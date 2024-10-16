I'm 30 and inherited $2.5 million from my father - I feel like I’m on top of the mountain but I’m by myself Canva | fizkes from Getty Images Pro and pixabay

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

Often, getting an inheritance is a complicated thing. Not only do you have to manage the new-found wealth, but there are often many emotions that go along with it!

Achieving a balanced life is a worthwhile pursuit, but it is often more complicated than it seems (even with a sizable nest egg).

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

I recently came across this reflective Reddit post, where a 30-year-old shared his experiences following the inheritance of $2.5 million from his late father. I found this post interesting because it not only revealed the financial implications of his inheritance but also dove into the emotional complexities of the situation.

It’s a great example of how money is often just as much about emotions as it is about numbers!

Let’s look deeper at the poster’s journey and what it reveals about finances.

The Inheritance Journey

The poster gave us lots of information to look at. His father had saved diligently throughout his life and had sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer (before he could retire for a second pension). After a complicated inheritance split with his father’s former wife, which left him with half of the estate, he is now navigating life with newfound financial stability.

He is very gracious that his father sacrificed to save so much money, but the inheritance has come with some challenges.

Looking at the poster’s financial situation, let’s look at what we can learn and considerations for others in similar circumstances.

1. Investment Strategy

The Redditor has wisely chosen to let the inherited funds remain untouched in mutual and index funds. He doesn’t need the money right now, and this approach allows him to take advantage of compounding returns. He is planning on using distributions and capital gains to offset living expenses.

He also maximizes his Roth IRA and TSP contributions. He also maintains a liquidity of $200,000 just in case.

2. Income Stability

With a military salary of $5,000 per month and additional income from renting a duplex, the Redditor has a strong financial foundation. His mortgage is currently $2,8000, which is large but manageable.

The financial stability has kept him out of survival mode, allowing him to use the money he received from his inheritance on long-term goals.

3. Budgeting and Tracking

Using the Monarchy app, he meticulously tracks his budget and net worth growth, aiming for an average return of 6-10%. This disciplined approach has allowed him to maintain control of his finances and move forward with his goals.

4. Loneliness and Isolation

Despite his financial success, the Redditor expresses feelings of loneliness and a desire for connection regarding his financial situation. He doesn’t know anyone going through similar struggles with money. While he has online communities, he has yearned for more personal discussions about financial goals.

He is also going to a therapist, but there is still a gap in sharing with his friends and family.

5. Balancing Career and Family

As he plans to marry and start a family, he grapples with the idea of leaving the military to avoid deployments. However, he remembers what it was like for him growing up with his father in the military, and he doesn’t want the same thing for his children.

His fiancée’s reluctance to leave her family adds to the complexity, as they live in a remote area of Alaska. He wants to travel and explore, but his fiancée doesn’t have the same plans. He’s concerned about balancing family stability and his personal aspirations.

Finding a Path Forward

The Redditor’s journey serves as a reminder of the intricate balance between financial stability and personal fulfillment. Here are some of my recommendations for his future. Remember, these are just my opinions, not financial advice:

Open Communication: He needs to engage in discussions with his fiancée about their future goals. Marriage tensions can quickly rise when both individuals pull in opposite directions. It’s important for him to find a middle ground that they can both agree on.

He needs to engage in discussions with his fiancée about their future goals. Marriage tensions can quickly rise when both individuals pull in opposite directions. It’s important for him to find a middle ground that they can both agree on. Flexible Planning: Developing a flexible financial plan that accommodates both his career and family aspirations is essential. He might want to consider remote work that allows him to travel or even short-term travel opportunities. Maintaining his career and pursuing his personal goals at the same time is important.

Developing a flexible financial plan that accommodates both his career and family aspirations is essential. He might want to consider remote work that allows him to travel or even short-term travel opportunities. Maintaining his career and pursuing his personal goals at the same time is important. Building a support network: He should look for local communities that focus on financial literacy and personal growth to help mitigate his feelings of isolation. Connecting with others who have similar experiences is important and can help him reach his goals.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.