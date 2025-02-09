Divorcing at 50? Here’s How to Navigate the Financial Transition Inside Creative House / iStock via Getty Images

A divorce has significant ramifications on all aspects of a person’s life, including their finances. While some of these changes may be unpleasant, it’s important to prepare for them.

People who are getting divorced in their 50s can take several precautions to fortify their finances and be prepared for the years ahead. These are some of the ways you can navigate the financial transition.

Key Points Navigating your finances after a divorce requires several changes.

While the initial changes are defensive, setting long-term financial goals can help you get back on track.

The Division of Assets

The division of assets is one of the most notable financial changes someone goes through after a divorce. While it’s important to fight for your assets to the best of your ability, they will likely be divided between both parties.

Retirement accounts, real estate, and other investments are subject to this division, and it may impact your ability to retire.It may be good to reassess your financial goals to determine how much money you need in your nest egg to retire.

One thing working in your favor is that after a divorce, you only have to save enough money for your finances. You also won’t have to worry about your former spouse’s medical bills.

Alimony

Alimony is another key component of finances after a divorce. While it’s nice if you’re getting alimony, paying it can hinder your ability to achieve long-term financial goals. Some alimony is temporary, while others are permanent, and it varies for each state. There are a bunch of variables when it comes to alimony.

If you pay alimony, you have to include it as a line item in your budget. This may require that you spend less money on other things, but it’s an expense you may have to contend with.

Update Your Estate Plans

It’s normal for a spouse to leave all of their money to the other spouse in the event of death. However, you may no longer feel the same way after a divorce. It’s good to review your estate plans to make sure your remaining assets go to the people you care about the most.

Protecting Individual Credit

Most married couples share their finances. They have joint bank accounts, use each other’s credit cards, and allocate resources in other ways. However, if you don’t check any of your accounts, your former spouse can set you up for more financial pain.

You should check your credit cards and remove your spouse as an authorized user. That way, the spouse cannot hurt your credit. You can also freeze your credit report to ensure your spouse doesn’t use your information to open up new credit lines. Finally, it is a good idea to close your joint bank accounts and focus on your solo account.

How to Rebuild Your Personal Finances

After a divorce, you have to get your house back in order, and that includes your finances. Creating a budget and savings goals can give you benchmarks that get you on the right track. Investing in assets as soon as possible will give your money more time to grow and generate compounded returns.

It may also be beneficial to work with a financial advisor. The top financial advisors have worked with people who have ambitious long-term financial goals. They may have also worked with individuals who have just completed divorces.

Setting long-term goals around your money and other areas of your life can make it easier to navigate a divorce. Having things to look toward and goals that you are building can get you on the right path sooner.

