I’m 20, grew up poor, where can I find a rich mentor or rich friend to show me the ropes?

A 20-year-old Redditor posted in the Rich subreddit about their quest to find a rich friend. The individual was not born into money and wants to surround themselves with financially affluent individuals.

The goal is a good one. Surrounding yourself with rich people is a great way to learn more about money. You will also feel inspired to set more ambitious goals, but you have to find those individuals first. Right now, he only knows one friend who makes the same amount as him, but they have different goals with how they intend to use their money.

Wondering how you can find a rich friend? These practical tips can help.

You may have to change your environment, but you can also meet rich friends in online groups.

Change Your Environment

Moving to a big city can make it easier to find wealthy individuals, but that’s not practical for everyone. Furthermore, you will save a lot of money living at home or in a more affordable area.

However, if moving isn’t an option, you can also attend events that attract wealthy individuals. For instance, business networking events and big conferences may attract people with higher net worths. Then, it’s up to you to meet new people and start conversations. You can stay in touch with them online after the event, but it’s good to meet them face-to-face.

Some of the best conferences in your industry may be located in different states. These may be big investments, but befriending the right people and putting yourself in an inspirational atmosphere can inspire you to set more ambitious goals.

Join Facebook Groups

If you can’t find people in your local community, you can join online communities. There are many social media groups (not just Facebook) that make it easy to interact with wealthy individuals. You can filter Facebook groups based on people who talk about starting businesses, finding dividend stocks, and a wide range of relevant topics.

It’s not the same as meeting someone face-to-face but engaging with social media posts from rich people will tell the algorithm to provide you with similar content. In other words, you will see wealthy individuals on your social media feed more often.

You can also follow this approach with content consumption. For instance, you can listen to podcasts, read books, and watch YouTube videos where rich people share their secrets.

Start a Podcast

Starting a podcast is one of the best ways to engage with rich people. Many people want to be guests on podcasts for extra visibility, and in exchange, you get to have a conversation with them.

You can interview people each week and bring some guests back on your show. Having returning guests can help you bond with them, and you may even get the opportunity to see them at a conference in the future.

Starting a podcast is also a great way to establish a personal brand. Some podcast hosts use their shows to sell products and services that boost their income. Podcasting can allow you to get rich by speaking with rich people.

