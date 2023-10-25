Every Gun in the Modern Israeli Military NatanFlayer / Wikimedia Commons

Israel is amassing its troops on the Gaza border in preparation for what many experts believe will be a protracted military operation in response to a deadly assault by the terrorist group Hamas on Oct. 7 that left over 1,400 Israelis dead. Hamas has also taken over 200 people hostage, including children and the very elderly. What artillery and air strikes are not able to accomplish in Israel’s goal to root out Hamas will be left to the troops on the ground. This will require incredible manpower and even more guns. (These are the national borders on the brink of war.)

Unlike many other nations, Israel manufactures a fair amount of its own small arms and has been doing so for over half a century. With the evolution of its arms industry over the years and the continual march forward of technology, Israeli firearms have only improved over time.

To determine the firearms in the modern Israeli Military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory. We organized the small arms used by the Israeli Defense Force alphabetically. We also included supplementary data from Military Factory regarding the year of introduction, type, country of origin, manufacturer, firing action, maximum effective range, caliber, and feed.

It is worth noting that roughly a third of the firearms on the list are produced in-house by Israeli arms manufacturers, primarily by the company Israel Weapons Industries. While these firearms are manufactured in Israel, they mostly use standardized NATO rounds. Most of the rounds being used are of a smaller caliber, with the exception of heavy machine guns and sniper rifles.

The IWI Galil ACE is one of the newest firearms in the Israeli arsenal, only entering service in 2008. Like many other Israeli-made firearms, the Galil ACE is chambered for the 5.56x45mm NATO or 7.62x51mm NATO rounds, with a maximum effective range of roughly 1,650 feet. It has also been used by multiple other militaries, including Ukraine and South Sudan. (These are the world’s top 20 most elite special forces.)

Another staple of the Israeli arsenal is the IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz), which is an addition to the Galil family of rifles. The original 5.56x45mm NATO chambering for the Galil was altered to accommodate the heavier 7.62x51mm NATO round, which performs better at longer distances. Like other iterations of the Galil, the Galatz is gas-operated with a rotating bolt but was upgraded with a heavy-duty precision barrel, an adjustable folding bipod, and a telescopic sight.

Here is a look at the small arms used by the Israeli Military:

Source: MCCallumPhoto / iStock via Getty Images Browning M1919

> Type: Medium machine gun

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: General Motors / Rock Island Arsenal

> Firing action: Gas-operated; belt-fed; air-cooled

> Caliber & Feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 250-round fabric belt

> Maximum effective range: 4500 ft.

> Year introduced: 1919

Source: zim286 / iStock via Getty Images Colt M16

> Type: Infantry assault rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

> Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box

> Maximum effective range: 1800 ft.

> Year introduced: 1963

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images Colt M4

> Type: Assault carbine

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms

> Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt

> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box

> Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

> Year introduced: 1994

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

> Type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament

> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 1968 ft.

> Year introduced: 1993

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons IMI MAPATS

> Type: Man-portable anti-tank missile system

> Country of origin: Israel

> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

> Firing action: Laser-guided, tube-launched

> Caliber & Feed: 156mm, Single-shot, reusable launch tube

> Maximum effective range: 16400 ft.

> Year introduced: 1984

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

> Type: Submachine gun

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation

> Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire

> Caliber & Feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

> Year introduced: 1970

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons IWI Galil ARM / SAR

> Type: Designated marksman rifle

> Country of origin: Israel

> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm; 7.62×51,,, 25-, 35- or 50-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 1804 ft.

> Year introduced: 1973

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons IWI Galil Marksman Assault Rifle Mark 1

> Type: Designated marksman rifle

> Country of origin: Israel

> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 1312 ft.

> Year introduced: 1996

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons IWI Jericho 941

> Type: Semi-automatic pistol

> Country of origin: Israel

> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

> Firing action: Short recoil; semi-automatic

> Caliber & Feed: 9x19mm parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 9- or 13-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 197 ft.

> Year introduced: 1990

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons IWI Mini-UZI

> Type: Submachine gun

> Country of origin: Israel

> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

> Firing action: Blowback-operation

> Caliber & Feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 20-, 25- or 30-round box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

> Year introduced: 1980

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr Kalashnikov AKM

> Type: Assault rifle

> Country of origin: Soviet Union

> Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories

> Firing action: Gas-operated; automatic

> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box

> Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

> Year introduced: 1959

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M14 Rifle

> Type: Battle rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt, selective fire

> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 1509 ft.

> Year introduced: 1959

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M2 Browning

> Type: Heavy machine gun

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Saco Defense

> Firing action: Automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

> Caliber & Feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metalic link belt

> Maximum effective range: 6550 ft.

> Year introduced: 1921

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M47 Dragon

> Type: Portable wire-guided anti-tank missile system

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Raytheon / McDonnell Douglas

> Firing action: Single-shot, line-of-sight, hollow charge

> Caliber & Feed: 140mm, Single-shot, single use

> Maximum effective range: 246 ft.

> Year introduced: 1975

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M72 LAW

> Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Talley Industries

> Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube

> Caliber & Feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube

> Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.

> Year introduced: 1963

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons M79

> Type: Single-shot grenade launcher

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Various contractors

> Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable

> Caliber & Feed: 40x46mm, Single shot

> Maximum effective range: 1150 ft.

> Year introduced: 1961

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Mossberg Model 590

> Type: Pump-action shotgun

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons

> Firing action: Pump-action slide

> Caliber & Feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine

> Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

> Year introduced: 1975

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Remington MSR

> Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Remington Arms

> Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system

> Caliber & Feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine

> Maximum effective range: 4920 ft.

> Year introduced: 2013

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Saab Bofors AT4-CS Light Anti-Armor Weapon

> Type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor system

> Country of origin: Sweden

> Manufacturer: Saab Bofors Dynamics

> Firing action: Expendable self-contained rocket launcher

> Caliber & Feed: 84mm, Single shot

> Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

> Year introduced: 1985

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Saco Mk 19

> Type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher

> Country of origin: United States

> Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

> Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated

> Caliber & Feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed

> Maximum effective range: 4500 ft.

> Year introduced: 1967