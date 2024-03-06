10 Mattress Brands to Avoid ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock.com

With so many new mattress brands entering the market over the last decade, it’s hard to know what to buy anymore. What’s worse is that shopping for a new mattress can be a total headache. Overwhelming concerns about making the wrong decision can have disastrous consequences as you sleep. As something you use for hours at a time every single night, finding the right mattress is a must.

The good news is that there are plenty of great mattress brands available today. The problem is that you have to wade through many bad brands to find the ones worth buying. Thankfully, this list has done much of the heavy lifting for you by identifying which mattress brands you should avoid.

With this in mind, we’ll dive right into a ranked list of the worst brands available today.

10. Sleep Innovations

Sleep Innovations claims mattress fame as being one of the primary brands to introduce the idea of a “mattress in a box”. The idea here is that a mattress by a brand like Sleep Innovations helps keep costs down while providing customers with quality options. While Sleep Innovations may be a pioneer in terms of delivery, there is a lot to be desired about overall quality.

Send Sleep Innovations Back

One of the biggest headaches for customers who purchase a Sleep Innovations mattress is its exchange policy. This is something to consider as a primary flag with its mattresses can form humps after a period of use. Without a reasonable or well-explained exchange/warranty policy, customers have been left with no other avenue than complaining online. As one can imagine, having to complain online without a firm solution isn’t ideal for gaining new customers.

9. Oliver & Smith

Oliver & Smith Mattresses is a mattress brand that isn’t likely to be recognizable and that’s okay. As with any mattress brand, you can certainly find positives about Oliver & Smith. However, it takes just a few moments to pop into Reddit or another mattress forum and quickly discover why this brand isn’t worth purchasing. One major flag is that it appears the mattresses made for Oliver & Smith are manufactured by a third party.

Oliver Says No to Smith

It’s difficult to fault any mattress that is made internationally, but Oliver & Smith appears to have an issue with manufacturing. There seems to be a very sharp divide, especially with customers who purchase from Amazon. You may get an Oliver & Smith mattress that is terrific or you may get one you want to return immediately. Amazon reviews quickly highlight issues with both padding and springs on Oliver & Smith mattresses, raising yet another red flag ahead of any purchase.

8. Signature Design by Ashley

One mattress brand worth avoiding is Signature Design by Ashley. While Ashley has a large retail presence promoting its pillow-top mattresses, it’s also one of the most discussed mattress brands online. Unfortunately, these discussions are often not positive. Unsurprisingly, Ashley is the source of frustration as customers report early sagging issues shortly after purchase.

Don’t Go with Ashley

If you have a bad back, Signature Design by Ashley has often been viewed as a strong choice. Its mattresses come with up to 15 inches of height and thickness, so there are positive signs for Ashley mattresses. Where things go wrong are problems with the overall balance of the mattress. It’s easy to start seeing sagging in the middle as it’s the most comfortable position to sleep. The challenge is that if you do start to notice sag, the edges of Ashley mattresses are not nearly as comfortable.

7. Nutan Mattress

When it comes to well-known mattress brands, Nutan Mattress likely isn’t top of mind. However, in the scope of mattress companies you can purchase from today, it’s yet another worth avoiding. As is the case with many of the mattress brands on this list, quick-to-sink is a major culprit. Additionally, reviews often indicate Nutan mattresses are not as comfortable as some other brands, which ties in closely to overall quality.

Responsive Customer Service

The caveat with Nutan Mattress is that its customer service is said to be quite responsive. This is the opposite of many of the mattress brands on this list. Unfortunately, Nutan’s responsiveness comes with a caveat. If you inquire about your warranty, it’s been flagged that Nutan Mattress may give you the runaround in the event you need to make some type of warranty replacement or claim.

6. Novilla

One of the more affordable mattress brands available today, Novilla is often chosen because of its attractive pricing. An equally big concern is that Novilla uses less than truthful marketing language to sell their mattresses. These concerns stem from real-world reviews from customers who have purchased and currently use Novilla mattresses. Reviews from customers using this mattress brand can often be unflattering.

