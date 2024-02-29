The 2000s were a defining era for the U.S. military, with invasions in Afghanistan and Iraq leading to the U.S. Global War on Terror. During this time, the U.S. military was seeking to outfit its soldiers with the most advanced gear and small arms available to effectively take out terrorists. The guns introduced and used during this time would ultimately reflect the main tactics used by U.S. Armed Forces in these wars. (These are the 26 guns in the U.S. Army arsenal. )

Out of the types of guns introduced in this decade, perhaps the most prevalent were the sniper rifle or anti-materiel rifle. A variety of these rifles were introduced, along with assault carbines and designated marksmen rifles, all of which would go on to define the U.S. military during these years.

To identify American military guns introduced in the 2000s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

The Barrett M107 is one example of the anti-materiel rifles that came out during this decade. Introduced in 2008, the M107 is chambered for .50 caliber rounds (12.7x99mm NATO rounds) with a 10-round detachable box magazine. It is designed to take out materiel targets but can also be used in an anti-personnel capacity.

Separately, the MPS AA-12, otherwise known as the "Sledgehammer", entered service in 2005 as an assault combat shotgun. Chambered for 12-gauge rounds, this shotgun can be equipped with an 8-round detachable box magazine or a 20-to-32 round drum. The Sledgehammer is especially effective in urban combat zones and when breaching doors or storming buildings.

Here is a look at 30 American military guns from the 2000s: