Every Gun in the Modern Israeli Military

NatanFlayer / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

Israel is amassing its troops on the Gaza border in preparation for what many experts believe will be a protracted military operation in response to a deadly assault by the terrorist group Hamas on Oct. 7 that left over 1,400 Israelis dead. Hamas has also taken over 200 people hostage, including children and the very elderly. What artillery and air strikes are not able to accomplish in Israel’s goal to root out Hamas will be left to the troops on the ground. This will require incredible manpower and even more guns. (These are the national borders on the brink of war.)

Unlike many other nations, Israel manufactures a fair amount of its own small arms and has been doing so for over half a century. With the evolution of its arms industry over the years and the continual march forward of technology, Israeli firearms have only improved over time. 

To determine the firearms in the modern Israeli Military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory. We organized the small arms used by the Israeli Defense Force alphabetically. We also included supplementary data from Military Factory regarding the year of introduction, type, country of origin, manufacturer, firing action, maximum effective range, caliber, and feed.

It is worth noting that roughly a third of the firearms on the list are produced in-house by Israeli arms manufacturers, primarily by the company Israel Weapons Industries. While these firearms are manufactured in Israel, they mostly use standardized NATO rounds. Most of the rounds being used are of a smaller caliber, with the exception of heavy machine guns and sniper rifles.

The IWI Galil ACE is one of the newest firearms in the Israeli arsenal, only entering service in 2008. Like many other Israeli-made firearms, the Galil ACE is chambered for the 5.56x45mm NATO or 7.62x51mm NATO rounds, with a maximum effective range of roughly 1,650 feet. It has also been used by multiple other militaries, including Ukraine and South Sudan. (These are the world’s top 20 most elite special forces.)

Another staple of the Israeli arsenal is the IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz), which is an addition to the Galil family of rifles. The original 5.56x45mm NATO chambering for the Galil was altered to accommodate the heavier 7.62x51mm NATO round, which performs better at longer distances. Like other iterations of the Galil, the Galatz is gas-operated with a rotating bolt but was upgraded with a heavy-duty precision barrel, an adjustable folding bipod, and a telescopic sight.

Here is a look at the small arms used by the Israeli Military:

Armsel Striker no background by Rama
Armsel Striker no background (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Rama

Armsel Striker
> Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
> Country of origin: South Africa
> Manufacturer: Armsel / Sentinel Arms / Reutech Defense Industries
> Firing action: Semi-automatic; rotating cylinder
> Caliber & Feed: 12-gauge, 7- or 12-round revolving cylinder magazine
> Maximum effective range: 65 ft.
> Year introduced: 1983

Barrett...M82A1... by Zachi Evenor
Barrett...M82A1... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Zachi Evenor

Barrett M82
> Type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
> Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1850 ft.
> Year introduced: 1982

Barrett-MRAD-sniper-rifle-01 by MathKnight
Barrett-MRAD-sniper-rifle-01 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by MathKnight

Barrett MRAD (Multi-role adaptive design)
> Type: Bolt-action sniper
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
> Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
> Caliber & Feed: .388 Lapua Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7mm Remington Magnum, 10-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 4800 ft.
> Year introduced: 2012

Beretta1951 by Produce
Beretta1951 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Produce

Beretta Model 1951
> Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
> Country of origin: Italy
> Manufacturer: Beretta
> Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breech; semi-automatic
> Caliber & Feed: 9×19 parabellum; 7.65x21mm parabellum, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
> Year introduced: 1951

New Jersey National Guard by The National Guard
New Jersey National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard

BGM-71 TOW
> Type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
> Firing action: Tube-launched; optically-tracked; wire-guided
> Caliber & Feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
> Maximum effective range: 12303 ft.
> Year introduced: 1970

FN Browning... by Dragunova
FN Browning... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dragunova

Browning Hi-Power / FN GP35
> Type: Semi-automatic pistol
> Country of origin: Belgium
> Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Fabrique Nationale
> Firing action: Short recoil-operated; semi-automatic
> Caliber & Feed: 9×19 parabellum, 7.65x21mm parabellum, .357 SIG, 13-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 131 ft.
> Year introduced: 1935

Source: MCCallumPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Browning M1919
> Type: Medium machine gun
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: General Motors / Rock Island Arsenal
> Firing action: Gas-operated; belt-fed; air-cooled
> Caliber & Feed: 7.92x57mm Mauser, 30-06 Springfield, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 250-round fabric belt
> Maximum effective range: 4500 ft.
> Year introduced: 1919

SAJ M4 rifle by Boksi
SAJ M4 rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Boksi