No Mattress For You

While it would go too far to say Novilla mattresses are inherently bad, it’s hard to ignore reports of sagging early in their lifespan. Some buyers have reported sagginess even after a few months of ownership which is a big concern. Another reason to avoid Novilla is its difficult customer service. Customers frequently complain about having their emails ignored when they write to Novilla with any sagginess issues.

5. Restonic

As a mattress brand to avoid, there has to be something notable about Restonic that makes you want to stay away. In this case, the growing concern over Restonic’s materials being lower quality is all the reason you need. It appears as if this concern stems from the company outsourcing production to regional companies. More importantly, Restonic has a difficult reputation for customer service, especially around its warranty.

Rest On a Better Mattress

Unfortunately, one big reason to avoid Restonic is inconsistency with how long its mattresses will last. You can look up one person’s response with whom it lasted for 15 years, while another only got 3 years. It’s because of this that there are concerns about Restonic’s production quality. For the price, you should feel very comfortable purchasing a mattress long-term. The company states that 1.5 inches of wear oftentimes is normal but any mattress that sinks that much is no longer providing you with a good night’s rest.

4. Olee Sleep Store

If you go online and look at reviews for Olee Sleep Store mattresses, the results are either super positive or very negative. The positive reviews tend to lean on overall durability and pressure-relieving for a back. On the other hand, you also have a price point that is quite high to contend with. Price aside, the major downside of Olee Sleep Store and the reason for its low ranking is the absolute lack of customer service. More importantly, good luck finding any warranty info about your purchase.

Olee Yourself to Another Mattress

Anyone looking for a mattress is hoping not to find poking springs. If this is the case, you can skip the Olee Sleep Store mattress completely. Should you happen to try this brand out and decide it’s not for you, good luck getting refunded on any shipping charges. The bottom line is that a lack of supportive customer service for a large purchase such as a mattress is unacceptable.

3. IKEA Morgedal

There is a better-than-good chance that anyone thinking about a mattress purchase isn’t thinking of IKEA. The reality is that the furniture giant is branching into different areas and its Morgedal mattress collection is growing. It should go without saying that IKEA has built up its reputation as a place to shop for well-priced furniture. However, furniture and mattresses are two very different items and one product line being successful doesn’t immediately translate into success for the other.

Sorry IKEA, Stick to Meatballs

In the grand scheme, there is a good chance IKEA will listen to customer feedback and turn around its Morgedal furniture collection. In the meantime, IKEA should probably stop advertising it as the best mattress around for anyone who wants an extra-firm option. What customers online have indicated is that the firmness goes away quite fast and only the middle of the mattress is worth using. The icing on the cake is that IKEA only offers the Morgedal in one size.

2. Beautyrest

If there is one brand that seemingly pops up above all other mattress brands to avoid, it’s Beautyrest. Between feeling too firm or too soft, there is a consensus online that Beautyrest mattresses never hit the right spot. The hard reality is that Beautyrest is a brand that offers great looks, but these looks hide a subpar mattress. What’s worse is that you cannot reliably trust this brand will help you find a good night’s sleep.

No Beautyrest for You

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where a brand with the name “Beautyrest” is a real disappointment. It’s hard to heap any true praise on Beautyrest products between a vinyl smell and extra bounciness. Its customer service is often the source of frustration as is the level of deflation that happens after a few years. Throw in a belief Beautyrest just uses poor quality materials and there is nothing else that needs to be said. Avoid this brand at all costs.

1. MacyBed

Among the lowest-rated mattress brands around, MacyBed is at the top of the list. Unfortunately for MacyBed, it’s the brand that gets the lowest review scores across the internet across all mattress brands. None of this is to say that everyone buys a Macy’s bed and then instantly returns it. However, among all national mattress brands, MacyBed surfaces to the top as a mattress to avoid.

Macy’s Is a No Go

While Macy’s as a brand has a great reputation and a wonderful Thanksgiving parade, its mattresses don’t evoke the same response. When shopping at Macy’s, customers rightfully anticipate MacyBed to deliver a high-end sleep product. The downside of this brand exclusive is there appears to be a craftsmanship issue. Even though MacyBed offers competitive prices, it doesn’t offer a competitive product. You are overpaying for a mattress that seemingly won’t last nearly as long as many of its competitors.

