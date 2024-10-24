News

This Is the Worst Place to Hide Valuables in Your House

24/7 Insights

  • The common places to hide valuables in your home are obvious. 
  • Burglars know to first look in your kitchen, closet, and locked drawer.
  • Garages and sheds might feel safer, but they are also big targets for would-be thieves. 
For better or worse, storing your valuables in your home can be a mixed bag. You’d love to believe that you have plenty of secure locations around a house that can be used to hide from even the most clever burglar. The challenge is that burglars know all the tricks, so finding the best hiding spots can be difficult. The good news is that we know what ex-burglars think are the best hiding spots and where they are least likely to look when in a home. 

Drawers

Masked burglar stealing money from drawer after breaking into a house
Gatot Adri / Shutterstock.com
A drawer is a common place to look for valuables.

Let’s get this easy one out of the way, as almost every burglar goes to check drawers in a bedroom first. A kitchen is another great place to look in a drawer by a desk or nook, where money will likely be found. 

Under the Mattress

Woman hiding dollar banknotes under mattress in bedroom, closeup. Money savings
New Africa / Shutterstock.com
Hiding money under a mattress is a bad idea.

This is another popular option for hiding valuables, but it’s also one of the most obvious. Don’t hide any valuables under the mattress or the bed, either. 

Portable Safes

Portable safe deposit box with Russian money.
pudiq / Shutterstock.com
It would be best never to hide essential valuables in a portable safe.

While a portable safe might make you feel good about protecting your valuables, a burglar will likely walk out with it. The best alternative is to attach a safe to a floor or wall to protect what’s most important. 

Toilet Tank

top view toilet water tank open for repair, concept: water leaks, plumbing, insurance home handyman.
photosoria / Shutterstock.com
Hiding valuables in a toilet tank is more common than you might think.

Surprisingly, many burglars are likely to look inside your toilet tank, which most people would otherwise think is one of the safest places to hide valuables. Instead, it’s become increasingly obvious as a bad location. 

Closets

A thief in a black mask searches a closet with clothes in search of cash or valuables. Apartment theft. A search of the house. Petty crime
Melnikov Dmitriy / Shutterstock.com
Closets are one of the most common places to hide important valuables.

In another self-explanatory location, closets resemble giant neon lights saying, “Come rob me.” They’re one of the ideal locations for storing valuables, so a burglar will look first at them. 

Kitchen Counter

Leather wallet overflowing with coins on a clean, minimalist kitchen counter. Coins spilling from a leather wallet on a minimalist kitchen surface.
Eez / Shutterstock.com
Valuables on a kitchen counter are often hiding in plain sight.

It won’t come as any surprise that a kitchen, one of the most common rooms on the first floor of a home, is also the first place a burglar will look for purses, wallets, and other valuables in plain view. 

Backyard Shed

gray new shed wood roof door window new modern front
Victor Yarmolyuk / Shutterstock.com
A backyard shed is an easy but obvious place to hide valuables.

According to an ex-burglar, lock your backyard shed and keep valuables out. One burglar noted in this article that they likely have access to any tool that can help them gain access to your shed. 

Locked Drawers

Key in office cabinet drawer lock with a spare key on the keyring
Cagkan Sayin / Shutterstock.com
A locked drawer is a giveaway of something important inside.

Another Reddit burglar quickly mentioned that it became their prime focus whenever they encountered a locked drawer. If you want to lock a drawer in your home, keep valuables away. 

Refrigerator

Open Refrigerator Full Of Juice And Fresh Vegetables In Kitchen
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
It’s not uncommon for refrigerators to hold more than food.

Along with the kitchen counter, a refrigerator might sound like a great place to hide valuables, but it’s surprisingly common. As a result, burglars know right away to look in your fridge for something important. 

Vases

Two decorative ceramic modern round vases with a hole inside on the table in the living room
Chamomile_Olya / Shutterstock.com
Vases are not quite the hiding place most homeowners think.

While vases might be great for decorating, they are bad spots for hiding valuables. Whether it’s jewelry or spare money, just because a vase appears to blend in doesn’t mean a burglar won’t take a look. 

Medicine Cabinet

Man hold medication bottle reading instruction or prescription on packaging. Man looking at bottles from medicine cabinet
Boris023 / Shutterstock.com
Medicine cabinets often hold plenty of valuable medicines.

There is a good chance you won’t have any jewelry or spare cash in a medicine cabinet, but burglars might find something of value they want to leave your home with anyway. 

Garages

Burglar using bolt cutters to cut a door locker into home garage door. Crime insurance concept. Real people. Copy space
ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com
Garages are a common but foolish place to hide valuables.

Everyone knows a garage already has valuables, so hiding additional things of importance isn’t a good idea. Leaving power tools and a vehicle in a garage is okay, but nothing else you value. 

 

 

