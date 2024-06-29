See Social Security's July Payment Schedule Here Bill Oxford / iStock via Getty Images

About 66 million people receive Social Security, which comes out to about every 1 in 5 U.S. residents. That’s why a lot of people rely on Social Security as a portion of their income.

Luckily, Social Security is paid out on a pretty normal schedule. You receive payments on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month, depending on the day you were born. However, July 4th is a federal holiday, which means that there are occasional hiccups during the month.

It’s important to check the July schedule each year so that you can plan your finances accordingly. Let’s look at exactly when you can expect to get paid!

How the July Social Security Payment Schedule Works

The vast majority of those receiving Social Security benefits receive their payments on a specific Wednesday of each month. You get paid the second Wednesday if your birthday is between the 1st and 10th. If your birthday is between the 11th and the 20th, you get paid on the third Wednesday. If your birthday is between the 21st and 31st, you get paid on the fourth Wednesday.

This schedule stays the same every month. Luckily, Independence Day does not typically interfere with payments for retirement benefits. However, payments for other types of Social Security may be affected.

Those with SSI will receive their payment on the 1st of the month. The 1st falls on a Monday in 2024, so the odds of the money coming into your bank account before Independence Day are good.

However, if you receive SSI and Social Security, you can expect to receive your Social Security check on the 3rd. Because the Fourth of July is a federal holiday and falls right after the 4th, it may take a few extra days for your money to end up in your account. Keep this in mind if you fall into this category.

Specific July Payment Dates

Here are the specific dates you can expect to receive certain payments in July 2024:

SSI: July 1st

July 1st Social Security for Birthdays 1st – 10th: July 10th

July 10th Social Security for Birthdays 11th – 20th: July 17th

July 17th Social Security for Birthdays 21st – 31st: July 24th

July 24th Social Security for those also receiving SSI: July 3rd

The final payment listed may be slightly delayed due to the Fourth of July, remember. It mostly depends on how fast your bank processes the payment. If your bank processes the payment the day you receive it (usually), then you won’t experience a delay in all likelihood. However, if the processing often takes a day or more, you may see your payment delayed.

This delay has nothing to do with the Social Security Administration itself and everything to do with your bank.

Resources for Finding Your Specific July Payment Date

If you’re still worried or anxious about when you can expect your July Social Security payment, there are several online resources to look at! You can visit the Social Security Administration website and log into your account. Then, navigate to the “Benefits & Payments” section, where you can find the exact date of your upcoming payment.

For further questions, you can also contact the SSA directly. If you haven’t received your payment and expect that you should have, we highly recommend speaking with a representative directly.

Why Knowing Your July Payment Date Matters

Do you really need to keep up with all of these dates? For some, it may seem unimportant, especially if you’re used to receiving your payment at the right time each month. The core structure of the Social Security payment schedule indeed remains consistent. However, there are potential variations in July, depending on your payment.

Knowing your exact July payment date helps you accurately plan your budget. It’s important to keep in mind that your payment may be delayed by a day or two. You can avoid scheduling payments or bills to fall on a day after your expected deposit, preventing potential late fees or bounced checks.

Many people also unnecessarily worry in July due to the potential delay. It’s good to know that most won’t experience this delay, and those that do should only expect a 24-hour delay. You shouldn’t wait weeks for your check just because of a single holiday.

If you don’t receive your benefits on the expected date, you can readily check with the Social Security Administration for clarification instead of waiting with uncertainty.