The Highest Paid Athlete of the '60s Was Earning A Quarter of a Million Dollars

The 1960s were a fantastic era in sports history and a period of both societal and political change. This decade was full of Olympic achievements as well as professional and collegiate sports expansion. Perhaps most notable about the 1960s sports era was that it was the first time American sports started seeing multiple contracts in the six-figure range. Names like Sandy Koufax, Mickey Mantle, and Wilt Chamberlain highlight this list of the highest-paid athletes of the 1960s.

12. Hank Aaron

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Salary: $80,000 per year

Hank Aaron will forever be baseball royalty as the man who broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record. A 25-time All-Star, Hank Aaron was well compensated during the 1960s.

11. Frank Robinson

Bettmann / Bettmann via Getty Images

Salary: $85,000 per year

A 14-time All-Star, Frank Robinson was one of the biggest names in baseball during the 1960s. He more than earned his salary by taking the Baltimore Orioles to their first two World Series titles.

10. Bobby Hull

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Salary: $100,000 per year

Before signing a million-dollar contract in 1972, Bobby Hull, aka “The Golden Jet,” signed a $100,000 annual contract with the World Hockey Association before the Winnipeg Jets merged with the NHL.

9. Oscar Robertson

Maxx Wolfson / Getty Images

Salary: $100,000 per year

Oscar Robertson, who played in the NBA for 14 seasons, was the first player to average a triple-double for a whole season. While his true salary remains debatable, it’s believed he earned six figures per season toward the end of the 1960s.

8. Bart Starr

Joe Kohen / Getty Images

Salary: $100,000 per year

One of the most storied quarterbacks in Green Bay Packer history, Bart Starr, helped the team win the first two Super Bowls. This success helped him command his first six-figure salary.

7. Gordie Howe

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

Salary: $100,000 per year

Gordie Howe played 26 seasons as a central figure in NHL history. His salary was increased to six figures for the 1969-1970 season while playing with the Detroit Red Wings.

6. Yogi Berra

Getty Images / Getty Images

Salary: $100,000 per year

The catcher who became a staple figure in New York Yankee history, Yogi Berra’s salary was a reward for his contributions to the team with which he won 13 World Series.

5. Mickey Mantle

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Salary: $100,000 per year

One of the biggest names in baseball history, Mickey Mantle, is a legend in every sense. A 20-time All-Star and 7-time World Series champion, Mantle earned his salary tenfold.

4. Bill Russell

88007996@N02 / Flickr

Salary: $100,101

After Wilt Chamberlain signed his first $100,000 contract in 1965, Bill Russell demanded that he be the highest-paid star in the NBA, earning one dollar more than Chamberlain.

3. Sandy Koufax

Tim Bradbury / Getty Images

Salary: $125,000

Sandy Koufax, the pitcher who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win multiple World Series titles, deserved every cent of his historic baseball salary of $125,000 annually.

2. Joe Namath

Robin Marchant / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Salary: $427,000 for three years

Joe Namath’s record-breaking contract in 1965 made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. At the time, he quickly became the face of a growing league.

1. Wilt Chamberlain

Bettmann / Getty Images

Salary: ~$250,000 per year

One of the most dominant basketball players in history, Wilt Chamberlain was the first NBA player to command a salary of over $250,000 per year in 1967, making him the highest-paid athlete of the decade.