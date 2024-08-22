This Billionaire Athlete Is Making 2X More From Endorsements Than His Salary

Sports

In most cases, athletes make the bulk of their income from the contracts and salaries paid by their team. However, for an elite group of athletes, endorsements can be sizable, and the money made from endorsements can outpace contract and sports earnings. This is especially true for athletes like Lebron James, who makes almost double his salary with endorsements. 

While you might think it’s just Lebron James making money from endorsements, plenty of athletes are making big-time endorsement money. Using  Forbes and Business Insider data, we can look at the last 12 months of earnings from the world’s biggest athletes in descending order and see who makes the most from endorsements. 

Why Is This Important? 

iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Nike is one of the brands sponsoring many famous athletes.

When you think about where the world’s wealthiest athletes are making their endorsement money, it comes from many brands we regularly cover on 24/7 Wall Street. Whether Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Subway, Nike, Adidas, or dozens of other companies, athletes can receive seven and even eight zero checks yearly to lock in their promotional powers for years. 

10. Neymar

Pool / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Neymar is a Brazilian sensation on the soccer field.
  • Contract earnings: $80 million
  • Endorsement earnings: $28 million
  • Endorsed brands: EPIC Games, Puma, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Flutter Entertainment
  • Sport: Soccer

Neymar Junior

UEFA - Handout / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Neymar is one of the highest-paid soccer players ever.

The one-name wonder, Neymar, is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. The Brazilian soccer phenom has been at the top of the soccer world since the early 2000s when his youth career took off. Since then, Neymar has made hundreds of millions as a professional soccer player worldwide. 

9. Rory McIlroy

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Rory McIlroy has made a ton of money from endorsements.
  • Tournament earnings: $35.1 million
  • Endorsement earnings: $45 million
  • Endorsed brands: TaylorMade, Omega, Nike, WorkDay
  • Sport: Golf

The Intimidator

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Rory McIlroy has also made significant money from tournament wins.

Nicknamed “The Intimidator” by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy is one of the most prolific golfers in the world. As such, Rory has had no shortage of sponsors looking to attach his name to their brand, netting him over $45 million in the last 12 months. 

8. Kevin Durant

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Kevin Durant offers big reach for the brands he endorses.
  • Contract earnings: $47.8 million
  • Endorsement earnings: $45.5 million
  • Endorsed brands: Fanatics, FanDuel, Nike, 2K Sports
  • Sport: Basketball

Slim Reaper

Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Kevin Durant is best known for his nickname, the “Slim Reaper.”

With the best nickname in the NBA, Kevin Durant, aka the “Slim Reaper,” has been one of the best players in the world for the last decade. A two-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Durant brings in the money truck for his Phoenix Suns contract and official endorsements for brands like Fanatics and FanDuel. 

7. Steph Curry

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Steph Curry can be unstoppable behind the three-point line.
  • Contract earnings: $52 million
  • Endorsement earnings: $50 million
  • Endorsed brands: Under Armor, Nissan, Subway, Sony, JP Morgan, FTX
  • Sport: Basketball

Chef Curry

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
Steph Curry is the most exciting player to watch in the NBA.

Arguably one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, Steph Curry went from a little-known NBA prospect to a four-time NBA champion. As a result, Curry’s earnings on and off the court have made him a very wealthy player. His lifetime deal with Under Armor is sure to remain profitable for years to come. 

6. Tiger Woods

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Tiger Woods has long made bags of money from Nike.
  • Tournament earnings: $12.2 million
  • Endorsement earnings: $55 million
  • Endorsed brands: Rolex, Gatorade, American Express, Monster Energy, TaylorMade
  • Sport: Golf

Eldrick “Tiger” Woods

Andrew Redington / Getty Images
Brands can count on Tiger Woods to win and promote their brand.

As the world’s best-known golfer, it might surprise you that Tiger is a nickname. The good news is that it’s a deserving name, as Tiger Woods is one of the most winning golfers ever. With dozens of endorsement deals over time, especially his famously long deal with Nike, Tiger makes the bulk of his annual earnings from these relationships. 

5. Shohei Ohtani

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani is the highest-paid athlete in the world.
  • Contract earnings: $25.3 million
  • Endorsement earnings: $60 million
  • Endorsed brands: Fanatics, ASICS, Japan Airlines, Hugo Boss, Oakley, Topps
  • Sport: Baseball

$700 Million Man

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Shohei Ohtani lives off his endorsement money.

As the owner of the largest contract in Major League Baseball history, Shohei Ohtani will never worry about money again. With endorsements netting him over $60 million during the last 12 months, it is no surprise why Ohtani was okay deferring his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers until the next decade. 

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

Naomi Baker / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo is making plenty of money playing in Saudi Arabia.
  • Contract earnings: $200 million 
  • Endorsement earnings: $60 million
  • Endorsed brands: Binance, Erakulis, Nika, Herbalife, Clear Haircare, Whoop
  • Sport: Soccer

Soccer King

Clive Rose / Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo has endorsements with brands all over the world.

As one of the most famous athletes on the planet and arguably the most famous soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo makes a ton of money off the field. His deals with Nike, Herbalife, and Binance help pay the bills alongside his Al Nassr contract. 

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most unassuming NBA stars.
  • Contract earnings: $46 million 
  • Endorsement earnings: $65 million
  • Endorsed brands: Google, Nike, WhatsApp, Tissot, JBL
  • Sport: Basketball

The Greek Freak

Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot be stopped when he’s on the court.

Best known by his nickname, the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players in the world. The eight-time NBA All-Star and 2021 NBA champion has been a force for the Milwaukee Bucks since joining the team in 2013. 

2. Lionel Messi

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Lionel Messi is the highest-paid soccer player in the world.
  • Contract earnings: $65 million 
  • Endorsement earnings: $70 million
  • Endorsed brands: Budweiser, Pepsi, Lay’s, Air Europa, Jacob and Co. 
  • Sport: Soccer

La Pulga

Alex Caparros / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Lionel Messi offers global reach for endorsement brands.

One of the world’s biggest sports names, Lionel Messi, needs little introduction. The World Cup winner has achieved almost every goal he can hope for while making big dollars in his sport. Messi’s deals with both American and international brands as part of his earnings over the last 12 months have made him wealthy beyond imagination. 

1. Lebron James

Harry How / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Lebron James is the highest-paid athlete from endorsements.
  • Contract earnings: $48.2 million
  • Endorsement earnings: $80 million
  • Endorsed brands: DraftKings, Beats, Pepsi, Crypto.com, Nike
  • Sport: Basketball

King James

Robert Laberge / Getty Images
Brands can count on Lebron James to bring in new customers.

One of the world’s highest-paid athletes, Lebron James is an unsurprising top choice for the world’s most-endorsed athlete. With partnerships from brands like DraftKings and Beats and a lifetime agreement with Nike, James will earn big checks even after he steps off the court for a final time.

 

