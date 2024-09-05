This Is How Much the Richest Pro Athletes Made in the '50s Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Today, the top athletes are on par with celebrities. They wear shiny diamonds, drive the most expensive cars and rub elbows with the world’s elites. But when did playing professional sports start making people rich?

Some could argue it can be traced back to the 1950s as televised sports was coming into millions of TV sets and many sports players were landing lucrative endorsement deals with major companies. So let’s take a look at the wealthiest athletes of the 1950s.

Keep in mind, some of these numbers are not adjusted for inflation.

The 1950’s saw a wave of athletes earn fame outside the field.

Some of the wealthiest players of the 1950s include legends like Yogi Bera and Arnold Palmer.

Otto Graham

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Earnings: $25,0000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Otto Graham dominated in the 1950s having led the team to three NFL championships and becoming an NFL Most Valuable Player three times. And with success comes cash. After considering retiring in 1954, the Browns offered him a $25,000 contract to stick around. That was the priciest contract in the NFL back then. By 1959, he was earning a $75,000 salary.

Yogi Bera

nopparada samrhubsuk / Shutterstock.com

Earnings: $65,000

Major League Baseball star Yogi Bera became one of the richest people to swing a bat in 1957. He was pocketing $65,000 a year. At the time, the average American salary was $3,860.

Much of Yogi’s earnings could be attributed to his spokesman’s deal with Yoo-hoo chocolate drink. He was one of the first to pave the way for endorsements in sports.

Willie Mays

Bettmann / Bettmann via Getty Images

Earnings: $75,0000

Before passing away in June 2024, Willie “the Say Hey Kid” Mays was the oldest living Hall of Famer. He kicked off his career in 1954 and went on to play 23 seasons for the MLB. Mays played 26 All-Star games and one World Series in ‘54.

Ted Williams

Brocreative / Shutterstock.com

Earnings: $85,000

Baseball Hall of Famer Ted Williams spent 19 years playing for the Boston Red Sox and played 16 All-Star games. In 1954, he was earning a $85,000 salary.

Joe DiMaggio

Unknown author - New York Yankees via tradingcarddb.com / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Earnings: $100,000

Joe DiMaggio spent a 13-year career playing for the New York Yankees. He was also the face of Mr. Coffee. And did we mention he married Marilyn Monroe at one point? The star player earned a $100,000 salary in 1950 alone.

Rocky Marciano

Keystone / Getty Images

Earnings: $1.7 million

Before Sylvester Stallone put on the gloves and whooped some butt, a man by the name of Rocky Marciano was doing the same in real life. The legendary boxer ended his career with a record 49-0. His total earnings were a combined $1.7 million. And if you’re interested, check out the most expensive boxing PPV matches.

John Madden

Robert B. Stanton / Getty Images

Earnings: $10 million

John Madden is most known for the face of the popular Madden football video games and being a successful coach. But he’s on our list for being a member of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in the 1958 season. Unfortunately, an injury ended his football career. But that didn’t stop him from scoring an estimated yearly $14 million from the Madden franchise alone. He’s also appeared in commercials for Verizon Wireless, Miller Lite, and Outback Steakhouse.

Dave Whelan

Anton Vierietin / Shutterstock.com

Earnings: $210 million

Dave Whelan played professional soccer in the 1950s and ‘60s. Today, he’s considered one of the best and richest soccer players of all time. The English player kicked the ball for Blackburn Rovers and Crewe Alexandra. Today, he owns a chain of grocery stores and has earned a net worth of $210 million.

Gary Player

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Earnings: $640 million

Gary Player is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all-time and he’s a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Since going pro in 1953, he’s been a PGA Tour money list winner and a Southern Africa Tour Order of Merit winner. His combined earnings are $640 million.

Arnold Palmer

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Earnings: $885 million

Legendary golfer Arnold Palmer’s career spanned six decades, which saw him win 62 PGA Tour titles. Emerging from a working-class steel mill town in Pennsylvania, his combined earnings are estimated to be $885 million.