Colt CAR-15 Commando
> Type: Assault carbine / submachine gun
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
> Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 1320 ft.
> Year introduced: 1966

Source: zim286 / iStock via Getty Images

Colt M16
> Type: Infantry assault rifle
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
> Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 1800 ft.
> Year introduced: 1963

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Colt M4
> Type: Assault carbine
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
> Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.
> Year introduced: 1994

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Colt M4A1 SOPMOD
> Type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1968 ft.
> Year introduced: 1993

IDF-Matador-66-IndependenceDay 0054 by MathKnight
IDF-Matador-66-IndependenceDay 0054 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by MathKnight

Dynamit Noble MATADOR
> Type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired rocket launcher
> Country of origin: Germany
> Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel Defense / Rafael Advanced Defence Systems
> Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
> Caliber & Feed: 90mm, Single-shot
> Maximum effective range: 1600 ft.
> Year introduced: 2000

FN MAG white background by FN Herstal
FN MAG white background (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by FN Herstal

Fabrique Nationale FN MAG
> Type: General purpose machine gun
> Country of origin: Belgium
> Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
> Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; automatic fire only
> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Various, metal-link belt fed
> Maximum effective range: 3937 ft.
> Year introduced: 1958

MK47 Striker closeup by Jasonkwe
MK47 Striker closeup (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Jasonkwe

General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL
> Type: Automatic grenade launcher
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: General Dynamics
> Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed
> Caliber & Feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
> Maximum effective range: 5600 ft.
> Year introduced: 2006

Behind the beauty. by Timothy Tsui
Behind the beauty. (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Timothy Tsui

Glock 17
> Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
> Country of origin: Austria
> Manufacturer: Glock
> Firing action: Recoil-operated; semi-automatic
> Caliber & Feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- and 33-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
> Year introduced: 1983

Glock 19 by Cory Barnes
Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes

Glock 19
> Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
> Country of origin: Austria
> Manufacturer: Glock
> Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
> Caliber & Feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
> Year introduced: 1988

IDF Barak 338 - H-S Precision ... by Zachi Evenor
IDF Barak 338 - H-S Precision ... (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor

H-S Precision HTR
> Type: Sniper rifle
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: H-S Precision
> Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
> Caliber & Feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.
> Year introduced: 2000

MAPATS by Natan Flayer
MAPATS (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Natan Flayer

IMI B-300
> Type: Reusable anti-tank rocket system
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
> Caliber & Feed: 82mm, Single-shot
> Maximum effective range: 1312 ft.
> Year introduced: 1980

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

IMI MAPATS
> Type: Man-portable anti-tank missile system
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Laser-guided, tube-launched
> Caliber & Feed: 156mm, Single-shot, reusable launch tube
> Maximum effective range: 16400 ft.
> Year introduced: 1984

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Ingram MAC-10 (M10)
> Type: Submachine gun
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
> Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
> Caliber & Feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
> Year introduced: 1970

IWI 3686 by IWI - Israel Weapon Industries
IWI 3686 (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by IWI - Israel Weapon Industries

IWI Galil ACE
> Type: Battle rifle
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 25- or 35-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1650 ft.
> Year introduced: 2008

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

IWI Galil ARM / SAR
> Type: Designated marksman rifle
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm; 7.62×51,,, 25-, 35- or 50-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1804 ft.
> Year introduced: 1973

IMI-Galil by NatanFlayer
IMI-Galil (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by NatanFlayer

IWI Galil MAR
> Type: Compact assault rifle
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
> Year introduced: 1995

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

IWI Galil Marksman Assault Rifle Mark 1
> Type: Designated marksman rifle
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1312 ft.
> Year introduced: 1996

Galil-Sniper-Galatz-r001 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Galil-Sniper-Galatz-r001 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin

IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz)
> Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 3280 ft.
> Year introduced: 1983

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

IWI Jericho 941
> Type: Semi-automatic pistol
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Short recoil; semi-automatic
> Caliber & Feed: 9x19mm parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 9- or 13-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 197 ft.
> Year introduced: 1990

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

IWI Mini-UZI
> Type: Submachine gun
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Blowback-operation
> Caliber & Feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 20-, 25- or 30-round box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
> Year introduced: 1980

IDF Machineguns by Zachi Evenor
IDF Machineguns (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor

IWI Negev
> Type: Light machine gun
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; selective-fire
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 3280 ft.
> Year introduced: 1997

TAR 21 by Etienne Zajega
TAR 21 (CC BY 2.0) by Etienne Zajega

IWI TAR-21 (Tavor)
> Type: Designated marksman rifle
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 1805 ft.
> Year introduced: 2006

Uzi of the israeli armed forces by Uziel Galishto
Uzi of the israeli armed forces (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Uziel Galishto

