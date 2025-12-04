S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

Military

The Guns SEALs Actually Prefer for Long-Range Work

Quick Read

  • Long-range marksmanship is one of the most demanding skills in the SEAL arsenal, and the rifle a sniper brings to the fight can ultimately shape the mission itself
  • Few rifles in the world have a track record as formidable as the McMillan TAC-50, a weapon that has become synonymous with long-range Navy SEAL marksmanship
By Chris Lange Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Guns SEALs Actually Prefer for Long-Range Work

© Marko Hanzekovic / iStock via Getty Images

Long-range marksmanship is one of the most demanding skills in the SEAL arsenal, and the rifle a sniper brings to the fight can ultimately shape the mission itself. Whether the job is counterterrorism, overwatch, or disabling enemy hardware from afar, certain rifles have proven themselves as invaluable over the years and earned a highly favored place in the Navy SEAL toolbox. Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the long-range weapons that SEALs prefer to use..

To determine the longest range guns used by US Navy SEALs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of guns from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to their maximum effective range and have excluded specific types of weapons from this list. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, year introduced, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Few rifles in the world have a track record as formidable as the McMillan TAC-50, a weapon that has become synonymous with long-range Navy SEAL marksmanship. Built for precision and power, the TAC-50 operates as both a sniper rifle and an anti-materiel system, delivering accurate fire at distances beyond 6,500 feet. It’s just one of several long-range weapons inside the SEAL toolbox.

Here is a look at the guns the US Navy Seals prefer for long-range work:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldiers. US army. USA patch flag on the US military uniform. United States Armed Forces.
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

56. SIG-Sauer P229

Courtesy of Sig Sauer
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic concealed-carry security pistol
  • Year entered service: 1993
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .40 S&W; .357 SIG; .22LR, 12-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

55. Colt M1911

Colt 1911 .45 246524 L DSC 3330 by Judson Guns
Colt 1911 .45 246524 L DSC 3330 (BY-SA 3.0) by Judson Guns
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1911
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

54. Heckler & Koch Mk23 Mod 0

Joe Loong / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 10- or 12-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

53. Steyr GB

Steyr GB by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1974
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
  • Firing action: Delayed-blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

52. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

51. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

50. Heckler & Koch HK P9

Rizuan / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP; 7.65x22mm parabellum, 7- or 9-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; roller-delayed; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

49. Smith & Wesson Model 76

Staffan Vilcans / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1967
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 14-, 24- or 36-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

48. SIG-Sauer P226

Sig Sauer P226 E2 - 10rd Magazine standard in 9mm Remington Home Defense Jacket Hollow Points by Lex0083
Sig Sauer P226 E2 - 10rd Magazine standard in 9mm Remington Home Defense Jacket Hollow Points (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Lex0083
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

47. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

46. Glock 19

Glock 19 by Cory Barnes
Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Glock
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

45. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)

Coati077 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

44. Heckler & Koch HK 45

Ckindel / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 2013
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; single-action or double-action (model dependent)
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

43. Smith & Wesson Model 686

Stephen Z / Flickr

  • Weapon type: Six-shot revolver
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith & Wesson
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .357 Magnum, .38 Special, 6-round cylinder
  • Firing action: Double-action, rotating cylinder
  • Maximum effective range: 300 ft.

42. Heckler & Koch UMP

Asams10 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 10-, 25- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback; closed-bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 328 ft.

41. Heckler & Koch HK MP5SD

Hk MP5 SD6
Vudhikrai Sovannakran / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Suppressed submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1974
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback; select fire
  • Maximum effective range: 600 ft.

40. Kalashnikov AKSU-74

blinow61 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45×39.5mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

39. Heckler & Koch HK MP5K

Heckler_&amp;_Koch_MP5.jpg: Samuli Silvennoinenderivative work: Hic et nunc, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1991
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

38. Heckler & Koch HK MP5N

Courtesy of HK-usa.com

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delay blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

37. Heckler & Koch HK 416

Dybdal. / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable STANAG magazine; 100-round Beta C-Mag
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

36. Kalashnikov AK-47

AK-47 type II noBG by Nemo5576
AK-47 type II noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Nemo5576
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1949
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

35. Colt CAR-15 Commando

SAJ M4 rifle by Boksi
SAJ M4 rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Boksi
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.

34. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

33. Springfield M14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Battle rifle
  • Year entered service: 1959
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

32. Kalashnikov AK-74

Ak74l by u0421u0435u0440u0433u0435u0439 u0421u0430u043du0434u0430u043bu043eu0432
Ak74l (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u0421u0435u0440u0433u0435u0439 u0421u0430u043du0434u0430u043bu043eu0432
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1978
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.45x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

31. Colt M4

Coltm4... by Jackolmos
Coltm4... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jackolmos
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

30. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

29. NORINCO Type 56

Type 56... by ATF.gov, an official site of the U.S. Department of Justice
Type 56... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by ATF.gov, an official site of the U.S. Department of Justice
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1956
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: NORINCO
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm Soviet, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-actuated; rotating bolt; selective-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

28. Stoner 63 (Universal Combat Weapon)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Modular assault weapon
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Cadillac Gage Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

27. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2002
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

26. Barrett M107

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

25. Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

24. Colt M16A4

The M16A4... by Program Executive Office Soldier
The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

23. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
  • Year entered service: 1993
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

22. Colt M16A2

M16A2 noBG by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

21. Heckler & Koch HK G28

Rüdiger Müller / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

20. M86

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .30-06 Springfield, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, 3-, 4-, 5- or 10-round magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,400 ft.

19. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.

18. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

17. Fabrique Nationale FN Minimi

140423-F-LX370-898 by U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK)
140423-F-LX370-898 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK)
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; selective fire
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

16. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

15. Remington M24 SWS

IDF M24 SWS 2018 by Zachi Evenor
IDF M24 SWS 2018 (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

14. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

13. Heckler & Koch HK 417

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

12. Stoner SR-25

Stoner SR-25 by MathKnight
Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

11. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Cis-ultimax-100 by Dracardo
Cis-ultimax-100 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dracardo
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: Singapore
  • Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

10. General Electric M134 Minigun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
  • Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

9. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

8. Saco M60

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1957
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

7. Saco M60E3

M60MG by MarcusBurns
M60MG (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt
  • Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.

6. Accuracy International Mk 13

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2017
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Accuracy International
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .300 Winchester Magnum, 5-round detachable magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 3,940 ft.

5. Accuracy International AW50

Rifle de precisiu00c3u0083u00c2u00b3n Accuracy I... by Contando Estrelas
Rifle de precisiu00c3u0083u00c2u00b3n Accuracy I... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Contando Estrelas
  • Weapon type: Anti-materiel rifle
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Accuracy International
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.

4. McMillan TAC-338

Tac-338 by Dr.bike
Tac-338 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dr.bike
  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
  • Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

3. SIG-Sauer MG338

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2020
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Norma Magnum, 50-round disintegrating belt
  • Firing action: Short-stroke gas piston; full-automatic fire
  • Maximum effective range: 5,580 ft.

2. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

1. McMillan TAC-50

MathKnight, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Anti-material / sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2000
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 6,561 ft.

