This Is the Worst Place to Hide Valuables in Your House Tienuskin / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

The common places to hide valuables in your home are obvious.

Burglars know to first look in your kitchen, closet, and locked drawer.

Garages and sheds might feel safer, but they are also big targets for would-be thieves.

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”

For better or worse, storing your valuables in your home can be a mixed bag. You’d love to believe that you have plenty of secure locations around a house that can be used to hide from even the most clever burglar. The challenge is that burglars know all the tricks, so finding the best hiding spots can be difficult. The good news is that we know what ex-burglars think are the best hiding spots and where they are least likely to look when in a home.

Drawers

Gatot Adri / Shutterstock.com

Let’s get this easy one out of the way, as almost every burglar goes to check drawers in a bedroom first. A kitchen is another great place to look in a drawer by a desk or nook, where money will likely be found.

Under the Mattress

New Africa / Shutterstock.com

This is another popular option for hiding valuables, but it’s also one of the most obvious. Don’t hide any valuables under the mattress or the bed, either.

Portable Safes

pudiq / Shutterstock.com

While a portable safe might make you feel good about protecting your valuables, a burglar will likely walk out with it. The best alternative is to attach a safe to a floor or wall to protect what’s most important.

Toilet Tank

photosoria / Shutterstock.com

Surprisingly, many burglars are likely to look inside your toilet tank, which most people would otherwise think is one of the safest places to hide valuables. Instead, it’s become increasingly obvious as a bad location.

Closets

Melnikov Dmitriy / Shutterstock.com

In another self-explanatory location, closets resemble giant neon lights saying, “Come rob me.” They’re one of the ideal locations for storing valuables, so a burglar will look first at them.

Kitchen Counter

Eez / Shutterstock.com

It won’t come as any surprise that a kitchen, one of the most common rooms on the first floor of a home, is also the first place a burglar will look for purses, wallets, and other valuables in plain view.

Backyard Shed

Victor Yarmolyuk / Shutterstock.com

According to an ex-burglar, lock your backyard shed and keep valuables out. One burglar noted in this article that they likely have access to any tool that can help them gain access to your shed.

Locked Drawers

Cagkan Sayin / Shutterstock.com

Another Reddit burglar quickly mentioned that it became their prime focus whenever they encountered a locked drawer. If you want to lock a drawer in your home, keep valuables away.

Refrigerator

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Along with the kitchen counter, a refrigerator might sound like a great place to hide valuables, but it’s surprisingly common. As a result, burglars know right away to look in your fridge for something important.

Vases

Chamomile_Olya / Shutterstock.com

While vases might be great for decorating, they are bad spots for hiding valuables. Whether it’s jewelry or spare money, just because a vase appears to blend in doesn’t mean a burglar won’t take a look.

Medicine Cabinet

Boris023 / Shutterstock.com

There is a good chance you won’t have any jewelry or spare cash in a medicine cabinet, but burglars might find something of value they want to leave your home with anyway.

Garages

ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com

Everyone knows a garage already has valuables, so hiding additional things of importance isn’t a good idea. Leaving power tools and a vehicle in a garage is okay, but nothing else you value.

Is Your Money Earning the Best Possible Rate? (Sponsor) Let’s face it: If your money is just sitting in a checking account, you’re losing value every single day. With most checking accounts offering little to no interest, the cash you worked so hard to save is gradually being eroded by inflation. However, by moving that money into a high-yield savings account, you can put your cash to work, growing steadily with little to no effort on your part. In just a few clicks, you can set up a high-yield savings account and start earning interest immediately. There are plenty of reputable banks and online platforms that offer competitive rates, and many of them come with zero fees and no minimum balance requirements. Click here to see if you’re earning the best possible rate on your money!