IWI UZI
> Type: Submachine gun
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Open-bolt; blowback
> Caliber & Feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 400 ft.
> Year introduced: 1950

MicroTavorX95MARS-white by TheStriker
MicroTavorX95MARS-white (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by TheStriker

IWI X95 (Micro-Tavor)
> Type: Compact bullpup assault rifle
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
> Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1247 ft.
> Year introduced: 2009

AK-47 type II noBG by Nemo5576
AK-47 type II noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Nemo5576

Kalashnikov AK-47
> Type: Assault rifle
> Country of origin: Soviet Union
> Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
> Year introduced: 1949

Source: usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Kalashnikov AKM
> Type: Assault rifle
> Country of origin: Soviet Union
> Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories
> Firing action: Gas-operated; automatic
> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box
> Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.
> Year introduced: 1959

SpB-Museum-artillery-114 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
SpB-Museum-artillery-114 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin

Kalashnikov PKM
> Type: General purpose machine gun
> Country of origin: Soviet Union
> Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories
> Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x54mmR Russian, 100-, 200- or 250-round belt
> Maximum effective range: 3280 ft.
> Year introduced: 1969

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

M14 Rifle
> Type: Battle rifle
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt, selective fire
> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 1509 ft.
> Year introduced: 1959

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

M2 Browning
> Type: Heavy machine gun
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Saco Defense
> Firing action: Automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
> Caliber & Feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metalic link belt
> Maximum effective range: 6550 ft.
> Year introduced: 1921

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

M47 Dragon
> Type: Portable wire-guided anti-tank missile system
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Raytheon / McDonnell Douglas
> Firing action: Single-shot, line-of-sight, hollow charge
> Caliber & Feed: 140mm, Single-shot, single use
> Maximum effective range: 246 ft.
> Year introduced: 1975

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

M72 LAW
> Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Talley Industries
> Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
> Caliber & Feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
> Maximum effective range: 1640 ft.
> Year introduced: 1963

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

M79
> Type: Single-shot grenade launcher
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Various contractors
> Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
> Caliber & Feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
> Maximum effective range: 1150 ft.
> Year introduced: 1961

Tac50white1 by MathKnight
Tac50white1 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight

McMillan TAC-50
> Type: Anti-material / sniper rifle
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
> Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
> Caliber & Feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 5-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 6561 ft.
> Year introduced: 2000

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Mossberg Model 590
> Type: Pump-action shotgun
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
> Firing action: Pump-action slide
> Caliber & Feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
> Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
> Year introduced: 1975

SPIKE ATGM by Dave1185
SPIKE ATGM (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by Dave1185

Rafael SPIKE
> Type: Shoulder-fired, anti-tank, guided missile launcher
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
> Firing action: Automatic self-guidance; reusable launcher
> Caliber & Feed: 170mm, Single shot
> Maximum effective range: 10000 ft.
> Year introduced: 1997

M24 -- Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 by Zachi Evenor
M24 -- Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor

Remington M24 SWS
> Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Remington Arms
> Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 2624 ft.
> Year introduced: 1987

Remington 870 Fieldmaster by Burnyburnout
Remington 870 Fieldmaster (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Burnyburnout

Remington M870
> Type: Pump-action shotgun
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Remington Arms
> Firing action: Pump-action repeating
> Caliber & Feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine
> Maximum effective range: 120 ft.
> Year introduced: 1950

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Remington MSR
> Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Remington Arms
> Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
> Caliber & Feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 4920 ft.
> Year introduced: 2013

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Saab Bofors AT4-CS Light Anti-Armor Weapon
> Type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor system
> Country of origin: Sweden
> Manufacturer: Saab Bofors Dynamics
> Firing action: Expendable self-contained rocket launcher
> Caliber & Feed: 84mm, Single shot
> Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
> Year introduced: 1985

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Saco Mk 19
> Type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
> Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
> Caliber & Feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
> Maximum effective range: 4500 ft.
> Year introduced: 1967

SR-25 sniper rifle in IDF serv... by Zachi Evenor
SR-25 sniper rifle in IDF serv... (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor

Stoner SR-25
> Type: Designated marksman rifle
> Country of origin: United States
> Manufacturer: Knights Armament
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 2625 ft.
> Year introduced: 1990

Israel-06230 - Israel Defence ... by Dennis Jarvis
Israel-06230 - Israel Defence ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dennis Jarvis

TCI M89SR
> Type: Designated marksman rifle
> Country of origin: Israel
> Manufacturer: Technical Consultants International
> Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
> Caliber & Feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
> Maximum effective range: 3280 ft.
> Year introduced: 1988

