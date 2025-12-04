The Guns SEALs Actually Prefer for Long-Range Work

Few rifles in the world have a track record as formidable as the McMillan TAC-50, a weapon that has become synonymous with long-range Navy SEAL marksmanship

Long-range marksmanship is one of the most demanding skills in the SEAL arsenal, and the rifle a sniper brings to the fight can ultimately shape the mission itself

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Long-range marksmanship is one of the most demanding skills in the SEAL arsenal, and the rifle a sniper brings to the fight can ultimately shape the mission itself. Whether the job is counterterrorism, overwatch, or disabling enemy hardware from afar, certain rifles have proven themselves as invaluable over the years and earned a highly favored place in the Navy SEAL toolbox. Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the long-range weapons that SEALs prefer to use..

To determine the longest range guns used by US Navy SEALs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of guns from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to their maximum effective range and have excluded specific types of weapons from this list. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, year introduced, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Few rifles in the world have a track record as formidable as the McMillan TAC-50, a weapon that has become synonymous with long-range Navy SEAL marksmanship. Built for precision and power, the TAC-50 operates as both a sniper rifle and an anti-materiel system, delivering accurate fire at distances beyond 6,500 feet. It’s just one of several long-range weapons inside the SEAL toolbox.

Here is a look at the guns the US Navy Seals prefer for long-range work:

Why Are We Covering This?

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

56. SIG-Sauer P229

Courtesy of Sig Sauer

Weapon type: Semi-automatic concealed-carry security pistol

Semi-automatic concealed-carry security pistol Year entered service: 1993

1993 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: .40 S&W; .357 SIG; .22LR, 12-round detachable box magazine

.40 S&W; .357 SIG; .22LR, 12-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil

Semi-automatic; short recoil Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

55. Colt M1911

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1911

1911 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine

.45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated

Single-action; short recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

54. Heckler & Koch Mk23 Mod 0

Joe Loong / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1996

1996 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 10- or 12-round detachable box magazine

.45 ACP, 10- or 12-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; double-action

Semi-automatic; double-action Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

53. Steyr GB

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1974

1974 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch

Steyr-Daimler-Puch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box

9×19 parabellum, 18-round box Firing action: Delayed-blowback

Delayed-blowback Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

52. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol

Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

51. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation

Military Armament Corporation Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire

Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

50. Heckler & Koch HK P9

Rizuan / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action

Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

49. Smith & Wesson Model 76

Staffan Vilcans / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 14-, 24- or 36-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 14-, 24- or 36-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operated

Blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

48. SIG-Sauer P226

Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun

Semi-automatic handgun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action

Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

47. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

46. Glock 19

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box

9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action

Short-recoil / double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

45. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)

Coati077 / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol

Special forces semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine

.45 ACP, 7-round box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

44. Heckler & Koch HK 45

Ckindel / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 2013

2013 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.45 ACP, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; single-action or double-action (model dependent)

Semi-automatic; single-action or double-action (model dependent) Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

43. Smith & Wesson Model 686

Stephen Z / Flickr

Weapon type: Six-shot revolver

Six-shot revolver Year entered service: 1981

1981 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson

Smith & Wesson Caliber of ammunition and feed: .357 Magnum, .38 Special, 6-round cylinder

.357 Magnum, .38 Special, 6-round cylinder Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder

Double-action, rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 300 ft.

42. Heckler & Koch UMP

Asams10 / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1999

1999 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 10-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 10-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback; closed-bolt

Blowback; closed-bolt Maximum effective range: 328 ft.

41. Heckler & Koch HK MP5SD

Vudhikrai Sovannakran / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Suppressed submachine gun

Suppressed submachine gun Year entered service: 1974

1974 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire

Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire Maximum effective range: 600 ft.

40. Kalashnikov AKSU-74

blinow61 / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated

Gas-operated Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

39. Heckler & Koch HK MP5K

Heckler_&_Koch_MP5.jpg: Samuli Silvennoinenderivative work: Hic et nunc, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1991

1991 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback

Roller-locked delay blowback Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

38. Heckler & Koch HK MP5N

Courtesy of HK-usa.com

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box

9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback

Roller-locked delay blowback Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

37. Heckler & Koch HK 416

Dybdal. / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

36. Kalashnikov AK-47

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1949

1949 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine

7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

35. Colt CAR-15 Commando

Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun

Assault carbine / submachine gun Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt

Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.

34. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004

2004 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises

Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

33. Springfield M14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Year entered service: 1959

1959 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

32. Kalashnikov AK-74

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1978

1978 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

31. Colt M4

Weapon type: Assault carbine

Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994

1994 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms

Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt

Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

30. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

29. NORINCO Type 56

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1956

1956 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: NORINCO

NORINCO Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine

7.62x39mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-actuated; rotating bolt; selective-fire

Gas-actuated; rotating bolt; selective-fire Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

28. Stoner 63 (Universal Combat Weapon)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Modular assault weapon

Modular assault weapon Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Cadillac Gage Company

Cadillac Gage Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

27. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002

2002 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

26. Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle

Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company

Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine

.50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic

Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

25. Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms

Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

24. Colt M16A4

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire

Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

23. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit

Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993

1993 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament

Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

22. Colt M16A2

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense

Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire

Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

21. Heckler & Koch HK G28

Rüdiger Müller / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

20. M86

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan

Harris Gunworks / McMillan Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.

19. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: USMC Armorers

USMC Armorers Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.

18. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

17. Fabrique Nationale FN Minimi

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; selective fire

Gas-operated; selective fire Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

16. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed

Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

15. Remington M24 SWS

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

14. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light weight machine gun

Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003

2003 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed

5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

13. Heckler & Koch HK 417

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

12. Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

11. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: Singapore

Singapore Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore

Chartered Industries of Singapore Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

10. General Electric M134 Minigun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun

Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt

7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed

Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

9. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt

Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

8. Saco M60

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1957

1957 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense

Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt

Gas-operated open bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

7. Saco M60E3

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense

Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt

7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt

Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.

6. Accuracy International Mk 13

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 2017

2017 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine

.300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action

Manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.

5. Accuracy International AW50

Weapon type: Anti-materiel rifle

Anti-materiel rifle Year entered service: 1999

1999 Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Manufacturer: Accuracy International

Accuracy International Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action

Manually-actuated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.

4. McMillan TAC-338

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005

2005 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products

McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

3. SIG-Sauer MG338

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 2020

2020 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Norma Magnum, 50-round disintegrating belt

.338 Norma Magnum, 50-round disintegrating belt Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston; full-automatic fire

Short-stroke gas piston; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 5,580 ft.

2. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

1. McMillan TAC-50

MathKnight, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons