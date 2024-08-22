This Billionaire Athlete Is Making 2X More From Endorsements Than His Salary ElenaR / Shutterstock.com

Endorsements make up the majority of many athlete’s incomes. Many athletes on this list have lifetime contracts with some of the brands they endorse. Basketball and soccer stars are the big endorsement winners right now. Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever



In most cases, athletes make the bulk of their income from the contracts and salaries paid by their team. However, for an elite group of athletes, endorsements can be sizable, and the money made from endorsements can outpace contract and sports earnings. This is especially true for athletes like Lebron James, who makes almost double his salary with endorsements.

While you might think it’s just Lebron James making money from endorsements, plenty of athletes are making big-time endorsement money. Using Forbes and Business Insider data, we can look at the last 12 months of earnings from the world’s biggest athletes in descending order and see who makes the most from endorsements.

Why Is This Important?

iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When you think about where the world's wealthiest athletes are making their endorsement money, it comes from many brands. Whether Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Subway, Nike, Adidas, or dozens of other companies, athletes can receive seven and even eight zero checks yearly to lock in their promotional powers for years.

10. Neymar

Pool / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract earnings: $80 million

Endorsement earnings: $28 million

Endorsed brands: EPIC Games, Puma, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Flutter Entertainment

Sport: Soccer

Neymar Junior

UEFA - Handout / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

The one-name wonder, Neymar, is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. The Brazilian soccer phenom has been at the top of the soccer world since the early 2000s when his youth career took off. Since then, Neymar has made hundreds of millions as a professional soccer player worldwide.

9. Rory McIlroy

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Tournament earnings: $35.1 million

Endorsement earnings: $45 million

Endorsed brands: TaylorMade, Omega, Nike, WorkDay

Sport: Golf

The Intimidator

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Nicknamed “The Intimidator” by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy is one of the most prolific golfers in the world. As such, Rory has had no shortage of sponsors looking to attach his name to their brand, netting him over $45 million in the last 12 months.

8. Kevin Durant

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Contract earnings: $47.8 million

Endorsement earnings: $45.5 million

Endorsed brands: Fanatics, FanDuel, Nike, 2K Sports

Sport: Basketball

Slim Reaper

Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

With the best nickname in the NBA, Kevin Durant, aka the “Slim Reaper,” has been one of the best players in the world for the last decade. A two-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Durant brings in the money truck for his Phoenix Suns contract and official endorsements for brands like Fanatics and FanDuel.

7. Steph Curry

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract earnings: $52 million

Endorsement earnings: $50 million

Endorsed brands: Under Armor, Nissan, Subway, Sony, JP Morgan, FTX

Sport: Basketball

Chef Curry

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Arguably one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, Steph Curry went from a little-known NBA prospect to a four-time NBA champion. As a result, Curry’s earnings on and off the court have made him a very wealthy player. His lifetime deal with Under Armor is sure to remain profitable for years to come.

6. Tiger Woods

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Tournament earnings: $12.2 million

Endorsement earnings: $55 million

Endorsed brands: Rolex, Gatorade, American Express, Monster Energy, TaylorMade

Sport: Golf

Eldrick “Tiger” Woods

Andrew Redington / Getty Images

As the world’s best-known golfer, it might surprise you that Tiger is a nickname. The good news is that it’s a deserving name, as Tiger Woods is one of the most winning golfers ever. With dozens of endorsement deals over time, especially his famously long deal with Nike, Tiger makes the bulk of his annual earnings from these relationships.

5. Shohei Ohtani

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract earnings: $25.3 million

Endorsement earnings: $60 million

Endorsed brands: Fanatics, ASICS, Japan Airlines, Hugo Boss, Oakley, Topps

Sport: Baseball

$700 Million Man

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

As the owner of the largest contract in Major League Baseball history, Shohei Ohtani will never worry about money again. With endorsements netting him over $60 million during the last 12 months, it is no surprise why Ohtani was okay deferring his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers until the next decade.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Naomi Baker / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract earnings: $200 million

Endorsement earnings: $60 million

Endorsed brands: Binance, Erakulis, Nika, Herbalife, Clear Haircare, Whoop

Sport: Soccer

Soccer King

Clive Rose / Getty Images

As one of the most famous athletes on the planet and arguably the most famous soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo makes a ton of money off the field. His deals with Nike, Herbalife, and Binance help pay the bills alongside his Al Nassr contract.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract earnings: $46 million

Endorsement earnings: $65 million

Endorsed brands: Google, Nike, WhatsApp, Tissot, JBL

Sport: Basketball

The Greek Freak

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Best known by his nickname, the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players in the world. The eight-time NBA All-Star and 2021 NBA champion has been a force for the Milwaukee Bucks since joining the team in 2013.

2. Lionel Messi

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Contract earnings: $65 million

Endorsement earnings: $70 million

Endorsed brands: Budweiser, Pepsi, Lay’s, Air Europa, Jacob and Co.

Sport: Soccer

La Pulga

Alex Caparros / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest sports names, Lionel Messi, needs little introduction. The World Cup winner has achieved almost every goal he can hope for while making big dollars in his sport. Messi’s deals with both American and international brands as part of his earnings over the last 12 months have made him wealthy beyond imagination.

1. Lebron James

Harry How / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Contract earnings: $48.2 million

Endorsement earnings: $80 million

Endorsed brands: DraftKings, Beats, Pepsi, Crypto.com, Nike

Sport: Basketball

King James

Robert Laberge / Getty Images

One of the world’s highest-paid athletes, Lebron James is an unsurprising top choice for the world’s most-endorsed athlete. With partnerships from brands like DraftKings and Beats and a lifetime agreement with Nike, James will earn big checks even after he steps off the court for a final time.