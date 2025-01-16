I'm 55 with $2.5 million saved and no debt and would like to increase my monthly spend by $4k - can I afford it? Timofey Zadvornov from Getty Images and Kaboompics.com from Pexels

Key Points A Reddit poster with $2.5 million wants to know if he can spend $10K per month.

The poster said he doesn’t mind if he spends down his savings, but he has to think long-term.

Sticking to a safe withdrawal rate could mean sacrificing now but it’s worth it to not go broke later.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

How much can you safely spend in retirement with $2.5 million in liquid investments? This is a question posted by a Reddit user recently.

The original poster (OP) explained that he is 55 years old with $2.5 million in liquid investments but no debt. He is currently spending around $6,000 per month but would like to go up to $10K per month so he can afford to do more things he’d enjoy including traveling more, living better, and helping his brother.

He wanted to know if he’d be able to afford the extra spending and said he was OK with his net worth going down over time. So, given those parameters, is he OK to increase his expenditures?

How much can you safely spend as a retiree?

While $2.5 million may seem like a lot of money, the reality is that the OP is just 55 years old and he will need these funds to last for the rest of his life. So he must carefully decide on a safe withdrawal rate and can’t just start taking money out because he wants to.

Experts used to believe it was safe to withdraw 4.00% of your retirement funds in year one and then make adjustments based on inflation, but this was revised recently down to 3.7% because of concerns about longer lifespans and lower projected returns in the future. As a younger retiree, the OP really should err on the side of caution and follow the more conservative withdrawal rate.

With a $2.5 million nest egg, that would mean that he’d be able to withdraw around $92,500 per year. That puts him a little higher than his current $6K in spending, but not nearly to $10,000.

He’d be wise to limit his withdrawals to the recommended amount to avoid risking his nest egg running dry while he’s still depending on his investments to live off.

What if you want to spend down your retirement funds?

evan_huang / Shutterstock.com

The poster made clear in his Reddit thread that he was OK with spending down some of his money. However, just because you are comfortable with your portfolio balance going down a bit does not mean that you can exceed a safe withdrawal rate.

The reality is that a 3.7% withdrawal rate will often result in your portfolio balance declining over time. While it may seem like that would keep your account growing since you can likely earn above 4.00% returns in many years, there will also be some years when your account loses money. You’ll still likely have to take funds out of your account during those years, either to live on or because you’re mandated to take Required Minimum Distributions from some retirement accounts. When you take money out during a down year, you lock in your losses and that affects the size of your portfolio going forward.

Further, the 3.7% rule allows you to increase withdrawals to account for inflation. You can’t predict how much higher future inflation is going to be, so there may be some years when you end up taking a good amount more out of your account than you’d hoped for just to avoid losing buying power. Again, your withdrawals may exceed the returns that you earn.

While you don’t necessarily have to follow the 3.7% rule, you do need to develop a strategy that preserves your funds. It’s a good idea to work with a financial advisor to help you do that, especially if you hope to be able to spend a little more than the general rules of thumb would allow. Your advisor can help you to set a safe spending level based on your personal circumstances so you protect your financial security in the future.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.