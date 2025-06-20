Exploring 2025's Elite: Standout Cards Among the Most-Searched Travel Rewards Options Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to earning points for travel, there is no question that travel credit cards are enjoying a moment in the spotlight. While cash-back cards might still be the more popular option, it goes without saying that the prospect of a free flight or hotel room is appealing to millions of cardholders.

Key Points There is no shortage of travel credit cards out in the market today.

Customers must not only choose which company to use, but also which perks are most important to them.

Capital One and Chase unsurprisingly dominate this list.

As a result of this popularity, there are dozens, if not well over one hundred, different travel credit cards you can choose from today. Almost every bank and credit card issuer has an option, but according to Google Trends, only a few cards get people’s search interest.

12. Bilt World Elite

Top query Google score: 49/100

It’s unlikely we’ll see the Bilt World Elite as the 12th most searched card in the coming year as its popularity continues to soar. While not a dedicated travel card, the highlight is the 1x points earned on rent every month. However, the 2x points earned on travel, including airlines, hotels, cruise lines, and car rentals, have made it a favorite among frequent travelers.

11. Citi Strata Premier

Top query Google score: 51/100

With a whopping 10x points earned on all purchases made through CitiTravel.com, the Citi Strata Premier is an unsurprising Google Search favorite. Once per year, you also get $100 off a single hotel stay, plus 3x points for every $1 spent on air travel, hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and even EV charging stations.

10. American Express Gold Card

Top query Google score: 54/100

At the very top of the benefits for the American Express Gold Card are 4x points on restaurants and groceries. You can also get 3x points on flights booked through Amex Travel, 3x on prepaid hotels, and 1x on every other purchase. The Gold Card also offers a baggage insurance plan and car rental loss and damage insurance.

9. Capital One VentureOne

Top query Google score: 64/100

Yet another Capital One travel card, the VentureOne is an excellent introductory option for travel. With a $0 annual fee, it offers you unlimited 1.25 miles per dollar on every purchase, plus 20,000 bonus miles. You can also earn 5 miles for every dollar spent through the Capital One travel portal.

8. Bank of America Travel Rewards

Top query Google score: 66/100

According to Google, the company’s travel rewards card is the very best for Bank of America fans. Right away, you receive 25,000 bonus points, redeemable for a $250 statement credit, which is a nice start. The cake is the unlimited, 1.5 points for every $1 you spend, everywhere, every time.

7. Wells Fargo Autograph Journey

Top query Google score: 68/100

Wells Fargo’s most exclusive travel card, the Autograph Journey, adds 5x points on all hotel purchases, 4x on airlines, 3x on restaurants and other travel, and 1x on other purchases. This is in addition to lost baggage reimbursement, trip cancellation insurance, and an auto rental collision damage waiver.

6. American Express Platinum Card

Top query Google score: 72/100

A favorite among American Express cardholders, the Platinum Card offers a $200 hotel credit, a $200 airline fee credit, a $199 CLEAR Plus Credit, and a whole lot of other perks. This is in addition to 5x points booked through American Express Travel, as well as 1x points on all other purchases.

5. Chase Sapphire Reserve

Top query Google score: 85/100

Chase Bank’s top travel card, the Sapphire Reserve, is “reserved” for the bank’s most exclusive members. Anyone who applies receives 5x points on flights through Chase Travel, a $300 annual travel credit, and statement credits for both Global Entry and TSA PreCheck. As a bonus, you also get complimentary lounge access to more than 1,300 locations.

4. Wells Fargo Autograph

Top query Google score : 89/100

Wells Fargo calls its Autograph card one of its best cards, and it’s hard to disagree. Not only do you get 20,000 bonus points, but you also get 3x unlimited points on all travel, transit, restaurants, gas, and cell phone plans.

3. Capital One Venture X

Top query Google score: 92/100

The “better” of the two primary Capital One travel cards, the Venture X offering, is among the best you can get. Not only do you receive a $300 annual travel credit and $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit, but you can also get 10x miles on Capital One Travel purchases and 2x miles on all other purchases.

2. Capital One Venture

Top query Google score : 98/100

You’ve likely seen the Capital One Venture commercials thousands of times, which is one reason it’s frequently searched. Every purchase earns an unlimited 2x miles, while you get an unlimited 5x miles on all hotels and vacations booked through Capital One Travel. Plus, 75,000 bonus points, which is hard to ignore.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred

Top query Google score: 100/100

One of the most popular credit cards around, the Chase Sapphire Preferred needs no introduction. Offering 5X points on Chase travel, 3X on dining, 60,000 bonus points, and 2X on other travel purchases, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is an award-winning choice for all the right reasons.



