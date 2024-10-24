This Is the Worst Place to Hide Valuables in Your House

24/7 Insights
- The common places to hide valuables in your home are obvious.
- Burglars know to first look in your kitchen, closet, and locked drawer.
- Garages and sheds might feel safer, but they are also big targets for would-be thieves.
For better or worse, storing your valuables in your home can be a mixed bag. You’d love to believe that you have plenty of secure locations around a house that can be used to hide from even the most clever burglar. The challenge is that burglars know all the tricks, so finding the best hiding spots can be difficult. The good news is that we know what ex-burglars think are the best hiding spots and where they are least likely to look when in a home.
Drawers
Let’s get this easy one out of the way, as almost every burglar goes to check drawers in a bedroom first. A kitchen is another great place to look in a drawer by a desk or nook, where money will likely be found.
Under the Mattress
This is another popular option for hiding valuables, but it’s also one of the most obvious. Don’t hide any valuables under the mattress or the bed, either.
Portable Safes
While a portable safe might make you feel good about protecting your valuables, a burglar will likely walk out with it. The best alternative is to attach a safe to a floor or wall to protect what’s most important.
Toilet Tank
Surprisingly, many burglars are likely to look inside your toilet tank, which most people would otherwise think is one of the safest places to hide valuables. Instead, it’s become increasingly obvious as a bad location.
Closets
In another self-explanatory location, closets resemble giant neon lights saying, “Come rob me.” They’re one of the ideal locations for storing valuables, so a burglar will look first at them.
Kitchen Counter
It won’t come as any surprise that a kitchen, one of the most common rooms on the first floor of a home, is also the first place a burglar will look for purses, wallets, and other valuables in plain view.
Backyard Shed
According to an ex-burglar, lock your backyard shed and keep valuables out. One burglar noted in this article that they likely have access to any tool that can help them gain access to your shed.
Locked Drawers
Another Reddit burglar quickly mentioned that it became their prime focus whenever they encountered a locked drawer. If you want to lock a drawer in your home, keep valuables away.
Refrigerator
Along with the kitchen counter, a refrigerator might sound like a great place to hide valuables, but it’s surprisingly common. As a result, burglars know right away to look in your fridge for something important.
Vases
While vases might be great for decorating, they are bad spots for hiding valuables. Whether it’s jewelry or spare money, just because a vase appears to blend in doesn’t mean a burglar won’t take a look.
Medicine Cabinet
There is a good chance you won’t have any jewelry or spare cash in a medicine cabinet, but burglars might find something of value they want to leave your home with anyway.
Garages
Everyone knows a garage already has valuables, so hiding additional things of importance isn’t a good idea. Leaving power tools and a vehicle in a garage is okay, but nothing else you value.
