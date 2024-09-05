This Is How Much Pro Athletes Made in the '40s J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

The 1940s were a turbulent time for sports. Following the United States’ entry into World War II, many male athletes traded the playing field for the battlefield. And this led to the rise of some of the most noted female athletes in history.

But after the smoke settled, professional sports swung back in a big way. And a select few became some of the wealthiest players of their time.

So let’s take a look at the richest athletes of the 1940s.

WWII disrupted much of the sports world in the ‘40s, as many athletes contributed to the war effort.

After the war, many professional athletes earned major salaries.

Hank Greenberg

FPG / Getty Images

Earnings: $100,000

Highlight: First Jewish Baseball Hall of Famer

Hammerin’ Hank

nopparada samrhubsuk / Shutterstock.com

Detroit Tigers player and WW2 vet Hank Greenberg led his team to their first World Series victory in 1945. Beforehand, he missed three seasons after joining the military in WWII. He ended his 13-year career with a .313 batting average and 331 home runs. Greenberg became the first MLB player to score a $100,000 contract.

Joe DiMaggio

Keystone / Getty Images

Earnings: $100,000

Highlight: Three MVP awards

Joltin’ Joe

Unknown author - New York Yankees via tradingcarddb.com / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Baseball Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio is one of the most coveted MLB players in history. In 1941, he earned a hitting streak of fifty-six games. The New York Yankee closed his career with a batting average of .325 and 361 home runs. He even earned celebrity status by marrying Marilyn Monroe. And he scored the American League’s first $100,000 a year contract.

Joe Louis

Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Earnings: $4.6 million

Highlight: World heavyweight champion from 1937 to 1949

The Brown Bomber

Fireeeee / Shutterstock.com

Heavyweight Champion boxer and WWII vet Joe Louis is recognized as one of the most significant African-American athletes in history. Through most of the 1940s, he successfully defended his title 24 times. His total earnings are estimated to have been $4.6 million.

But the fighter was also known to be immensely generous. He donated a large sum of his earnings to family as well as branches of the Armed Forces. This put him in the ring with the IRS and he struggled to pay back taxes. The American hero ended up passing away in debt.

Patty Berg

StephenBridger / iStock via Getty Images

Earnings: $200,000

Highlight: First U.S. Women’s Amateur champion to go pro.

Dynamite

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Patricia “Patty” Berg is one of the most admired female golf players in the sport. In the ‘40s, she won the Women’s Western Open title three times. She also went on to win the first U.S. Women’s National Open in 1946. Before in 1940, she earned a sponsorship deal with the Wilson Sporting Company, even claiming her signature “Patty Berg Golf Clubs.” Moreover, Patty became the first professional golfer to win more than $100,000. Her total earnings throughout her golfing career were estimated at more than $200,000.

Eddie Arcaro

marlenka / iStock via Getty Images

Earnings: $1 million

Highlight: Won more than 4,000 horse races

The Master

cmannphoto / getty images

Eddie Arcaro is one of the most celebrated horse racers in the history of the sport. In 1941, he won the Kentucky Derby with his horse Whirlaway. He also won two Triple Crown races. Arcaro began his career at age 14 after quitting school to become a jockey. In total, he participated in more than 24,092 races and won 4,779 of them.

Why we covered this

ElenaR/Shutterstock.com

Although WW2 rattled the world of sports, many professional athletes rose to fame and fortune. Some even served in the war. We thought all these athletes deserve some recognition. So we put together this guide.

