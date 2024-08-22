This Billionaire Athlete Is Making 2X More From Endorsements Than His Salary

24/7 Insights
-
- Endorsements make up the majority of many athlete’s incomes.
- Many athletes on this list have lifetime contracts with some of the brands they endorse.
- Basketball and soccer stars are the big endorsement winners right now.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever
In most cases, athletes make the bulk of their income from the contracts and salaries paid by their team. However, for an elite group of athletes, endorsements can be sizable, and the money made from endorsements can outpace contract and sports earnings. This is especially true for athletes like Lebron James, who makes almost double his salary with endorsements.
While you might think it’s just Lebron James making money from endorsements, plenty of athletes are making big-time endorsement money. Using Forbes and Business Insider data, we can look at the last 12 months of earnings from the world’s biggest athletes in descending order and see who makes the most from endorsements.
Why Is This Important?
When you think about where the world’s wealthiest athletes are making their endorsement money, it comes from many brands we regularly cover on 24/7 Wall Street. Whether Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Subway, Nike, Adidas, or dozens of other companies, athletes can receive seven and even eight zero checks yearly to lock in their promotional powers for years.
10. Neymar
- Contract earnings: $80 million
- Endorsement earnings: $28 million
- Endorsed brands: EPIC Games, Puma, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Flutter Entertainment
- Sport: Soccer
Neymar Junior
The one-name wonder, Neymar, is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. The Brazilian soccer phenom has been at the top of the soccer world since the early 2000s when his youth career took off. Since then, Neymar has made hundreds of millions as a professional soccer player worldwide.
9. Rory McIlroy
- Tournament earnings: $35.1 million
- Endorsement earnings: $45 million
- Endorsed brands: TaylorMade, Omega, Nike, WorkDay
- Sport: Golf
The Intimidator
Nicknamed “The Intimidator” by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy is one of the most prolific golfers in the world. As such, Rory has had no shortage of sponsors looking to attach his name to their brand, netting him over $45 million in the last 12 months.
8. Kevin Durant
- Contract earnings: $47.8 million
- Endorsement earnings: $45.5 million
- Endorsed brands: Fanatics, FanDuel, Nike, 2K Sports
- Sport: Basketball
Slim Reaper
With the best nickname in the NBA, Kevin Durant, aka the “Slim Reaper,” has been one of the best players in the world for the last decade. A two-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Durant brings in the money truck for his Phoenix Suns contract and official endorsements for brands like Fanatics and FanDuel.
7. Steph Curry
- Contract earnings: $52 million
- Endorsement earnings: $50 million
- Endorsed brands: Under Armor, Nissan, Subway, Sony, JP Morgan, FTX
- Sport: Basketball
Chef Curry
Arguably one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, Steph Curry went from a little-known NBA prospect to a four-time NBA champion. As a result, Curry’s earnings on and off the court have made him a very wealthy player. His lifetime deal with Under Armor is sure to remain profitable for years to come.
6. Tiger Woods
- Tournament earnings: $12.2 million
- Endorsement earnings: $55 million
- Endorsed brands: Rolex, Gatorade, American Express, Monster Energy, TaylorMade
- Sport: Golf
Eldrick “Tiger” Woods
As the world’s best-known golfer, it might surprise you that Tiger is a nickname. The good news is that it’s a deserving name, as Tiger Woods is one of the most winning golfers ever. With dozens of endorsement deals over time, especially his famously long deal with Nike, Tiger makes the bulk of his annual earnings from these relationships.
5. Shohei Ohtani
- Contract earnings: $25.3 million
- Endorsement earnings: $60 million
- Endorsed brands: Fanatics, ASICS, Japan Airlines, Hugo Boss, Oakley, Topps
- Sport: Baseball
$700 Million Man
As the owner of the largest contract in Major League Baseball history, Shohei Ohtani will never worry about money again. With endorsements netting him over $60 million during the last 12 months, it is no surprise why Ohtani was okay deferring his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers until the next decade.
4. Cristiano Ronaldo
- Contract earnings: $200 million
- Endorsement earnings: $60 million
- Endorsed brands: Binance, Erakulis, Nika, Herbalife, Clear Haircare, Whoop
- Sport: Soccer
Soccer King
As one of the most famous athletes on the planet and arguably the most famous soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo makes a ton of money off the field. His deals with Nike, Herbalife, and Binance help pay the bills alongside his Al Nassr contract.
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Contract earnings: $46 million
- Endorsement earnings: $65 million
- Endorsed brands: Google, Nike, WhatsApp, Tissot, JBL
- Sport: Basketball
The Greek Freak
Best known by his nickname, the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players in the world. The eight-time NBA All-Star and 2021 NBA champion has been a force for the Milwaukee Bucks since joining the team in 2013.
2. Lionel Messi
- Contract earnings: $65 million
- Endorsement earnings: $70 million
- Endorsed brands: Budweiser, Pepsi, Lay’s, Air Europa, Jacob and Co.
- Sport: Soccer
La Pulga
One of the world’s biggest sports names, Lionel Messi, needs little introduction. The World Cup winner has achieved almost every goal he can hope for while making big dollars in his sport. Messi’s deals with both American and international brands as part of his earnings over the last 12 months have made him wealthy beyond imagination.
1. Lebron James
- Contract earnings: $48.2 million
- Endorsement earnings: $80 million
- Endorsed brands: DraftKings, Beats, Pepsi, Crypto.com, Nike
- Sport: Basketball
King James
One of the world’s highest-paid athletes, Lebron James is an unsurprising top choice for the world’s most-endorsed athlete. With partnerships from brands like DraftKings and Beats and a lifetime agreement with Nike, James will earn big checks even after he steps off the court for a final time.
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.