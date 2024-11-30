The Most-Searched Credit Cards of 2024 jbk_photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

The most searched credit cards contain plenty of the usual suspects.

Airline card brands like United and American Airlines were also searched for in 2024.

Multiple Chase cards were at the top of the most-searched query for 2024.

Also: Are You On Track to Retire? Take This Quiz and Find Out (Sponsored)

In the world of credit cards, competition is fierce as there are dozens of options, all vying to be the best option for millions of credit card users around the country. As credit cards are now an indispensable part of how we shop and live, having the right credit card with the right perks and benefits can make a world of difference.

According to Google Trends, credit card searches are commonplace and were up across the board over the last 12 months. This makes it easy to rank search results on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being the most common search result and 50 indicating half as many queries as the most popular search.

20. Chase Business Credit Card

LordRunar / Getty Images

Top query Google score: 4/100

It’s only fair that Chase rounds out the top 20 most searched credit cards in 2024 as it offers some of the strongest business card offerings for small business owners. Chase does business credit cards right with strong bonus points and various options, such as unlimited 1.5% – 2.5% cash back and travel rewards.

19. Bilt Credit Card

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 4/100

A unique credit card, the Bilt offers the opportunity to earn points as you pay rent using its credit card. Along with rent, you can earn points on dining, travel, and other purchases using the “Best No-Annual-Fee Credit Card” card by The Points Guy in 2023.

18. Ally Credit Card

TaurusEmerald / Wikimedia Commons

Top query Google score: 4/100

With Ally Bank, the online bank’s credit card doesn’t stand out from the pack, but with a dedicated customer base, it’s still popular. At the very least, you can see your complete transaction history with its app.

17. American Airlines

santirf / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 6/100

As the world’s largest airline, American Airlines offers various credit cards with its Citibank partnership. These cards provide benefits ranging from free checked bags, gas stations, and grocery stores to bonus miles that can be cashed in for discounted travel.

16. Sephora Credit Card

AdrianHancu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 6/100

Offering 25% off your first purchase, the Sephora Credit Card is ideal for those who love the store, love cosmetics, and want to enjoy rewards throughout the year.

15. Delta Credit Card

Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

Top query Google score: 7/100

As a major airline, it’s unsurprising that Delta credit cards, which can earn up to 3 miles for every dollar spent, rank highly on this list, especially with a strong American Express partnership.

14. United Airlines Credit Card

gk-6mt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 9/100

The second largest airline in the world, United Airlines, offers a host of credit cards, each with a variety of bonus miles to help you earn free flights and bonuses to pay for TSA PreCheck.

13. Wells Fargo Credit Card

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 18/100

The Active Cash card is at the top of the Wells Fargo Credit Card search. This card offers a $200 bonus after $500 in transactions in the first 90 days. However, the 2% cash rewards on all purchases makes the Active Cash card stand out among its peers.

12. American Express Credit Card

adamdodd / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 22/100

Often considered the gold standard for credit cards, American Express credit cards were another well-searched query in 2024. Between travel, cash back, reward points, and cards that offer big rewards for grocery purchases, there is an American Express card for everyone and every small business.

11. Express Credit Card

Mike Mozart /

Top query Google score: 24/100

Interestingly enough, the credit card for fans of the Express clothing store was a top searched card in 2024. As a card member, you can earn up to 10% back in Express Cash that can be used for additional purchases in stores, with every $1 equal to at least 20 points.

10. Bank of America Credit Card

jeepersmedia / Flickr

Top query Google score : 24/100

A top bank name, the Bank of America Credit Card selection has something for everyone. Its Customized Cash Rewards card is a major hit with customers, offering 3% cash back on any category they choose and 2% on all grocery and wholesale club purchases.

9. Citi Credit Card

ymgerman / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 28/100

With almost a dozen credit cards available, Citi (Citibank) has an option for everyone, which makes it no surprise to see it ranked among the most-searched credit cards of 20204. The most popular card is undoubtedly the Double Cash card, which offers 1% cash back when you buy and 1% when you pay.

8. Lowes Credit Card

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 28/100

A store-branded card for Lowes was surprisingly high on Google Trends in 2024. With 20% off your first purchase when you open the credit card, it’s a big benefit on top of the 5% savings you’ll receive with every purchase.

7. Home Depot Credit Card

Tim Boyle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 28/100

Opening a store-branded credit card can be very helpful for people looking to make big purchases at Home Depot, especially for home remodels with 24 months of financing available.

6. Amazon Credit Card

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 29/100

Considering how many people shop on Amazon annually, it’s unsurprising that queries for the company’s Chase-branded credit card rank well, especially when it offers 5% cash back on every purchase.

5. Discover Card

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 43/100

With rotating 5% categories every quarter, strong cash-back rewards, and industry-leading customer service, the Discover it card’s ranking is hardly surprising.

4. Best Buy Credit Card

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 45/100

After years of concern that Best Buy could disappear from the market, it’s been enjoying a retail resurgence. As a result, search queries for its credit card were strong, making one of the most searched cards all year.

3. Capital One Credit Card

Brett_Hondow / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 86/100

Among the top options for Capital One users is the Venture Card, which benefits from a huge marketing push with actors like Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Garner highlighting best-in-class travel bonuses.

2. Credit One Credit Card

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Top query Google score: 93/100

This list includes a surprising entry: Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the US, focusing on issuing cards to those with low credit.

1. Chase Credit Card

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Top query Google score: 100/100

The Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Sapphire Preferred are widely considered two of the best credit cards in the world. They offer plenty of perks for users, including those with only a Chase Bank credit card.

Cash Back Credit Cards Have Never Been This Good Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. See our top picks for the best credit cards today. You won’t want to miss some of these offers. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.